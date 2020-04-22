Briefing Call with Yossi Alpher: Israel's "Emergency" Government – "The Specter of Annexation and More" (Thursday, April 30, 12 noon Eastern)

For an analysis of the Netanyayhu-Gantz coalition agreement and other questions relating to Israeli politics, join APN’s briefing call with Yossi Alpher:

Thursday, April 30

12:00 noon (EST)

Dial-in Number: 951-797-1058

Participant Access Code: 147414

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponent-turned-coalition-partner Benny Gantz agreed this week to embark on West Bank annexation procedures as early as July 1st. Their agreement is a clause in the deal they signed to form an "emergency" unity government, following long weeks of negotiations.

An audio recording of the briefing call will be posted on the APN website following the call.

Yossi Alpher, an independent security analyst, is the former director of the Jaffee Center for Strategic Studies at Tel Aviv University, a former senior official with Israel’s Mossad, and a former IDF intelligence officer. He is the author of Hard Questions Tough Answers, APN’s weekly analysis of Israeli and Middle Eastern strategic affairs.