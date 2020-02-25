RECORDING: "Israel’s Election Results – A Strategic Analysis" with Yossi Alpher (Tues, 2/3)

by APN 02/25/20
Listen to the recording of the Tuesday, March 3rd briefing call with Israeli political and strategic affairs analyst Yossi Alpher, the day following the  Israeli election:

 

Yossi Alpher, an independent security analyst, is the former director of the Jaffee Center for Strategic Studies at Tel Aviv University, a former senior official with Israel’s Mossad, and a former IDF intelligence officer. He is the author of Hard Questions Tough Answers, APN’s weekly analysis of Israeli and Middle Eastern strategic affairs.

