RECORDING: Briefing Call on Suleimani’s assassination with Yossi Alpher (Tuesday, 1/7)

Listen to the Americans for Peace Now briefing call from Tuesday, January 7 with strategic affairs expert Yossi Alpher, on what Qassim Suleimani’s assassination means for Israel and the Middle East.

Yossi Alpher, an independent security analyst, is the former director of the Jaffee Center for Strategic Studies at Tel Aviv University, a former senior official with Israel’s Mossad, and a former IDF intelligence officer. He is the author of Hard Questions Tough Answers, APN’s weekly analysis of Israeli and Middle Eastern strategic affairs. His brief from this week on the Soleimani issue is HERE.