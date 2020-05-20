APN joins in J-Link's international effort against Israeli annexation

APN is proud to join with 50 organizations from 17 countries in the initiative against Israeli annexation in the West Bank from the J-Link International Progressive Jewish Network, and in committing to take action to prevent this damaging, if not fatal, blow against the two-state solution and peace and security.

5.19.2020

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

As supporters of J-Link, the international network of progressive Jewish organizations, we urgently share our deep concerns, backed by the analysis of diplomatic and security experts, regarding the Government of Israel’s intention to proceed with annexation of parts of the West Bank.

Only a short time remains to convince the Government of Israel to halt this ill-advised move. With the abetment of the Trump administration, Prime Minister Netanyahu is perpetuating the myth that reality on the ground supersedes international law.

This is the moment that Israelis need to consider the consequences to their security and international relations, as a result of unilateral annexation.

Notably, a petition signed by 220 former senior officers of the army, the Mossad and the police who are members of Commanders for Israel’s Security stated that annexation will set in motion a chain reaction over which Israel will have no control, leading to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority. This in turn would require Israel to take full control over the entire West Bank and assume responsibility for the lives of 2.6 million Palestinians.

The coalition agreement signed by Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Gantz includes articles that enable the incoming government to expedite the process of annexation as of July 1st. Despite an acknowledgment of the need to discuss the matter with the international community, the only binding commitment in the agreement is coordination of the move with the U.S. Administration. As was the case with President Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” plan, the Palestinians have no say in the matter.

It is worth noting that Article 28 of the Coalition Agreement mentions the government’s intention “to strive to uphold existing peace agreements,” indicating that Jordan and Egypt may have leverage over this decision.

For the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, heavily populated by Palestinian refugees, annexation risks destabilization that could endanger the government and compel it to reconsider its peace treaty with Israel. Israel’s peace treaty with Egypt would also be put in jeopardy. Moreover, Israel’s actions are already straining its relations with democratic countries around the world.

Unilateral annexation is illegal under international law and contravenes all relevant UN Security Council resolutions pertaining to the Israel-Palestine conflict, particularly UNSC Resolution 2334 of Dec. 2016. If implemented, annexation will signify the demise of the two-state solution and will dash any hopes the Palestinian people have of achieving self-determination through nonviolent means. Furthermore, annexation could turn Israel into a state that maintains permanent control over millions of Palestinians within its territory — while denying them the most basic civil and political rights — thereby putting an end to democracy in Israel as we know it.

Such action risks provoking a mounting tide of delegitimization of Israel and further bouts of antisemitism. Annexation will also jeopardize relations between Israel and progressive Jews around the world for whom human rights, equality and democracy are essential principles.

