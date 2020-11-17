APN Welcomes Resumption of Israel-PA Cooperation

The resumption of security and civilian cooperation between the Palestinian Authority and the government of Israel is good news for Israel, the Palestinians, and all stakeholders in the conflict.

For Israel and the Palestinians, it means greater security and stability at a time of systemic stress, exacerbated by the pandemic. For both societies, it offers a glimmer of hope for better relations and, perhaps in the future, for the resumption of a diplomatic process.

As for the United States, it offers a less toxic environment for President-elect Biden’s administration to conduct its Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy and to sort through the wreckage left behind by Donald Trump and his team.