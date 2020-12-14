APN's Hadar Susskind Featured in Forward's "14 American-Jewish Leaders on how to bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora"

From Forward: 14 American-Jewish Leaders on how to bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora:

Hadar Susskind, President and CEO of Americans for Peace Now: American Jews overwhelmingly support Israel, believing deeply in the idea of a Jewish and democratic state. They also overwhelmingly oppose endless occupation, annexation, and the apartheid-like reality that annexation would bring. Unfortunately, recent Israeli governments have doubled down on occupation and raised the specter of annexation, while at the same time weakening Israeli democracy through the passage of the Nation State Law. To bridge the divide between Israel and American Jews, Israeli leaders must recommit to the long neglected “democratic” nature of Israel, showing that it is as important as the “Jewish” character.

The article also has comments from friends of APN such as Rabbi Jill Jacobs of T'ruah, Jeremy Ben-Ami of J Street, and Libby Lenkinski.