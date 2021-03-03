APN Co-Signs Letter to Biden Urging him to Re-Join the JCPOA

Americans for Peace Now is one of more than 30 progressive organizations who signed a letter to President Joe Biden urging his administration to make good, promptly, on his commitment to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iran nuclear agreement.

The letter, signed by organizations that have been calling for diplomacy in US and global efforts to restrain Iran's nuclear ambitions, says: "We stand ready to help engage a U.S. public that overwhelmingly supports diplomacy." The letter continues, "By restarting diplomacy on a road already traveled, the U.S. will better be able to tackle many other concerning policies of the Iranian Government through diplomacy." It concludes, "We urge you to move as quickly as practically possible to choose diplomacy with Iran and rejoin the JCPOA."

For the full text of the letter and the list of signatories, click here.





