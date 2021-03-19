TAKE ACTION: Urge Secretary Antony Blinken Curb Enthusiasm for IHRA

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said that “the Biden administration enthusiastically embraces the 2016 International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism,” known by its acronym as IHRA.

Join us in asking Secretary Blinken to curb his enthusiasm.



IHRA’s definition of antisemitism is too broad. It regards as antisemitic “applying double standards” to Israel or requiring of Israel “behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.” This broad definition threatens to quash legitimate criticism of Israeli government policies such as its occupation of the West Bank.

IHRA’s definition regards as antisemitic “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.” While we disagree with those who say that Israel’s very existence is racist, we don’t think that anti-Zionism is necessarily antisemitic.



We must urge Secretary Blinken to reconsider his support for the IHRA definition.



The IHRA definition is already being codified into law throughout the United States, threatening free speech and prompting strong opposition from free speech advocates such as the American Civil Liberties Union.