Legislative Round-Up- September 20, 2024

1. Bills & Resolutions

Supporting Annexation of the West Bank

(US MUST TREAT SETTLEMENTS AS PART OF ISRAEL – & NOT DOING SO IS ANTI-ISRAEL, ANTISEMITIC BDS) HR 5179: Introduced 8/8/23 by Tenney (R-NY), “To require the maintenance of the country of origin markings for imported goods produced in the West Bank or Gaza, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Anti-BDS Labeling Act.” On 9/18/2024, brought to the House floor and passed by a vote of 231-189, with all Republicans plus 16 Democrats voting in favor. Full floor consideration is here. House Ways & Means press release & “fact sheet“. Also see:



(US MUST TREAT SETTLEMENTS AS PART OF ISRAEL – & NOT DOING SO IS ANTI-ISRAEL, ANTISEMITIC BDS) S. 5110: Introduced 9/19/24 by Rubio (R-FL), “A bill to clarify the country of origin of certain articles imported into the United States for purposes of certain trade enforcement actions.” Referred to the Committee on Finance. NOTE: As of this writing text is not online and Rubio has not issued a press release, but it is a good bet this is the Senate version of HR 5179, or something like that…



Re-Funding UNRWA

(RESTORE FUNDING TO UNRWA!) HR 9649: Introduced 9/18/24 by Carson (D-IN) and 62 cosponsors (all Democrats), “ : Introduced 9/18/24 by Carson (D-IN) and 62 cosponsors (all Democrats), “ To restore funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: Reps. Carson, Jayapal, Schakowsky Introduce UNRWA Funding Bill [including very long list of organizations supporting the bill (please note that FMEP does NOT endorse/support/lobby any legislation)]

Targeting Lebanon

(NO US $$ TO LEBANESE ARMED FORCES) HR 9646 : Introduced 9/18/24 by Steube (R-FL), “ To prohibit the availability of Federal funds to support the armed forces of Lebanon, and for other purposes,” aka – I kid you not [and proving that there truly is no bottom] – the “Preventing Armed Groups from Engaging in Radicalism (PAGER) Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: Rep. Greg Steube Introduces Legislation to Prevent Lebanon from Funneling U.S. Taxpayer Dollars to Terrorists

COMING SOON

–>TARGETING THE ICC: On 9/25/24, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider HR 8282, the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act. As a reminder, the House passed HR 8282 on 6/4/24 by a vote of vote of 247-155 — with ALL Republicans voting “Yes”, except for 2 voting “present” (Davidson, R-OH and Massie, R-KY), joined by 42 Democrats. The Biden Administration has issued a Statement of Administration Policy (SAP) opposing HR 8282; the ACLU also sent a letter to House members opposing HR 8282 (and likely will do so again with the Senate). For full background see the 6/7/24 edition of the Round-Up. Also see: Senate Foreign Relations Committee to vote on International Criminal Court sanctions (Jewish Insider 9/17/24)

–>ANTISEMITISM AWARENESS ACT: Jewish Insider 9/18/24: Schumer ‘trying to figure out the best path forward’ on Antisemitism Awareness Act; Jewish News Syndicate 9/18/24: Testy Senate hate-crimes hearing could ‘ironically’ help get legislation on Jew-hatred passed; The Forward 9/16/24: Senate to advance contentious bill to crack down on anti-Israel activity on campus [per Gottheimer (D-NJ)] — The Antisemitism Awareness Act would mandate the Department of Education use the a controversial definition of antisemitism; Representatives hold press conference on Antisemitism Awareness Act at Kraft Center [“The bipartisan bill would compel the Department of Education to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism in its Title VI investigations.“] (Columbia Spectator 9/19/24). NOTE: For background on the campaign of pressure on Schumer to pass the AAA, notwithstanding the across-the-political-spectrum opposition sparked by House passage of this massively controversial bill in April, see the 8/15/24 and 9/6/24 editions of the Round-Up.

–>DISAPPROVING OF ARMS SALES TO ISRAEL: 9/18/24: Sanders Announces Intention to File Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to Block Arms Sales to Israel; 9/18/24: Sanders Delivers Speech on his Intent to File Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to Block $20 Billion Arms Sale to Israel (video of remarks; transcript); AP 9/18/24: Bernie Sanders preparing resolutions to block $20B in US arms sales to Israel; Times of Israel 9/18/24: Bernie Sanders pushing longshot bid to block $20B in US arms sales to Israel; Jewish News Syndicate 9/19/24: Sanders’s move to block Israel aid ‘plays into strategy’ of Iranian proxies, says Jewish group [DMFI]

–> TARGETING THE HOUTHIS: HR 9564, introduced 9/12/24 by Issa (R-CA) and Phillips (D-MN), “To authorize the imposition of sanctions with respect to the Houthis, and for other purposes,“ is being fast-tracked — it is scheduled to be marked up in the House Foreign Affairs Committee on 9/25/24.

–> MANDATING US ADOPTION OF “JUDEA & SAMARIA” TERMINOLOGY??: Israel Hayom 9/16/24: US bill to abolish term West Bank in official documents [“‘My bill will mandate referring to Judea and Samaria as the historic homeland of the Jewish people, not the ‘West Bank.’ We will persist in advocating for your historical roots,’ Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney says.“] NOTE: Tenney (R-NY) is talking about HR 7552, which she introduced back on 3/5/24 and on which, as of now, no action has been taken (and at least as yet there has been no public indication given that it is set to move — from the article it seems more like Tenney mentioned the bill in her recent meeting with Israeli settlements leader Yossi Dagan, and that mention has been leveraged into a non-news story).

2. Letters

West Bank Violence, incl Killing of Amcit

9/13/24: Ramirez, 20 Members of Congress Press Blinken on Actions to Stop Settler and Escalating Violence in the West Bank [letter text]

9/13/24: Rep. Adam Smith’s Letter to President Biden, Secretary Blinken, and Attorney General Garland [letter text posted by Americans for Peace Now]. Excerpt: “We request a written explanation provided to the family and the undersigned members to the following questions no later than October 4, 2024: 1. What does the U.S. government currently know about the circumstances surrounding Ms. Eygi’s killing? 2. Will the U.S. government conduct an independent, thorough, credible, and transparent investigation into the killing of Ms. Eygi? 3. What would be the proposed timeline and plan for such an investigation? 4. How will the U.S. government seek accountability if the Israeli government refuses to cooperate with such an investigation?” [not indicated who else is included in the “we” referenced in the letter]

3. Hearings & Markups



September 26, 2024: The House Committee on Natural Resources’ Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold what promises to be a super-fun show-trial/witch hunt (sorry, I mean “hearing”) entitled, Desecrating Old Glory: Investigating How the Pro-Hamas Protests Turned National Park Service Land into a Violent Disgrace. No witnesses have been announced as of this writing (but fasten your seatbelts…)

September 19, 2024: The Senate Judiciary Committee held a business meeting, during which marked up a number of pieces of legislation, including S. 2082: Introduced 6/21/23 by Cornyn (R-TX) and 19 bipartisan cosponsors, “A bill to make technical corrections relating to the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act,” aka, the “Ensuring Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act.” Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Reminder: Cornyn’s press release re: S. 2082: “The Ensuring Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act makes three technical corrections to the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) that would: Clarify that injured plaintiffs can sue foreign state defendants for aiding and abetting terrorism and ensure that liability may be asserted as to any person or entity that aids or abets terrorism; Ensure that plaintiffs, if they obtain on a JASTA claim, can collect their judgement; and Clarify that all U.S. citizens injured in their person, business, or property may recover under JASTA.“

September 19, 2024: The House Foreign Affairs Committee held hearing hearing entitled, Israel and the Middle East at a Crossroads: How Tehran’s Terror Campaign Threatens the U.S. and our Allies. Witnesses were: Elliott Abrams, former official serving in several Republican administrations who in 1991 was convicted of unlawfully withholding information from Congress (statement); Kirsten Fontenrose, Former Senior Director for the Gulf at the NSC (statement); Carrie Fillipetti, the Vandenberg Coalition (statement); and Jonathan Lord, Center for a New American Security (statement). Also see: hearing video

September 17, 2024: The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing entitled, A Threat to Justice Everywhere: Stemming the Tide of Hate Crimes in America (I’m linking to this video, because it includes a transcript). Witnesses were: Maya Berry, Executive Director, Arab American Institute & Co-Chair, Hate Crimes Task Force, The Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights (testimony); Kenneth S. Stern, Director, Bard Center for the Study of Hate (testimony); and Mark Goldfeder, Director, National Jewish Advocacy Center (testimony – which focused on urging Congress to pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act).

Also see:

4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex

UNGA Votes Against Israeli Occupation

Calvert (R-CA) 9/18/24: X-post – “ After granting the terror-sponsor Palestinian Authority a seat at the General Assembly, the UN is further delegitimizing itself by approving the PA’s anti- Israel resolution. This resolution gives legitimacy to the terrorists who continue to threaten the existence of Israel .”

Diaz-Balart (R-FL) 9/18/24: X-post – “ Today, the UNGA again demonstrated that it has forgotten the reason it was created. Israel is facing an existential threat of terrorism from multiple directions, and the world should stand unequivocally with #Israel . So when asked why I denied funding in the House bill to corrupt, misguided UN entities and the UN itself, here’s just the latest reason. U.S. taxpayers should not underwrite an institution that works against our values and interests to bolster our adversaries.“

Rubio (R-FL) et al 9/17/24: Rubio, Colleagues Condemn Palestinian Effort Targeting Israel at UN

Israel Operations in Lebanon

Jewish Insider 9/20/24: Democratic senators support Israel’s pager attack against Hezbollah, amid AOC criticism

Bowman (D-NY) 9/19/24: X-thread: “ Israel’s pager attacks in Lebanon have injured thousands and led to the death of innocent civilians, including multiple children. This attack not only falls in clear violation of international law but also further escalates a brewing regional conflict. Protecting civilians and de-escalating must be a priority. Israel must be held to account for their pervasive violations of international humanitarian law, and we need immediate answers as to whether any US assistance or aid went into the development of this lethal technology.“

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) 9/18/24: X-post – “ Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon detonated thousands of handheld devices across of a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians. This attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a wider conflict. Congress needs a full accounting of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology. “

“ Feenstra (R-IA) 9/18/24: X-post – “ Israel is taking terrorists to task and making the world a safer place.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 9/18/24: X-post – “ Israel’s actions against Hezbollah are well within their right to defend themselves from terrorism. “

“ Hagerty (R-TN) 9/18/24: ICYMI—Hagerty Joins Balance of Power to Discuss Looming Government Shutdown, Trump Tax Policy, Potential Fed Rate Cut, Attack on Hezbollah [“It certainly amazes me that our State Department spokesman will only name Israel and says ‘other parties.’ They won’t talk about the fact that Iran is behind all of this. He didn’t mention Hezbollah that has basically displaced 50,000 Israelis right now in Northern Israel. This is in retaliation for actions that have been taken by Hezbollah, if indeed it is Israel that’s behind it, and I think what it does demonstrate is the resourcefulness of whoever put this in place because they’ve been able to get into the supply chain and get directly into the minds, I think, of the people that are there. This should have an incredible deterrent effect if indeed Israel is behind it.“]

Sherman (D-CA) 9/17/24: X-thread – “ Let’s be clear – in its strategic attack on #Hezbollah , #Israel used innovative methods to carry out a precise military operation, maximizing the elimination of terrorists while minimizing harm to civilians by targeting military communication devices. (1/3) #Iran ‘s Ambassador must explain why he had a Hezbollah military communication device, given Iran’s long history of using its ‘diplomats’ to carry out terror. This includes a plot to assassinate the Saudi Ambassador to the US & target dissidents abroad, especially in Europe. (2/3) In war it’s impossible to fully prevent harm to civilians – especially when #Hezbollah operates in Beirut’s densest civilian areas. Some impacted by this operation may be civilians due to #Hezbollah ‘s use of civilians as human shields and their use of soldiers when age 18. (3/3) “

