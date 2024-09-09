Legislative Round-Up- September 6, 2024

New from FMEP:

9/17/24: New installment of Just Vision’s series – In Context: Briefings on Israel-Palestine, “In Context Briefing on Defending Dissent: Palestine, Freedom of Speech and the Future of Protest“, ft. Fadi AbuShammalah, Journalist from Gaza and Outreach Associate, Just Vision; Sabiya Ahamed, Staff Attorney, Palestine Legal; Lara Friedman, President, Foundation for Middle East Peace; Maria LaHood, Deputy Legal Director, Center for Constitutional Rights; Simone Zimmerman, Director of Strategic Communications & Outreach, Diaspora Alliance and co-founder, IfNotNow; amd Suhad Babaa (Moderator), President and Executive Director, Just Vision. “As we approach November’s historic election and a new semester begins on college campuses, all eyes are on the precarious state of American democracy. Top of mind for many are urgent questions about free speech, dissent and growing concerns surrounding the U.S.’s role in Israel-Palestine. Over the past year, those who criticize Israel’s conduct in Gaza have faced extreme repression, including expulsions from their universities, dismissal from employment, doxing and, at times, arrest and violence from police. Join us on Tuesday, Sept 17 at 11:00 am ET / 6:00 pm Jerusalem time to learn more about growing repression of dissent on Israel-Palestine, a trend that has built over decades and escalated in the past year. From anti-boycott legislation to the recent arrests of student protestors, leading experts will examine how these actions impact American democracy and our right to collectively organize on a range of issues – from Palestinian rights to the environment, racial justice, reproductive rights and beyond – at such a critical juncture. Register here.” Cosponsored by: Just Vision, the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU), Jewish Currents, Palestine Legal, the Foundation for Middle East Peace (FMEP), Diaspora Alliance and Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR).

Punchbowl News 9/6/24: Scalise lays out House Republicans’ September plans – “Next week, the House will focus on cracking down on China. We wrote about this in detail on Monday. But House Republicans are also planning several weeks’ worth of cultural war votes on what Scalise called “woke” ESG and DEI policies both in government agencies and financial institutions. Furthermore, Republicans will have legislation that addresses the BDS (boycott, divest and sanction) movement against Israel.” [To see what anti-BDS legislation is currently pending in this Congress, check out my database].

(TARGETING ESG) Politico 9/3/24: House GOP plans votes on anti-ESG, diversity bills [“The bills on the tentative agenda include legislation that would: Limit the types of disclosures the SEC can compel and revamp its authority over shareholder proposals; Impose new free speech requirements on universities and restrict accrediting agencies from requiring them to adopt political positions…”] This article links to (among other things), HR 7683, which was covered in the 3/22/24 edition of the Round-Up as follows:

(DEFENDING CAMPUS FREE SPEECH AS PRETEXT FOR ATTACKING DEI & “WOKE” FACULTY) HR 7683 (text):: Introduced 3/15/24 by Williams (R-NY) and Foxx (R-NC) and having 8 cosponsors (all Republicans) [as of 9/2/24, it now has 19 cosponsors, all GOP], the “ : Introduced 3/15/24 by Williams (R-NY) and Foxx (R-NC) and having 8 cosponsors (all Republicans) [as of 9/2/24, it now has 19 cosponsors, all GOP], the “ Respecting the First Amendment on Campus Act.” Amended by and reported out of the Committee on Education and the Workforce 3/21/24 by a vote of Also see: press release – So why is this in the Round-Up? Because: As the Round-Up has been covering in detail, 24 – 14. Rep. Williams and Chairwoman Foxx Introduce Bill to Protect Free Speech at Colleges and Universities . Williams and Foxx thoughtfully include a Fact Sheet explaining the bill, which talks about the “hostile takeover of postsecondary education by political activists, woke faculty, and partisan administrators has established a dangerous trend that threatens students’ constitutionally guaranteed rights and the ability of campuses to maintain a civil educational environment free of political bias and agendas” and asserts that “The forced commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is exploding.”? Because: As the Round-Up has been covering in detail, Foxx and the Education and the Workforce Committee have in recent months been carrying out an energetic campaign targeting various universities for alleged antisemitism, connected to campus free speech and protest related to Palestine rights and the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza. That campaign is clearly designed to promote the agenda embodied in HR 7693, but because they have made that campaign ostensibly about (supposed) antisemitism, many Democrats in Congress have eagerly joined the cause.

(TARGETING FREE SPEECH ON CAMPUS) Jewish organizations including the Anti-Defamation League are working to mobilize grassroots pressure on Congress to pass S. 3580/HR 7753 — covered in the 1/19/24 edition of the Round-Up & the 3/22/24 edition of the Round-Up:

(CHALLENGING MORE AID TO ISRAEL) Nation of Change 9/2/24: Bernie Sanders leads charge to block $20 billion arms sale to Israel [“Senator Bernie Sanders pledges to introduce a resolution to halt a massive U.S. arms deal with Israel, responding to widespread criticism of American complicity in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.“]

September 12, 2024: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing entitled, Anti-NGO Laws and Other Tools of Democratic Repression. Witnesses will be: Douglas Rutzen, International Center for Not-For-Profit Law; Yaqiu Wang, Freedom House; and Eka Gigauri, Transparency International Georgia.

September 10, 2024: (Rescheduled) The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing entitled, The Fall of ESG: Scrutinizing the Failed Use of Environmental, Social, and Governance Standards and the Influence of Proxy Advisors. Scheduled witnesses (as of 9/6/24 at 2pm ET) are: Charles Crain, Vice President of Domestic Policy, National Association of Manufacturers; Tim Doyle, Founder and Principal, Doyle Strategies; and Michael Frerichs, Treasurer, State of Illinois (for some context on Frerichs: 10/12/24: Frerichs announces $10 million state investment in Israel Bonds; 5/10/23: Statement Before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability For the Hearing Entitled “ESG Part I: An Examination of Environmental, Social, and Governance Practices with Attorneys General”) NOTE: Claims that ESG is antisemitic and cover for BDS, based on the argument that, in effect, any adverse business decision or advice related to Israel can ONLY be a form of antisemitism or BDS, have been a key weapon (if not THE key weapon) used to attack ESG. And notably, much of the anti-ESG legislation in various US states (introduced and in some cases passed) has been modeled on anti-BDS legislation. Also see: Bloomberg Law 8/29/24: Anti-ESG Bills, Priorities Stall in Congress’ Fourth Quarter (1)

As reported in the 8/15/24 edition of the Round-Up, recent weeks/months have seen a ramping up of pressure on the Senate, and specifically on Sen. Schumer (D-NY) to pass the massively controversial Antisemitism Awareness Act. And “massively controversial” is a self-evidently objective description of this legislation, given the outpouring of concerns/objections/opposition – from across the political spectrum – that followed House passage of the AAA earlier this year. As a reminder, this bill, which AIPAC and others have been trying to get Congress to pass for years, would enact into law and enforce the IHRA definition of antisemitism, including its examples. Why do they want to pass the IHRA definition so badly? Because thanks to those examples, the IHRA definition shifts the focus from combating hatred/threats/discrimination/violence against Jews because they are Jews, to delegitimizing, suppressing, and even criminalizing criticism/activism/opinions challenging the state of Israel and the political ideology of Zionism. See:

