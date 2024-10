Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

1. Bills & Resolutions

CHALLENGING MILITARY SALES/SUPPLIES TO ISRAEL

On 9/25/24, Sen. Sanders (I-VT) introduced 6 privileged resolutions targeting military weapons/supplies sales to Israel, listed below. Because these resolutions are “privileged” they will be brought to a vote; given the timing of their introduction, this means they will be voted on during the lame duck session.

S. J. Res. 111 : Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), Welch (D-VT), Merkley (D-OR), and Schatz (D-HI), “ : Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), Welch (D-VT), Merkley (D-OR), and Schatz (D-HI), “ A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Israel of certain defense articles and services.

S. J. Res. 112 : Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT) and Welch (D-VT), “ : Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT) and Welch (D-VT), “ A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Israel of certain defense articles and services.”

S. J. Res. 113 : Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), Welch (D-VT) and Merkley (D-OR), “ : Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), Welch (D-VT) and Merkley (D-OR), “ A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Israel of certain defense articles and services.”

S. J. Res. 114 : Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), “ : Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), “ A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Israel of certain defense articles and services.”

S. J. Res. 115 : Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), Welch (D-VT) and Merkley (D-OR), “ A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed license amendment for the export of certain defense articles, defense services, and technical data to Israel.“



S. J. Res. 116 : Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), Welch (D-VT) and Merkley (D-OR), “ A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed enhancement or upgrade of sensitivity of technology or capability of certain major defense equipment for the Government of Israel. “

Also see:

We Stand with Israel!

(WAITING FOR TEXT TO SEE WHAT THIS IS…) S. Res. 890: Introduced 9/25/24 by Ernst (R-IA) and 48 cosponsors (all Republicans), “ Introduced 9/25/24 by Ernst (R-IA) and 48 cosponsors (all Republicans), “ A resolution condemning the brutal Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and supporting an outcome that ensures the forever survival of Israel, the complete denial of the ability of Hamas to reconstitute in the region, and the safe release of United States hostages from the Gaza Strip.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Palestinian-American Lives Matter

Targeting Free Speech/Protest/Academia

WHAT IF THEY APPLIED THIS TO ISRAEL???



(WE MUST DEFEND FREE SPEECH/EXPRESSION ABROAD!) HR 9850: Introduced 9/25/24 by Smith (R-NJ), Jordan (R-OH) and Salazar (R-FL), “ : Introduced 9/25/24 by Smith (R-NJ), Jordan (R-OH) and Salazar (R-FL), “ To protect and promote American values abroad, including the rights of freedom of speech and freedom of expression enshrined in the United States Constitution and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, through the use of foreign assistance and by assuring U.S. law enforcement does not cooperate in censorship abroad.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

THINGS TO WATCH FOR IN LAME DUCK….



–> TARGETING THE HOUTHIS: HR 9564, introduced 9/12/24 by Issa (R-CA) and Phillips (D-MN), “To authorize the imposition of sanctions with respect to the Houthis, and for other purposes,“ is being fast-tracked — it is scheduled to be marked up in the House Foreign Affairs Committee on 9/25/24. This bill was marked up/passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on 9/24/24 (be a voice vote). Next stop: the House floor.

–>ANTISEMITISM AWARENESS ACT: The pressure campaign to get Sen. Schumer (D-NY) to move the massively controversial Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Senate continues:

–>TARGETING THE ICC: On 9/25/24, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was scheduled to consider HR 8282, “the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act”. That hearing was postponed (see details below) and as of this writing no new date has been announced. Also see:

–> US MUST TREAT SETTLEMENTS AS PART OF ISRAEL: S. 5110: Introduced 9/19/24 by Rubio (R-FL), “A bill to clarify the country of origin of certain articles imported into the United States for purposes of certain trade enforcement actions.” Referred to the Committee on Finance. NOTE: As of this writing the bill text is still not online and Rubio has still not issued a press release – but it remains a solid bet this is the Senate version of HR 5179.



2. Letters

Palestinian-American Lives Matter

Targeting free speech/protest/academia

9/25/24: RCFP urges House to oppose bill that threatens nonprofit news outlets [letter text] (Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press 9/26/24 press release). Letter – citing ACLU letter (below) opposing HR 6408 [not clear the org understands that what is in play now is HR 9495, which includes the text of HR 6408]

[letter text] (Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press 9/26/24 press release). Letter – citing ACLU letter (below) opposing HR 6408 [not clear the org understands that what is in play now is HR 9495, which includes the text of HR 6408] 9/20/24: Civil Society Letter to House Opposing H.R. 9495 [letter text] Excerpt: “this bill includes the text of H.R. 6408, legislation we strongly oppose as it raises significant constitutional concerns. Because H.R. 6408 vests vast unilateral discretion in the Secretary of Treasury, it creates a high risk of politicized and discriminatory enforcement. The executive branch already has extensive authority to prohibit transactions with individuals and entities it deems connected to terrorism and nonprofit organizations are already prohibited from providing material support to terrorist organizations. In fact, it would be a federal crime for them to do so…H.R. 6408 authorizes broad and easily abused new powers for the executive branch. It grants the Secretary of the Treasury virtually unfettered discretion to designate a U.S. nonprofit as a ‘terrorist supporting organization’ and to strip it of its tax-exempt status if the Secretary finds that the nonprofit has provided material support to a terrorist group, even if the ‘support’ is not intentional or connected to actual violence. While the sponsors of this legislation have stated that it is needed to avoid what they refer to as ‘time-consuming bureaucratic process’ under current law, what the bill sponsors are actually seeking to avoid is fundamental due process. If this bill were to become law, the Secretary of Treasury could strip a US nonprofit of its tax-exempt status without providing the nonprofit a meaningful opportunity to defend itself before a neutral decisionmaker. The legislation further does not require disclosure of all the reasons for such a decision or the evidence relied upon to support it. Nor would the government be required to provide any evidence in its possession that might undermine its decision, leaving an accused nonprofit entirely in the dark about what conduct the government believes qualifies as material support. The potential for abuse under H.R. 6408 is immense as the executive branch would be handed a tool it could use to curb free speech, censor nonprofit media outlets, target political opponents, and punish disfavored groups across the political spectrum. Moreover, the addition of this authority to the tax code would allow the IRS to explicitly target and harass domestic nonprofits using its investigative authority. It is also not hard to imagine a future administration using this power in far broader circumstances that have nothing to do with the hostilities in Gaza. And as more recent congressional oversight efforts make clear, these efforts are part of concerted attack on civil society that is targeted at more than just groups involved in the campus protests regarding Gaza...”



Targeting Iran (and Rob Malley)



3. Hearings & Markups



[TOTALLY DISAPPEARED FROM COMMITTEE WEBSITE] September 26, 2024: The House Committee on Natural Resources’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations was scheduled to hold a 2-panel show-trial/witch hunt (sorry, I mean “hearing”) entitled, Desecrating Old Glory: Investigating How the Pro-Hamas Protests Turned National Park Service Land into a Violent Disgrace. Per a list posted on the hearing landing page before it disappeared, scheduled witnesses were: Panel 1 – Mark Lee Greenblatt, Inspector General, U.S. Department of the Interior (statement); Charles Cuevelier, Associate Director, Visitor and Resource Protection, National Park Service (statement); Panel 2 – Kenneth H. Spencer, III, Chairman, United States Park Police Fraternal Order of Police, Washington, D.C. (statement); Mr. Alex Goldenberg, Director of Intelligence, Network Contagion Research Institute (statement); Mr. Scott Walter, President, Capital Research Center (statement); and Harry Dunn, Former United States Capitol Police Officer. NOTE: The hearing title gives a pretty good hint at the flavor of this hearing – but if that’s not enough, there’s this bizarre 8-page hearing memo [as of this writing is still online], which among other things alleges that protesters are directly linked to or even funded by Hamas, Iran, and the Chinese government.

4. Targeting/Slandering/Inciting Against Rep. Tlaib, Again (& twice over)

9/19/24: Racist, Inciting Cartoon targeting Rep. Tlaib

On 9/19/24, on the heels of an Israeli operation in Lebanon, in which thousands of booby-trapped pagers exploded, maiming and killing a large number of people (an operation that former CIA director and former, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta called “a form of terrorism”) the National Review published a political cartoon (see on X) featuring a caricature of Rep. Tlaib (D-MI) pictured seated at her desk, with a burned a smoking object on the desk, and a thought bubble with the words “Odd. My pager just exploded.”

The National Review’s cartoon (drawn by an reporter employed by the Detroit News) was criticized/denounced by a range of voices on X, including a slew of Democratic members of Congress (I didn’t find any such statements from Republicans): Rep. Slotkin (D-MI) Rep. Bush (D-MO), Sen. Peters (D-MI), Rep. Balint (D-VT), Rep. Garcia (D-CA), Rep. Kildee (D-MI), Rep. Stevens (D-MI), Rep. Scholten (D-MI), Lee (D-PA), and Beyer (D-VA). Also see joint statement from Jewish House members Jacobs (D-CA), Balint (D-VT), Bonamici (D-OR), Magaziner (D-RI), Raskin (D-MD), Wild (D-PA), and Nadler (D-NY):

“As Jewish Members of Congress, we condemn this appalling and hateful cartoon depicting our colleague, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, as a terrorist and making a dangerous joke about a pager exploding at her desk. While none of us always agrees with Representative Tlaib (just as she surely does not always agree with any of us), that is no reason to excuse this toxically Islamophobic and anti-Arab affront. At a time of rising violence against Arab, Muslim, and Jewish communities alike, we must stand together in solidarity against ethnic scapegoating and hateful provocations, which are often the prelude to actual racial violence and attack.”

9/20/24: Inciting Cartoon Against Tlaib Used as Hook for…Further Incitement Against Tlaib

On 9/20/24, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, speaking out on X, posted a comment that in effect shifted the focus away from the racist, dangerously inciting cartoon depicting Tlaib as a terrorist who Israel might have tried to assassinate (in a military action that was framed in a positive light by many in Congress and the media), to focus instead on false – and inciting – accusations against Tlaib, who (along with others, including the ACLU) has called Nessel out for what they see as the targeting of Palestine rights protesters (some of whom, by the way, are Jewish) with criminal charges. Nessel posted on X on 9/20/24:

“Rashida’s religion should not be used in a cartoon to imply that she’s a terrorist. It’s Islamophobic and wrong. Just as Rashida should not use my religion to imply I cannot perform my job fairly as Attorney General. It’s anti-Semitic and wrong.”

With that post — for which Nessel did not provide any evidence Nessel re-cast Tlaib — the victim of a racist, anti-Palestinian, Islamophobic, inciting cartoon, and a voice standing up for students’ right to protest — as the antisemitic victimizer, and cast herself as the righteous victim of Rashida’s evil action. That re-casting of Nessel as the righteous victim of Tlaib’s alleged antisemitism immediately took over and became the theme of the coming days.



9/22/24: CNN, Jewish Inside, the ADL, and others get in on the Action

On CNN’s State of the Union on 9/22/24, during an interview with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, CNN’s Jake Tapper repeated and expanded on Nessel’s X-post. He asked Whitmer if she agreed with Nessel that Tlaib’s comments were “biased and antisemitic“. When Whitmer declined to join in on attacking Tlaib, Tapper presser her further, stating that Tlaib “is suggesting” that Nessel is only prosecuting Palestine protesters “because she’s Jewish and the protesters are not. That’s quite an accusation.”

Shortly thereafter on 9/22/24, Jewish Insider published an article, written by its editor-in-chief Josh Kraushaar, attacking Whitmer for failing to back Nessel’s targeting of Palestine protesters, and doubling down on Nessel’s [and Tapper’s] allegation against Tlaib. Jewish Insider writes: “Tlaib has also claimed that [Attorney General] Nessel is only charging the protesters because she’s Jewish. Nessel has publicly decried the congresswoman’s characterization as antisemitic and wrong.“] The link provided in that Jewish Insider article as evidence of what Tlaib “claimed” goes to an article that, notably, does not back that allegation. The supposedly damning excerpt from that article:

“‘We’ve had the right to dissent, the right to protest,’ Tlaib says. ‘We’ve done it for climate, the immigrant rights movement, for Black lives, and even around issues of injustice among water shutoffs. But it seems that the attorney general decided if the issue was Palestine, she was going to treat it differently, and that alone speaks volumes about possible biases within the agency she runs.‘

Also notably, folks determined to see antisemitism in the above quote are conveniently ignoring the rest of the article, which (among other things) includes:

“…Tlaib accused Nessel of caving to demands to prosecute from university authorities, including Ono and members of the Board of Regents…I think people at the University of Michigan put pressure on her to do this, and she fell for it,’ Tlaib says. ‘I think President Ono and Board of Regent members were very much heavy-handed in this. It had to come from somewhere.’”

Notably, the supposedly damning article was published on September 13, 2024. As far as I can tell, nobody — including Nessel (see her X account) — ever claimed that Tlaib’s comments in that article reflected, constituted, or implied antisemitism until Jewish Insider dug up the piece on 9/22/24 as supposed evidence to back up Nessel’s allegation.

Apparently undaunted by the lack of factual basis for the allegations made by Nessel and repeated by the Jewish Insider, on 9/22/24 the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt took to X to further up the ante – using the Jewish Insider article as a springboard to attack Governor Whitmer (f0r not going after Palestine protesters) and to double down on the (baseless) accusations against Rep. Tlaib:

“.@GovWhitmer, when your attorney general prosecutes people for violating the law, harassing Jews, and attacking police officers, it’s in the interest of public safety. When a congresswoman accuses the attorney general of prosecuting protestors simply because she’s Jewish, it’s bias. Saying you want to ‘make sure that students are safe on our campuses’ is just words if you are not willing to use your bully pulpit to speak out unequivocally on antisemitism and support holding people accountable for violating the law when it affects Jews.“

Many posters on X, including journalists and activists, called out Jewish Insider and Greenblatt for the baseless allegations against Tlaib, including Center for International Policy’s Dylan Williams who commented on 9/22/24:

“This is just a lie. @RepRashida Tlaib simply didn’t do what the ADL and Jewish Insider claim. Falsely accusing a Congresswoman who is a frequent target of bigotry of doing something she didn’t isn’t just defamatory — it risks inciting more hatred and even violence against her.”

9/23/24 (part 1): Fact Check



On 9/23/24, Detroit Metro Times posted an article: Fact-check: Tlaib did not say Nessel charged pro-Palestinian protesters because she’s Jewish — The “blatant and hateful” false claims were peddled by a state lawmaker, the attorney general, and some media outlets. Excerpt:

“Tlaib never once mentioned Nessel’s religion or Judaism. But Metro Times pointed out in the story that Nessel is Jewish, and that appears to be the spark that led to the false claims. It should also be noted that the ACLU of Michigan criticized Nessel for charging peaceful protesters at the University of Michigan.“]

Also see: Rashida Tlaib Targeted Over Made-Up Quote [“The Michigan representative is being accused of antisemitism over something she never actually said.“] (The New Republic 9/23/24)

9/23/24 (part 2): FACTS WILL NOT GET IN THE WAY OF AN ANTI-TLAIB NARRATIVE!

Notwithstanding the debunking of the allegations against Tlaib, later on 9/23/24, following pressure from CNN’s Jake Tapper to denounce Rep. Tlaib’s alleged antisemitism against Nessel, and following public bashing by the ADL’s Greenblatt for refraining from doing so — Michigan Governor Whitmer released a statement condemning Tlaib (without naming her) for statements THAT TLAIB DID NOT MAKE:

“The suggestion that Attorney General Nessel would make charging decisions based on her religion as opposed to the rule of law is antisemitic [agreed – that would indeed be antisemitic if Tlaib had said it, which she DID NOT]. Attorney General Nessel has always conducted her work with integrity and followed the rule of law. We must all use our platform and voices to call out hateful rhetoric and racist tropes.“]

In response, the author of the article cited by Jewish Insider, from which the supposedly damning evidence of Tlaib’s antisemitism was draw, posted on X: “I’m the reporter who interviewed Rashida Tlaib. She never said Nessel did this because she’s Jewish. Never. You’re spreading lies.”

Shortly thereafter, CNN’s Dana Bash jumped on the inciting-against-Tlaib bandwagon, with an X-post (that has more than 3.4 million views as of this writing) stating:

“A sad reality – antisemitism is everywhere and it comes from both ends of the political spectrum. We saw two examples of politicians sidestepping instead of calling it out on @CNNSOTU yesterday. @DavidChalian discusses the unwillingness by some to put morality ahead of politics.”

That post was linked to a video of Bash talking to David Chalian, featuring…footage from her colleague Jake Tapper’s interview with Gov. Whitmer.

In response, the author of the article cited by Jewish Insider, from which the supposedly damning evidence of Tlaib’s antisemitism was draw, posted on X:

“Now Dana Bash from CNN is lying about what happened. U.S. Rep. @RashidaTlaib did not say Nessel filed the charges because she’s Jewish. She said there is an anti-Palestinian attitude among many institutions, and most of them are not run by Jewish people”



Shortly thereafter, CNN’s Bianna Golodryga jumped on the inciting-against-Tlaib bandwagon, with an X-post promoting Dana Bash and Jake Tapper’s stories attacking Tlaib:

“.@DanaBashCNN highlighting @jaketapper‘s revealing (and disturbing) interviews this weekend with a Democratic governor and a Republican senator who, when given the opportunity to call out antisemitic language within their own parties, chose instead to side-step it.”

9/23/24 (part 3): Maybe Facts Matter a little?



At some point on 9/23/24 (thanks to the Wayback Machine we know it was sometime between 6:10pm and 11:25pm) Jewish Insider quietly changed the article that, along with Nessel’s X-post, sparked this entire drama, with no note on the article stating that this was edited. So where it originally stated (link from 6:10pm) “Tlaib has also claimed that Nessel is only charging the protesters because she’s Jewish” it now states (link from 11:35pm) “Tlaib has also suggested that Nessel is only charging the protesters because she’s Jewish.”

Also, CNN’s Jake Tapper in a 9/23/24 interview with Nessel sought to (kind of) walk back his comments from the previous day, claiming:

“I should note that I misspoke yesterday when asking a follow up of Governor Whitmer who I asked about this. I was trying to characterize your views of Tlaib’s comments.”

During that interview Nessel, for her part, doubled down on her assertion that Tlaib’s comments were antisemitic, notwithstanding the fact that Tlaib made no direct or implied reference to Nessel’s religion, arguing that the intent behind Tlaib’s comment speaks for itself because

“Rashida Tlaib is an individual who is well-known for making inflammatory and incendiary remarks that are antismitic in nature…“.

Note from me: The suggestion that criticism against any Jewish person may be assumed/judged to be antisemitic based NOT on whether the criticism has anything to do with Jews/Judaism, but on the critic’s identity as a Muslim &/or critic of Israel/Zionism, is a RACIST TROPE.



Also, at some point the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt quietly deleted the X-post in which he claimed Rep. Tlaib “accuses the attorney general of prosecuting protestors simply because she’s Jewish”. He then re-posted a pic of that original X-post, along with a new comment clarifying that (a) thanking Gov. Whitmer for her statement piling on to the anti-Tlaib attacks; and (b) doubling down on the anti-Tlaib position expressed in the original post, simply noting “Additionally, I learned that initial news reports contained an error in the specifics of the congresswoman’s remarks” and again linking to the Jewish Insider article that kicked off this entire drama (the article Jewish Insider edited to change “claimed” to “suggested.” Greenblatt also re-posted the clip of CNN’s Dana Bash attacking Tlaib, noting approvingly:



“Yes, @DanaBashCNN , is absolutely right. It’s a sad reality when leaders refuse to call out antisemitism coming from their own side. Condemning hate expressed by your opponents is easy. Calling it out when it comes from your friends is hard. But moral clarity and plain old honesty are what we should expect from our leaders.”

9/24/24 & thereafter: NAH, FACTS WILL NOT GET IN THE WAY OF AN ANTI-TLAIB, ANTI-SQUAD NARRATIVE!



Dana Bash on 9/24/24 offered something only vaguely resembling a clarification of her earlier X-post and interview – neither walking back nor apologizing for the accusation that Tlaib’s comment was antisemitic, but rather doubling down on Nessel’s interpretation of those comments and implicitly blaming Tlaib’s office for failing to get back to Bash’s staff when asked for comment. Also see: Video report – CNN DOUBLES DOWN On Fake Rashida Tlaib SMEAR (Breaking Points 9/25/24)

Notwithstanding all of the fact checking, and notwithstanding some degree of walking back of accusations by high-profile accusers who created and fueled this entire mess, on 9/24/24 Rep. Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) led a statement, joined by 20 fellow House Democrats, entitled: House Democrats Support Michigan AG Nessel’s Efforts to Protect Students, Reject Unfair Accusations of Bias. That statement:

“Dana Nessel has distinguished herself as a just, discerning, and effective Attorney General. Michigan voters selected her to keep all communities safe, empowering her to faithfully exercise discretion and enforce the law. That’s exactly what she has done in the cases of anti-Israel campus protesters as well as counter-protestors accused of violent acts that go far beyond protected speech. Those charged with criminal conduct will enjoy the same rights of due process as anyone else. Casting doubt on Attorney General Nessel’s impartiality or implying these cases are being handled unfairly due to her religious background is antisemitic, deeply disturbing, and unacceptable. Elected officials are rightfully held to high standards, but we owe it to our constituents to model methods of disagreement that do not invoke hateful tropes or false charges of unfair bias.”]

Also see Jewish Insider‘s report on the letter : 9/24/24: Democratic lawmakers accuse Michigan AG Nessel’s critics of antisemitism; X-posts from Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Schneider (D-IL) [which makes no mention of its own role in this drama]

Also on 9/24/24, the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) – representatives of which testified in House hearings on antisemitism in June 2023 and in July 2024; and participated in a closed House committee briefing on antisemitism in May 2024 — published a statement: ISGAP Denounces Rep. Rashida Tlaib for Antisemitic Remarks Regarding Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel – Dr. Charles Asher Small slams “outrageous antisemitic trope that should be denounced by all public officials charged with upholding the laws of our country”. Reminder from the archives – The Forward 8/31/20: Think tank [ISGAP] failed to disclose six-figure grant from Israeli government – excerpt – for 2020 “the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, which is based in New York, received $445,000 from the Israeli government in 2018. That value equals nearly 80% of its reported revenue that year.”]

Also see op-ed 9/24/24 in USA Today by columnist Ingrid Jaques, “Tlaib makes antisemitic comments again. Whitmer’s response isn’t enough.” Excerpt:

“I found myself taking Attorney General Dana Nessel’s side in a controversy involving criminal charges against student protesters and an obnoxious accusation cast by Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.”

And on 9/25/24 the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt tripled (or maybe by this point it is quadrupled?) down on the accusations against Tlaib and now adding to them an attack on Rep. Ocasio-Cortez for “anti-Jewish bias” for the sin of…defending Tlaib, with a new X-post in which he effectly leverages what should have been outrage over a racist, Islamophobic, dangerously inciting cartoon against Tlaib into an anti-Squad “YOU ARE ALL ANTISEMITES!” two-fer!:

“A congresswoman intentionally implied that a Jewish state official and her agency were guilty of bias and instead of holding her colleague to account, AOC is obfuscating, conflating and allowing the member free reign to never even bother to clarify her comment. Yes, that cartoon is clearly anti-Muslim and should be condemned. Conflating that with people’s reactions to Rep. Tlaib’s not-so-thinly veiled comments against AG Nessel is just plain wrong. When major media outlets and others, including myself, mistakenly referenced inaccurate reporting on the issue, we corrected ourselves. Yet these Members of Congress don’t feel the need for themselves or their colleagues to do the same when they get it wrong – and their silence is deafening. Anti-Jewish bias is real. This is a case in point.”



Also on 9/25/24, the ADL’s X account quintupled (?) down on the attack on Tlaib, re-posted a clip from Jake Tapper’s interview with Nessel, in which Nessel in effect argued that Tlaib’s comment was clearly antisemitic because…it was made by Tlaib, and argued, in effect, that this conviction-by-presumption-of-intent/guilt is absolutely right:

“Watch @MIAttyGen Nessel on @JakeTapper explain why Rep. Tlaib’s suggestion that the AG is biased is understood by so many as antisemitic, especially given Tlaib’s history with antisemitic comments. Nessel then notes it is her job to keep students safe and prosecute criminal behavior that endangers communities and campuses.”

On 9/26/24, the editorial board of The Free Press — the anti-woke media outlet founded by Bari Weiss — weighed in with its own post-mortem analysis of the Tlaib/Nessel drama: The Moral Inversion of Rashida Tlaib—and the Smearing of Dana Nessel, taking as its starting point the assertion that Tlaib’s criticism was ipso facto antisemitic — “We heard the dog whistle loud and clear. So did Nessel.” And with respect to those who are defending Tlaib and calling out those who attack her, the editors — I kid you not — analogize Tlaib to Hamas 10/7 attackers and Nessel to Israelis being attacked by Hamas terrorists (which means defending her is like defending Hamas):

“This kind of gaslighting has become an unfortunate pattern for progressives since October 7. A couple of examples: After a horrific pogrom where Jewish Israeli parents were murdered in front of their children, it was Israel that was the aggressor. Israel’s defensive war, according to this warped logic, is a genocide. Meanwhile Hamas, the perpetrators of the genocidal act, are the noble resistance.”

Annnnddddddd: Late on 9/26/24, the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt sextupled (??) down, making common cause with Bari Weiss’s Free Press and its denunciation of Tlaib and her defenders (truly, what more is there to say?), commenting:

“While ideologues contort the facts and themselves to deny reality, glad to see ⁦@bariweiss⁩ and ⁦@TheFP⁩ get it right on the gaslighting of ⁦@dananessel⁩ and the indulgence of antisemitism in Michigan”

Further reading

5. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex

6. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

Lebanon – TOTAL SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL



[note: This is a NON-EXHAUSTIVE LIST — many members of Congress – from both parties – posted on X about their support for Israel’s military assault on Lebanon. Check members’ X accounts to see what they are saying.]

Lebanon – Concerns (big or small) about Israeli Actions &/or US Policy



[note: This is a NON-EXHAUSTIVE LIST — many members of Congress – from both parties – posted on X about their support for Israel’s military assault on Lebanon. Check members’ X accounts to see what they are saying.]

Israel’s War on Gaza & West Bank

Tlaib (D-MI) 9/26/24: Tlaib calls on Blinken to resign over statements related to Israel-Hamas war

Fetterman (D-PA) 9/26/24: X-post – “ As it should. Immediately after 10/7, I strongly affirmed supporting any assistance—financial, military or intelligence—without conditions, in Israel’s war against terrorists. And never forget to #BringThemHomeNOW”. Linked to screenshot of headline: Israel says it has secured $8.7. billion U.S. aid package”

Hoyle (D-OR) 9/26/24: X-post – “ It’s reprehensible the Israeli military is bulldozing West Bank communities, cutting off access to emergency care & destroying public infrastructure. I srael has every right to defend itself from terrorism. But this doesn’t serve as a justification for collective punishment and destroying communities. These actions deepen the humanitarian crisis, sow distrust & fuel further instability. “

“ Pannetta (D-CA) 9/25/24: X-post – “ Productive meeting with the Egyptian Foreign Minister and Ambassador to the United States on a pathway forward to return the remaining hostages, secure a cessation of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and ensure regional stability.“

Common Dreams 9/20/24: Tlaib Enters ’14 Pages of Babies’ Killed by Israel in Gaza Into Congressional Record [

Targeting Education/Free Speech

Anti-Palestinian Hate. Racism, Islamophobia

Targeting The UN & Biden Admin

Other stuff