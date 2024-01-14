Legislative Roundup - January 12th, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
1.Bills,
Resolutions
2. Letters
3. Hearings & Markups
4. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
1. Bills, Resolutions & letters
(TARGETING ACADEMIA FOR PRO-PALESTINE STUDENTS/PROTEST) S. 3580: Introduced 1/11/23 by Cassidy (R-LA) and Fetterman (D-PA), “A bill to require institutions of higher education participating in Federal student aid programs to share information about title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, including a link to the webpage of the Office for Civil Rights where an individual can submit a complaint regarding discrimination in violation of such title, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
(MAKING US NON-VIOLENT PROTEST A FEDERAL CRIME) S. 3492/HR 6926: Introduced 12/13/23 [not previously reported in the Round-Up] in the Senate by Tillis (R-NC) and Blackburn (R-TN), and 1/9/24 in the House by Rouzer (R-NC) and Republican cosponsors, the “Safe and Open Streets Act.” Referred to the House and Senate Committees on the Judiciary. Why is this bill being covered in the Round-Up? See Tillis press release announcing the bill (published 1/8/24) – “The Safe and Open Streets Act is in direct response to radical tactics of pro-Palestine protestors who have intentionally blocked roads and highways across the country.” COMMENT: Coming on the heels of Senate “anti-woke” Republicans successfully exploiting hysteria over pro-Palestinian protests to get Democrats to join them on the “we must bring down “liberal” academia” bandwagon, this bill appears to be an effort to use that same hysteria to get Democrats to join Republicans on the “we must shut down liberals’ right to protest” bandwagon (and if it doesn’t, to pave the way for Republicans to attack Democrats as anti-Israel/antisemitic).
(NO WEAPONS FOR ISRAEL WITHOUT CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT) S. Amdt. XXX: On 1/9/24 Sen. Kaine (D-VA) announced his intention “to file an amendment to maintain the congressional notification requirement for all U.S. assistance to foreign militaries. Specifically, the amendment would strike a provision in the proposed national security supplemental funding bill that waives oversight requirements for U.S. funding for Israel under the Foreign Military Financing Program. If passed, the amendment would preserve the congressional notification process for Israel, just as congressional notifications are required for all other nations.” Cosponsors of the amendment at the time it was announced were The amendment is sponsored by Heinrich (D-NM), Van Hollen (D-MD), Merkley (D-OR), Warren (D-MA), Welch (D-VT), Luján (D-NM), Durbin (D-IL), Schatz (D-HI), Murphy (D-CT), Warnock (D-GA), Carper (D-DE), and Shaheen (D-NH). Also see: Jewish Insider 1/10/24: Senate progressives seek to block administration from circumventing Congress on Israel arms transfers; Defense Daily 1/10/24: Kaine Leads Amendment To Ensure Congressional Review Of Arms Sales To Israel; Washington Post 1/9/24: Democrats say Biden must notify Congress about Israel arms transfers
(STATE DEPT MUST ANSWER IF ISRAEL IS VIOLATING HUMAN RIGHTS) S. Res. 504: On 1/10/24, Sanders (I-VT) announced (video of floor remarks) that he would be bringing a 502B(c) resolution to the Senate floor next week with respect to Israeli rights violations in its ongoing war on Gaza. As a reminder, on 12/14 23 Sanders introduced S. Res. 504, “Requesting information on Israel’s human rights practices pursuant to section 502B(c) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.” This is what is known as a 502B(c) or “Privileged Resolution.” As Sanders’ press release explained: “The Foreign Assistance Act prohibits security assistance to any government ‘which engages in a consistent pattern of gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.’ Section 502B(c) of this law allows Congress to request information on a country’s human rights practices – such requests are privileged, allowing the sponsor to force a floor vote on the requesting resolution. If the resolution passes, the Department of State must submit the requested report within 30 days, or all security assistance to the country in question is cut off. After the report is received, Congress may then enact changes to condition, reduce, or terminate the security assistance in question. Both the initial vote to request the information and any subsequent votes to alter security assistance are privileged and require a simple majority for passage.” [See this X-thread for details on Section 502B(c)]. Also see: What is S.Res. 504? – Sanders Resolution to Hold U.S. and Israel Accountable (NIAC 1/11/24)
2. Letters
Shutting Down Palestine-focused Free Speech — Targeting Academia (pretending it is about fighting antisemitism)
- 1/10/24: Chairman Smith: Elite Universities Failing to Protect Jewish Students Calls into Question Their Tax-Exempt Status [letter text]. Also see: Universities face tax-exempt status investigation over allowing ‘harassment’ of Jewish students (Washington Examiner 1/10/24); House committee probing Cornell, Harvard, MIT, Penn tax-exempt status over Jew-hatred (Jewish News Syndicate 1/10/24)
- 1/10/24: Rosen, Lankford Call for Senate Hearing on Surge of Antisemitism at Colleges and Universities [letter text]. Also see: Senate task force calls education committee to hold hearing on antisemitism on college campuses (Jerusalem Post 1/20/24)
- 1/9/24: @EdWorkforceCmte Kicks Off Antisemitism Investigation with Letter to Harvard – “requesting documents and information [since 20210 regarding Harvard University’s response to antisemitism on its campus and its failure to protect Jewish students, faculty, and staff “[letter text]. Also see: US congressional panel asks to see years of antisemitism complaints in Harvard probe – House Education Committee gives university 2 weeks to provide all reports of incidents on campus since January 2021 targeting ‘Jews, Israelis, Israel, Zionists, or Zionism’ (Times of Israel 1/9/24); House committee requests trove of Harvard materials documenting antisemitism (Jewish News Service 1/10/24); Stefanik Statement on Education and the Workforce Letter to Harvard; National Review (op-ed by Rep. Stafanik, R-NY) 1/10/24: Penn, Harvard firings just the start — House will expose ALL the higher-ed rot [“...we will get to the bottom of the broader lack of moral clarity made clear by the reluctance to address the rise of antisemitism. Much of this, we know, is the fruit of diversity, equity, inclusion, a radical racist ideology that classifies people as either oppressors or oppressed based purely on their race, gender or sexual orientation. As a result of this disgusting ideology’s takeover of campuses, it is mainstream to teach capitalism is racist, Israel is racist and America is racist.“]
Supporting Israel Continuing the War on Gaza
- 1/11/24: Schneider Leads 29 in Bipartisan Letter Supporting Administration Efforts to Expand Call for Hamas Surrender, Pushing Back Against Calls for a One-Sided Ceasefire [letter text] Also see: Lawmakers urge administration to resist calls for a unilateral Israeli cease-fire (Jewish Insider 1/11/24)
Concerns re Israel’s War on Gaza
- Reps. Pressley and Raskin’s Letter to Secretary Blinken (Americans for Peace Now press release, w/ letter text) [Excerpt – “Due to the ongoing conflict, over 1.8 million Palestinians in Gaza, nearly 80% of the population, have been internally displaced in the Gaza Strip. Worsening sanitary conditions, shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicines, and thousands of cases of acute respiratory infections, diarrhea and chicken pox reflect an increasingly dire humanitarian crisis. The Israeli government must urgently increase the amount of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip in order to address this humanitarian catastrophe. If Palestinian civilians choose to leave Gaza voluntarily in search of safety, they must be guaranteed to be allowed to return. Many in Gaza fear that any temporary displacement would become permanent. The United States must ensure that there is no question that Palestinian civilians who wish to remain in the Gaza Strip have the right to do so.“]
Targeting the Houthis
- 1/11/24: Gottheimer, Mast Urge Secretary of State to Designate the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization [letter text]
Targeting Iran
- 1/11/24: Kennedy, Rubio, Casey urge Panama officials to investigate possible Iranian oil sanction violations [letter text]
Other
- 1/11/24: Gottheimer Calls For FBI Investigation into 23andMe Data Breach [letter text] [“I am concerned that the leaked data could empower Hamas, their supporters…”]
- 1/8/24: Chairman Sanders, Baldwin, Luján, Markey Launch HELP Committee Investigation into Efforts by Pharmaceutical Companies to Manipulate the Price of Asthma Inhalers [letter text]. Also see: Senator Baldwin, Colleagues Launch Investigation into Pharmaceutical Companies’ High Price of Asthma Inhalers; Bernie Sanders, Senate Democrats open investigation into price of asthma inhalers (CNN, 1/8/24)
3. Hearings & Markups
None.
4. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
Politics
- The Nation 1/12/24: Americans Are More Likely to Back Candidates Who Support a Cease-Fire, a New Poll Shows
- The Guardian 1/10/24: Revealed: Congress backers of Gaza war received most from pro-Israel donors
- TruthOut 1/10/24: Israel Lobby Has Given $58M to Congress, Which Overwhelmingly Backs Gaza Assault
- Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle 1/8/24: ‘Absolutely eradicate Hamas,’ Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick says
- Daily News 1/8/24: Democrat Tom Suozzi calls Israel critics ‘clueless’ as battle for Santos seat heats up
- Salon 1/9/24: Most members of Congress have been moral failures on Gaza: Hold them to account
- Fox News 1/4/24: PA Senate candidate McCormick recounts IDF visit, deems Israel-Hamas war ‘test’ for American leadership [also see McCormick’s 1/7/24 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Joe Biden and Bob Casey Fail the Israel Test]
Israel aid
- VOA 1/12/24: White House Sidesteps Questions About Bypassing Congress on Israel Arms
- Commentary 1/11/24: The Hypocrisy of Critics of Aid to Israel
- POMED 1/11/24: Joint Letter – 75 Groups Demand Congressional Oversight of US Arms to Israel
- CBS News 1/8/24: Congress returns from holidays facing battles over spending, foreign aid and immigration
- CBS News 1/7/24: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez discusses the migrant crisis, aid to Israel and more on “The Point with Marcia Kramer”
Supporting/Defending Israel & EVERYTHING Israel Does in its War on Gaza
- Carolina Journal 1/12/24: Budd sees atrocities of the Israel-Hamas war firsthand
- Jewish News Syndicate 1/11/24: ‘Sit this one out,’ Fetterman tells South Africa, of Israel genocide accusation
- Jewish Insider 1/11/24: Senators reject genocide accusations against Israel ahead of ICJ hearing
- The New Observer 1/10/24: NC’s Sen. Ted Budd witnessed ‘capacity for evil’ during trip to Middle East
- CBS News 1/9/24: Rep. Wasserman Schultz returns from Israel trip, says US committed to hostage release
- Ernst (R-IA) 1/9/24: press release – Ernst-Led Delegation Working to Release Hostages Returns from Middle East [“…Ernst (R-Iowa), co-chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus, led a bipartisan, bicameral delegation to the Middle East in coordination with the families of American hostages held by Iran-backed Hamas to advocate for their immediate release to the senior leadership and lead negotiators in Egypt, Israel, Qatar, and Bahrain. Ernst was joined by Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Representative Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), Representative Debbie Wasserman- Schultz (D-Fl.), Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), Representative Don Norcross (D-N.J.), Representative Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), and Representative Ann Wagner (R-Mo.).”]
- Jewish Insider 1/9/24: ‘Americans are pissed off,’ Sen. Ernst tells Qatari leaders in Doha [“Qatar needs to ‘use whatever leverage they have’ with Hamas to free the hostages ‘in order maintain’ the kingdom’s relationship with the U.S.“]
- Kelley (D-AZ) 1/8/24: Kelly Visits Israel, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia as Part of Bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee Delegation
- Times of Israel 1/4/2024: Congressman Brian Mast’s solidarity visit to Israel: Championing The Next Step’s mission for amputees and terror victims
Concerns about Israel’s War on Gaza
- AZ Central 1/12/24: Sen. Mark Kelly concerned about civilian deaths and unguided munitions in Israel-Hamas war
- Press release 1/11/24: Congresswomen Bush, Tlaib on South Africa’s International Court of Justice Case Against Israel [“We unequivocally join world leaders and international human rights organizations in support of South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice alleging Israel violated the Genocide Convention. There must be an end to the violence—and there must be accountability for the blatant human rights abuses and mass atrocities occurring in the region. The historical significance of a post-apartheid state filing this case must not be lost, and the moral weight of their prerogative cannot be dismissed. The United States has a devastating role in the ongoing violence in Gaza, where already over 23,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 59,000 injured, and millions have been displaced. We must refuse to be silent as the majority of the world is calling for an end to the violence and mass human suffering, and the need for accountability. As one of the countries that has agreed to the Genocide Convention, the U.S. must stop trying to discredit and undermine this case and the international legal system it claims to support. Our commitment to protecting the human rights of all people must be unconditional. The best time to make a conclusive determination on genocide is when there is still time to stop it, not after. We will continue pushing for a lasting ceasefire, full accountability, and a just and lasting peace for everyone.”]
- Common Dreams 1/11/24:
- Jewish Insider 1/12/24: Van Hollen emerging as leader of progressive Senate bloc critical of Israeli policy
- Jewish Insider 1/12/24: California Democrat with competitive reelection joins call for cease-fire, quietly
- Huffington Post 1/11/24: Congress Is Ready To Turn Up The Heat On Biden Over His Israel Policy
- Van Hollen (D-MD) press release 1/10/24: Van Hollen, Merkley Press for Action Following Trip to Rafah Crossing, Egypt, Jordan
- Wisconsin Examiner 1/8/24: U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore calls for ceasefire in Gaza
- Times of Israel 1/7/24: In Rafah, progressive US senators charge Israeli inspections slowing aid to Gaza
- The Hill 1/7/24: Van Hollen agrees Israel should face ‘consequences’ over Gaza aid, civilian deaths
- AP 1/6/24: Cumbersome process and ‘arbitrary’ Israeli inspections slow aid delivery into Gaza, US senators say
US Military Action Against Houthis
- Jewish Insider 1/12/24: Lawmakers rally behind U.S., U.K. strikes on Houthis in Yemen
Targeting Free Speech/Protest/Critics of Israel/Palestinian Rights
- Jewish Insider 1/9/24: Anti-Israel demonstrators scream at congressman, wife and children outside his home
- Jewish Insider 1/8/24: New York congressman’s district office besieged by anti-Israel demonstrators
- Times Union 1/8/24: Pat Ryan, pro-Palestine demonstrators offer differing accounts of encounter at Kingston office
- The Hill 1/6/24: Taxpayer-funded terror: Congress must stop nonprofits supporting terrorist organizations
Other
- The Hill 1/12/24: Massie, CNN anchor battle over Israel, antisemitism resolution: ‘If you’d done a little more research’
- Public Radio of Armenia 1/11/24: Rep. Joaquin Castro hosted Capitol Hill briefing on the threat to Jerusalem’s historic Armenian community; also see: Armenian Weekly 1/10/24: ANCA welcomes Congressional scrutiny of attacks on Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter
- Jewish Insider 1/11/24: U.S. ambassador to Lebanon acknowledged Israeli sovereignty over Golan [“‘The Trump administration recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in a March 25, 2019 Proclamation,’ Johnson said in written responses to questions submitted by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) prior to her confirmation. ‘The Biden Administration has not changed that policy.’”]
- The New York Post 1/8/24: With Tehran closer to nukes, Congress must end Biden’s Iran appeasement before it’s too late