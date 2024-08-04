Legislative Round-Up- April 5, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
(MORE US AID FOR/COOPERATION WITH ISRAEL) HR 7866 [bill text]: Introduced 4/2/24 by Wilson (R-SC) and 5 bipartisan cosponsors, “To amend the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2016 to improve cooperation between the United States and Israel on anti-tunnel defense capabilities” aka, the “United States-Israel Anti-Tunnel Cooperation Enhancement Act.” The bill would increase funding for anti-tunnel cooperation from $50 million (as currently approved) to $80 million. Referred to the Committee on Armed Services, and the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: press release – Wilson, Gallego, Lamborn, Schneider, Bacon, Moulton Introduce United States-Israel Anti-Tunnel Cooperation Enhancement Act; media – Lawmakers call to nearly double U.S.-Israel anti-tunneling funding (Jewish Insider 4/3/24)
2. Letters
[BAR AID TO UNRWA IN GAZA & LEGISLATE IHRA DEFINITION IN SFOPS] This week Rep. Gottheimer was circulating a letter [letter text], addressed to House appropriations leaders, asking them to include in the FY25 SFOPS bill two new, politically extreme, provisions, analyzed in detail below. Also see:Hawkish Democrat Quietly Seeking To Extend U.S. Ban On U.N. Aid To Palestinians (Huffington Post 4/4/24)
The first would bar all funding for UNRWA activities in Gaza (and only Gaza), unless the Secretary of State certifies that “UNRWA has submitted to the Department of State all available identifying information of its employees, contractors, and beneficiaries and does not obligate funds to any employees, contractors, and beneficiaries until the Department confirms that such persons have cleared anti-terror vetting.” Some things to note:
UNRWA already provides the names of all employees for vetting [“…UNRWA shares the names, employee numbers, and functions of all staff members
every year in all five areas of operations with the host authorities (Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and the
Palestinian Authority) and, for the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza, with Israel as the
occupying power. This means that at all times, host states and Israel are fully informed and aware of
the details of all staff members working for UNRWA. Other UN Member States also receive these lists upon
request“]. Given this fact, which Gottheimer
surely knows by now, it is clear that the actual point of this language is the NEW demand for
anti-terror vetting of every beneficiary of UNWRA’s activities.
- The demand that UNRWA obtain US clearance in advance for every single UNRWA beneficiary is totally impracticable. Techically/bureaucratically, it would force the US government to carry out anti-terror vetting at an unprecedented scale, requiring massive financial investment in new vetting capacity (and anyone who is familiar with the myriad problems with the name check/vetting systems used by the US government in the context of applications for US visas, in particular in connection with Arabic names, will immediately understand that the idea that the U.S. could do this vetting efficiently and accurately beggars disbelief). On the UNRWA side, this demand would require advance vetting of every men, women, and children served by UNRWA in Gaza before UNRWA could provide them food, medical care, etc. — amounting to more than 1 million people BEFORE the current war, with that number massively higher since the start of that war as nearly the entire population of the Gaza Strip has become displaced and desperate. Implementing this requirement would force UNRWA to vital humanitarian assistance by denying humanitarian assistance, including food and medical care, to anyone who has not been pre-cleared by the U.S. (including, for example, newborn babies who have not yet been submitted for vetting; sick and injured who have not been previously served by UNRWA).
- Moreover, in the current circumstances of a ever-expanding humanitarian catastrophe of historic proportions in Gaza — in which more than 2 million people fall into 1 or more of the following categories: displaced (sometimes multiple times), homeless, injured, starving, sick, separated from family members, totally destitute with no belongings (including identity documents), orphaned, and of course the new category of people created by this war, “WCNSF,” which means “wounded child, no surviving family”; and which, even if the war ended today, will require urgent emergency humanitarian intervention for many years, given Israel’s mass destruction of homes, infrastructure, schools, medical facilities, agriculture, etc, and the desperate state of the entire population — this demand for anti-terror vetting of every single beneficiary of UNRWA humanitarian aid boils down to a permanent ban on UNRWA funding for Gaza, delivered with the legislative equivalent of snark and a nasty smirk.
The second provision offered by Gottheimer would bar US funding to, or in support of US participation with, any international organization that violates the IHRA’s non-legally binding working definition of antisemitism, “including holding the State of Israel to a double standard, declaring Zionism or the State of Israel to be racist, or accusing Zionism or Israel of apartheid.” With respect to this second provision:
- There have been efforts to put the IHRA’s “non-legally binding” definition of antisemitism, and its very problematic examples, into U.S. law since 2016 (see this table tracking these efforts). All of these efforts have been rejected by Congress. Yet, with this language, it appears that Gottheimer is seeking to capitalize on anti-UNRWA attitudes to quietly slip the IHRA definition into law.
- Where past efforts to legislate the IHRA definition have focused on U.S. academia, this provision would, in effect, make the conduct of US foreign policy and the provision of US foreign assistance — two activities that are central to the promotion and protection of US national security — subordinate to the goal of quashing criticism of Israel/Zionism. And the omission of a national security waiver underscores the fact that this is subordination is a feature, not a bug, of this effort. If this provision were to become law, it would almost certainly result in the cut-off of most if not all funding related to the UN, as well as making impossible US funding to or cooperation with almost any international humanitarian or aid groups (most of which have criticized Israel and Israeli policies/actions in ways that people like Gottheimer reject).
- Finally, two notes about the examples Gottheimer provides with respect to what violates the IHRA definition. First, critics of the IHRA definition have long observed that the objective of those promoting the IHRA definition is NOT fighting antisemitism (i.e., hatred, prejudice, discriminiation, threats, violence targeting Jews because they are Jewish) but is instead the suppression and punishment of criticism of Israel and/or Zionism. With his list of 3 specific examples — all of which are exclusively focused on criticism of Israel/Zionism, Gottheimer makes clear that , ’s examples of what would be included under the IHRA definition go further than the actual (very problematic) examples that are part of the IHRA definition — Gottheimer has quite clearly confirmed the validity of this observation. Second, anyone familiar with the IHRA definition will note that the examples included by Gottheimer in this provision actually go far beyond the (controversial) examples that are actually part of that definition. Indeed, looking at this text it appears that Gottheimer wants to use US law to make the IHRA definition even more strongly and more explicitly focused on defending Israel.
[AID FOR GAZA] 4/3/24: Warren, Merkley, Senators Call on Biden Administration to Supply Desperately Needed Medical Supplies to Gaza [letter text]. Also see: Senate Democrats press Biden to do more on Gaza ‘medical crisis’ (The Hill 4/4/24)
[IRAN SANCTIONS] 4/4/24: Following Release of Additional Iran Sanctions Waivers, Scott Leads Republicans in Demanding Transparency from Biden Administration [letter text]. Also see, Senate Republicans blast administration over latest Iran sanctions waiver (Jewish Insider 4/4/24); GOP Senators Demand White House Explain ‘Unfathomable’ Decision to Waive Iran Sanctions (Free Beacon 4/4/24)
[BORDER SECURITY] 4/3/24: Homeland Republicans Demand Answers on CBP’s Policy Regarding Apprehended Individuals on Terrorist Watchlist After Alarming Mayorkas Testimony [letter text] – excerpt: “The Committee is concerned with DHS’s current practices in processing and releasing known or suspected terrorists encountered at the Southwest border. This concern is amplified following the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on March 11, 2024, where he stated that he is ‘very concerned’ about a human smuggling network with ties to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).”
[CONDEMN HOUTHI TREATMENT OF LGBTQ+ PEOPLE]Gottheimer X-post 4/4/24 – “I’m leading a bipartisan letter to urge @uncsecgen Guterres to condemn the oppression and brutally murder of members of the LGBTQ+ community in Yemen. There is no place in our world for hate, persecution, and murder based solely on who someone loves.” [letter text, dated 4/2/24]. Also see: Gottheimer leads bipartisan letter to U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urging condemnation of Houthi treatment of LGBTQ+ people (WRNJ Radio 4/4/24); Lawmakers call on U.N. to condemn Houthi human rights abuses (Jewish Insider 4/3/24)
[AID FOR GAZA & MORE] 4/2/24: Multi-Member Letter to Speaker Johnson re Humanitarian Aid – Also see: Scoop: Johnson faces new pressure from Democrats on foreign aid (Axios 4/4/24). Excerpt from letter: ” In Gaza, where at least a quarter of the population faces an imminent risk of famine. The situation has grown so desperate that the United States has resorted to using air drops and construction of a temporary port to facilitate aid off the coast of Gaza to avert starvation— costly, unsustainable interventions that are less effective than on-the-ground distributions with trusted partners. We are now seeing documented cases of acutely malnourished children in Gaza succumbing to starvation, dehydration, and easily treatable diseases.” And also: ” In Lebanon, where 100,000 fewer Lebanese and 110,000 fewer Syrian refugees are projected to receive food assistance, despite growing needs.” And: “These populations and others around the globe face unimaginable hardship. Our responsibility to act is not just a moral one; it is also strategic: by abdicating this responsibility, our nation would allow unstable areas around the world to grow even more volatile—fueling threats to our security, as well as to the security and stability of our strategic allies and partners. We look forward to working with you to ensure that the United States meets these commitments around the world through urgently needed supplemental appropriations.”
[AID FOR GAZA] 4/2/24: Tuberville Questions Biden About Dangerous Gaza Pier Construction Plans [letter text]
[US DIPLOMACY WITH IRAQ IS ANTI-ISRAEL] 4/2/24: Sens. Rick Scott & Tom Cotton in Letter to Biden: Hosting Iraqi Prime Minister is Inappropriate, Undermines Israel [letter text]
[TARGETING AARON BUSHNELL FOR CARING ABOUT PALESTINIANS] 4/1/24: Van Orden Urges Secretary of Defense to Address Left-Wing Extremism in the Military [letter] – excerpt: “On February 25th, Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force, broadcasted himself engaging in an act of self-immolation outside the Israeli Embassy here in Washington, D.C. Prior to committing this act, Aaron Bushnell repeatedly identified himself as an ‘anarchist.’ An ideology wholly incompatible with that of our constitutional republic and entirely inappropriate for a member of the United States Military who had taken an oath to defend it at all costs. This act, motivated by his stated desire to protest Israel in what he described as complicity in injustice, demonstrates the potential for ideologically driven behaviors to undermine the values, discipline, and safety of our military community, irrespective of the political orientation of those ideologies. Given your prior work in confronting extremism within the ranks, we are confident that you recognize the importance of a comprehensive approach to this challenge. It is imperative that our efforts to identify and mitigate extremist influences encompass all forms of ideology that threaten the cohesion and effectiveness of our armed forces. Our military must continue to exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and unity, standing ready to defend our nation against any threat, and we demand you do the same. By identifying left-wing extremism with the same determination applied to your previous efforts, we further ensure the strength, integrity, and readiness of our armed forces…”
3. Hearings & Markups
- S. 1829, Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum Act of 2023
- S. 3874, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad International Terrorism Support Prevention Act of 2024
- S. 2626, MAHSA Act [also see: In reversal, Senate Foreign Relations to take up MAHSA Act Iran sanctions (Jewish Insider 3/29/24)
- S. 2336, Making Iran Sanctions Stick In Lieu of Expiration of Sanctions Act
- S. Res. 505, A resolution condemning the use of sexual violence and rape as a weapon of war by the terrorist group Hamas against the people of Israel.
4. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
- WUNC 4/5/24: NC Congresswomen under fire for quietly visiting Israel amid war
- Jewish Insider 4/5/24: In Israel, freshman GOP lawmakers focus on supporting Jewish state after WCK incident [“Reps. Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-NJ), and Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) visited Israel with the AIPAC-affiliated American Israel Education Foundation”]
- Yaov Gallant (Israeli Minister of Defense) 4/2/24: X-post with pic – “Excellent discussion with @RitchieTorres on developments in the war and regional challenges. We value the United States’ steadfast support – Congressman Torres reflects our strong ties and true friendship, as well as the importance of U.S. leadership in the region, at this time.”
- Times of Israel 4/2/24: The ‘improbable friend’: For true progressives, Israel is an exemplar, says Ritchie Torres [“A soundbite-packed interview with the visiting Democratic rising star, a Bronx congressional neighbor of AOC who rejects her ‘genocide’ allegation as a blood libel“]
- Jewish News Syndicate 4/2/24: ‘I’m an accidental advocate for Israel,’ Ritchie Torres says on visit to Jewish state [“The congressman from New York, who is one of Israel’s strongest supporters on Capitol Hill, spoke with JNS during his brief trip.“]
- Jerusalem Post 4/1/24: Ritchie Torres to ‘Post’: Israel is not alone – exclusive [“‘What we’re witnessing is not a change in American policy but a clash of personalities,’ explained the New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres.“]
- Yair Lapid 4/1/24 X-post (with pic): “Today in the Knesset, I met with my good friend and a great friend of Israel, @RitchieTorres. Congressman, every day you show that liberal values and support for Israel go hand in hand. Thank you for standing with the people of Israel, particularly in these difficult times.”
- House Armed Services Committee statement 4/1/24: Rogers, Smith Statement on Return of Congressional Delegation to Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan
- Jewish Insider 4/2/24: Wasserman Schultz emphasizes need for dialogue, downplays U.S.-Israel tensions after weeklong trip [“Asked about Israel’s approach to future governance in Gaza and a two-state solution, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said that Israel’s focus remains on the Hamas security challenge“]
IndyWeek 4/1/24: Triangle-Area Congresswoman Valerie Foushee Traveled to Israel to Meet With Prime Minister Netanyahu – Foushee’s office did not publicize the trip which lobbying group AIPAC organized and eight other congress members attended.Foushee (D-NC)
-
- NPR 4/5/14: U.S.-Israel politics set to roil Democratic primaries
- The Daily Beast 4/5/24: Dems Trapped Between Israel and Gaza on the Campaign Trail
- The Guardian 4/5/24: Biden allies in Senate pile on pressure to halt Israel aid over conduct of Gaza war
- Post-Gazette 4/5/24: Summer Lee, Bhavini Patel differ on presidential politics, Israel-Hamas war in Democratic congressional debate
- Jewish Insider 4/5/24: RJC makes $1 million ad buy in Indiana to oppose former Rep. John Hostettler
- WUNC 4/4/24: Some Democratic House members face opposition because of their criticism of Israel
- The Forward 4/4/24: Poll [by DMFI] shows Rep. Jamaal Bowman trailing by double digits in his reelection bid [“The poll, from a group that endorsed Bowman’s opponent, also measured voters’ views of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza“]
- NBC News 4/4/24: Pro-Israel groups target former GOP congressman’s comeback attempt [“A super PAC tied to AIPAC and the Republican Jewish Coalition are launching new ad campaigns against former GOP Rep. John Hostettler in Indiana.“]
- Free Beacon 4/4/24: Anti-Israel Squad Member Jamaal Bowman Down 17 Points in Primary Poll [according to DMFI poll]
- Fox News 4/4/24: Democrat pro-Israel group looks to oust 2 ‘Squad’ members from Congress
- New York Times 4/4/24: Republican Jewish Coalition Takes on Indiana Republican [“Most of the battles over Israel play out in Democratic primaries. But a G.O.P. group is putting up $1 million for ads against John N. Hostettler, who is running for Congress.”]
- Axios 4/3/24: AIPAC targets Republican Israel critic in rare GOP primary play
- Jewish Insider 4/3/24: AIPAC super PAC launches ads opposing former GOP congressman [“The Indiana ad buy against John Hostettler is the group’s first-ever foray in a Republican primary“]
- The Hill 4/3/24: Democrats fear Israel-Hamas war could cost them in November
- Staunton News Leader 4/3/24: Protestors in support of Palestine interrupt Sen. Kaine’s 2024 campaign tour kick off
- Jewish Insider 4/3/24: Pro-Israel groups staying on the sidelines in race against Pa’s Summer Lee [“Despite Lee’s anti-Israel record, AIPAC and DMFI are staying out of the competitive primary — with less than a month left until the election“]
- Jewish Insider 4/3/24: Harry Dunn is pushing back hard against AIPAC’s super PAC. But the pro-Israel PAC says it’s not concerned about his candidacy – The pro-Israel group is supporting one of Dunn’s opponents, state Sen. Sarah Elfreth
- CBS2Iowa 4/2/24: ‘Squad’ member backs Qatar-funded TV network facing ban in Israel
- Jewish Insider 4/2/24: After securing New Jersey Senate nomination, Andy Kim calls for permanent cease-fire [“The Senate candidate had previously rejected such calls as he courted support from Jewish and pro-Israel voters, many of whom favored Bob Menendez and Tammy Murphy“]
- Reuters 4/1/24: Wisconsin primary tests ‘uncommitted’ vote on Biden’s Israel stance
CNN 3/29/24: Progressive Jewish lawmakers caught in the middle of bitter Democratic divide over IsraelMaryland Reporter 3/28/24: Raskin speech at University of Maryland disrupted by protesters
Israel Kills 7 World Central Kitchen Staff in Gaza
A relatively small number of members of the House and Senate weighed in with press releases and social media posts. Some were openly critical of Israel’s actions and demanding change. Most stuck with expressing grief/concern, endorsing/applauding Israel’s commitment to an investigation, and in many cases using the killings as a hook to demand the release of Israeli hostages and to implicitly blame Hamas for everything that Israel is doing in Gaza. See:
- Press releases:Murphy (D-CT), Connolly (D-VA), Kim (D-NJ), Raskin (D-MD), Pelosi (D-CA), Houlahan (D-PA), Schneider (D-IL), DeLauro (D-CT), Raskin (D-MD), Garamendi (D-CA), Hoyer (D-MD), Jeffries (D-NY), Courtney (D-CT), Gottheimer (D-NJ), Peters (D-CA)
- X-posts: Bush (D-MO), Omar (D-MN), Torres (D-NY), Durbin (D-IL), Coons (D-DE), Duckworth (D-IL), Kaine (D-VA), Sanders (I-VT), Schatz (D-HI), Van Hollen (D-MD), Warren (D-MA), Welch (D-VT), Butler (D-CA), Murphy (D-CT), Graham (R-SC)
Also see:
- Jewish Insider 4/5/24: In Israel, freshman GOP lawmakers focus on supporting Jewish state after WCK incident [“Reps. Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-NJ), and Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) visited Israel with the AIPAC-affiliated American Israel Education Foundation”]
Politico 4/4/24: Leading pro-Israel House candidate says ‘no defense’ for World Central Kitchen deaths [“AIPAC-backed George Latimer is still staunchly supportive of Israel but is part of the shift among centrist Democrats.”]
-
Jewish Insider 4/2/24: Israel faces Democratic fallout over Gaza strike killing World Central Kitchen staff
Politico 4/2/24: Hill progressives unleash fresh fury at Netanyahu over WCK strike
The Guardian 4/2/24: Bernie Sanders to Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘Stop murdering innocent people’
More US Weapons for Israel (for and against)
- The Hill 4/5/24: Morning Report — Senators may press Israel on Gaza using weapons sales
- Axios 4/5/24: Biden complicates Congress’ calculus on Israel aid
- NBC News 4/5/24: Turning point? After deadly strike on aid convoy, Democrats push Biden to put conditions on military help for Israel [“In response to pressure from Democratic lawmakers, the Biden administration may opt to withhold some U.S. weapons from future arms deliveries.”]
- Jerusalem Post 4/4/24: Long-time Israel supporter may agree to condition aid if IDF invades Rafah
- The New Republic 4/4/24: Biden’s Closest Senate Ally Calls to Condition Israel Aid on Gaza
- Washington Examiner 4/4/24: Biden Senate ally open to conditions on Israel aid: ‘I think we’re at that point’
- The Hill 4/4/24: Warren says she would move to block sale of F-15s to Israel
- Axios 4/4/24: Biden ally Coons open to putting conditions on aid to Israel
- New York Times 4/4/24: Here’s How Congress Can Use Leverage on Weapons Sales to Prod Biden on Israel
- Jewish News Syndicate 4/4/24: Deny offensive weapons to Israel, says Texas Dem who called for Oct. 17 ceasefire
- Escobar (D-TX) 4/3/24: Congresswoman Escobar Statement on Withholding Offensive Weapons to Israel [“… “I called for a ceasefire on October 17, and today I call on the United States to hold Netanyahu and his coalition government accountable. It is against U.S. law to transfer weapons to a country that does not take reliable measures to protect civilian populations during military operations and violates international humanitarian law by preventing the transfer of critical humanitarian aid. The Administration has demanded that Israel allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza and provide the U.S. a plan on how they will target Hamas in a manner that protects civilians, aid workers, and all other innocent individuals. While I support defensive weapons for Israel, it is clear that Israel has not complied and until that occurs, we must withhold all offensive weapons to Israel immediately.”]
- New York Times 4/2/24: Biden Administration Presses Congress on $18 Billion Sale of F-15 Jets to Israel [“The deal, which would be one of the largest U.S. arms sales to Israel in years, awaits congressional approval as criticism of the war in Gaza rises.“]
- WWLP 4/2/24: Congressman Richard Neal on selling new weapons to Israel
- CNN 4/1/24: Biden administration set to greenlight $18 billion sale of F-15 fighter jets to Israel [“Since Hamas’ attack on Israel in October, which killed over 1,200 Israelis, the US has made more than 100 foreign military sales to Israel. Most of those have fallen under the specific dollar amount that requires a notification to Congress, an official familiar with the matter previously told CNN. But an $18 billion F-15 sale is large enough that it requires congressional notification, and the administration informally notified the House Foreign Affairs and Senate Foreign Relations committees of the F-15 sale in late January, according to two of the people familiar with the matter. The informal notification gives lawmakers and congressional staff time to review the details and ask questions before the State Department sends a formal notification to all lawmakers. The top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. James Risch, has already given his approval on the sale, according to one of the people familiar with the matter. A congressional aide told CNN that House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has also approved the transaction to proceed to formal congressional notification. But Sen. Ben Cardin, the Democratic chairman of the committee, as well as the Democratic ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs committee, Rep. Greg Meeks, can still hold up the sale if they raise objections. If there are no objections, the State Department will send a formal notification to all lawmakers, who will then have 30 days to block the sale via a joint resolution of disapproval. Congress has never successfully blocked a proposed arms sale through such a resolution, which has to be passed by both chambers, according to the Congressional Research Service…”]
- Jerusalem Post 3/31/24: Bernie Sanders: US weapon deal with Israel is ‘obscene’ [“‘We must end our complicity: No more bombs to Israel,’ US Senator Bernie Sanders wrote in response to the arms deal that will provide Israel with more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs.“]
- Sen. Merkley (D-OR) 3/31/24 X-thread: “On this Easter, let’s ponder Netanyahu’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, which has killed more than 20,000 women and children, and his restriction of humanitarian aid, which has pushed Palestinians to the brink of famine. But we must also recognize that America is complicit in this tragedy by resupplying Israel with bombs and failing to use America’s leverage to increase aid delivered into Gaza. Reflecting on the admonition to feed the hungry and assist the stranger, and “blessed are the peacemakers,” let’s push Team Biden to do better. More aid. No bombs.“
- Sen. Merkley (D-OR) 3/29/24 X-post: “The Biden administration can’t credibly push to increase humanitarian access to Gaza while simultaneously sending the same weapons that the Netanyahu government is using to indiscriminately kill innocent Palestinians. Wrong on every level.” Linked to article Washington Post 3/29/24 article, U.S. signs off on more bombs, warplanes for Israel
Unconditional Support for Israel & Its War on Gaza (including calling to nuke it,
then kinda taking it back)
- An illustrative sample of GOP Attacks Biden for (finally, following killing of WCK workers) pressing Israel re humanitarian aid: Johnson (R-LA), Fallon (R-TX), Blackburn (R-TN), Burlison (R-MO)
- Huffington Post 4/5/24: ‘No Conditions’: Sen. John Fetterman Breaks With Joe Biden Over Israel Approach
- Jewish Insider 4/5/24: Pro-Israel Democrats distance themselves from Biden’s escalating rhetoric on Israel [“Rep. Ritchie Torres: ‘The removal of Hamas from power remains a precondition for Israeli-Palestinian peace’”]
- The Intercept 4/5/24: The Vicious Things Republicans Have Said About Palestinians Since October 7 [“The costs of saying things that are undeniably and horrifically dehumanizing towards Palestinians are so low.“]
- Sherman (D-CA) 4/4/24: Congressman Sherman: “War is Bloody Chaos. Israel is Doing Better than most in Avoiding Casualties.”
- American Prospect 4/2/24: Fetterman Hires Former Meta Staffer for His Comms Operation – The tech giant has been accused of censoring Palestinians during the Gaza war.
- Jewish News Syndicate 3/31/24: Fetterman sees PR staff exodus over pro-Israel stance – Three of Sen. John Fetterman’s top communications staffers have left his office in the past month.
- The Hill 3/31/24: GOP senator says Israel has to ‘go into Rafah to destroy Hamas’
- Foundation for Defense of Democracies 3/31/24: U.S. Lawmakers Urge Sanctions on ICJ Judge With History of Anti-Israel Bias
- Times of Israel 4/1/24: US congressman denies calling to nuke Gaza after urging Hiroshima-like tactics
New York Times 3/31/24: Republican Congressman Says of Gaza: ‘It Should Be Like Nagasaki and Hiroshima’
The Hill 3/31/24: GOP congressman walks back remarks on using nuclear weapons in Gaza
Prem Thakar (The Intercept) 3/30/24 X-post (with video): “Wow. Michigan Republican Representative Tim Walberg, on Gaza: ‘We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick.‘”
Varying Degrees of Criticism of Israel/Bibi & Support for Palestinians (& Blowback for Criticism of Israel)
- Welch (D-VT) 4/4/24: Welch’s Expanded Statement on Death of World Central Kitchen Aid Workers
- Jayapal (D-WA) 4/4/24: Jayapal Statement on the Current State of War in Gaza
- Larson (D-CT) 4/4/24: Larson Commends President Biden’s Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
- Porter (D-CA) 4/4/24: Rep. Katie Porter Statement on Israel-Hamas War
- Kaptur (D-OH) 4/4/24: Kaptur Statement on Biden-Netanyahu Phone Call and Developments in Israel and Gaza
- Sanders (I-VT) 4/4/24: X-post, “Jake Sullivan reportedly told Israeli officials that they could be “responsible for the third famine crisis of the 21st century” if they don’t allow more aid into Gaza. He’s right. The U.S. cannot partner with a country that is starving children. No more money for Netanyahu.”
- Jewish News Syndicate 4/3/24: Congresswoman accuses Israel of ‘indiscriminate bombing campaign’
- Roll Call 4/2/24: Democratic lawmakers seek ways to change Israeli approach in Gaza
- Chicago Business 4/2/24: After Israel kills aid workers, Durbin believes public sentiment on Gaza is turning
- The Forward 4/1/24: Israel’s antisemitism envoy lambasts US Sen. Jeff Merkley for linking Easter and Israel criticism
- The Hill 4/1/24: Schumer dodges political blowback on Israel
- Newsweek 4/1/24: US Congressman Blasts Netanyahu: ‘Maniac’
- Jewish Telegraphic Agency 4/1/24: Sen. Jeff Merkley invokes Easter to condemn ‘Netanyahu’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza,’ drawing condemnation
- Politico 3/31/24: Van Hollen: Defy Netanyahu to guarantee Gazans don’t starve
- ABC News 3/31/24: Netanyahu ‘continues to essentially give the finger’ to Biden over Gaza, Sen. Van Hollen says
- Axios 3/31/24: “You said ‘no excuses'”: Senate Democrat presses Biden over Gaza aid
- The Hill 3/30/24: Bowman calls Netanyahu a ‘maniac,’ demands removal from office
Other stuff related to hating/dehumanizing Palestinians & anyone who supports Palestinian rights
- Jewish News Syndicates 4/4/24: House committee probing Berkeley ‘disappointed’ by materials it sent [“’The committee was disappointed in the materials it received and is expecting future productions to be more productive,’ a committee spokesman told JNS.“]
- Jewish Telegraphic Agency 4/4/24: How Howard Kohr made AIPAC a pro-Israel powerhouse while keeping out of sight
- Senate Judiciary Committee 4/4/24: ICYMI: House Committee Joins Senate Judiciary GOP In Investigating Rutgers Center that Promotes Terrorist Sympathizers and Anti-Semitism
- Free Beacon 3/29/24: Lawmakers Press Biden To Pull Support for Incoming Red Cross Leader – Pierre Krähenbühl led UNRWA, known to employ Hamas affiliates, for five years