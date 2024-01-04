Legislative Round-Up- March 29, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

1. Bills, Resolutions

2. Letters

3. Hearings & Markups

4. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

New:

1. Bills & Resolutions

(FY24 SFOPS, DOD APPROPS, & UNRWA BAN) HR 2882: On 3/23/24, President Biden signed into law HR 2882, the “Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024,” following passage in the House (vote) and Senate (vote), becoming Public Law No: 118-47. HR 2882 (widely referred to as a “minibus” since other appropriations bills were already passed in a separate consolidated appropriations act) includes both the FY24 Defense Appropriations Act (Division A) and the FY24 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Act, aka SFOPS (Division F). In addition, a totally separate section of the bill, Division G, entitled “Other Matters,” includes new language barring US funding to UNRWA for the next year. All Middle East provisions in HR 2882 and the accompanying explanatory reports are laid in this special report accompanying this Round-Up: FY24 DOD Approps & SFOPS & UNRWA (in minibus) – Middle East-Related Provisions

(WE SUPPORT ISRAEL & BAD DEMS FOR CRITICIZING BIBI OR ANYTHING ELSE RELATED TO ISRAEL!) S. Res. 617: Introduced 3/11/24 by Scott (R-SC) and and 26 cosponsors, (all Republican), “A resolution expressing the sense of the Senate that Israel has the inherent right to defend itself and take necessary steps to eradicate the terrorist threat posed by Hamas.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. The entire resolution text reads: “Expressing the sense of the Senate that Israel has the inherent right to defend itself and take necessary steps to eradicate the terrorist threat posed by Hamas. Resolved, That it is the sense of the Senate that— (1) Israel has the inherent right to defend itself and take necessary steps to eradicate the terrorist threat posed by Hamas; and (2) any call for elections in Israel by a United States Government official is to be considered an act of electoral interference.” Also see: press release – Sen. Scott Introduces Resolution in Defense of Israel

(ANYTHING ISRAEL DOES IS SELF-DEFENSE & WE SUPPORT IT!) S. Res. XXX(text): On 3/22/24, Sen. Scott (R-SC) published a press release — Sen. Scott Introduces Resolution in Defense of Israel — announcing the introduction of a resolution “Expressing the sense of the Senate that Israel has the inherent right to defend itself and take necessary steps to eradicate the terrorist threat posed by Hamas,” cosponsored by 26 Republican colleagues. The full text of the resolution: “Resolved, That it is the sense of the Senate that— (1) Israel has the inherent right to defend itself and take necessary steps to eradicate the terrorist threat posed by Hamas; and (2) any call for elections in Israel by a United States Government official is to be considered an act of electoral interference.” NOTE: As of noon on 3/29/24 the resolution does not appear in the Congressional Record.

(IRAN SANCTIONS) S. 4073: Introduced 3/23/24 by Cruz (R-TX) and no cosponsors, “A bill to prohibit the use of funds to waive certain sanctions with respect to Iran.” Referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. NOTE: this bill – which Cruz also sought to attach to the minibus passed by Congress on 3/23/24 (rejected by the Senate, which voted 51-47 to table the Cruz’s amendment) – appears to be Cruz’s effort to repeal the Executive’s waiver authorities with respect to Iran sanctions, as provided in laws previously passed by Congress, by exercising Congress’s “power of the purse.” Which does raise the question: what are the financial costs associated with waiving sanctions? [Seriously – what are the costs? Staff time to write a waiver statement for the President? And how would those “costs” be scored against the financial savings involved in not having to maintain a massive government apparatus devoted to implementing those same sanctions?]



(NO ISRAEL-RELATED US DIPLOMATIC MOVES WITHOUT 100% APPROVAL OF ISRAEL) H. Res. 1107: Introduced 3/26/24 by Esposito (R-NY), “Expressing the sense of Congress that Israel must be in full support of any negotiation or agreement relating to the Israeli-Hamas conflict, including a two-state solution or similar long-term plan relating to Israel and Palestinians for it to move forward.” This resolution that, in effect, calls for the U.S. to formally cede its own sovereign foreign policy decision-making authority, as it relates to Israel, to the government of Israel [NOTE: de facto this arguably already the U.S. approach to most Israel-related policies, as carried out by presidents from both parties – but stating this so explicitly in a resolution is pretty remarkable). Entitled, “Expressing the sense of Congress that Israel must be in full support of any negotiation or agreement relating to the Israeli-Hamas conflict, including a two-state solution or similar long-term plan relating to Israel and Palestinians for it to move forward,” the “resolved” clauses of this resolution would make it a “sense of Congress that: “(1) any resolution of the Israeli-Hamas conflict should take place only with the full cooperation and approval of Israel at each step of the process; (2) any two-state solution or similar long-term plan relating to Israel and Palestinians should be sought only with the full cooperation and approval of Israel at each step of the process; and (3) the United States should continue to support Israel and should not attempt to force Israel to take any course of action that is against its best interests.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: House Republican proposes legislation in response to U.S.-Israel diplomatic rift (Jewish Insider 3/26/24)

(ACCOUNTABILITY FOR PERPETRATORS OF SEXUAL VIOLENCE AGAINST ISRAELIS) S. Res. 620: Introduced 3/22/24 by Graham (R-SC) and 5 cosponsors (bipartisan) the “Demanding that the international community hold accountable those who perpetrated acts of sexual violence and sexual torture during and after the attack on the State of Israel on October 7, 2023.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: Graham press release – Graham, Gillibrand, Britt, Collins, Blumenthal, Ernst Introduce Resolution Calling For Investigation Into Oct. 7 Sexual Violence

2. Letters



[SANCTION CHIEF JUSTICE OF ICJ FOR ANTI-ISRAEL BIAS] 3/29/24: Jackson (R-TX) and Sherman (D-CA) Lead Letter to Protect Israel [letter text]. Also see: Lawmakers urge sanctions on International Court of Justice president (Jewish Insider 3/29/24). The press release notes that the bipartisan letter is supported by AIPAC [and cosigned by 6 Republicans and Gottheimer (D-NJ — because of course he did).

[ENFORCE US LAW/HOLD ISRAEL RESPONSIBLE FOR BLOCKING GAZA AID] 3/28/24: McCollum (D-MN) X-post – “Rising civilian casualties & blocks on life-saving aid are causing a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. PM Netanyahu’s refusal to address U.S. concerns is unacceptable. I’m urging President Biden to immediately enforce U.S. law with the Netanyahu government.” [letter text]

[UNSC ABSTENTION UNDERMINES ISRAEL] 3/28/24: Congressman Biggs Condemns Biden Administration’s Refusal to Veto UNSC’s Gaza Ceasefire Resolution [letter text (cosigned by 11 House Republicans]. Also see, House Republicans accuse Biden of ‘undermining’ Israel after UN ceasefire resolution passes (Washington Examiner 3/28/24)

[GAZA PIER IS A TERRIBLE IDEA] 3/28/24: Senator Wicker Leads Armed Services Republicans Demanding Answers, Accountability for Gaza Pier [letter text – cosigned by 11 Senate Republicans from the Armes Services Committee]. The letter expresses objections to the plan (including suggesting that the only barrier to aid to Gaza is Hamas, and the pier plan will end up supporting Hamas) and includes a list of 15 (massive) questions. Also see: Senate Republicans have ‘strong reservations’ about Biden’s Gaza pier plan (Jewish Insider 3/28/24); Republican senators: building a pier in Gaza ignores the problem’s root cause (Jerusalem Post 3/28/24)

[US-IRAQ DIPLOMACY UNDERMINES ISRAEL] 3/28/24: Cotton, Colleagues to Biden: Hosting Iraqi Prime Minister is Inappropriate, Undermines Israel [letter text]

[TARGETING RUTGERS U] 3/27/24: @EdWorkforceCmte Antisemitism Investigation Continues with Letter to Rutgers University [letter text]. Also see: House Education committee to investigate Rutgers as part of expanding antisemitism probe (Jewish Insider 3/27/24); House Ed Committee calls on Rutgers to provide reports on antisemitism (Jewish News Syndicate 3/27/24); Rutgers joins growing list of schools under GOP House investigation for antisemitism (Times of Israel 3/28/24)

[NO ICRC POST FOR GUY WHO USED TO WORK FOR UNRWA] 3/26/24: Issa, Gottheimer to State Department: Krahenbuhl Unfit to Lead International Red Cross [due to his previous role at UNRWA] [letter text]

[PROTECT PALESTINIANS IN THE WB & EAST JERUSALEM] 3/25/24: Schakowsky, Pocan Urge President Biden to Take Additional Steps to Combat Settler Violence Against Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank [letter text]

[ENFORCE US LAW/HOLD ISRAEL RESPONSIBLE FOR BLOCKING GAZA AID]3/23/24: As Humanitarian Crisis Mounts in Gaza, Senior House Democrats Urge President Biden to Enforce U.S. Law on Security Assistance to Israel [letter text]. Also see: Democrats Warn Biden: Israel Not in Compliance With U.S. Law as Recipients of Military Aid (Haartz 3/23/24)

[TARGETING ACADEMIA] 3/21/24: Chairman Smith: Universities Enjoying Generous Tax-Exempt Status Must Detail Actions Taken to Protect Jewish Students and Provide Information on Foreign Sourced Funding [letter texts] (reported in last week’s Round-Up, but letter text only available this week). Also see: House Ways and Means Committee requests answers from four top schools on campus antisemitism (Jewish Insider 3/25/24)

3. Hearings & Markups

April 16, 2024: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a business meeting to consider a long list of State Department nominations, as well as to markup a number of bills, including: : The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will holdto consider a long list of State Department nominations, as well as to markup a number of bills, including:

4. Selected Media & Press releases/statements

Politics/Elex

We <HEART> Israel/Biden Admin BAD

Concerns for Palestinian Lives/Safety

AIPAC

Other Stuff