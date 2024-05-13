Legislative Round-Up (May 10, 2024)

**UPDATE**

Introduced 10/26/23 by Lawler (R-NY) and having 61 cosponsors (bipartisan), "

To provide for the consideration of a definition of antisemitism set forth by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance for the enforcement of Federal antidiscrimination laws concerning education programs or activities, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Antisemitism Awareness Act.”

For background on this legislation (which has been introduced numerous times and which has nothing to do with fighting antisemitism, and everything to do with delegitimizing and suppressing campus free speech/activism critical of Israel, see this compendium of resources ; for a deep dive into the history/objectives of this legislation, see this article by FMEP’s Lara Friedman.

The battle over the IHRA definition of antisemitism, in a nutshell: ‘you have to define it to fight it’ = ‘you have to define all meaningful criticism of Israel/its policies/ Zionism as ‘antisemitism’ in order to suppress it, because we can’t win the arguments otherwise.’“