Legislative Round-Up (May 10, 2024)

1. Bills,
Resolutions
2. Congress
Continues to Stoke Hysteria Over Student Protests for Palestinian Rights
3. Letters
4. Hearings &
Markups
5.
Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
New from FMEP:
- 5/3/24: New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast, The Attack on Academic Freedom, ft. FMEP Fellow Peter Beinart speaking with Professor Sahar Aziz of Rutgers University about the current attacks on academic freedom and why the US House of Representatives is investigating Rutgers and its Center for Security, Race and Rights, which Sahar directs. They also discuss the dangers of exceptionalizing Israel and the future of American universities more broadly.
Weaponizing Claims/Fears of Antisemitism
-
**UPDATE** (LEGISLATING THE IHRA DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM) HR 6090: Introduced 10/26/23 by Lawler (R-NY) and having 61
cosponsors (bipartisan), “To provide for the consideration of a
definition of antisemitism set forth by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance for the
enforcement of Federal antidiscrimination laws concerning education programs or activities, and for
other purposes,” aka, the “Antisemitism Awareness Act.” For background on this legislation (which has been introduced numerous times and which has
nothing to do with fighting antisemitism, and everything to do with delegitimizing and suppressing
campus free speech/activism critical of Israel, see this
compendium of resources; for a deep dive into the history/objectives of this legislation, see
this article by FMEP’s Lara Friedman. Also see my evergreen X-post (posted 3/21/23): “The battle over the IHRA definition of antisemitism, in a
nutshell: ‘you have to define it to fight it’ = ‘you have to define all meaningful criticism of
Israel/its policies/ Zionism as ‘antisemitism’ in order to suppress it, because we can’t win the
arguments otherwise.’“
- This bill was passed by the House 5/1/24 by a vote of 320-91. Voting “no” on the bill were 21 Republicans and 70 Democrats (as in, more than 1/3 of Democrats voted “no”).
- The bill was sent to the Senate where some expected it to be passed quickly. However, in the wake of House passage of HR 6090, there was a deluge of statements/articles opposing the effort to enact the IHRA definition of antisemitism into law. This deluge came from across the political spectrum, including free speech defenders, free speech absolutists (conservatives and libertarians), conservative opponents of DEI, people from the MAGA and hardline Christian camps, voices from academia, Palestine rights activists, and more. For compendium of statements/articles opposing it – from across the political spectrum, see my new resource (which I will continue to update): Statements & Analyses Opposing Federal IHRA legislation (2024). Perhaps as a result of this broad-based opposition, HR 6090 has not moved in the Senate.
- Perhaps seeking to circumvent this problem, on 5/7/24 Sen. Casey (D-PA) offered the Antisemitism Awareness Act as an amendment to HR 3935 [“to reauthorize and improve the Federal Aviation Administration and other civil aviation program“]. The Senate, however, passed HR 3935 without considering this amendment.
- (POLITICIZING ANTISEMITISM) HR 8254: Introduced 5/6/24 by Gottheimer (D-NY) and Steel (R-CA), “To direct the Director of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to develop a curriculum for the study of modern-day antisemitism surrounding Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks against Israel for use in secondary schools, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Also see: Gottheimer, Steel Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Create an October 7th Remembrance Curriculum – Educates About October 7th Terrorist Attacks and the Rise of Antisemitism In Its Aftermath
- (HOW DARE REP. OMAR CRITICIZE SUPPORTERS OF ISRAEL’S GENOCIDE IN GAZA???) H. Res. 1207: Introduced 5/7/24 by Bacon (R-NE) and 3 cosponsors (all Republicans), “Censuring Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for her recent hateful comments and history of antisemitism.” Referred to the House Committee on Ethics.
Targeting NGOs/Civil Society that Support Palestinian Rights/Lives
-
**UPDATE** (TARGETING NGOs THAT SUPPORT
PALESTINIAN RIGHTS) HR 6408 / S. 1436: As covered in detail in the 4/19/24 edition of the
Round-Up, on 4/15/24 the House passed HR 6408 under suspension of the
rules by a vote of 383 – 11. This is a bill “To amend
the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to terminate the tax-exempt status of terrorist supporting
organizations.” Last week it was reported that the Senate was getting set to take up the bill with
the hope of passing it by Unanimous Consent. As of XXX, that has not happened.
Notably:
- On 5/4/24, Sen. Murphy (D-CT) re-posted an X-post from the New Republic reading, “Civil liberties organizations warn that a recent bill could have sweeping consequences for groups working on climate and environmental causes should the next president choose to use it as a means of attacking his political enemies,” and linked to an article in the New Republic, This Bipartisan Bill Could Give Trump Huge Power Against His Enemies. Murphy added the comment: “Doesn’t feel like the House did a great job vetting this bill. The Senate needs to do better.“
- A disturbing national security bill could silence nonprofits and college protests (The Hill, 5/8/24, by Mike Zamore, the ACLU’s national director of policy and government affairs; and Kia Hamadanchy, senior policy counsel at the ACLU) – excerpt: “This week, the Senate may pass a bill granting the executive branch extraordinary power to investigate and strip nonprofits of tax-exempt status based on a unilateral accusation of wrongdoing. The potential for abuse under H.R. 6408 is staggering. If it were to become law, the executive branch would be handed a tool perfectly designed to stifle free speech, target political opponents and punish disfavored groups.” Also see ACLU Action Alert – Tell the Senate: Protect The Right to Dissent
-
- Perhaps seeking to circumvent this opposition, on 5/7/24 Sen. Cornyn (R-TX) offered the text of HR 6408 / S. 1436 as an amendment to HR 3935 [“to reauthorize and improve the Federal Aviation Administration and other civil aviation program“]. The Senate, however, passed HR 3935 without considering this amendment.
Targeting Students & Universities/Undermining Right to Protest
- (JUVENILE SNARK BILL) HR 8321: Introduced 5/8/24 by Ogles (R-TN) and Weber (R-TX), “To require person convicted of unlawful activity on the campus of an institution of higher education beginning on and after October 7, 2023, to provide community service in Gaza.“ Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: College anti-Israel agitators could be sent to Gaza under new House GOP bill – ‘I am going to bet that these pro-Hamas supporters wouldn’t last a day, but let’s give them the opportunity,’ says Rep Randy Weber (F0x News 5/8/24)
- (REVOKE VISAS OF PROTESTERS) HR 8322: Introduced 5/8/24 by Ongles (R-TN), “To revoke visas of certain aliens for rioting or unlawful protests, and for other purposes.“ Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. Also see: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Send Hamas-Sympathizing Student Visa Holders Home (Daily Caller 5/8/24)
- (BAR FINANCIAL AID FOR PROTESTERS) S. 4302 (text): Introduced 5/9/24 by Tillis (R-NC) and 8 cosponsors (all Republicans), “A bill to provide that individuals convicted of certain crimes relating to institutions of higher education are ineligible for Federal student financial assistance under title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965, and for other purposes,” aka, the “No Higher education Assistance for Mobs of Antisemitic and terrorist Sympathizing Students (No HAMAS) Act.” Referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. Also see: press release – Tillis Introduces Bill To Revoke Federal Aid for Pro-Hamas Students Who Break The Law; and Ernst Works to Revoke Federal Funding from Terrorist-Loving College Students
- (BAN STUDENT LOAN RELIEF FOR PROTESTERS) HR 8332: Introduced 5/8/24 by Williams (R-TX), “To prohibit student loan forgiveness for certain students, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Education and the Workforce, and the Committee on the Judiciary. Also see: press release – Congressman Williams Introduces Resolution Canceling Income Driven Student Loan Forgiveness for Antisemitic Protestors; Anti-Israel occupiers could lose federal student loans under new GOP Senate bill (Fox News 5/9/24)
- (BAN FEDERAL AID TO & FINANCIALLY SANCTION UNIVERSITIES THAT DON’T SUFFICIENTLY ATTACK/PUNISH STUDENT PROTESTERS) S. 4295 (text): Introduced 5/9/24 by Vance (R-OH), “A bill to establish that institutions of higher education shall be ineligible for funds under the Higher Education Act of 1965 due to campus disorder,” aka the “Encampments or Endowments Act.” Referred to the Committee on Finance. Also see: press release – Senator Vance Introduces Legislation to Crack Down on University Encampments [“Senator Vance’s legislation would require colleges to remove encampments from campus grounds within 7 days if teaching, research or other core institutional functions are impeded. Institutions that fail to comply would be rendered ineligible to receive federal financial assistance, including institutional aid and student aid such as Pell grants and federal loans, for five years. To make students whole, institutions would be mandated to provide students with equivalent grant-based aid at the institution’s expense. If an institution fails to provide such aid, it would face a tax equal to 50% of its endowment assets.“] Also see: Universities would pay ‘hefty price’ for allowing encampments under new Senate bill ‘It’s time to end this national embarrassment,’ JD Vance said (Fox News 5/9/24)
- (TARGETING PROTESTERS) HR 8248 [bill text]: Introduced 5/6/24 by Burchett (R-TN), “To amend title 18, United States Code, to provide penalty enhancements for committing certain offenses while in disguise, and for other purposes,” aka the “Unmasking Antifa Act.” Excerpt: “Whoever, whether or not acting under color of law, while in disguise, including while wearing a mask, injures, oppresses, threatens, or intimidates any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same, shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 15 years, or both.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. Also see: Rep. Burchett reintroduces the Unmasking Antifa Act
- (PUT STUDENT PROTESTERS FOR PALESTINE ON NO-FLY LIST) S. Amdt. 2001 & S. 4274 : Introduced 5/7/24 by Marshall (R-KS) as an amendment to HR 3935 [“to reauthorize and improve the Federal Aviation Administration and other civil aviation program“] and also as a freestanding bill, “To require the Federal Bureau of Investigation to place on the No Fly List individuals who have supported foreign terrorist organizations, encouraged crimes of violence against Jewish persons, or been disciplined by an institution of higher education in relation to such conduct,” aka, the “No Flights for Terrorists Act.” It would in effect label students protesting for Palestinian rights/lives as terrorists and put them on the no-fly list, preventing them from boarding airplanes. S. 4274 was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Also see: 5/7/24: Senator Marshall and Blackburn Introduce Measure to Put Pro-Hamas Terrorist Agitators on FAA No Fly List; Fox News 5/7/24 – Hamas sympathizers could be added to list that includes terrorist suspects if GOP bill becomes law; Senator Marshall Joins Evening Edit on Fox Business On No Flights for Terrorists Act.
-
(TARGET STUDENTS PROTESTING FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS/LIVES) S. Res. 670: Introduced 5/2/24 by Scott (R-SC) and 20
Republican cosponsors, “A resolution strongly condemning the rise
of antisemitism on campuses of institutions of higher education across the United
States.” Referred to the Committee on Health,
Education, Labor, and Pensions. Press release – Sen. Scott Leads Resolution Condemning Campus Antisemitism. Updates:
- Scott (R-SC) 5/7/24: Democrats Block Scott Resolution Condemning Campus Antisemitism [“Today, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) resolution to condemn the explosion of antisemitism on U.S. college campuses was blocked by Senate Democrats. In an effort to call out university presidents who have enabled and refused to take action against this antisemitism, Senator Scott filed a motion to pass the resolution via Unanimous Consent, which was blocked by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).”]
- 5/7/24: Sanders Offers Resolution to Condemn Bigotry in All Forms on College Campuses and Calls for the Protection of Students’ Right to Free Speech and Protest; Sanders shoots down Scott’s resolution on campus antisemitism — “The American people, and especially our Jewish brothers and sisters, deserve our moral clarity on this issue,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said. (JNS 5/8/24)
- (CONDEMNING STUDENT PROTESTERS) S. Res. 680 [text]: Introduced 5/9/24 by Budd (R-NC) and 9 cosponsors (all Republicans), “A resolution condemning the violent, anti-American and anti-Israel protests that are occurring on campuses of institutions of higher education nationwide.” Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Also see: press release – Tuberville, Colleagues Condemn Anti-Israel Protests, Praise UNC Fraternity Heroes [“The resolution applauds the heroic actions of University of North Carolina (UNC) fraternity members who bravely protected the American flag after protestors attempted to replace it with a Palestinian flag. “]
-
(CONDEMNING PROTESTERS) H. Res.1211: Introduced 5/8/24 by Bishop (R-NC) and 7
all-Republicans cosponsors, “Condemning the violent, anti-American and
anti-Israel protests that are occurring on campuses of institutions of higher education
nationwide.” Referred to the House Committee on Education and the
Workforce.
-
(TARGETING STUDENT PROTESTS) H. Res. 1212: Introduced 5/8/24 by Kiley (R-CA),
“Ending campus encampments.” Referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Also see: press release
– Representative Kiley to Introduce Resolution Calling for End to Illegal
Encampments on Campus
Targeting the UN & ICC
- (CUT OFF US FINDING TO UN IF UNGA GIVES PALESTINIANS *ANY* NEW PRIVILEGES/STATUS) S. 4311 (text): Introduced 5/9/24 by Risch (R-ID) and 24 cosponsors (all Republicans), “A bill to limit funds to the United Nations and other organizations that provide any status, rights, or privileges beyond observer status to the Palestine Liberation Organization, and for other purposes,” aka, the “No Official Palestine Entry (NOPE) Act.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: press release – Risch Leads 24 Colleagues in Introducing NOPE Act to Cut Off U.S. Funding to UN if PA Receives More Privileges
- (SANCTION ICC IF SEEKS TO HOLD ISRAEL ACCOUNTABLE TO SAME LAWS/STANDARDS AS THE REST OF THE WORLD) HR 8282 [bill text]: Introduced 5/7/24 by Roy (R-TX) and 20 cosponsors (all Republicans), “To impose sanctions with respect to the International Criminal Court engaged in any effort to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any protected person of the United States and its allies,” aka the “Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on the Judiciary. Also see: Reps. Roy and Mast demand sanctions on ICC officials going after US, Israel; Chip Roy demands sanctions on ICC officials going after US, Israel — Reps. Chip Roy and Brian Mast are leading The Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act (Fox News 5/7/24); Mast Press release –Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes; Scoop: House GOP drafts ICC sanctions as “precaution” (Axios 5/7/24)
MORE Support for Israel!
- (FORCE POTUS TO SEND AMMO TO ISRAEL) HR 8295: Introduced 5/8/24 by Van Duyne (R-TX), “To require the President to deliver ammunition to Israel, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Armed Services. Also see: press release – Rep. Van Duyne Introduces Legislation to Force the Biden Administration to Deliver Ammunition to Our Ally
- MORE US-ISRAEL TUNNEL COOPERATION) S. 4285: Introduced 5/8/24 by Peters (D-MI) and Budd (R-NC), “A bill to amend the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2016 to improve cooperation between the United States and Israel on anti-tunnel defense capabilities.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: press release – Peters Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Strengthen U.S.-Israel Anti-Tunneling Efforts; AIPAC action alert in support of S. 4285
- (EXPAND US-ISRAEL COLLABORATION ON HEALTH) HR 8299: Introduced 5/8/24 by Buchanan (R-FL) and 2 bipartisan cosponsors, “To require the Secretary of Health and Human Services, in consultation with the Secretary of Commerce, the Council for Technology and Innovation of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the Commissioner of Food and Drugs, to carry out a program to facilitate and coordinate efforts between the United States and Israel to expand and enhance collaboration on the development and delivery of health care products and services,” aka the “Maximizing Israel-U.S. Research Advancement and Collaborative Leadership in Emerging Medical Technology Act”, aka “the (MIRACLE) Medical Technology Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Also see: press release – Buchanan Introduces Bill to Strengthen U.S.-Israel Health Care Partnership
- (WTAF? HOW DARE BIDEN NOT SEND EVERY POSSIBLE WEAPON/AMMO TO ISRAEL?) S. Res. 682: Introduced 5/9/24 by Graham (R-SC) and 47 cosponsors (all Republicans), “A resolution condemning the decision by the Biden Administration to halt the shipment of United States made ammunition and weapons to the State of Israel.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.
Other
- (TURKEY/CYPRUS) H. Res. 1199: Introduced 5/6/24 by Malliotakis (R-NY) and 4 bipartisan cosponsors, “Recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion and occupation of northern Cyprus.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Reported out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
- S. 1829 — the “Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum Act of 2023“
- S. 2336 — the “Making Iran Sanctions Stick In Lieu of Expiration of Sanctions Act”
- S. 2626 — the “MAHSA Act“
- S. 3235 — the “End Iranian Terrorism Act of 2023“
- S. 3874 — the “Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad International Terrorism Support Prevention Act of 2024“
- S.Res.505 — “A resolution condemning the use of sexual violence and rape as a weapon of war by the terrorist group Hamas against the people of Israel.”
2. Congress Continues to Stoke Hysteria Over Student Protests for Palestinian Rights/Lives
Media
- JNS 5/7/24: At Holocaust event, Biden, Johnson, Jeffries condemn antisemitic protests in US
- Popular Information 5/6/24: Congressman praises racist heckling. Will his corporate backers stand by him?
- Washington Post 5/6/24: Congressman partly backtracks his praise of a campus conflict that included racist gestures
- The Intercept 5/4/24: In No Labels Call, Josh Gottheimer, Mike Lawler, and University Trustees Agree: FBI Should Investigate Campus Protests
- The Hill 5/4/24: GOP rep applauds Ole Miss counter protesters who taunted Black woman
Statements/X-posts (Republicans
- Newhouse (R-WA) 5/9/24: Standing Against the Vile Rise of Antisemitism on Our College Campuses
- Revoke visas of pro-Hamas protesters – The public peace is under siege
- Ernst (R-IA) 5/8/24: Ernst Slams Senate Democrats for Allowing Raging Antisemitism
- Comer (R-KY) 5/8/24: Comer Statement on D.C. MPD Clearing Out Unlawful and Antisemitic GWU Encampment
- McConnell (R-KY) 5/7/24: Biden Campaign And Antisemitic Protests Are Bankrolled By The Same Rich Liberals
- McConnell (R-KY) 5/7/24: McConnell Remarks On Ongoing Campus Chaos
- Hagerty (R-TN) 5/7/24: ICYMI—Hagerty Joins Mornings With Maria on Fox Business to Discuss Biden’s Appeasement of Iran, Pro-Hamas College Protests
- Stefanik (R-NY) 5/7/25: Chairwoman Stefanik: Instead of Protecting Jewish Students, Joe Biden Has Pandered to the Pro-Hamas Wing of the Democrat Party
- Johnson (R-LA) 5/7/25: Speaker Johnson Delivers Address at U.S. Holocaust Memorial Days of Remembrance Ceremony [“…German universities, like those at Strasbourg, were at the heart of the renaissance and intellectual life. But it was at those same elite centers of learning where Jewish faculty and students were expelled, where anti-Jewish courses were introduced, and where professors performed horrific pseudo-science experiments on Jews brought from nearby concentration camps. We remember what happened then, and today, we are witnessing American universities quickly become hostile places for Jewish students and faculty. The very campuses which were once the envy of the international academy have succumbed to an antisemitic virus. Students who were known for producing academic papers, are now known for stabbing Jewish peers in the eyes with Palestinian flags. Faculty who once produced cutting-edge research are linking arms with pro-Hamas protestors calling for a ‘global intifada. Administrators who were once lauded by their peers for leadership are barring Jewish faculty and choosing not to protect their Jewish students. Jewish students are physically threatened when they walk on campus, as their peers hold posters repeating the Nazi propaganda and the program: the final solution…“]
- Cotton (R-AR) 5/6/24: Cotton Statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day [“This year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day is especially somber. Right now, Israel is waging a war against terrorists who deny its right to exist and perpetrated the worst massacre of Jews since World War II. Here in America, college campuses are becoming increasingly hostile to Jewish students as antisemitic mobs espousing vile rhetoric go unchecked by liberal administrators and politicians. ‘Never again’ is not a slogan, it’s a promise we must keep. Today—and every day—I stand with our allies in Israel and Jews across the world in remembering the horrors of the Holocaust and vowing to never forget that dark chapter in history, nor let it repeat.“]
- Manning (R-NC) 5/6/24: Manning Commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day [“The Holocaust did not start with the death camps – it started with the spreading of lies and misinformation about Jews. Jews were dehumanized, demonized, and blamed for the woes of society. Sadly, we are seeing that happen today. Antisemitism has exploded across our county, on college campuses and beyond. Once again, lies and misinformation about Jews, and about the Jewish state of Israel, are spreading rampantly, and Jews are being dehumanized, demonized, and blamed for world events.” ]
- Stefanik (R-NY) 5/5/24: ICYMI: Stefanik On Holding American Universities Accountable For Rampant Antisemitism & Joe Biden’s Judicial Lawfare Against President Trump
- Westerman (R-AR) 5/3/24: Antisemitism Has No Place on College Campuses
- Thune (R-SD) 5/3/24: Antisemitism Has No Place on College Campuses
Statements/X-posts (Democrats)
- Schumer (D-NY) 5/7/24: Majority Leader Schumer Floor Remarks Applauding President Biden’s Actions To Fight The Unprecedented Rise In Antisemitism [“…I applaud President Biden for taking another strong, decisive step to fight antisemitism at the federal level, with new steps aimed at fighting antisemitism in our communities, online, and towards Jewish students. Among other actions, the President has directed the Department of Education to issue new guidance for college campuses to protect Jewish students and students of all backgrounds, so that our universities remain safe havens to learn and grow. When a Jewish student cannot walk through their quad without fear of harassment or ridicule or something far worse, we have a duty to respond…”]
- Jeffries (D-NY) 5/7/24: Leader Jeffries: “Today we recommit to eradicating antisemitism whenever and wherever it rears its ugly head” [“This is a day for remembrance and action. A day to honor the memory of all those murdered by the evil Nazi regime. It’s a day to honor the Holocaust survivors, like Eva Cooper from New York City, and so many others who endured and escaped unconscionable atrocities. It’s a day to recommit to the struggle against indifference. As the El Maleh Rahamim prayer that will be heard today so beautifully and hauntingly pleads, we gather to ask God to protect and elevate the souls of those taken from our world too soon. We are also here exactly seven months to the day of the horrific atrocities committed by Hamas on 10/7, the largest loss of Jewish life on a single day since the Holocaust. There are families whose loved ones were slaughtered. There are hostages still being held in horrific conditions. And we are witnessing a deeply disturbing rise in antisemitism on campuses throughout the country and in the world. This is a very searing time for the Jewish community. Systematic oppression has been a reality of Jewish life for thousands of years, having to endure expulsions, pain, pogroms, persecution, prejudice and the horrors of the Holocaust, a previously unthinkable crime against humanity.”]
- Jeffries (D-NY) 5/6/24: Leader Jeffries on 60 Minutes: “We Will Not Allow the Extremists to Throw the Country and the Congress into Chaos”
3. Letters
How Dare Biden Delay/Pause Military Aid of Any Kind to Israel!!!
- 5/10/24: Gottheimer, Golden Lead 26 Democratic Members of Congress Urging NSA Jake Sullivan to Deliver Security Aid to Democratic Ally Israel [letter text]. Also see: 26 House Democrats send White House letter criticizing Israel arms pause (Jewish Insider 5/10/24); ‘Deeply concerned’ about message Biden admin sending to Hamas, 26 House Democrats say (Jewish News Syndicate 5/10/24)
- 5/9/24: D’Esposito Pens Letter to President Biden Demanding End to Pause on Military Aid Meant for Israel [letter text]
- 5/8/24: Wagner Demands Answers from Biden Administration for Withholding Key Aid to Israel [letter text]
- 5/8/24: Leader McConnell, Speaker Johnson: “Security Assistance to Israel is an Urgent Priority That Must Not Be Delayed” [letter text in the press release] – Also see: McConnell, Johnson demand Biden answer for holdup of Israeli weapons shipments (Jewish Insider 5/8/24); Johnson, McConnell demand answers on Biden’s Israel arms delay (Jewish News Syndicate 5/9/24)
- 5/7/24: Ernst Demands Answers on Reports of Ammo Withheld from Israel [letter text]. Also see: Biden Admin Hid Pause in Arms Sales to Israel From Congress, Sparking Probe (Free Beacon 5/7/24); Republicans slam Biden for pausing Israel arms shipment (Jewish News Syndicate 5/8/24)
- 5/6/24: Senator Marshall Demands Answers On White House Blocking Aid to Israel [letter text] – also see — ‘Lack of transparency,’ Kansas senator slams Biden on blocking military aid to Israel (JNS 5/7/24)
Punish Student Protesters & Universities
- 5/9/24: Reps. Gottheimer, Norcross Lead Letter Calling On Rutgers to Urgently Address Jewish Faculty and Student Antisemitism & Safety Concerns, Requests answers from Rutgers by May 16 [letter text]. Also see: Congressmen say Rutgers must do more to protect Jewish students, faculty (Jewish News Syndicate 5/10/24)
- 5/9/24: Rubio to Biden Admin: Revoke Visas of Pro-Hamas Protesters Now [letter text]
- 5/7/24: Rep. Van Duyne Leads Effort Demanding U.S. Customs and Border Protection Investigate Visa Fraud by U.S. Colleges and Universities [letter text] — “Of particular concern is the unwillingness and at times outright refusal of university officials to enforce school codes of conduct. There have been reports of failures by university administrators to apply consequences for violation of codes of conduct, such as suspension, to foreign students who are in the U.S. on limited educational visas explicitly due to the potential legal ramifications, such as confiscation of lawful status and/or deportation. Failure to apply consequences to visa holders directly impacts these students’ eligibility to remain in the U.S. lawfully and doing so for that purpose would constitute visa fraud. The federal government has a responsibility to ensure visa-holding immigrants are adhering to the same laws and codes of conduct to which American citizens are also bound. I therefore demand CBP launch an investigation into Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University at Texas at Austin, as well as any other colleges or universities where mass demonstration activity is taking place to determine whether and to what degree university officials are committing visa fraud through their concealment of information, noncooperation with law enforcement, and refusal to enforce codes of conduct.”
- 5/7/24: Hawley Demands Biden DOJ Investigation into Illegal Dark Money Funding of Anti-Israel College Groups [letter text]; also see – Hawley presses Garland to probe dark money’s role in fueling anti-Israel agitators on campus (Fox News 5/7/24)
- 5/7/24: Tillis, Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans Call for Hearing on Civil Rights Violations of Jewish Students [letter text]
Punish the ICC If It Dares Hold Israel to the Same International Law It Applies to Every Other Country in the World!
- 5/10/24: Rubio, Rosen, and Colleagues to Biden: Oppose ICC Action Against Israel [letter text]; also see: Bipartisan group asks Biden to stand in way if international court goes after Israel (The Hill 5/10/24)
- 5/8/24: Arrington Leads Colleagues in Slamming ICC for Reported Decision to Arrest Israeli Leadership [letter text] — “…We respectfully urge you to stand against the court’s reported considerations and denounce it as misguided. If the arrest warrants are finalized and issued, the Administration should consider imposing sanctions on ICC officials, similar to the June 11, 2020 sanctions that blocked property of certain persons associated with the court.”
- 4/24/24 (not previously reported): Senate letter threatening the ICC [letter text] — letter closes with – “The United States will not tolerate politicized attacks by the ICC on our allies. Target Israel and we will target you. If you move forward with the measures indicated in the report, we will move to end all American support for the ICC, sanction your employees and associates, and bar you and your families from the United States. You have been warned.” Signed by Cotton (R-AR) McConnell (R-KY), Blackburn (R-TN), Britt (R-AL), Budd (R-NC), Cramer (R-ND), Cruz (R-TX), Hagerty (R-TN), Ricketts (R-NE), Rubio (R-FL), Scott (R-FL) and Scott (R-SC). Also see: NY 1 5/6/24 – ‘Target Israel and we will target you’: GOP senators threaten International Criminal Court with sanctions; The Hill 5/6/24 – GOP conservatives threaten ICC with sanctions if they seek Netanyahu’s arrest; Times of Israel 5/6/24 – Republican senators warn ICC prosecutor: Target Israel, and we will target you
Here’s an Idea: How About We Hold Israel Accountable to US Law?
- 5/7/24: Senator Welch Leads Colleagues Calling for Consistent Application of Leahy Law to the IDF [letter text, dated 4/30/24]
- 5/7/24: Van Hollen Joins Welch, Colleagues Calling for Consistent Application of Leahy Law to the IDF [letter text]
Other Stuff
- 5/6/24: Reps. Meng, Smith, Manning, Salazar, Wild, Kustoff and Wasserman Schultz Lead Bipartisan Push For Additional Funding to Office of Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism [letter text]; also see: Bipartisan House coalition pushes for added funding for antisemitism envoy (JNS 5/7/24)
4. Hearings & Markups
- Hearing video
- Foxx opening statement [excerpt: “Over the past seven months, colleges across the nation have seen an unprecedented regression in moral and institutional legitimacy as antisemitism and pro-Hamas protests have engulfed campuses. Turn on the news and universities such as Columbia and UCLA look like unrecognizable war zones. From the beginning, I’ve urged a firm hand in dealing with the explosion of antisemitism on campus, and I’ve led by example. You, on the other hand, refused to even say that the ‘From the River to the Sea’ chant is antisemitic. I saw this as a failure of moral clarity deeming you unfit for public office and called for your resignation in February. With the outbreak of campus riots, I am only more resolute, so I will say it again: you must resign…”]
- From the committee’s written “recap“: “Turning to Q&A, antisemitic campus riots were top of mind for many Members. Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) pursued a line of questioning about the Department’s commitment to fighting antisemitism, with specific emphasis on certain universities that have caved to ‘campus protest’ demands. Rep. Kiley led by asking, ‘We’ve seen some universities talk about ending study abroad programs to Israel, do you think that’s appropriate?’ ‘Our Title VI regulations make it very clear and if you go to our website…’ slowly responded Secretary Cardona. ‘I’m not asking about your website,’ interjected Rep. Kiley, adding, ‘How about demands to cut ties with Hillel? Do you condemn those demands?’ ‘There is guidance there for universities where a lot of the questions that you are asking makes it very clear…’ trailed off Secretary Cardona, again referring Rep. Kiley to the Department website instead of answering the question. ‘Calls for universities to cut ties with Hillel, is that abhorrent, to use your word?’ stressed Rep. Kiley, attempting to get a straight answer for a third and final time. ‘Violence toward students, antisemitism on campus which we’ve seen…’ the Secretary dithered. Three softballs, three strikes.“
- ABC News 5/7/24: Education Secretary Cardona condemns antisemitism at House hearing — Republicans accuse the Biden administration for not doing enough to stop it.
- Hearing video
- Chairman Bean (R-FL) opening statement [which explicitly conflates “anti-Israel” and “antisemitism”]
- Hearing Recap [Republican]: K-12 Antisemitism Edition
- Stefanik (R-NY) 5/8/24: Stefanik Questions NYC Education Chancellor on Failure to Properly Address Antisemitism in NYC Schools
- Media (general): House Republicans accuse K-12 leaders of weak response to antisemitism in schools (The Hill 5/8/24); School leaders push back on House GOP claims of inaction over antisemitism (Washington Post 5/8/24); Berkeley superintendent testifies before Congress on antisemitism in schools (KRON4 5/8/24);Montgomery County school board chief pressed on Capitol Hill about incidents of antisemitism (Maryland Matter 5/8/24); GOP lawmakers call for staff, teacher firings in antisemitic incidents (K12Dive 5/9/24)
- Media (Jewish/Israeli): House turns its eyes toward George Washington University encampment, K-12 antisemitism — Sen. Steve Daines, the chair of the NRSC, suggested that the college encampments could ‘turn into a political issue’ for Democrats in the upcoming election (Jewish Insider 5/8/24); Christian Zionist group prompts investigation into K-12 school curriculum – Proclaiming Justice to the Nations is presenting its findings on antisemitism to the House Education and Workforce Committee. (Jewish Insider 5/8/24); Berkeley schools superintendent grilled in congressional hearing on antisemitism (Jewish News of Northern California 5/8/24); Congress grills K-12 school officials from New York, Berkeley and Maryland on responses to antisemitism (Jewish Telegraphic Agency 5/8/24); Congress grills US public school heads on their handling of antisemitism since Oct. 7 (Times of Israel 5/9/24);
5/15/24: The House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing entitled, Antisemitism on College Campuses. There is no information yet on witnesses.
- UPDATE 5/6/24: UPDATE: Foxx Announces Witness Changes to College Presidents Hearing on May 23 — “Today, Education and the Workforce Committee Virginia Foxx (R-NC) announced a new lineup of college presidents for the May 23 hearing titled “Calling for Accountability: Stopping Antisemitic College Chaos.” The presidents of Northwestern, Rutgers, and UCLA will testify in-person. The Presidents of Yale and Michigan—who were previously slated to testify—will now be called to appear for transcribed interviews.“
- Also see: press release 5/6/24 – Smith (R-NJ) speaks with Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway — Holloway set to testify before Congress as part of aggressive investigation into antisemitism on college campuses
- NJ.com 5/7/24: Rutgers president called to testify before Congress about deal with pro-Palestinian protesters
5. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
Politics/Elex
Oregon
- The Intercept 5/10/24: AIPAC and Republican Donors Raising Big Money for Maxine Dexter Against Susheela Jayapal in Oregon — A donor to Dexter in the Portland congressional race tells The Intercept: “I give all my contributions through AIPAC.”
- Oregon Online 5/9/24: Maxine Dexter’s bid for Congress gets boost from pro-Israel donors
- Portland Mercury 5/8/24: Dark Money Casts a Shadow on Maxine Dexter’s Campaign –In one of Oregon’s most progressive congressional districts, anonymous super PAC money and tensions over Israel’s war in Gaza have taken the spotlight.
- KGW 5/8/24: ‘We’re asking for transparency’: Candidates say ‘dark money’ is pouring into Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District race
- The Intercept 5/3/24: AIPAC Is Secretly Intervening in Portland’s Congressional Race to Take Down Susheela Jayapal, Sources Say – The pro-Israel group is funneling money through a “pro-science” PAC, according to two members of Congress.
Maryland
- Punchbowl News 5/10/24: The curious AIPAC money dump
- Maryland Matter 5/10/24: One candidate, two campaigns [“Since early April, an organization with a benign name, the United Democracy Project, has sunk more than $4 million into the primary on Elfreth’s behalf. The money is being used for TV ads, mailers and a phone bank operation that largely amplify Elfreth’s message on the campaign trail. What the ads and literature don’t mention is that UDP is a super PAC created during the 2022 election cycle by AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobbying powerhouse. Now, it is not an exaggeration to say that AIPAC’s presence in the primary has totally transformed the dynamic.“]
- The Guardian 5/10/24: Pro-Israel Pac pours millions into surprise candidate in Maryland primary
- The American Prospect 5/10/24: AIPAC Running Field Organizing in Maryland House Race — Paid ads for Sarah Kelly Elfreth are just the tip of the iceberg in Maryland’s Third Congressional District.
- OPB 5/7/24: Flood of outside cash spicing up Democratic primary for Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District
Indiana
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/8/24: Congressional candidate who blamed Iraq war on Jews loses in Indiana GOP primary
- The Forward/JTA 5/8/24: Longtime Israel critic loses Republican House primary after campaign by Jewish groups
- Jewish Insider 5/6/24: Indiana House primary featuring anti-Israel ex-congressman coming down to the wire
- Huffington Post 5/6/24: Why Pro-Israel Groups Are Targeting An Indiana Republican
Kentucky
- Jewish Insider 5/9/24: AIPAC super PAC set to run TV ads blasting Thomas Massie’s Israel record — UDP says it’s ‘not playing in’ Massie’s primary race but ‘we are going to make sure every voter in the state of Kentucky knows how bad Tom Massie is on Israel’
- Massie (R-KY) X-post 5/9/24: “The day after I vote against @SpeakerJohnson, AIPAC announces a $300,000 ad buy against me. I hope Americans see what’s happening here.“
- Louisville Courier Journal 5/9/24: National group takes aim at Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie over record on Israel
Other/general
- Washington Examiner 5/10/24: The 2024 Jewish voter fallout: Democrats are testing how much this loyal voting bloc can take
- McConnell (R-KY) 5/8/24: Biden Courts Pro-Hamas Campus Radicals With His Administration’s Outrageously Politicized Treatment Of Israel
- Stefanik (R-NY) 5/8/24: Stefanik Joins Fox Business To Discuss House Republicans’ Commitment To Israel Amidst Joe Biden’s Failed Leadership
- Jewish Insider 5/8/24: House turns its eyes toward George Washington University encampment, K-12 antisemitism — Sen. Steve Daines, the chair of the NRSC, suggested that the college encampments could ‘turn into a political issue’ for Democrats in the upcoming election
- Jewish Press 5/8/24: GOP Jews Celebrate Defeat of Anti-Israel Former Congressman in Indiana Primary
- Jewish Insider 5/7/24: Sen. Van Hollen to keynote gathering panning Israel for journalist casualties of Gaza war
- Free Beacon 5/7/24: Rep. Susan Wild Calls Herself ‘Very Pro-Israel’ While Touting Endorsement From Group That Slanders Israel as ‘Apartheid State’
- Jewish Insider 5/7/24: Craig Goldman aims to be the third Jewish Republican in the House
- Cole (R-OK) 5/6/24: The Far-Left’s Serious Anti-Israel Problem [also see JNS 5/7/24 – ‘Far-left has serious anti-Israel problem,’ says US House committee chair]
- Arutz Sheva 5/4/24: Caroline Glick: The Jewish vote is up for grabs, and it may decide the US election — The White House and its supporters are using Muslims in Michigan to justify a slew of deeply hostile policies against Israel. Will that matter come fall?
- Times of Israel 5/4/24: US Senate races increasingly roiled by divisions over anti-Israel campus protests
- The Intercept 5/4/24: Let’s Check In on AIPAC’s Assault on the Squad – The Israel lobby failed to take down Rep. Summer Lee. They’ve now set their sights on Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush. (podcast)
- The Intercept 5/3/24: AIPAC’s Next Top Target? Rep. Jamaal Bowman – The Israel lobby is expected to start a $20 million ad blitz backing its handpicked candidate against the incumbent Squad member.
HOW DARE BIDEN PAUSE SENDING AMMO TO ISRAEL WHILE IT IS GETTING SET TO OBLITERATE RAFAH!!!!
Media/Reports
- Jewish Insider 5/10/24: Center-left Democrats break with Biden over Israel arms threat
- Fox News 5/9/24: Furious Republicans accuse Biden of caving to anti-Israel protesters as ‘Squad’ Dems claim victory on Rafah
- Politico 5/9/24: Johnson slams Biden’s ‘senior moment’ on Israel aid — “I hope — I believe he’s off-script,” the speaker said about the decision to withhold weapons.
- Jewish Insider 5/8/24: Biden’s Israel threat slammed by pro-Israel lawmakers, mainstream Jewish groups — Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL): ‘The problem is there’s no pressure on Hamas.’
- Breitbard 5/8/24: GOP Accuses Biden of Withholding Arms from Israel for ‘Personal Political Gain’ – Pandering to ‘Pro-Hamas Mob’
- Newsweek 5/8/24: Biden ‘Not Complying’ With Congress by Pausing Weapons to Israel: Stefanik
- Jewish Insider 5/8/24: Congressional lawmakers urge Biden administration to quickly reverse any delays of weapons transfers to Israel
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/7/24: Congress will ‘continue to speak out against’ Biden admin blocking military aid to Israel
- Jewish News Syndicat 5/7/25: House subcommittee chair: Hamas ‘solely responsible for what is happening in Rafah’
- Foundation for Defense of Democracies 5/6/24: Biden may be holding up ammo to Israel — Congress must stop him
AIPAC (talking points which are mirrored in a lot of members’ statements)
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/10/24: Senior senator: Biden turning his back on Israel ‘politically oriented’ — “President Biden should learn from the lessons of the past,” stated Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/10/24: Biden ‘pacifying’ Jew-haters, says ranking Senate Foreign Relations Committee member — “President Biden has given Hamas the greatest victory it could hope for,” said Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho). “He has driven a wedge between the United States and Israel.”
- AIPAC action alert: Tell Congress: Oppose Delaying Critical Arms Transfers to Israel
- AIPAC memo dated 4/2/24: An Israeli Operation in Rafah Is Necessary to Defeat Hamas
- The Intercept 5/8/24: As Biden Warns Against Rafah Invasion, AIPAC Pushes Congress to Support Israel’s Operation
Statements/X-posts
- Cotton (R-AR) 5/10/24: Cotton on weapons freeze: ‘No choice but to impeach Biden’ — Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) warned that articles were being drawn up now
- Scalise (R-LA) 5/10/24: Scalise: When Will Biden Stand Up to Hamas?
- Coons (D-DE) 5/9/24: Senator Coons speaks about hostage issues and the Israel-Hamas war in a Senate speech on May 9, 2024
- Craig Caplan (CSPAN) 5/9/24: X-post (with link to video) – “Graham on Biden Administration pausing military aid to Israel: ‘Israel’s being ask to turn the warfighting over to the United States…That is a huge mistake. I trust Israel more than I trust (Defense Secretary) Austin.’
- C-SPAN 5/9/24: Senator Graham and Others Hold News Conference on Weapons for Israel [Including statements by: Britt (R-AL), Budd (R-NC), Collins (R-ME), Cotton (R-AR), Cruz (R-TX), Daines (R-MT), Ernst (R-IA), Graham (R-SC), Marshall (R-KS), Risch (R-ID), Thune (R-SD)
- cConnell (R-KY) 5/9/24: McConnell Remarks On Biden Admin. Withholding Assistance to Israel
- McConnell (R-KY) 5/9/24: Biden Emboldens Hamas With His Latest Israel Arms Shutdown
- Ernst (R-IA) 5/9/24: Ernst: Biden Replaced Leadership With Appeasement
- Smith (R-NJ) 5/9/24: Biden must reverse course and ensure Israel can defend itself from Hamas terrorists
- Hinson (R-IA) 5/9/24: Hinson: Biden Has Abandoned Israel
- Stefanik (R-NY) 5/9/24: Stefanik Statement on Joe Biden Doubling Down on His Anti-Israel Policies By Withholding Munitions Needed For Israel to Defend Itself
- Risch (R-ID) 5/9/24: Risch: Biden’s Decision to Hold Aid to Israel a “Horrible Mistake”
- Risch (R-ID) 5/9/24: Risch: Biden Admin is Undermining Israel’s Ability to Defend Itself
- Grassley (R-IA) 5/9/24: Grassley Slams Biden’s Back-pedaling on Israel
- Franklin (R-FL) 5/9/24: Franklin Urges Biden Administration to Unfreeze Critical Weapon Shipment to Israel
- Cole (R-OK) 5/9/24: Cole Criticizes Biden Administration’s Pause of Weapon Transfers to Israel
- McCaul (R-TX) 5/8/24: McCaul, Rogers Statement on Biden Withholding Arms Shipments to Israel
- Calvert (R-CA) 5/8/24: Rep. Calvert Calls on Biden Administration to End Pause of Weapons Transfers to Israel
- Franklin (R-FL) 5/8/24: Franklin Urges Biden Administration to Unfreeze Critical Weapon Shipment to Israel
- Wicker (R-MS) 5/8/24: Senator Wicker Statement on Reports of the Biden Administration Delaying Weapon Sales to Israel
- Ernst (R-IA) 5/8/24: Ernst Again Blasts Biden for Breaking His “Ironclad” Commitment
- Tuberville (R-AL) 5/8/24: Tuberville Statement on Confirmed Reports of Biden Administration Delaying Weapon Sales to Israel
- Griffith (R-VA) 5/8/24: Griffith Statement on President Biden Pause on Israel Arms Shipment
- McConnell (R-KY) 5/8/24: McConnell Remarks On Support For Israel, Justice For Terrorists
- Green (R-TN) 5/7/24: Rep. Green Condemns Biden Administration for Abandoning Israel in Critical Hour
- Wagner (R-MO) 5/7/24: Wagner Slams Biden for Withholding Aid to Israel
- Lawler (R-NY) 5/7/24: Congressman Lawler Issues Statement on the Biden Administration’s Pause of Ammunition Shipments to Israel
- Scalise (R-LA) 5/7/24: Scalise Calls on Biden to Stop Holding Up Aid to Israel
- Diaz-Balart (R-FL) 5/6/24: Díaz-Balart: Israel has the Absolute Right to Defend Itself and Duty to Protect its People
- Mast (R-FL) 5/5/24: Mast responds to Biden’s reported halt of ammunition transfers to Israel
Supporting Pause in Supply of Offensive Weapons to Israel/Concerns About Israel Invasion on Rafah
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/9/24: Schumer, ‘Squad’ members praise Biden for halting weapons aid to Israel –“I believe that Israel and America have an ironclad relationship, and I have faith in what the Biden administration is doing,” the Senate majority leader said.
- Houlahan (D-PA) 5/10/24: Houlahan Issues Statement on Biden Administration’s Halt of Weapons to Israel
- Sanders (I-VT) 5/9/24: X-post – “For five days, almost no humanitarian aid has gotten into Gaza. Israel’s military operation in Rafah has closed both main border crossings. No food, no water, no medicine, no fuel. Children are starving. The U.S. cannot continue to be complicit in this humanitarian disaster.“
- Merkley (D-OR) 5/9/24: Merkley Statement on President Biden’s Recent Actions Regarding Offensive Weapons Deliveries to Israel
- Schatz (D-HI) 5/9/24: Schatz Statement On Biden Administration Withholding Offensive Weapons From Israel, As Netanyahu Escalates Conflict In Rafah
- Sanders (I-VT) 5/9/24: Sanders Statement on Israel’s Threat to Attack Rafah
- Castro (D-TX) 5/9/24: Statement from Congressman Castro on President Biden’s Efforts to Prevent Israeli Ground Invasion of Rafah
- Reed (D-RI) 5/9/24: Reed Supports President Biden’s Position on Israel Weapons Transfers
- Politico 5/8/24: Progressives cheer Biden’s Israel weapons pause while Republicans fume
- Van Hollen (D-MD) 5/8/24: X-post – “.@POTUS has long warned PM Netanyahu that invading Rafah would be a “red line” — it would result in untold civilian death & destruction, and undermine our efforts to return the hostages. I applaud him for making clear today that the U.S. will not be complicit in this suffering.”
- Kaine (D-VA) 5/8/24: Kaine Statement on Biden Administration Withholding Offensive Weapons Transfer to Israel
- Sanders (I-VT) 5/8/24: Sanders Statement on Biden’s Hold on Bomb Delivery to Netanyahu’s Government
- Ramirez (D-IL) 5/8/24: X-post – “We are paying attention.
35,000 Palestinians are dead. One held shipment of military aid is not enough. Our country’s repeated
unwillingness to enforce international law has had catastrophic impacts. I am calling on the Biden
Administration to fulfill its reporting obligation on whether the Israeli government is complying with
our OWN policies and international law in their use of military aid.” [with video to longer floor
statement]
- Tlaib (D-MI) 5/7/24: Tlaib Statement on the Ongoing Genocide of Palestinians and Invasion of Rafah
- Omar (D-MN) 5/6/24: Rep. Omar’s Statement on Looming Rafah Invasion
- Kaptur (D-OH) 5/6/24: Kaptur Statement on Ongoing Developments in Gaza
Report Owed to Congress on Arms to Israel
- Politico 5/7/24: US report on Israel’s wartime conduct in Gaza delayed, aides say [“the report won’t be finished by an initial Wednesday deadline, said the aides, granted anonymity to discuss internal communications. In an email, the Biden administration notified the Hill that it will miss the date — without providing a clear reason why. The email said the report is ‘briefly delayed,’ but doesn’t provide a specific timeline.“]
- New York Times 5/7/24: Biden’s Arms Transfer Policies Face New Pressures From Gaza War
- Politico 5/7/24: US concerns over Israel’s Gaza policy led to weapons holdup
- Washington Post 5/7/24: For Biden, a tough call looms on whether Israel violated laws in Gaza
Other
- Collins (R-ME) 5/10/24: Amid Rising Attacks on Jewish Americans, Collins, King Join Bipartisan Legislation to Counter Antisemitism
- Al-Monitor 5/9/24: Can Republicans in Congress punish ICC if it issues Israel arrest warrants?
- Kaine (D-VA) 5/9/24: Kaine Statement on Letter Delivered to Richmond Office Regarding the Israel-Hamas Conflict, Student Protests
- Sanders (I-VT) 5/8/24: X-post (with video) —“I find it extraordinary that Congress is very quick to bring forth bills and resolutions condemning student protesters, but there has been minimal discussion about what these young people are actually protesting.”
- Jewish Insider 5/8/24: ‘I wish they were close to getting a deal,’ Joni Ernst says following Israel visit — ‘From [Israel’s] perspective, they feel that the military action is the only way that they have leverage over Hamas. And I think they are probably right,’ the Iowa senator told JI
- Jewish Insider 5/7/24: Former Speaker McCarthy warns that far-right and far-left lawmakers threaten world peace –McCarthy: ‘You’ve got an isolationist working inside the Republican Party, you’ve got a Democratic Party moving away from Israel’
- Budd (R-NC) & Ernst (R-IA) 5/7/24: Senators Budd & Ernst Return from Middle East: Push Hostage Release, Thank U.S. Troops
- Rubio (R-FL) 5/7/24: ICYMI: Rubio Reflects on Israel Trip
- Jewish Insider 5/7/24: Lankford: Sanders intends to hold hearing ‘not just on antisemitism,’ with focus on Islamophobia
- Bost (R-IL) 5/6/24: Chairman Bost: “VA must do more to combat antisemitism for good.” [“‘Following the review of VA’s internal investigation into Ms. Morrad’s alleged misconduct, lack of professionalism, and disrespect for veterans of Jewish faith, it’s clear to me that VA must do more to combat antisemitism for good,’ said Chairman Bost. ‘This whitewashed “investigation” consisted of one off the record sit down interview with the accused, conducted by her coworker, and a conclusion that Ms. Morrad’s actions last year did not meet the definition of antisemitism from Wikipedia. That’s unacceptable to me and in no way ensures that this will not happen again. I have said it before and I will say it again, every single veteran has the right to know that when they apply for VA benefits or care they will not be discriminated against, and the buck stops with Secretary McDonough and this administration to make sure that fact is true.’”]
- Cohen (R-TN) 5/6/24: Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus Co-Chairs Condemn Recent Surge in Executions in Iran
- Capito (R-WV) 5/6/24: West Virginia senators grill education secretary over student loan forgiveness, antisemitism reports
- The New Republic 5/3/24: The Real “Outside Agitators” of These Protests Are Members of Congress
- Al Monitor 5/3/24: State Dept. notifies Congress of 4 Israeli units to keep receiving US aid