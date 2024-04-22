Legislative Round-Up- April 19, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
NOTE: In the wake of Iran’s retaliatory military action against Israel last weekend (retaliation for Israel’s earlier bombing of an Iranian diplomatic facility in Syria), House leadership replaced the planned schedule for this week (here) with a scheduled devoted almost 100% to anti-Iran and anti-Palestinian legislation (here). Also see: House changes legislative calendar to focus on Israel, Iran (Jewish News Syndicate 4/14/24); Congress moving swiftly on bipartisan action to punish Iran after revenge attack on Israel (PBS 4/18/24); Ocasio-Cortez Statement on House Republican Incompetence (Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, 4/16/24); Legislative Outlook: Irresponsible Votes This Week on Iran Bills (NIAC) 4/15/24).
This section of the Round-Up covers all of that legislation, plus other fun stuff introduced in or moved on by
Congress this week. All of that is in addition to a package of new legislation to provide emergency aid for
Israel, Ukraine, etc — a package that includes a “sidecar” pulling together, among other things, a lot of of
the anti-Iran and anti-Hamas/Hizballah legislation passed in the House (laid out below). See Section 2 of
this Round-Up for discussion of the emergency funding package.
(A) Anti-Palestinian/Anti-Free Speech
-
TARGETING NGOs THAT SUPPORT PALESTINIAN
RIGHTS) HR 6408 / S. 1436: Introduced in the House 11/14/23 by Kustoff (R-TN) and
having 7 cosponsors (bipartisan), D-IL), “To amend the Internal Revenue
Code of 1986 to terminate the tax-exempt status of terrorist supporting
organizations.” Introduced in the Senate 4/17/24 by Cornyn (R-TX) and King (I-ME) — see
Cornyn press release. HR 6408 was passed by the House
4/15/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 383 – 11. As noted in the 11/17/23 edition of the
Round-Up, US charitable organizations — like ALL other US entities — are already barred by law from
providing material support for terror and already face intense scrutiny (for example, see the landmark
Holy Land Foundation case). Given this reality, and based on (a) the
discussion in the House Ways and Means Committee on 11/30/23, and (b) the substitute text adopted by
that committee, it is evident that HR 6408 (and now S. 1436) is aimed at legislating
broad Executive authority to suspend normal due process (carried out by the Justice
Department, according to clear rules), so as to permit the Secretary of the Treasure to strip
US groups of their non-profit status in a peremptory manner, with virtually no limitations,
accountability, or meaningful recourse. As such, this new legislation, if
enacted into law, would represent a powerful weapon to impose mass harm on the U.S. non-profit
sector. And to be clear: while this legislation is being introduced/promoted as a means
to target 501(c)(3)’s engaged in Palestine rights activism, if enacted into law it could be used
against 501(c)(3)’s working on any issue or for an objective disfavored by the Administration in power.
For more details see: the 12/1/23 edition of the
Round-Up; analysis from Charity & Security Network – Charity & Security Network Opposes Legislation that Targets
Charities; press release – Kustoff Bill to Revoke Tax-Exempt Status to Nonprofits Supporting Terrorists
Passes House. And for folks who doubt that the (initial) target of this bill is
Palestine rights activism see the 11/15/23 hearing of the House Ways & Means Committee at which
this bill was first discussed. From that hearing, note the following:
- Chairman Smith (R-MO) 11/15/23: “…this committee has jurisdiction over the tax code and must address two related issues that have been laid bare in the aftermath of October 7th. First, tax exempt charities operating in the United States are providing support encouragement and potential financing to Hamas and Hamas-Affiliated groups. This concern is not theoretical. In the early 2000s the US government identified and shut down the Holy Land Foundation in the United States. That foundation funneled $12.4 million from Americans to Hamas. Shockingly, a 501c3 entity called ‘American Muslims for Palestine’ and its related c4 have been sued in federal court for operating as an alter ego of the Holy Land Foundation. The two groups have many of the same leaders and may be continuing the same efforts to support Hamas. Second, the eruption of hatred towards Jewish students on college campuses after the October 7 attack has been disturbing to watch. But the organization around it is not some organic movement. It has been carefully built over years in part by American Muslims for Palestine. They helped build, shape, and train a group called Students for Justice in Palestine or SJP. Many SJP events have involved pro-Hamas slogans and have led to intimidation, harassment, and violence against Jewish students…”
- ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt at that same hearing: “…urge governmental authorities– the FBI and the IRS — to look at and conduct a thorough review of these organizations like AMP and SJP that you’ve heard about today“
- FDD’s Jonathan Schanzer: “…I think there should be number one investigations into nonprofits that could be supporting terrorism and we’ve talked about a few of them today…” and again: “if you’re referring to the activities of some of these extremist groups and how we can stop them, look: I think part of it is about perhaps reforming the tax code, not giving 501c3 breaks to organizations that we know are embracing hate speech, and targeting specific sectors of American society that should be beyond the pale.“
- Rep Schweikert (R-AZ), in response to Greenblatt urging the committee to go after DAFs: “You will be happy to know, the chairman and a couple of our members here who actually sit on Intelligence — we’ve had side conversations on charitable giving, pre-tax monies, those things and how we make sure it’s doing good in the world and not ultimately financing evil.
-
(TARGETING PALESTINIAN ACTIVISM & FREE SPEECH) H. Res. 883: Introduced 11/21/23 by D’Esposito (R-NY) and having
20 cosponsors (2 Democrats), ” Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the slogan,
‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ is antisemitic and its use must be condemned.”
Also see: X-thread from Prem Thakker (the Intercept) noting that the son of Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair Netanyahu, has posted as the bio line on his X account:
“from the river to the sea, this flag [followed by pic of an Israeli flag] is all you’ll see!”
and noting the original platform of Netanyahu’s Likud party included: “…between the Sea and the
Jordan [river] there will only be Israeli sovereignty.” Passed by the House 4/15/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of
377-44-1.
- Also see: Forty-four House members vote against resolution declaring ‘river to the sea’ slogan antisemitic (Jewish Insider 4/16/24); Rep. Watson Coleman Statement on Partisan GOP Stunt to Exploit Mid-East Crisis; X-thread from AAI’s Jim Zogby: “Israel occupies everything from the Jordan to the Mediterranean. They’re committing genocide in Gaza, seizing land & terrorizing West Bank Palestinians, & subjecting its Arab citizens to discrimination. So when we say “from the river to the sea…” we mean stop this oppression 1/5 For Congress to condemn the expression saying it’s antisemitic, is racist & insulting to Israel’s victims. It says Palestinians have no rights & should not speak out. It’s like telling the black community in the Jim Crow south that it’s anti-white to sing “We shall be free” 2/5 Some deliberately misinterpreted the expression saying it means genocide & makes them uncomfortable. It never meant that. But you know what makes Arabs uncomfortable? Genocide, apartheid, occupation, & LIKUD’s platform claiming Israeli sovereignty from the river to the sea. 3/5 Congress just allowed heavy-handed pro-Israel groups to pressure them to define the terms of debate by silencing critics of Israeli policies. Meanwhile ignoring behaviors & expressions that truly are antisemitic like “Jews will not replace us” a favorite of the neo-Nazis. 4/5 This is an abuse of Congressional power & dangerous infringement of free speech. Looking at the Congressional docket, this is only the beginning of a massive effort to silence critics of Israeli policies. It’s the New McCarthism & will only make civil discourse more difficult 5/5“. Also see: Congress passes resolution declaring ‘From the River to the Sea’ antisemitic (Jewish News Syndicate 4/19/24)
- (LEGISLATING THE IHRA DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM) S. 4127: Introduced 4/16/24 and Scott (R-SC) and 29 cosponsors (bipartisan), “The Antisemitism Awareness Act.” Referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. Also see: press release – Cardin Cosponsors Casey, Scott Bill that Takes On Antisemitism on College Campuses; Thirty senators introduce bill codifying IHRA definition of antisemitism in Department of Education (Jewish Insider 4/17/24)
-
US MUST TREAT SETTLEMENTS AS PART OF ISRAEL – & NOT DOING SO IS ANTI-ISRAEL,ANTISEMITIC BDS)
HR 5179: Introduced 8/8/23 by Tenney (R-NY), “To require the
maintenance of the country of origin markings for imported goods produced in the West Bank or Gaza, and
for other purposes,” aka, the “Anti-BDS Labeling Act.” Referred to the House
Committee on Ways and Means. Reminder: As has always been the case in this
battle over how to label the place-of-origin of settlement products, this argument behind HR 5179 boils
down to: (1) if people know that a product was produced in a settlement, some will likely choose NOT to
buy the product, in a decision that reflects their personal opposition to Israeli
occupation/settlements; (2) such an action by an individual consumer, as an expression of their own
deeply-held values, is a form of BDS and as such is antisemitic, anti-Israel; (3) the U.S. government,
as part of its support for its ally Israel, must implement policies that in effect establish special
place-of-origin rules for Israel [i.e., hold Israel to a different standard than the rest of the world]
(4) These Israel-specific rules-of-origin must ensure that U.S. consumers who might want to make an
informed decision with respect to purchasing or not purchasing settlement products are prevented from
doing so — in this case, by depriving consumers of accurate place-of-origin data; and (5) Failure to
implement/enact policies that in effect prevent US consumers making informed decisions with respect to
whether or not they wish to purchase settlements products is antisemitic, anti-Israel, and a form of
BDS. HR 5179 was marked up by and reported out of the House Ways & Means Committee 4/17/24 by a vote of 25-17 (paving the
way for it to be brought to the House floor for a vote). Also see Tenney press release on committee passage of HR 5179 –
“…For years, the anti-Semitic BDS movement has sought to cripple the Israeli economy
and arbitrarily discriminate against goods made in Israeli-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria…Ways
and Means Republicans reinforced existing U.S. policy that prevents federal funds from being used to
support the BDS movement. By passing this bill out of Committee, we reiterate our support for our
greatest ally in the Middle East and the lone beacon of freedom and democracy,
Israel.”
B. Keeping the Focus on Hamas
- (HUMAN SHIELDS) HR 5917: Introduced 10/10/23 by Gallagher (R-WI) and 15 bipartisan cosponsors, “To amend the Sanctioning the Use of Civilians as Defenseless Shields Act to modify and extend that Act, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Strengthening Tools to Counter the Use of Human Shields Act.” Also see: Gallagher, Sherman Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Counter Use of Human Shields; After Hamas Strike, Congress Wants to Sanction Terror Group’s Use of Human Shields. But Legislation Is On Ice Until New Speaker is Elected. (Washington Free Beacon 10/10/23) Passed by the House 4/16/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 419-4.
- (HOLDING HAMAS ET AL ACCOUNTABLE FOR SEXUAL VIOLENCE) H. Res. 1147: Introduced 4/15/24 by Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and 3 cosponsors (bipartisan), “Demanding that the international community hold accountable those who perpetrated acts of sexual violence and sexual torture during and after the attack on the State of Israel on October 7, 2023.” [The resolution doesn’t explain how the international community is actually supposed to locate/arrest/hold accountable anyone in Gaza in the context of an Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza and destruction of Gaza]. Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
C. Targeting Iran & Anyone Associated with Iran
- (PERMANENT IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 3033: Introduced in the House 4/28/23 by Steel (R-CA) and 24 cosponsors (of which 8 are Democrats) [and in the Senate as S. 1390 5/2/23 by Scott (R-SC), Hassan (D-NH), Hagerty (R-TN) amd Rosen (D-NV)] “To repeal the sunset provision of the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Solidify Iran Sanctions Act.” Passed by the House 4/16/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 407-16.
- (MIDDLE EAST DRUG TRADE) HR 4681: Introduced 7/17/23 by Hill (R-AR) and having 5 cosponsors (2 Democrats), “To provide for the imposition of sanctions with respect to illicit captagon trafficking,” aka, the “Illicit Captagon Trafficking Suppression Act.”Also see Hill’s press release – Rep. Hill Introduces Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Assad’s Production and Trafficking of the Toxic Narcotic Captagon. Passed by the House 4/16/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 410-13.
- (BLOCKING IRAN SANCTIONS WAIVERS) HR 4691: Introduced 7/17/23 by Self (R-TX) and 5 Republican cosponsors, “To provide for congressional review of actions to terminate or waive sanctions imposed with respect to Iran,” aka the “Iran Sanctions Relief Review Act (ISRRA) of 2023.” Passed by the House 4/17/24 by a vote of 278 – 141 (1 Republican voting “no”).
- (NEW IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 5826: Introduced 9/28/23 by Wilson (R-SC) and having 11 cosponsors (all Republicans plus Moskowitz, D-FL), “To require a report on sanctions under the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act, and for other purposes,” aka, the “No Paydays to Hostage Takers Act.“ Passed by the House 4/16/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 391-34.
-
(NEW IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 5921: the “No U.S.
Financing for Iran Act of 2023.” Introduced 10/11/23 by Huizenga (R-MI) and currently
having 30 cosponsors (all Republican), to “prohibit the Secretary of the Treasury from issuing any
licenses authorizing a U.S. financial institution to engage in transactions for trade with Iran, other
than food, medicine, or medical devices benefitting Iranian civilians. The legislation also requires
the Secretary to oppose International Monetary Fund (IMF) assistance to Iran, and to ensure
that IMF member companies do not exchange Special Drawing Rights held by Iran. H.R. 5921 further
prohibits the Export-Import Bank from providing assistance involving the Iranian government, or an
entity owned or controlled by the government.” Passed by the House 4/15/24 under
suspension of the rules by a vote of 294 – 105 (104 Democrats opposed). Also see: House Democrats split again over new Iran funding vote (Jewish Insider
4/16/24)
- (NEW IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 5923: the “Iran-China Energy Sanctions Act of 2023.” Introduced 10/11/23 by Lawler (R-NY) and having 10 cosponsors (all Republicans plus Gottheimer, D-NY), to “expand secondary sanctions involving Iran to cover all transactions between Chinese financial institutions and sanctioned Iranian banks that transact for the purchase of petroleum and petroleum products. The bill would also require an annual determination as to whether Chinese financial institutions have engaged in sanctionable conduct.” Passed by the House 4/15/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 383 – 11.
- (NEW IRAN SANCTION) HR 5947: Introduced 10/12/23 by Pfluger (R-TX) and having 130 cosponsors (all Republicans), “To provide for the rescission of certain waivers and licenses relating to Iran, and for other purposes.” Also see: press release – Pfluger Leads 100+ Republicans in Blocking Iran from Accessing $6 Billion. Also see Pfluger X-post – “The Biden Administration’s ‘quiet understanding’ is not good enough. They must plainly reject any funds going to Iran. I just dropped a bill with 100+ lawmakers to block access. If the President refuses to permanently freeze the funds, Congress will.” Passed by the House 4/17/24 by a vote of 259 – 160.
-
(IRAN SANCTIONS ENFORCEMENT) HR 6015: Introduced 10/20/23 by Leutkemeyer (R-MO) and no
cosponsors, “To require the President to prevent the abuse of
financial sanctions exemptions by Iran, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Iran Sanctions Accountability Act of 2023.”
Discussed on the House floor 4/15/24, passed by the House 4/16/24 under
suspension of the rules by a vote of 408-13.
- (NEW IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 6245: the “Holding Iranian Leaders Accountable Act.” Introduced 11/6/23 by Hill (R-AR) and having 3 cosponsors (one Dem is Vargas, D-CA) to require the President “to report on the assets of certain Iranian government officials and terrorist leaders while also providing for the publication of those assets. This legislation further requires the Secretary of the Treasury to seek the closure of U.S. and foreign financial institution accounts connected with the assets.” Discussed on the House floor 4/15/24, passed by the House 4/16/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 419-4.
- (REVOKE IRAN SANCTIONS WAIVERS) HR 6323: Introduced 11/9/23 by Kim (R-CA) and having 1 cosponsor (Republican), the “Iran Counterterrorism Act“ aka, “To modify the availability of certain waiver authorities with respect to sanctions imposed with respect to the financial sector of Iran, and for other purposes.” Also see. Rep. Kim Testifies [in the Rules Committee] in Support of the Iran Counterterrorism Act of 2023. Passed by the House 4/17/24 by a vote of 271 – 147
- (RE-DESIGNATE ANSARALLAH AS AN FTO) HR 6046: Introduced 10/25/23 by Clyde (R-GA) and having 63 cosponsors (all Republican), “Standing Against Houthi Aggression Act” aka, “To designate Ansarallah as a foreign terrorist organization and impose certain sanctions on Ansarallah, and for other purposes.” NOTE: Congress does not have the legal authority to designate FTOs or to compel the Executive to do so (but hey, who care about legal technicalities, amirite?) Passed by the House 4/17/24 by a vote of 285-135.
- (TO APPLY FOREIGN-DIRECT RULES TO IRAN) HR 6603: Introduced 12/5/23 by Moran (R-TX) and McCaul (R-TX), “To apply foreign-direct product rules to Iran,” aka, the “No Technology for Terror Act.” Passed by the House 4/16/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 406-19.
- (EU: DESIGNATE IRGC AS TERRORIST ORG) H. Res. 288: Introduced 4/13/23 by Tenney (R-NY) and 58 bipartisan cosponsors, “Urging the European Union to expeditiously designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization under Common Position 931, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Encouraging the EU to DESIGNATE Resolution,” aka, the “Encouraging the European Union to Determine that the European Union Should Sanction the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Now As a Terrorist Entity Resolution.” Passed by the House 4/16/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 411-14-6.
- (CONDEMNING IRAN) H. Res. 1143: Introduced 4/15/24 by Kean (R-NJ) and 42 cosponsors (40 Republicans plus Moskowitz, D-FL), and Lieu, D-CA), “Condemning Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel.” Also see: Kean and Moskowitz Introduce Resolution Condemning Iran’s Drone and Missile Attack on Israel. Passed by the House 4/18/24 by a vote of 404-14. Also note statement from Jayapal (D-CA): “…I voted no on this resolution because I am concerned that it further escalates the situation at exactly the time that we need to do the opposite. It does not mention the precipitating strike on the Iranian embassy by Israel that led to this attack. It ‘fully supports’ further offensive action by Israel and calls for continued arms sales to Israel. It makes no distinction between aid to Israel for defensive purposes—such as the Iron Dome funding or against threats from Hezbollah and Iran—versus aid to Israel for offensive strikes against innocent civilians in Gaza. While I continue to support defensive aid to Israel, I have been clear that I cannot support offensive military aid to Israel with no strings attached while the Netanyahu government continues to kill innocent civilians in Gaza — both through military action and the blocking of humanitarian aid leading to famine. This is a time to de-escalate the conflict, not promote retaliatory violence, and I appreciate President Biden’s leadership on this issue. It is also of the utmost importance to achieve an immediate ceasefire to end the killing of innocents, return the hostages, and create a path for peace and security in the region. That is where our focus must be in this moment.” Also see: Far left lawmakers, Massie vote against condemning Iranian attack on Israel (Jewish Insider 4/18/24)
- (CONDEMNING IRAN) H. Res. 1148: Introduced 4/15/24 by Weber (R-TX) and 142 cosponsors (bipartisan), “Condemning the Iranian regime’s terrorism, regional proxy war, internal suppression, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
- (TARGETING IRAN & THOSE DAMN HOUTHIS) HR 8001: Introduced 4/15/24 by Green R-TN) and 5 cosponsors (4 Republicans plus Moskowitz, D-FL), “To impose sanctions on the Houthis for attacks on international shipping, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary.
- (DESIGNATE IRAN PROXIES AS FTOs) HR 8011 [bill text]: Introduced 4/15/24 by Steube (R-FL) and 59 cosponsors (all Republicans), “To designate certain organizations as foreign terrorist organizations,” aka, “The Iranian Terror Prevention Act.” Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary. Also see: U.S. Rep. Greg Steube Leads 59 Colleagues in Introducing The Iranian Terror Prevention Act; House Moves To Sanction Iranian Terror Proxies (Free Beacon 4/15/24). NOTE: Congress does not have the legal authority to designate FTOs or to compel the Executive to do so (but hey, who care about legal technicalities, amirite?)
2. Emergency $$/Weapons for Israel, Back on the Agenda! (and
more!)
In the wake of Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel last weekend, pressure massively increased on House Speaker Johnson (R-LA) to take action this week to pass emergency aid for Israel – something that would only be possible if it also included aid for Ukraine and other Biden Administration priorities (as reflected in legislation already passed by the Senate). At the same time, Johnson also faced continued pressure from Republican hardliners who threatened to challenge his speakership if he decides to bring Ukraine aid up for a vote. Stock between these competing pressures, Johnson ultimately decided on 4/17/24 advance emergency aid to Israel as part of a package of emergency legislation (4 separate bills), with the understanding that if Republican hardliners try to vote him out of leadership for doing so, House Democrats will vote to save him. On 4/18/24, the House Rules Committee passed its rule governing floor consideration of the 4 emergency bills. On 4/19/24, the House voted to adopt that rule (in the from of H. Res. 1160) by a vote of 316-94, clearing the way for the package to be brought up for votes. It is expected that this package will be voted on — and passed — by the House over the weekend; Senate Majority Leader Schumer has reportedly told senators to stay in town over the weekend to vote on the package following House passage.
Israel/Middle East elements of that aid package are laid out below.
A) Massive Emergency Aid for Israel: The package of emergency legislation includes HR 8024, “Making emergency supplemental appropriations to respond to the situation in Israel and for related expenses for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024.” Also see the press release accompanying the bill, which opens with: “This section totals $26.38 billion to support Israel in its effort to defend itself against Iran and its proxies, and to reimburse U.S. military operations in response to recent attacks.” Key elements of the bill text (which largely match what was already passed by the Senate) are:
Funding/Weapons/Ammo for Israel [NOTE: the bill does not contain a single condition, restriction, special oversight, or reporting requirement with respect to any of this assistance/weapons/ammunition for Israel]
- $4.4 Billion for “Operation and Maintenance, Defense-Wide,” “for provision to the government of Israel or to foreign countries that have provided support to Israel at the request of the United States“
- $801.4 million for ‘Procurement of Ammunition, Army’’, “to respond to the situation in Israel“
- $5.2 billion for “Procurement, Defense-Wide’’, of which $4 billion is for Iron Dome and David’s Sling; $1.2 billion is for Iron Beam;
- $198.6 million for “Defense Production Act Purchases’’
- $2.44 billion “for transfer to military personnel accounts, operation and maintenance accounts, procurement accounts, research, development, test and evaluation accounts, and the Defense Working Capital Funds“
- $3.5 billion for “Foreign Military Financing Program’’, “for assistance for Israel and for related expenses” of which up to $769.3 million “may be available for the procurement in Israel of defense articles and defense services”
- Up to $7.8 billion in emergency drawdowns in 2024 in defense articles from the stocks of the Department of Defense, defense services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training (limit raised for Israel in 2024 from the normal aggregate limit of $100 million)
- Up to $400 million and $150 million another categories of emergency defense drawdowns (limit raised for Israel in 2024 from the normal limits in these categories of $200 million and $75 million, respectively)
Funding for Israel-Related Things
- $150 million for ‘‘Diplomatic Programs’’, “to respond to the situation in Israel and areas and countries impacted by the situation in Israel” of which $100 million “shall be for Worldwide Security Protection, including to respond to the situation in Israel and areas impacted by the situation in Israel“
- $75 million for “International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement’’, “for assistance for the Middle East, following consultation with the appropriate congressional committees, including to enhance law enforcement capabilities, counter terrorism, combat narcotics trafficking, and meet other critical partner requirements“
- $10 million for “Peacekeeping Operations’’, “including for a United States contribution to the Multinational Force and Observers mission in the Sinai to enhance force protection capabilities“
- Up to $50 million for the President to furnish “assistance to friendly countries and international organizations, on such terms and conditions as he may determine, for peacekeeping operations and other programs carried out in furtherance of the national security interests of the United States” (up from the normal limit of $25 million)
Humanitarian Aid
- $5.655 billion for ‘International Disaster Assistance’’ “to address humanitarian needs, including the provision of emergency food and shelter, of vulnerable populations and communities” (none specifically earmarked for Palestinians)
- $3.495 billion for “Migration and Refugee Assistance’’, “to address humanitarian needs of vulnerable populations and communities” (none specifically earmarked for Palestinians)
Anti-Palestinian Provisos [NOTE: while there is not a single dollar in this bill specifically earmarked for Palestinian humanitarian aid, the bill includes extensive language putting limits/restrictions/conditions/oversight/reporting requirements with respect to any funds the Biden Administration might nonetheless choose to use for Palestinian aid)
- No $$ for UNRWA: “SEC . 308. None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act and prior Acts making appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs may be made available for a contribution, grant, or other payment to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, notwithstanding any other provision of law.“
- Restrictions/conditions/etc: Sec. 309 – lengthy (309a – 309h) oversight/conditions/limitations/reporting requirements applying to any funds that might be used for Palestinians.
Amendments in the House Rules Committee
HR 8024 was, unsurprisingly, the target of a long list of amendments (84), a very high percentage of which are focused on sticking it to the Palestinians (West Bank and Gaza), including by barring humanitarian aid, barring aid for Gaza, and targeting UNRWA. Others are focused on giving even more funds/weapons to Israel, removing even the minimal rules that apply to all such assistance, and more. Reading all the amendments, one is reminded, powerfully, that for many members of Congress, “pro-Israel” equates to deliberate cruelty to Palestinians. The Rule passed by the Rules Committee, and adopted by the House on 4/19/24, includes a “closed rule” on HR 8024, meaning that NO amendments will be considered on the House floor.
B) Targeting Iran et al, and also TikTok: The package of emergency aid bills includes a “sidecar” [aka, a grab-bag of bill containing various bits of legislation that are unrelated to the subject matter of the overall package, but that will now be carried through to passage by being included in this package], in the form of HR 8038, “To authorize the President to impose certain sanctions with respect to Russia and Iran, and for other purposes”, aka, the “‘21st Century Peace through Strength Act.” Among other things, this bill includes slightly amended versions of pending legislation to ban TikTok if China doesn’t sell it stake in the app (HR 7520 & HR 7521). It also includes the following pieces of legislation related to Iran/Hamas/Hizballah etc:
- HR 3774 / S. 1829: “A bill to impose sanctions with respect to persons engaged in the import of petroleum from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and for other purposes,” aka the “Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum Act” (SHIP Act) (an AIPAC lobbying priority);
- HR 3152: the “Fight and Combat Rampant Iranian Missile Exports Act ” aka the “Fight CRIME Act”), “To impose sanctions with respect to countries, individuals, and entities that engage in any effort to acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer, or deploy Iranian missiles and related goods and technology, including materials and equipment, and for other purposes.” (an AIPAC lobbying priority) – combined with provisions taken from HR 6089, the “Stop Iranian Drones Act”
- HR 589 / S. 2626: “To impose sanctions on the Supreme Leader of Iran and the President of Iran and their respective offices for human rights abuses and support for terrorism,” aka, the “MAHSA Act.”
- HR 340: “To impose sanctions with respect to foreign support for terrorist organizations, including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.” Note that this version of HR 340 (similar to the version originally introduced, though not identical language) includes language exempting “the conduct or facilitation of a transaction for the provision of agricultural commodities, food, medicine, medical devices, or humanitarian assistance, or for humanitarian purposes” and includes (limited) authority for the president to waive sanctions on the ground of “vital” U.S. national security interests.
- HR 6603: “To apply foreign-direct product rules to Iran,” aka, the “No Technology for Terror Act.” (Passed by the House 4/16/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 406-19.)
- HR 5917: “To amend the Sanctioning the Use of Civilians as Defenseless Shields Act to modify and extend that Act, and for other purposes.” (Passed by the House 4/16/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 419-4.)
- HR 4681: “To provide for the imposition of sanctions with respect to illicit captagon trafficking,” aka, the “Illicit Captagon Trafficking Suppression Act.” (Passed by the House 4/16/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 410-13.)
- HR 6322, the “End Financing to Hamas and State Sponsors of Terrorism Act”
- HR 6245, the “Holding Iranian Leaders Accountable Act.”
- HR 5923, the “Iran-China Energy Sanctions Act of 2023.” (Passed by the House 4/15/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 383 – 11.)
Statements & Media
- House leaders toil to advance Ukraine and Israel aid. But threats to oust speaker grow (Associated Press 4/18/24)
- US Jewish orgs urge House to pass foreign aid bill providing Israel with more than $26 billion [“The Republican Jewish Coalition said it applauds House Republicans for moving forward on the urgently needed legislation.”] (Jerusalem Post 4/18/24)
- TikTok ban bill is getting fast-tracked in Congress. Here’s what to know. (CBS News 4/18/24)
- Latest version of House TikTok bill gets crucial support in Senate (CBS News 4/18/24)
- Mike Johnson aid bills: what is the US speaker’s plan for Ukraine and Israel, and will it pass Congress? (The Guardian 4/18/24)
- Biden urges Congress to act on Israel aid, says Iran aims ‘to destroy Israel forever’ (Times of Israel 4/17/24)
- House to hold separate votes on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid (Defense News 4/17/24)
- STEFANIK SHREDS SHAFIK! Columbia University Prez in the Hot Seat for Surge in Antisemitism on Campus [WATCH] (Sean Hannity 4/17/24)
- Rep. Stefanik Grills Columbia University President at Second House Antisemitism Hearing (Daily Signal 4/17/24)
- Sen. Angus King reconsiders position on Israel aid after Iran attack (Jewish Insider 4/17/24)
- Johnson faces ouster attempt as path to Israel, Ukraine aid bill looks more uncertain (Jewish Insider 4/16/24)
- U.S. Congress Prepares Israel, Ukraine Spending Bill – But pushback from the far right and far left could stall efforts to pass the four-part package. (Foreign Policy 4/16/24)
- Sen. Rick Scott: Oct. 7 ‘created clarity’ on Israel for Republicans (Jewish Insider 4/16/24)
-
House to vote on separate Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan bills later this week (Jewish Insider 4/15/24)
- US House to vote on Israel aid package following Iran attack (Times of Israel 4/15/24)
- J Street Urges House to Reject Diversions, Immediately Pass Senate Supplemental Aid Package (J Street 4/15/24)
- House GOP leaders looking to fast-track aid to Israel, after Iran strike (Jewish Insider 4/14/24)
- Sen. Fetterman: With common enemy in Iran, ‘astonishing’ the U.S. is ‘not standing firmly’ with Israel (The Forward 4/14/24)
- Evangelicals are fed up with the House GOP’s Israel aid holdouts [“Speaker Mike Johnson is under pressure from the country’s largest Christian Zionist organization to rein in the Freedom Caucus conservatives blocking more U.S. funding”] (Washington Post 4/13/24)
- Pass Emergency Israel aid NOW! DeLauro (D-CT), Schneider (D-IL), Kaine (D-VA), Coons (D-DE), Schumer (D-NY), Bennet (R-CO), McConnell (R-KY), Cole (R-OK), Calvert (R-CA), Hayes (D-CA), Moulton (D-MA), Lamborn (R-CO), Murphy (R-NC), Courtney (D-CT), Larson (D-CT), Molinaro (R-NY), Kuster (D-NH), Kilmer (D-WA) and Schneider (D-IL), Scalise (D-LA), Carper (D-DE), Panetta (D-CA), Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL), Norman (R-SC), Schumer (D-NY), Peters (D-CA), Larson (D-CT), Wild (D-PA)
- [TARGETING USG EMPLOYEES FOR SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIANS]: 4/17/24: Chairman Bost, House Republicans Continue Push to Stop Antisemitism at VA [letter text]
- [TARGETING PROTEST/PROTESTERS] 4/15/24: Moolenaar Leads Michigan Colleagues in Calling on DOJ to Investigate “Death to America” Chants in Dearborn [letter text]. Also see: Group that held Dearborn rally says ‘Death to America’ chants were wrongful (Dearborn Free Press 4/11/24)
- [MIDDLE EAST & US NATIONAL SECURITY] 4/15/24: Hakeem Jeffries Dear Colleague in Connection with America’s National Security
- [ACCURATE LABELING OF SETTLEMENT PRODUCTS = BDS) 4/15/24: U.S. Rep. Greg Steube Leads Letter Slamming the Biden Administration for Weighing “West Bank” Label on Certain Israeli Imports [letter text]. The letter in effect demand that the US (continue to) recognize Israeli de facto sovereignty over parts of the West Bank where there are settlements [“It is common sense to label products from those areas as ‘Made in Israel’. First, Israel exercises ‘relevant authorities’ in these areas of the West Bank. Products originating in those areas are obviously products of Israel.”]. It goes on to make clear that the real issue here the necessitity of hiding the real place of origin of settlement products, in order to thwart consumers’ ability to make informed decisions about their purchases: “Requiring these goods to be further differentiated as ‘products of the West Bank’ would give key information to BDS activists seeking to target Israeli economic activity.”
- [EMERGENCY $$ FOR ISRAEL NOW!!!] 4/15/24: Gottheimer Leads 91 Bipartisan Members Urging Speaker to Bring Senate National Security Supplemental to Vote — Underscores importance of aid to democratic allies across the world. In wake of Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel [letter text]
- [SANCTION IRAN] 4/12/24: Scott Calls on Treasury to Block Iran’s Access to Funds, Demands Accounting of High-Value Iranian Assets [letter text]
- [PRESSURE HAMAS TO ACCEPT DEAL THAT WOULD PAVE WAY FOR CONTINUED WAR AGAINST THEM AFTER HOSTAGE RELEASE] 4/12/24: Schneider & 21 Members Urge World Leaders to Call on Hamas to Accept Proposed Hostage Deal [text included in press release]. Also see: Too many world leaders’ refuse to condemn Hamas, call for hostage release, 22 House Dems say (Jewish Insider 4/15/24)
- [MORE IAEA PRESSURE ON IRAN] 4/11/24: Banks-Gallego letter to SecState Blinken “to convey our concerns over last month’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting, in which the administration missed an opportunity to apply sufficient diplomatic pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran (“Iran”) and its efforts to enrich uranium for a nuclear weapon. As such, we request an urgent briefing from you on the status of Iran’s nuclear program, as well as your department’s plan to bring Tehran back into compliance with IAEA demands.” [letter text]
- S. 3235, End Iranian Terrorism Act of 2023 [Managers Substitute Amendment; Schatz 1st Degree Amdt] — 04/16/2024 Committee on Foreign Relations. Ordered to be reported with amendments favorably.
- S. 1829, Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum Act of 2023 [Managers Substitute Amendment; Cruz 1st Degree Amdt; Cardin 2nd Degree Amdt] — 04/16/2024 Committee on Foreign Relations. Ordered to be reported with amendments favorably
-
S. 3874, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad International
Terrorism Support Prevention Act of 2024 —
[Managers Substitute Amendment;Cruz 1st Degree Amdt; Cardin 2nd Degree Amdt; Van Hollen 2nd Degree 1 Amdt; Merkley 1st Degree] — 04/16/2024 Committee on Foreign Relations. Ordered to be reported with amendments favorably.
- S. 2626, MAHSA Act [also see: In reversal, Senate Foreign Relations to take up MAHSA Act Iran sanctions (Jewish Insider 3/29/24) — [Managers Substitute Amendment; Schatz 1st Degree Amdt] — 04/16/2024 Committee on Foreign Relations. Ordered to be reported with amendments favorably.
- S. 2336, Making Iran Sanctions Stick In Lieu of Expiration of Sanctions Act — Managers Substitute Amendment; Schatz 1st Degree Amdt] — 04/16/2024 Committee on Foreign Relations. Ordered to be reported without amendment favorably.
- S. Res. 505, A resolution condemning the use of sexual violence and rape as a weapon of war by the terrorist group Hamas against the people of Israel. — 04/16/2024 Committee on Foreign Relations. Ordered to be reported with amendments favorably.
April 17, 2024: The House Un-American Activities Committee — sorry, the House Education and Workforce Committee– held a kangaroo-court-style show trial–sorry, hearing–entitled, Columbia in Crisis: Columbia University’s Response to Antisemitism. Witnesses were: Dr. Nemat “Minouche” Shafik, President, Columbia University (statement); Professor David M. Schizer, Dean Emeritus and Harvey R. Miller Professor of Law and Economics, Columbia Law School (statement); Ms. Claire Shipman, Board of Trustees Co-Chair, Columbia University (statement); and Mr. David Greenwald, Board of Trustees Co-Chair, Columbia University (statement). All Americans should watch the video and see for themselves what went on. I’ll just say: this committee has made clear its intent to attack/undermine what it sees as the scourge of “liberal” higher education, and has made clear that it weapon of choice in the service of this goal is “fighting antisemitism,” defined to mean targeting free speech/protest/ideas critical of Israel and/or Zionism. With that in mind, witnesses at this show trial (sorry, hearing) apparently thought they could avoid being publicly drawn and quartered by the Committee — the way their colleagues from other universities were in the previous show trial (sorry, hearing) — by pandering to and placating the Committee at every turn – a strategy that in practice only egged the committee on (and notably, hours after the hearing ended, Chairwoman Foxx (R-NC) issued a press release making clear that she is by no means done going after Columbia). If you don’t have time or patience to watch the whole video, I’d suggest at a minimum checking out this exchange (starting at 1:27 in the video, transcript below), which embodies well the ideological tilt and tone of this farce of a trial (sorry, farce of a hearing). Likewise, it showcases the almost comical degree of pandering the witnesses engaged in — indeed, watching this show trial (sorry, hearing) as a whole, one is left with the impression that there was (literally) NOTHING the members of Congress could have asserted or suggested that would have produced a response from any of the witnesses that did not boil down to some of “you make an excellent point congressman” or “I agree completely congresswoman,” or even, “I could not agree with the Committee more and I will happily set up the stockades myself in the center of campus, and invite you all to join me and a crowd of enraged bible-waving Americans, protected by New York City’s finest, as we all throw stones, over-ripe fruit and rotten eggs at our students and faculty“.
Allen (R-GA): ...are you familiar with Genesis 12:3?
Shafik: Probably not as well as you are Congressman.
Allen: Well, it’s pretty clear it was the Covenant that God made with Abraham, and that Covenant was real clear: if you bless Israel I will bless you, if you curse Israel I will curse you. And then in the New Testament it was confirmed that all nations would be blessed through you. So, you you do not know about that?
Shafik: I have heard that. Now that you’ve explained it, yes, I have heard that before.
Allen: It’s now familiar. Do you consider that a serious issue? I mean do you want Colombia University to be cursed by God of the Bible?
Shafik: Definitely not.
Allen: Okay, well that’s good. So here here here’s the deal. We got free freedom of speech in this country and freedom of religion. Yet we also have Moses, looking down on the entire body of Congress, who gave us the law which, uh–most of our laws were made and are supposed to be enforced, came from the original Law. And what we have today is a lawless land. We have lawless universities that are overrun by people who are threatening to kill other students, who are attacking other students and creating fear in this country. And we have a Constitution that that that requires us to treat other folks as we would like to be treated, which is also in the New Testament. I mean, maybe you should have a course and, you know, you don’t have to believe it, but you know the Bible is an incredible book. There’s a lot of history there and you don’t have to believe it, but you need to know what’s in there. Maybe you should have a course suggested for those who are having problems with all of this on the Bible and what’s in the Bible and kind of what well will happen if, you know, under the wrath of God? I mean we have above the American flag in our chamber “in God we trust” – I mean what God is that–do you understand why we’re here? This is a serious issue. Would any of the other board [other [people on the panel] care to — what do you know about this issue and and and and and how do you feel about it? I mean what are your feelings on what young people are being indoctrinated by these professors to believe this stuff and they have no idea that they’re going to be cursed by God, the god of the Bible, and the god over our flag. What are your thoughts?
Shipman: Congressman, my thoughts are that you are right that we have a moral crisis on our campus and I find –as I’ve said, you’re probably tired of hearing it–I find the behavior of some of our students, some of our faculty unacceptable. And I think we have a variety of tools to deal with it. We have to be able to have rules that make sense. We have to be able to enforce them because people learn from consequences. We have to have order. And then we need deep anti-Semitism training as we heard the congresswoman…This is essential. We must train people and what what this…
Allen: I’m just about out of time is and you need to know, also, education is important. Knowledge is important. But the beginning of wisdom is the fear of God.
Also see:
- Foxx: The Chaos at Columbia Must Become a Turning Point (Foxx press release 4/18/24, incl: “For Columbia to correct course, the events of the past 36 hours must become a turning point. Columbia must take the bold and difficult actions necessary to address the pervasive antisemitism, support for terrorism, and contempt for the University’s rules that have been allowed to flourish on its campus. This includes real discipline that matches the severity of offenses by the students, faculty, and staff responsible, including suspension, expulsion, and termination.. Yesterday’s hearing and the formation of what the NYPD as described as an ‘unlawful encampment’ has only underscored why the Committee’s investigation of Columbia is essential. The Committee has serious concerns regarding misleading and inaccurate statements from yesterday’s testimony, including the University’s response to antisemitic conduct by students and faculty and is committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring accountability.”
- Is Columbia in crisis? (Columbia Spectator Editorial Board 4/18/24) Excerpt: “The short answer? Yes, but not in the way the House Committee on Education and the Workforce would like you to believe….The administration has failed to genuinely engage with its students, faculty, and staff as we—the Columbia community—are forced to watch our beloved University slowly unravel into a space of distrust, suppression, and fear. Only one day after her hearing, Shafik has proven to her students yet again the administration’s commitment to silencing and marginalizing its own student body…Hundreds of campus affiliates stood witness as the NYPD disgracefully arrested over 100 of our classmates, friends, and colleagues for peacefully protesting. Similar scenes unfolded when the NYPD was previously invited onto campus over 50 years ago during the anti-war protests of 1968. History has made clear who stood on the wrong side then, and it’s clear that this is the side you are aligning yourself with now. This will be your legacy. You must confront your failure to fulfill your duty of protecting and representing your students and their concerns. Otherwise, you will further marginalize, endanger, and distance your students, indefinitely trapping Columbia in its self-inflicted crisis.“
- Columbia Sends In the N.Y.P.D. to Arrest Protesters in Tent City [“The university president broke with a decades-long tradition and called in the police to quell the pro-Palestinian protest. The encampment was then dismantled”] (New York Times 4/18/24)
- Ilhan Omar’s daughter suspended from Columbia’s sister school following congressional questioning (Jewish Insider 4/18/24)
- Over 100 Arrested at Columbia After Pro-Palestinian Protest (New York Times 4/18/24)
- Columbia University president tells Congress school has disciplined professors over Gaza views (Mondoweiss 4/18/24)
- The hearing with Columbia’s president was political farce – The Congressional hearing on antisemitism gave politicians sound bites and did not help protect Jewish students (The Forward 4/18/24)
- The New McCarthyism: Congress Grills Columbia Univ. President Amid Crackdown on Pro-Palestine Speech (Democracy Now 4/18/24)
- Columbia President Weathers Grilling Over Campus Antisemitism – Wednesday’s heavily hyped hearing didn’t deliver a raft of damaging viral moments. But Columbia professors came under withering scrutiny that’s likely just begun. (Inside Higher Education 4/18/24)
- Anti-woke Republicans attacked Columbia University. It capitulated (The Guardian 4/18/24)
- At House hearing, Columbia president says university could do more against antisemitism – Faced with question that felled peers at Harvard and Pennsylvania, Nemat Shafik say calls for genocide of Jews do violate school’s code of conduct (Times of Israel 4/18/24)
- 5 takeaways from the Columbia University antisemitism hearing – Republicans, and even some Democrats, focused on getting rid of specific university faculty who they say used antisemitic rhetoric. (Politico 4/17/24)
- Columbia University’s President Is the Latest Scapegoat in America’s Antisemitism Wars (The Forward 4/17/24)
- Republicans Grill Columbia Leaders on Antisemitism at Fiery Hearing (Daily Beast 4/17/24)
- At Heated Congressional Hearing, Lawmakers Scrutinize Columbia U.’s Response to Campus Antisemitism (The Chronicle of Higher Education 4/17/24)
- Students occupy Columbia University as Shafik testifies at antisemitism congressional hearing (New York Daily News 4/17/24)
- Columbia president assailed at highly charged antisemitism Congress hearing (The Guardian 4/17/24)
- Columbia’s President Tells Congress That Action Is Needed Against Antisemitism – Nemat Shafik said some contested phrases — like “from the river to the sea” — might warrant discipline, angering some supporters of academic freedom. (New York Times 4/17/24)
- Columbia University leaders face scrutiny over anti-Semitism on campus – Columbia President Nemat Shafik sought to avoid the outrage that erupted after a previous congressional hearing. (Al Jazeera 4/17/24)
- ICYMI: Stefanik Secures Columbia University President’s Commitment to Remove Antisemitic Professor from Leadership Role (Stefanik press release 4/17/24)
- “Moral crisis on our campus”: Columbia leaders testify to Congress on antisemitism (Axios 4/17/24)
- Columbia president faces anti-Semitism Congress hearing: What’s at stake? (Al Jazeera 4/17/24)
- Columbia University prez won’t say if ‘hurtful’ slogan ‘from the river to the sea’ is antisemitic (New York Post 4/17/24)
- Resist Congressional efforts to silence free speech on Palestine (Mondoweiss 4/17/24)
-
What We Are Listening for in House Education and Workforce Hearing on Columbia University’s Response to Antisemitism (National Law Review 4/17/24)
-
Columbia University President: What I Plan to Tell Congress Tomorrow (Wall Street Journal 4/16/24)
- The House will hold Columbia accountable for its campus antisemitism (Op-ed by Stefanik, R-NY, 4/16/24)
- The House Republican Going After Universities on Antisemitism (New York Times 4/16/24)
- ‘You Are in the Crosshairs’: Higher Ed Braces for Another Antisemitism Hearing – December’s House hearing spawned presidential resignations, congressional fundraising records and probes of universities’ internal workings. On Wednesday, Columbia University will occupy the hot seat, with more at stake than a president’s job (Insider Higher Education 4/16/24)
- Ahead of Congressional Testimony, Columbia President Cracks Down on Student Advocacy for Palestine (The Intercept 4/15/24)
- College campus antisemitism hearing, take 2 (Politico 4/15/24)
4. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
- Jewish Insider 4/19/24: Top MD-03 congressional candidates suggest support for Van Hollen’s efforts against Israel [“At a forum, Maryland state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn responded affirmatively to a question about the senator’s efforts to curb Israel’s access to U.S. aid.”]
- The Baltimore Sun 4/19/24: Why 80 Maryland rabbis are wrong about Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s Israel support
- Minn Post 4/18/24: Same players, new issues in Omar-Samuels rematch – Omar, other ‘squad’ members have become primary race targets over Israel-Hamas war stance.
- Politico 4/18/24: AIPAC-endorsed Democrat calls for Israeli leadership change -Vulnerable California Rep. Mike Levin said “new leaders” are needed.
- Fox News 4/18/24: GOP senator says Fetterman proves how ‘radical’ Dems have become on Israel: ‘Nuts’
- Prism 4/18/24: Reject AIPAC member urges deescalation in response to Iran’s retaliation [“Justice Democrats spokesperson emphasized the urgent need for deescalation in the Middle East and an end to U.S. financial support for the Israeli military“]
- The Guardian 4/17/24: Pro-Israel money pours in to unseat progressives in congressional races
- Politico 4/17/24: Progressives seek to neutralize AIPAC’s spending threats [“The group’s promised flood of cash hasn’t yet arrived, but progressives are trying to defend against — and leverage — it anyway.“]
- Yahoo News 4/15/24: Rep. Jamaal Bowman trails Democratic primary challenger George Latimer in fundraising battle in NY’s 16th District
- Politico 4/16/24: Iran attack widens rift between activist left and Dem moderates
- Jewish Insider 4/16/24: Dan Helmer touts his support for Israel in Northern Virginia House primary
- Sludge 4/15/24: AIPAC-Tied DMFI Raises More From Private Equity Execs
- Jewish Insider 4/15/24: Virginia congressional candidate flip-flops on supplemental Israel aid again [“Cameron Hamilton, a former Navy SEAL running as a right-wing outsider in Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District, again said earlier this week he wouldn’t necessarily support supplemental U.S. aid to Israel, after insisting to Jewish Insider that he would.“]
- LA Times 4/14/24: A Pittsburgh congressional race could test Democrats who have criticized Israel’s handling of war
- Free Beacon 4/12/24: Jamaal Bowman Defends Union Fighting Subpoena Over Anti-Israel Resolution
- Huffington Post 4/11/24: A GOP Megadonor Is Attacking This Progressive For ‘Opposing President Biden’ [“Jeffrey Yass, the largest Republicans’ donor of 2024, is funding attack ads that associate Rep. Summer Lee with Donald Trump and the Capitol rioters.”]
- Fox News 4/19/24: Republicans accuse Biden, Schumer of emboldening Iran prior to attack on Israel
- McConnell (R-KY) 4/16/24: Will Iran’s Brazen Attack On Israel Finally Convince Democrats And President Biden To Drop The Unhinged Rhetoric They’ve Aimed At Israel Recently?
- Thune (R-SD) 4/16/24:Thune to Biden: U.S. Must Stand Up to Iran’s Aggression and Support Our Ally Israel
- Budd (R-NC) press release 4/16/24: Budd Touts F-15E Strike Eagles from NC After Successful Intercept of Iranian Drones & Missiles
- Blame Biden for Iran [retaliatory] attack on Israel: Daines (R-MT), Cruz (R-TX), Rogers (R-AL), Stefanik (R-NY), Scalise (R-LA), Scott (R-SC), Moore (R-AL), Stefanik (R-NY), Mann (R-KS), Roy (R-TX)
-
Jewish News Syndicate 4/15/24: House majority leader supports ‘any decision Israel makes’ after Iran attackJewish News Syndicate 4/15/24: Democratic Majority for Israel, Republican Jewish Coalition jointly condemn Iranian attackMoskowitz (D-FL) 4/15/24: Reps. Moskowitz, Lawler Call for Immediate Senate Vote on SHIP Act
-
The Daily Beast 4/15/24 GOP Lawmakers Use Iran’s Attack on Israel to Blast BidenFree Beacon 4/15/24: Squad Members Conflate Israel With Iran After Iranian AttackJewish News Syndicate 4/15/24: ‘Squad’ members comment on Iran attack days later, condemn Israel
- Responsible Statecraft 4/15/24: awmakers who sat on sidelines as more than 33,000 Gazans killed want to join Israel in facing down ‘disproportionate’ response by Tehran“]
- Omar (D-MN) 4/14/24: “I condemn the attacks by the Iranian military on Israel, as well as Israel’s military attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria that further escalates tension in the region. I am grateful no deaths were reported from the attack and am praying for Amina al-Hassouni, the 7-year-old Bedouin civilian who was severely injured in the attack, to make a complete recovery. As leaders in Washington jump to call for war with Iran and rush additional offensive weapons to the Israeli military, we need to exercise restraint and use every diplomatic tool to de-escalate tensions. Civilians in not only Gaza, Israel, the West Bank, and Iran but also Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen are bearing the brunt of this escalation, and there must be a ceasefire on all sides. I will continue to call for de-escalation, restraint, and lasting peace.”
- Bush (D-MO) 4/14/24: “‘I am deeply concerned by the Iranian military’s attack on Israel, which comes in response to the Israeli military’s attack on the Iranian Embassy in Syria. I condemn these attacks, which threaten civilian lives and regional war. I also condemn the calls by Members of Congress and others to initiate war with Iran; to do so without Congressional authorization is blatantly unconstitutional. I’m encouraged by reporting that President Biden advised Prime Minister Netanyahu last night that the U.S. will oppose any Israeli counter-attacks against Iran, and I urge the President to continue to take immediate steps, including at the UN Security Council and G7, to de-escalate and facilitate an immediate, lasting ceasefire in the region. Since the horrific October 7 attack, I have repeatedly urged an end to the violence through de-escalation, ceasefire, and diplomacy and cautioned that war is never the answer. Instead, the U.S. government has shamefully and unconditionally armed the Israeli government as it has committed war crimes, killed over 33,000 Palestinians, inflicted famine in Gaza, violated domestic and international laws, and increased the chances of regional war. This failed approach must end. The people of our country do not want war. They want to live in a world that is safe, peaceful, and just. That is why our pro-peace, pro-humanity movement is stronger than ever, and it’s why, as recently as last week, dozens of my colleagues and I called for our government to stop arming Netanyahu’s maniacal, genocidal acts. We are pushing for the safety of all people, from Palestinians and Israelis abroad to Jewish, Arab, Muslim, and other communities who are being targeted here at home, to the release of all hostages and those arbitrarily detained, and ending the risk of a regional war that further entangles the United States and jeopardizes the safety of our people. We cannot let the warmongers win; our country and our world are calling for restraint, de-escalation, a lasting ceasefire, and diplomacy. Our government must listen. That is how we save lives.’ On April 1, 2024, the Israeli government bombed an Iranian embassy complex in Damascus, Syria, killing 16 people. In retaliation, the Iranian military launched an attack on Israel using drones and missiles on April 13. Since October 7, 2023, over 33,000 Palestinians and 1,100 Israelis have been killed, 76,000 Palestinians have been injured, dozens of hostages have been killed, and over 100 Israelis and thousands of Palestinians remain unlawfully detained.”
- McConnell (R-KY) 4/13/24: Leader McConnell Statement on Iran Attack on Israel [“…“The President must also give Israel the time, space, and support it deserves to finish the job against Hamas. Tehran and its proxies are emboldened when they see divisions between the US and Israel…”
- Scott (D-VA) 4/12/24: “I remain supportive of Israel’s right to defend themselves and their efforts to defeat Hamas. However, as President Biden has repeatedly said, this must be done in accordance with international law, which includes minimizing civilian casualties to the greatest extent possible. I am disturbed by continued reports of heavy losses of Palestinian civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the recent Israeli airstrike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers last week. Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government cannot continue on their current course. I reiterate my support of President Biden’s calls for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages. Hamas’ disregard for Palestinian civilian life does not absolve the Israeli government of their responsibilities. With so many Palestinians now forcibly displaced and facing acute and widespread food insecurity, there must be an immediate and lasting change. The attack on the World Central Kitchen humanitarian aid convoy underscores questions about whether Non-Governmental Organizations and international organizations are able to facilitate reliable aid safely. Soldiers from the Army’s 7th Transportation Brigade out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, in my congressional district, have been deployed to assist with the construction of a floating pier outside of Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. I am proud of the men and women in uniform undertaking this mission. The United States must be able to trust that Israel is doing everything they can to provide safety to aid workers and military personnel conducting humanitarian missions. This change of course will be critical as we work towards a future where Hamas is defeated and can no longer terrorize Israelis and Gazans. It will also bolster our efforts to ensuring a lasting peace in the region, a two-state solution, and the safety and dignity of the Israeli and Palestinian people.”
- Sludge 4/19/24: AIPAC-Funded Senator Pushes Antisemitism Definition That Could Silence Critics of Israel
- Jewish Link 4/18/24: OU Teens Lobby on the Hill [“The Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, together with NCSY Atlantic Seaboard, recently gathered over 150 Jewish high school students in Washington, DC, as part of Senator Ben Cardin’s Jewish Scholar Program.The young leaders advocated for passing the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which mandates the use of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism within the Department of Education when monitoring and prosecuting federal anti-discrimination laws.”]
- Jewish Telegraphic Agency 4/16/24: US bill on fighting antisemitism draws rare bipartisan support in Congress
-
Washington Examiner 4/16/24: Fetterman denounces ‘a**hole’ pro-Palestinian protesters for public disruptionsFox News 4/16/24: Mike Johnson calls out Dems for appeasing ‘pro-Hamas’ wing as anti-Israel protesters burn American flagThe Hill 4/16/24: Cotton: People stuck behind Gaza cease-fire protesters should ‘take matters into your own hands’Times of Israel 4/16/24: Cotton Urges Citizens to Forcibly Confront Pro-Palestinian ProtestersJewish News Syndicate 4/15/24: Tlaib honors Palestinian ‘journalist’ who celebrated Oct. 7 terrorist attacks
Other stuff
- Focus on Western Islamism 4/16/24: Rep. Torres Secures $1 Million for Oct. 7 Supporters
- JINSA 4/15/24: Watch Webinar – Sen. Rick Scott on Congressional Efforts to Support Israel
- McCaul (R-TX) 4/16/24: McCaul, Cardin Praise Argentina’s Court Ruling Finding Iran Responsible for Deadly Terrorist Attacks on Jewish Community
- Gaetz (R-FL) 4/16/24: video — Defund the United Nations and Give the Money to Israel!
- Manning (R-NC) & Smith (R-NJ) 4/16/24: Co-Chairs Statement on ADL Data Documenting Record Levels of Antisemitic Incidents in 2023
- Hoyer (D-MD) 4/15/24: Hoyer Statement Urging Qatar to Apply Pressure on Hamas to Accept Reasonable Hostage Release and Temporary Ceasefire
- Scott (R-FL) 4/13/24: Schumer Must Immediately Allow Vote on House-Passed Israel Aid Bill & Stop Taxpayer Funding of Hamas Act [reminder: in the midst of an Israel-made famine in Gaza, ongoing genocide, more than a million people displaced, the partial or total destruction of the majority of the homes of 2.3 million people, near total destruction by Israel of schools and medical facilities, etc, this bill would bar any U.S. funding for Gaza (including humanitarian aid) unless the President can certify that all Israeli hostages in Gaza has first been freed and that such funds won’t benefit any FTO or anyone associated with an FTO (i.e., requiring anti-terror vetting of every man, woman, and child who might receive aid). It would also bar US funding to Gaza via any UN entity or office, unless the president certifies that “such entity or office is not encouraging or teaching anti-Israel or anti-Semitic ideas or propaganda.”
- Good (R-VA) 4/12/24: Congressman Bob Good Introduces the Iran China Accountability Act