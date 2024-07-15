Legislative Round-Up- July 15, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

New:

Netroots Nation Conference (featured panel) 7/12/24: Defending Dissent: Palestine, Freedom of Speech, and the Future of Protest , organized by JustVision — ft. Suhad Babaa (JustVision/moderator), Fadi Abu Shammalah (Just Vision), Sabiya Ahmed (Palestine Legal), Lara Friedman (FMEP), Vincent Warren (Center for Constitutional Rights); Simone Zimmerman (Diaspora Alliance and co-founder of IfNotNow)

, organized by JustVision — ft. (JustVision/moderator), (Just Vision), (Palestine Legal), (FMEP), (Center for Constitutional Rights); (Diaspora Alliance and co-founder of IfNotNow) New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast, The Assault on the Khalidi Library in Jerusalem, ft. FMEP Fellow Peter Beinart speaking with Columbia Professor Emeritus Rashid Khalidi about how and why Jewish settlers are trying to take over the Khalidi Library in Jerusalem and the history of Israel’s treatment of Palestinian educational institutions. They also reflect on the current war, looking at its impact on Palestinians, on U.S. politics, and the ways in which it is strengthening Hamas.

1. Bills & Resolutions

Press releases 7/10/24 [no bill in Congressional Record as of 7/12/24]: Rubio, Cardin Introduce Resolution Honoring Victims of Terrorist Attacks Against Argentina’s Jewish Community; Cardin, Rubio Resolution Honors Argentina’s Jewish Community, Victims of Terrorist Attacks

(Senate NDAA) S. 4638: Introduced 7/8/24 by Reed (D-RI), the “National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025.” Also see: Press release 7/8/24 — SASC Completes Markup of National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025; Executive Summary; Report; Jewish Insider 7/9/24: Senate defense bill pushes for review of U.S.-Qatar relationship. NOTE: Stay tuned for Israel/Middle East details of this bill in a future edition of the Round-Up.

2. Letters

3. Hearings & Markups



July 9, 2024: The House Committee on Education and the Workforce’s Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions held a hearing entitled, “Confronting Union Antisemitism: Protecting Workers from Big Labor Abuses” (hearing video). Witnesses were: Ilana Kopmar, Staff Attorney, Nassau County Legal Aid Society (statement); William Sussman, Graduate Student, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (statement); Anne Marie Lofaso, Professor of Law, West Virginia University College of Law (statement); and Glenn Taubman, Staff Attorney, National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation (statement). Also see: Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) opening statement; Rep. Good press release – Chair Good Exposes Union Antisemitism and Big Labor Abuses. Also see: Congressional witnesses accuse unions of fostering hostile, antisemitic environments (Jewish Insider 7/10/24); House subcommittee hears testimony about Jew-hatred in labor unions (Jewish News Syndicate 7/9/24). NOTE: The UAW’s federal monitor twice pressured the union to back off its call for Gaza ceasefire, then launched an investigation (Drop Site 7/11/24)

July 10, 2024: The House Foreign Affairs Committee marked-up & passed a list of measures, including a number related to Palestine (mark-up video Part 1, Part 2):

July 10, 2024: The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe held a hearing entitled, “Putin’s Syrian Puppet: War Crimes and Complicity from Syria to Ukraine.” Witnesses were: M. Night Shyamalan, Film Director, Producer, and Screenwriter & Co-Founder and President of The M. Night Shyamalan Foundation; Mohammed Alaa Ghanem, Syrian Civil Society Leader and Human Rights Activist; and Mouaz Moustafa, Executive Director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force. Also see: video.

July 9, 2024: The House Ways and Means Committee held a mark-up of a number of measures that use claims of antisemitism to target US academia (and reported the out of committee:

4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex

AIPAC & Elex

Other stuff

5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

Members of Congress in Israel

Netanyahu on the Hill