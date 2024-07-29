Legislative Round-Up- July 26, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

1. Bills & Resolutions

TARGETING HAMAS/PIJ

HR 9153 : Introduced by Issa (R-CA), “ To provide for the addition of senior leaders of HAMAS and Palestine Islamic Jihad, United States Designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations, as well as affiliated terrorists to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted terrorism list, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committees on the Judiciary, and on Foreign Affairs. NOTE: For the record, the FBI’s “Most Wanted Terrorists List” page states: “The alleged terrorists on this list are charged with federal crimes in the United States, as indicated on their wanted posters. The pending charges listed on the posters allow them to be arrested and brought to justice…” [so senior leaders of Hamas and PIJ would not appear to qualify to be added to this list unless/until they are chared with federal crimes in the U.S.]

TARGETING IRAN

(Senate NDAA) S. 4638: Introduced 7/8/24 by Reed (D-RI), the “National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025.” This is the bill that will have to be reconciled, eventually, with the version passed by the House 6/14/24 HR 8070, covered in excruciating detail in the 6/14/24 edition of the Round-Up, and in the accompany special Round-Up analysis, Middle East provisions in the House version of the FY25 NDAA. NOTE: JINSA has produced a super useful analysis, A Long, Hot Summer for National Defense Authorization Act Negotiations Begins, which includes a detailed inventory/comparison of Middle East-related provisions in both the House and Senate bills. Last week’s Round-Up included an inventory of Middle East-related amendments introduced thus far. Below are additi0nal amendments offered this week.

[TARGETING IRAN] S. Amdt. 3053 : Offered by Cotton (R-AR), to attach to the NDAA a piece of legislation entitled the “No ICBMs for Iran Act of 2024,” imposing far-reaching new Iran sanctions and expanding existing sanctions. [also intro’d by Cotton as S. Amdt. 2204 ]

: Offered by Cotton (R-AR), to attach to the NDAA a piece of legislation entitled the “No ICBMs for Iran Act of 2024,” imposing far-reaching new Iran sanctions and expanding existing sanctions. [also intro’d by Cotton as ] [TARGETING IRAN/VENEZUELA FUEL EXPORTS] S. Amdt. 3047: : Offered by Rubio (R-FL), to impose a prohibition on the importation of crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas from Venezuela and Iran.

: Offered by Rubio (R-FL), to impose a prohibition on the importation of crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas from Venezuela and Iran. [US-JORDAN DEFENSE COOPERATION] S. Amdt. 3045: Offered by Rubio (R-FL), to attach to the NDAA the “United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2024′‘

Offered by Rubio (R-FL), to attach to the NDAA the “United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2024′‘ [NO SAUDI WMD] S. Amdt. 3039 : Offered by Markey (D-MA), to attach to the NDAA a piece of legislation entitled, “Stopping Activities Underpinning Development In Weapons of Mass Destruction Act” aka the “SAUDI WMD Act”

: Offered by Markey (D-MA), to attach to the NDAA a piece of legislation entitled, “Stopping Activities Underpinning Development In Weapons of Mass Destruction Act” aka the “SAUDI WMD Act” *****[SOFTENING UP THE LEAHY LAW! (I WONDER WHY???)] S. Amdt. 2988 : Offered by Cornyn (R-TX), to amend current law (the Leahy Law), which requires the suspension of US provision of “any training, equipment, or other assistance for a unit of a foreign security force if the Secretary of Defense has credible information that the unit has committed a gross violation of human rights.” Cornyn’s amendment would soften the requirement under that law that says that the resumption of provision of all these things is conditioned on a determination that the government in question “has taken all necessary corrective steps,” changing it to requiring that said government “is taking effective steps to bring the responsible members of the security forces unit to justice.”*****

: Offered by Cornyn (R-TX), to amend current law (the Leahy Law), which requires the suspension of US provision of “any training, equipment, or other assistance for a unit of a foreign security force if the Secretary of Defense has credible information that the unit has committed a gross violation of human rights.” Cornyn’s amendment would soften the requirement under that law that says that the resumption of provision of all these things is conditioned on a determination that the government in question “has taken all necessary corrective steps,” changing it to requiring that said government “is taking effective steps to bring the responsible members of the security forces unit to justice.”***** [TARGETING IRAN] S. Amdt. 2977 : Offered by Ernst (R-IA) , to attach to the NDAA a piece of legislation entitled, the “Iran Sanctions Act” (similar to HR 6201)

: Offered by Ernst (R-IA) , to attach to the NDAA a piece of legislation entitled, the “Iran Sanctions Act” (similar to HR 6201) [TARGETING IRAN] S. Amdt. 2976: Offered by Ernst (R-IA), to attach to the NDAA a long piece of legislation entitled the “Preventing Underhanded and Nefarious Iranian Supported Homicides Act of 2024” aka the “PUNISH Act of 2024” (previously introduced by Ernst as S. 3028. This legislation would, in effect, wipe out all presidential waiver authority for all Iran sanctions, and impose an across-the-board ban on waiving/removing any sanctions.

(SENATE SFOPS APPROPS) S. 4797: On 7/25/24, the Senate Appropriations Committee marked up and passed/reported out of Committee the Senate’s version of the FY25 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Act. Also see: bill text (pre-mark-up); committee report (pre-mark-up); amendments adopted in committee; committee announcement of passage of the bill (minority). As always, the SFOPS bill includes tons of provisions related to Israel and the Middle East – and as always, it lays out conditions, restrictions, vetting, oversight requirements, and bans on aid related to the Palestinians more far-reaching than on any other U.S. aid program anywhere in the world (notwithstanding the fact that the US provides very little funding to the Palestinians). State tuned for next week’s Round-Up for a run-down of all of these provisions in S. 4797.

As a preview, note that a key battle over this bill in committee centered on UNRWA – see: X-thread 7/25/24, from the Center for Middle East Peace’s Joel Braunold running down the debate in committee around UNRWA, and his follow-up X-post 7/26/24: “ Confirmation of yesterday the Collins Graham amendment that passed is a perm ban for UNRWA (once in base sfops never comes out) and also the Coons conditions that are a dead letter at this point given the previous adopted amendment“.

X-thread 7/25/24, from the Center for Middle East Peace’s Joel Braunold running down the debate in committee around UNRWA, and his follow-up X-post 7/26/24: “ Also see X-thread from MEDC’s Seth Binder 7/25/24, opening with: “ Yesterday, the Senate Appropriations Committee passed its foreign aid bill for fiscal year 2025. As expected, its markedly different than the House version. A non-exhaustive thread on some of the key provisions included by Senate appropriators for the Middle East and North Africa.“

thread Also see McConnell statement 7/25/24: McConnell: We Will Not Fund UNRWA:

“The legislation reported favorably by the Appropriations Committee today is the product of diligent efforts by Vice Chair Collins and Ranking Member Graham to meet an increasingly dangerous world with necessary investments in American leadership and support to critical partners. Just as important is our colleagues’ focus on the places SFOPS appropriations must not go. In both the national security supplemental and FY 2024 appropriations, Senate Republicans ensured that no taxpayer dollars would go to a corrupted international agency – the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) – whose staff aid and abet Iran-backed terror. More than a dozen UNRWA staff participated in the horrific attacks of October 7th, and many more have been traced to Hamas affiliations. In the absence of substantive reforms at UNRWA, it is clear that the prohibitions protecting American taxpayers from underwriting terrorist savagery must be extended. Unfortunately, as demonstrated by a partisan amendment today, it is also clear that a number of Senate Democrats would rather weaken what must remain a bold red line of U.S. policy. Here are the facts: An extension of the prohibition on UNRWA funding received bipartisan support. It comports with the House’s clear position and companion bill, which cannot be said of other provisions adopted today by the Committee. And any further insistence that taxpayers fund this discredited and corrupt agency will place the rest of the Committee’s enormously important efforts to fund critical State and foreign operations in jeopardy.”

2. Letters

Concern for Palestinians

Concern for Biden’s Legacy

Bibi’s Speech

Targeting Free Speech/Protest in Support of Palestinian Lives/Rights

Standing with Israeli Military Actions

Targeting Iran

July 23, 2024: The House Ways and Means Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight held a hearing entitled, Fueling Chaos: Tracing the Flow of Tax-Exempt Dollars to Antisemitism. Witnesses were: Lara Burns, GW University (statement); Oren Segal, ADL (statement – including pitch to pass HR 7921, “the Countering Antisemitism Act” and HR 6408, “To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to terminate the tax-exempt status of terrorist supporting organizations“); and Charles Small, ISGAP (statement – focused on alleging nefarious, largely undisclosed influence of Arab funding of US academia (Muslim Brotherhood and Qatar, at various universitieus and with respect to SJP). Reminder re ISGAP and undisclosed foreign funding: Think tank failed to disclose six-figure grant from Israeli government (The Forward 8/31/20] — reporting how Israeli government documents show that ISGAP “…received $445,000 from the Israeli government in 2018. That value equals nearly 80% of its reported revenue that year. A separate ministry document said the grant was for the institute’s annual seminar at Oxford University that trains professors to teach about antisemitism, as well as ‘conducting research in the field of antisemitism and delegitimization against Israel.’”].

July 23, 2024: The House Foreign Affairs Committee held an HFAC Member Roundtable with Families of U.S. Hostages Held by Hamas. Also see HFAC media advisory; McCaul (R-TX) statement 7/23/24: Chairman McCaul Delivers Statement at Roundtable with Families of Americans Held Hostage by Hamas; Hostage’s brother tells US lawmakers Netanyahu blind to urgency of reaching deal (Times of Israel 7/24/24)

July 25, 2024: The Senate Appropriations Committee held a mark-up of the Senate’s version of the FY25 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill (video). Also see: the committee’s summary of its FY25 SFOPS. The committee passed the bill, with amendments, by a vote of 24-5. Also see: bill text (pre-mark-up); amendments adopted in committee; committee report

July 25, 2024: Per Jewish Insider, Sens. Rosen (D-NV) and Lankford (R-OK) hosted a Senate roundtable on campus antisemitism

4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex

VP Kamala Harris

Missouri

Other

Jewish News Sydicate 7/25/24: RJC endorses Joe Fraser in Minnesota Senate race [“RJC cited Fraser’s statement that he would ‘always be a champion for the Jewish people and a supporter of the State of Israel,’ and pointed to problems with his primary opponent.”]

5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

The big news this week was the address to a joint session of Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pretty much all Republicans (except for Massie, R-KY) and a large number of Democrats attended, applauded, and over and over gave Netanyahu standing ovations as he delivered a speech that felt like nothing so much as a cult leader addressing his acolytes & worshipful followers, with the Democratic side interspersed with the faces of fellow members who looked appalled/angry/scared/sad – whether at Bibi’s flying-in-the-face-of reality/facts/international law speech, wreaking of militarism, racial/ethnic/religious supremacism, and illiberal themes including targeting free speech and free thought/academia; the spectacle of fellow members of Congress all but dancing/genuflecting in ecstasy over Bibi’s illiberal utterances; the political realities that in some cases forced them to attend; Leader Johnson’s threat that anyone who “disturbed” the speech would be arrested; or maybe something else. Notable among them was Rep. Tlaib (D-MI), who sat through the entire speech holding up a sign reading on one side, ‘GUILTY OF GENOCIDE” and on the other “WAR CRIMINAL.”

This Round-Up’s coverage of members’ statements/X-posts regarding Bibi and his speech to Congress is NOT comprehensive. It includes a selection of statements from members critical of or boycotting the Bibi speech. It does not include any of the many, many, many statements/X-post supporting/celebrating Bibi and his speech (it’s just too many people saying versions of the same thing). Bottom line: if you want to see what a specific members said, check their website, X-account, or the Congressional Record. Also check out this useful thread tracking members who publicly said they would not attend; this X-post from an Axios journalist who was in the chamber during Bibi’s speech – “By my count, roughly 100 of the 212 House Democrats and 27 of 51 Senate Democrats (and Dem-caucusing independents) are in the chamber for Netanyahu’s speech. That’s around half of each caucus absent.”

