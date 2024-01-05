Legislative Round-Up- April 26, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
- FMEP webinar 4/25/24: Dead, Disabled, Displaced, Detained, Orphaned: The Toll of Israel’s War on Palestinian Children, ft. Miranda Cleland, Defense for Children International-Palestine & Hamdi Shaqqura, Palestinian Center for Human Rights, in conversation with 2023 FMEP Fellow Dr. Yara Asi
(LEGISLATING THE IHRA DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM: HR 6090: Introduced 10/26/23 by Lawler (R-NY) and having 42 cosponsors (bipartisan), “To provide for the consideration of a definition of antisemitism set forth by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance for the enforcement of Federal antidiscrimination laws concerning education programs or activities, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Antisemitism Awareness Act.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. For background on this legislation (which has been introduced numerous times and which has nothing to do with fighting antisemitism, and everything to do with delegitimizing and suppressing campus free speech/activism critical of Israel, see this compendium of resources; for a deep dive into the history/objectives of this legislation, see this article by FMEP’s Lara Friedman.
- On 4/29/24 the House Rules Committee will take up HR 6090 — meaning that House leadership intends to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote imminently.
- Also see: Amid growing campus protests, House to vote on codifying Trump’s antisemitism executive order — The legislation would codify the use of the IHRA definition of antisemitism in considering campus antisemitism cases, which could prove controversial (Jewish Insider 4/26/24)
- Also see my evergreen X-post (posted 3/21/23): “The battle over the IHRA definition of antisemitism, in a nutshell: ‘you have to define it to fight it’ = ‘you have to define all meaningful criticism of Israel/its policies/ Zionism as ‘antisemitism’ in order to suppress it, because we can’t win the arguments otherwise.’“
- Also, to get a sense of how the IHRA definition of antisemitism might be weaponized against free speech on US campuses, see the Torres-Lawler legislation described directly below.
(FEDERAL ANTISEMITISM MONITORS FOR US COLLEGES) HR XXX: On 4/26/24, Jewish Insider reported: Torres, Lawler push for federal antisemitism monitors on college campuses. Per that report, “As encampments of anti-Israel protesters spring up on a growing number of campuses across the country bringing with them instances of antisemitism, Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Mike Lawler (R-NY) are threatening to condition federal funding for universities as part of a push for more stringent federal oversight and monitoring of campus antisemitism, Jewish Insider has learned. The lawmakers plan to introduce the College Oversight and Legal Updates Mandating Bias Investigations and Accountability (COLUMBIA) Act, which would allow the Department of Education to impose a third-party monitor for antisemitic activity on any campus receiving federal funding. Schools that do not adequately cooperate with monitoring could potentially lose their federal funding. Compliance with such monitoring would, under the proposed legislation, be a condition of receiving continued federal funds; the monitor would release quarterly public reports on the progress that schools have made in addressing antisemitism and providing recommendations to federal, state and local lawmakers and officials.” Also: “The proposed monitors would be appointed by the secretary of education, while expenses for the monitors would be paid by the schools being monitored.”
- Also see: Lawler press release 4/26/24 – Reps. Lawler, Torres Introduce Legislation Empowering Federal Department of Education to Impose a Third-Party Antisemitism Monitor On Colleges and Universities Receiving Federal Funding
- My X-thread 4/26/24 on this legislative initiative: “...As the House gets set to pass legislation that would codify/endorse the IHRA definition of antisemitism on US campuses, 2 members of Congress who back that bill have helpfully given us a hint at the future they they envision 1/ Reminder: the SOLE PURPOSE of codifying the IHRA definition is to legally enforce the conflation of criticism/protest of Israel/Zionism with antisemitism, so as to delegitimize/punish/quash/chill ideas/criticism/protest that doesn’t align with unconditional support for Israel. 2/ What might that look like? We don’t need to speculate because 2 House reps are getting set to introduce complementary legislation to add extremely sharp teeth to the IHRA definition on campus. 3/ Say hello to the “College Oversight and Legal Updates Mandating Bias Investigations and Accountability (COLUMBIA) Act” which per @J_Insider would allow the Dept of Education ‘to impose a 3rd-party monitor for antisemitic activity on any campus receiving federal funding.’…Maybe you love this idea; maybe you hate it. Either way, don’t say you didn’t know. Final reminder: [embedded evergreen X-post] – The battle over the IHRA definition of antisemitism, in a nutshell: ‘you have to define it to fight it’ = ‘you have to define all meaningful criticism of Israel/its policies/ Zionism as ‘antisemitism’ in order to suppress it, because we can’t win the arguments otherwise.’“
(BILLIONS IN ADDITIONAL UNCONDITIONAL MILITARY AID FOR ISRAEL, PLUS SOME OTHER STUFF) HR 8034 / HR 8038 / HR 815: In the wake of Iran’s recent (retaliatory) attack on Israel, pressure massively increased last week on House Speaker Johnson (R-LA) to take action on and pass emergency aid for Israel. In the end he did so, and over the weekend, on 4/20/24, the House passed HR 8034 — providing billions in totally unconditional military aid for Israel, along with substantial funding for humanitarian assistance. Notably, not a penny of the latter is specifically earmarked to help Palestinians, yet the bill does include numerous provisions imposing conditions/restrictions/oversight requirements in the event that a penny of that funding is used for Palestinians (including a total ban on any of the funding going to UNRWA). In addition, the House passed HR 8038, the “sidecar” bill added to the emergency funding package, containing a long list of anti-Iran/anti-Iran-diplomacy measures (and also legislation targeting TikTok). On 4/23/24, the Senate voted on both of these bills, along with two other emergency funding bills, all bundled together as an amendment-in-the-nature-of-a-substitute to HR 815 (the pre-existing vehicle for the emergency funding). A number of Israel-related amendments were offered to the bill, including a Scott (R-FL) amendment to in effect permanently bar US aid for Gaza; a Sanders (I-VT) amendment to cancel the ban on aid to UNRWA; a Sanders (I-VT) amendment to cut offensive military aid for Israel out of the bill; a Van Hollen (D-MD) amendment to put conditions on offensive military aid for Israel in the bill; a Van Hollen (D-MD) amendment to allow funding for UNRWA — none of which were considered. For exhaustive coverage/details of the substance of these bills see last week’s edition of the Round-Up. Further details of what happened over the weekend and this week:
- HR 8034 was passed by the House 4/20/24 by a vote of 366-58
- HR 8038 was passed by the House 4/20/24 by a vote of 360-58.
- HR 815 was passed by the Senate 4/23/24 by a vote of 79-18.
- List of the 37 Democrats who voted “no” on HR 8034 (and where they made statements explaining their vote, links to those statements): Balint (D-VT) [also here], Beyer (D-VA), Blumenauer (D-OR), Bowman (D-NY), Bush (D-MO), Carson (D-IN), Casar (D-TX) Castro (D-TX), Chu (D-CA), DeSaulnier (D-CA), Doggett (D-TX), Frost (D-FL), Garamendi (D-CA), Garcia (D-IL), Green (D-TX), Jackson (D-IL), Jayapal (D-WA), Johson (D-GA), Khanna (D-CA), Kildee (D-MI), Lee (D-CA), Lee (D-PA), McGovern (D-MA), Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Omar (D-MN), Pingree (D-ME), Pocan (D-WI), Pressley (D-MA), Ramirez (D-IL), Raskin (D-MD), Takano (D-CA), Thompson (D-MS), Tlaib (D-MI), Tokuda (D-HI), Velazquez (D-NY), Waters (D-CA), Watson Coleman (D-NJ) [also see Coleman Watson statement here
- List of the 21 Republicans who voted “no” on HR 8034 (and where they made statements explaining their vote, links to those statements): Biggs (R-AZ), Boebert (R-CO), Burchett (R-TN), Clyde (R-GA), Crane (R-AZ), Davidson (R-OH), DesJarlais (R-TN), Gaetz (R-FL), Good (R-VA), Gosar (R-AZ), Greene (R-GA), Harris (R-MD), Massie (R-KY), Mills (R-FL), Nehls (R-TX), Norman (R-SC), Perry (R-PA), Rosendale (R-MT), Roy (R-TX), Tiffany (R-WI), Zinke (R-MT)
- Of the 18 “no” votes in HR 815, 15 were Republicans — Barrasso (R-WY), Blackburn (R-TN), Braun (R-IN), Budd (R-NC), Cruz (R-TX), Hagerty (R-TN), Hawley (R-MO), Johnson (R-WI), Lee (R-UT), Lummis (R-WY), Marshall (R-KS), Rubio (R-FL), Schmitt (R-MO), Scott (R-FL),Vance (R-OH)
- The other 3 “no” votes on HR 815 (and links to statements they made explaining their votes), were: Merkley (D-OR), Sanders (I-VT) [also here], and Welch (D-VT)
- On 4/24/24, President Biden signed the supplemental aid package (including the sidecar) into law
- Selected media: (Responsible Statecraft 4/23/24); Half the members who signed a letter to Biden in the aftermath of aid worker killings voted for the package anywayWhy it matters that some Democrats voted against aid for Israel (Washington Post 4/21/24)
2. Congress Continues to Stoke Hysteria Over Student Protests for Palestinian Rights/Lives
Statements
- Cardin (D-MD) 4/23/24: Cardin Calls on Higher Education Officials to Curb Antisemitic and Violent On-Campus Activity
- Hawley (R-MO) 4/23/24: Hawley to Biden: Send in the National Guard to Protect Jewish Students on Campus
- Gottheimer (D-NJ) 4/22/24: RELEASE: Gottheimer, Goldman, Moskowitz, and Manning Stand with Jewish Students at Columbia University — Walk through campus with Jewish students. Urge university administrators — at Columbia and nationwide — to take more action against targeting and harassment of Jewish students.
- Malliotakis (R-NY) 4/22/24: Malliotakis Calls for Resignation of Columbia University President Nemat Shafik
- Scott (R-SC) 4/22/24: Sen. Scott Calls for Columbia University President to Resign Over Rampant Antisemitism on Campus
- Schumer (D-NY) 4/21/24: Schumer Statement on Anti-Israel Protests at Columbia University
Letters
- 4/26/24: ICYMI: Emmer demands action to protect Jewish students at University of Minnesota following Ilhan Omar’s pro-terrorist remarks [letter text]
4/23/24: Cotton, Colleagues: Biden Administration Must Act to Protect Jewish Students
from Pro-Hamas, Anti-Semitic Mobs [letter text]
- 4/23/24: Hawley Demands Biden Use National Guard to Protect Jewish Students Amid Pro-Hamas Campus Protests [letter text]
- 4/23/24: Sen. Rick Scott to Columbia University Board: Take Action Against Antisemitism or Lose Federal Funding [letter text]
- 4/23/24: Stefanik Demands Biden Administration Take Action To Ensure The Safety of Columbia University’s Jewish Community [letter text] — call on the Department of Education to “revoke any federal funding flowing to Columbia and similar institutions so taxpayers are not funding the ongoing discrimination” and calls on the the Department of Homeland Security to “revoke the visas and deport students here on visas who are suspended for their antisemitic actions.” Also see: Columbia University protests: Rep. Elise Stefanik calls on Biden admin to deport terrorist supporters on visas (Fox News 4/23/24)
- 4/21/24: Foxx Calls on Columbia President, Trustees to Restore Order on Campus [letter text] [“…This situation is unacceptable, and it is imperative that Columbia’s leaders restore order and safety without further delay, in line with their commitments before the Committee at its April 17 hearing. … Columbia is failing to deliver on these commitments, as Jewish students are being harassed, assaulted, threatened, and intimidated to the point where they are departing campus for safer environments. The students, faculty, and staff responsible for this mayhem, including members of the groups Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, and Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine, repeatedly and flagrantly have violated multiple University rules, and in many cases, federal law. The University must decisively hold them accountable in a manner commensurate with the severity of their offenses, including expulsion and termination of employment.”]
Media
- CBS News 4/25/24: McConnell says university presidents need to “get control of the situation” amid protests
- ABC News 4/25/24: Speaker Johnson alleges Hamas support for anti-Israel campus protests, threatens intervention
- CBS 12 4/25/24: Ilhan Omar praises ‘bravery and courage’ of Columbia anti-Israel protesters
- Axios 4/24/24: Columbia University becomes a congressional pilgrimage
- Politico 4/23/24: Stefanik demands Biden administration yank Columbia’s federal funding — Stefanik wants Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to penalize the institution and for other federal agency leaders to become involved.
- WRVO 4/23/24: Congress Continues to Stoke Hysteria Over Student Protests for Palestinian Rights/Lives
- Washington Examiner 4/23/24: Cotton calls for antisemitic protesters with student visas to be deported
- New York Post 4/22/24: Elise Stefanik, all NY House GOP lawmakers demand Columbia President Minouche Shafik resign immediately
- New York Post 4/22/24: Sen. Fetterman blasts ‘a–hole’ anti-Israel protests, Dems’ ‘crazy’ response to Iran attacks
- Fox News 4/22/24: Fetterman hammers ‘a–hole’ anti-Israel protesters, slams own party for response to Iranian attack: ‘Crazy’ [“‘It is not appropriate or legal or helpful to advance your argument,’ Fetterman said of some protests”]
- The Hill 4/22/24: New York’s House Republicans call on Columbia president to resign amid protests
- Fox News 4/22/24: Fetterman ‘not wrong’ to compare Columbia protests to Charlottesville, CNN host says
- Democracy Now 4/18/24: The New McCarthyism: Congress Grills Columbia Univ. President Amid Crackdown on Pro-Palestine Speech
Defending Right to Protest & Campus Free Speech
- Pressley (D-MA) 4/25/24: Rep. Pressley’s Statement on Peaceful Student Protests
- Sanders (I-VT) 4/25/24: Sanders Responds to Netanyahu’s Claim that Criticism of the Israeli Government’s Policies is Antisemitic
- Axios 4/25/24: Top House progressives fight back in campus messaging wars
- [IRAN SANCTIONS] 4/24/24: Sullivan & Blumenthal Call on President to Enforce Stronger Sanctions Against Iran [letter text
- [IMPOSE POLITICAL LITMUS TEST FOR TAX-EXEMPT ORGS!] 4/24/24: Ways and Means Republicans Call for Rigorous Oversight of U.S. Tax-Exempt Organizations with Suspected Ties to Chinese Communist Party [letter text]. Also see: Lawmakers Ask IRS To Probe Chinese Funding to Anti-Israel Protests (Free Beacon 4/24/24). Apparently believing that protesters against Israel’s war on Gaza were insufficiently demonized, delegitimized, and dehumanized accusations they are (a) in league with terrorists, (b) antisemitic, and (c) modern-day-Nazis who are worse than ACTUAL Nazis who march in the US, some powerful House Republicans are upping the ante. With this new letter, they now seem to be claiming is that these protesters are….agents of the Chinese Communist Party, and seeking to use hate/fear of China and hysteria around antisemitism (defined to mean criticism of Israel/activism for Palestinian rights) as a springboard to suggest that the IRS should impose a political/ideological litmus test on tax exempt groups, and should revoke tax-exempt status of organizations that “promote conduct that is counter to public policy.“ The letter also suggests the IRS must vet tax-exempt organizations for “antisemitism” and asks “Does the IRS have a definition of antisemitism in place within the agency that it considers when evaluating the claimed exempt purpose of a tax-exempt organization?” Notably the letter does not ask whether the IRS has definitions of anti-Black hate, or Islamophobia, or any other kind of hate that it “considers when evaluating the claimed exempt purpose of a tax-exempt organization.” For those paying attention (for years now) to efforts in Congress to legislate and enforce the IHRA definition of antisemitsm (for the most recent examples see Section 1 of this Round-Up), this question strongly suggests an intent to legislate the IHRA definition of antisemitism into IRS regulations, with the goal of making “violations” of that definition (that is, criticism/activism focused on Israel, Israeli policies, Palestinian rights, Zionism, etc) a basis for denying/revoking tax-exempt status of an organization. In practice such a policy would mean revoking the tax exempt statys of pretty much every US 501(c)(3) organization working on these issues (from anything other than an explicitly pro-Israel perspective and for pro-Israel objectives). Moreover, it would have a chilling effect on US 501(c)(3) organizations that work on such issues in the context of, for example, a broader focus on human rights, or status of children, or corporate resonsibility in conflict zones, or hunger, or health — in effect creating a situation in which such organizations would be compelled to implement a blind spot/exception for Israel, or face charges of “antisemitism” that could destroy their ability to work on everything else. To anyone reading this who thinks this this sounds far-fatched, please take some time to learn about the attacks on the entire movement for ethical investing (known as ESG), and a company called Morningstar in particular. Claiming that ESG is antisemitic for daring to try to hold Israel accountable to the same ethical screens/standards as every other country has become a primary weapon used both by defenders of Israeli impunity and by illiberal/conservative forces who oppose ESG in general. Attacks have focused specifically on Morningstar, a company that some have viewed as the standard-bearer for ESG practices. Those attacks succeeded in their goal, with Morningstar eventually re-tooling its entire approach to ESG to ensure an Israel exception.
- [HOLD ISRAEL TO US LAW ON NSM20] 4/16/24 (not previously reported in the Round-Up): Reps. Escobar, Castro Lead Letter on NSM20 and U.S. Origin Weapons in Israel [letter text]
5. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
Politics/Elex (general)
- Jezebel 4/26/24: Democrats Are Taking Money From Pro-Israel PAC That’s Backing Anti-Abortion Candidates [“New data shared with Jezebel shows that AIPAC endorsed over 200 anti-abortion GOP lawmakers and candidates, all while Democrats who are campaigning on reproductive rights continue to accept their funding & endorsements.”]
- Commentary 4/26/24: Progressive Dems between a rock and a hard place on Gaza
- Washington Post 4/26/24: Republican Jewish Coalition takes on GOP who voted against Israel aid
- Jewish Insider 4/26/24: Angela Alsobrooks distances herself from Van Hollen on Israel policy
- New Jersey Globe 4/26/24: Kean smacks Altman’s silence on anti-Israel protests – Freshman GOP congressman looks to make Israel an issue in his re-election campaign
- Politico 4/25/24: California Senate candidate Steve Garvey calls student protesters ‘terrorists’
- Jewish Insider 4/25/24: Johnson says he’ll push Biden to call in National Guard to quell Columbia unrest
- Mother Jones 4/24/24: AIPAC Spent Millions to Take Down the Squad. The Working Families Party Is Fighting Back. The Squad came out for a ceasefire in October. The pro-Israel lobby is seeking retribution.
- Washington Informer 4/24/24: MALVEAUX: AIPAC Is an Enemy of Humanity
- Responsible Statecraft 4/24/24: TikTok investor and billionaire Jeff Yass has sent millions to anti-Muslim orgs and hawkish pro-Israel groups
- Newsweek 4/24/24: Pro-Palestinian Democrats Get Warning Signs About Reelection
- Detroit News 4/23/24: Arab American candidates challenge pro-Israel Democrats in Michigan
- Free Beacon 4/23/24: Jamaal Bowman Says AIPAC Only Calls Him Anti-Semitic Because It Can’t Use ‘the N-Word’
- Jacobin 4/23/24: MAGA Loves Jamaal Bowman’s Opponent
- The Hill 4/22/24: Pro-Israel groups target progressive lawmakers in primaries
- Fox News 4/22/24: ‘Our Revolution’: Far-left lawmakers host event taking aim at ‘anti-peace’ pro-Israel group
- Huffington Post 4/22/24: ‘Head-Spinning’: John Fetterman’s Breaks With Joe Biden Confound Some Democrats
- Washington Post 4/22/24: A ‘Squad’ member’s primary tests shifting politics of Israel-Gaza war
- The Guardian 4/22/24: The pro-Israel groups planning to spend millions in US elections –A handful of groups, led by Aipac, have been a powerful force in American politics – but has Israel’s war in Gaza changed the equation?
- The Guardian 4/22/24: Pro-Israel US groups plan $100m effort to unseat progressives over Gaza — Aipac and other groups targeting candidates critical of Israel’s war in Gaza – but progressives are not going down without a fight
- Jewish Insider 4/19/24: Stefanik accuses Columbia president of perjury after pro-Hamas prof denies reprimand
- The Intercept 4/19/24: Since October, Sen. John Fetterman Has Been Building a Roster of Republican Donors
- Jewish Insider 4/19/24: Top MD-03 congressional candidates suggest support for Van Hollen’s efforts against Israel
Rep. Summer Lee Primary
- Vox 4/24/24: Summer Lee’s primary puts Democrats’ divides on Israel on display — Lee, the first Squad member to face a 2024 primary challenge, scored a decisive win.
- Mondoweiss 4/24/24: AIPAC stayed out of Pennsylvania so they wouldn’t lose to Summer Lee again
- New York Times 4/23/24: Summer Lee, ‘Squad’ Member, Wins Democratic House Primary in Pennsylvania
- Yahoo News 4/23/24: How one ‘Squad’ member avoided an avalanche of pro-Israel money
- Washington Post 4/23/24: Summer Lee beats primary challenger after facing pressure over Israel-Gaza
- The Intercept 4/23/24: How Rep. Summer Lee Cruised to Victory — What powered Lee’s primary win was her ability to win over the Democratic Party establishment.
- The Guardian 4/23/24: Summer Lee wins Pennsylvania primary in victory for progressives — Significant victory for ‘Squad’ member comes amid concerns of pro-Israel funding targeting pro-ceasefire candidates
- Politico 4/23/24: Summer Lee of the ‘Squad’ beats back primary challenge
- Free Beacon 4/23/24: ‘Squad’ Member Summer Lee Prevails in Primary That Drew Attention to Anti-Israel Views
- Free Beacon 4/22/24: Bob Casey Does Delicate Dance With Besieged ‘Squad’ Member Summer Lee [“The Pennsylvania senator tries to have it both ways, standing by his endorsement of the anti-Israel Democrat in the face of a primary challenge but keeping his distance, too”]
- Haaretz 4/21/24: AIPAC Isn’t Targeting Squad Member Summer Lee in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary. Here’s Why [“The pro-Israel lobby is looking to spend its hefty war chest in other primaries, leaving one GOP megadonor with an explicit interest in Israeli politics to bankroll efforts against the Pittsburgh progressive“]
Unconditional Support for Israel and ONLY Israel
- Rubio (R-FL) 4/26/24: Photos: Rubio Meets With Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
- Rubio (R-FL) 4/25/24: PHOTOS: Rubio Meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- Wicker (R-MS) 4/23/24: Senator Wicker Statement on Reported Gaza Pier Attack
- Gottheimer (D-NJ) 4/22/24: RELEASE: Gottheimer Statement Marking 200 Days Since Hamas’s October 7 Terrorist Attacks –Reaffirms call for hostages to be released
- Wicker (R-MS) 4/22/24: Wicker Reaffirms Israel’s Right to Self-Defense — Standing with Allies Protects America
- Real Clear Politics 4/20/24: David Brooks: John Fetterman Has Been As Pro-Israel As Golda Meir
Other stuff
- Washington Jewish Week 4/25/24: Sen. Chris Van Hollen is a True Friend of Israel – and Maryland’s Jewish Community
- Washington Jewish Week 4/25/24: Sen. Van Hollen’s Israel Record
- Rubio (R-FL) 4/25/24: Rubio: Biden Sanctions on Netzah Yehuda Battalion Helps Israel’s Enemies
- Washington Jewish Week 4/25/24: Raskin’s ‘Moral’ Vote Against Israel Aid
- The Intercept 4/25/24: House Responds to Israeli-Iranian Missile Exchange by Taking Rights Away from Americans
- Reason 4/24/24: This Bill Would Give the Treasury Nearly Unlimited Power To Destroy Nonprofits
- NIAC 4/23/24: With Israel and Iran on the Brink, Congress Doubles Down on War Path in the House
- NBC News 4/23/24: Nancy Pelosi says Israel’s Netanyahu ‘should resign’ as prime minister
- Newsweek 4/23/24: Congress Accused of Using TikTok Ban to Silence Israel Criticism