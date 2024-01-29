Legislative Round-Up- January 26, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
1. Bills,
Resolutions
2. Letters
3. Hearings & Markups
64. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
1. Bills, Resolutions & letters
(ADOPTING IHRA DEFINITION INTO US LAW AS PART OF EDUCATION AUTHORIZATION BILL) S. 3392: On 1/22/24, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (chaired by Sanders, I-VT) reported out of committee with an amendment in the nature of a substitute S. 3392, “To reauthorize the Education Sciences Reform Act of 2002, the Educational Technical Assistance Act of 2002, and the National Assessment of Educational Progress Authorization Act, and for other purposes.” That amendment includes text of an amendment offered by Sen. Marshall (R-KS) during the HELP committee’s markup of the bill on December 12. Marshall’s amendment adds into S. 3392 the IHRA definition of antisemitism, including its examples (which conflate criticism of Israel with antisemitism), in a new section barring funding to any “entity that promotes antisemitism on the campus of such entity, or served by such entity, in violation of title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d et seq.).” The new bill text stipulates that for the purposes of this funding ban, “The term ‘antisemitism’ has the meaning given the working definition of antisemitism adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance on May 26, 2016, including the contemporary examples of antisemitism cited by the Alliance” and “The term ‘entity’ means a public elementary school or secondary school (including a charter school), local educational agency, State educational agency, postsecondary program, or institution of higher education.” As of this writing it is now known if/when this measure will be brought to the floor for a vote, or if/how the IHRA language will be dealt with in advance of or during such a vote (it would be unusual for Senate leadership to move ahead with a bill voted out of committee when the chair of that committee opposes the bill). Notably, this is an authorization bill – meaning it is not “must-pass” legislation. In the context of the current mess in Congress, this could mean that the bill will never be brought to a vote at all.
Of note:
- HELP Chair Sanders vigorously opposed Marshall’s amendment in committee.
- Some of the debate in the committee centered the amendment barring funds to any entity that “allows Anti-semitism to occur,” and Marshall agreed that changing “allows” to “promotes” might be acceptable.
- Marshall’s amendment – including the word “allows” passed with YES votes from all Republicans (except for Paul, R-KY, who didn’t vote), plus YES votes from four Democrats: Baldwin (D-WI), Casey (D-PA), Hassan (D-NH), & Hickenlooper (D-CO)
- The committee subsequently voted at the very end of the markup (by voice vote, after some members had already left) to adopt an amendment to Marshall’s amendment, changing the word “allows” to “promotes” (original amendment; modified amendment).
- Video of the 12/12/23 markup is here. Committee consideration of the Marshall’s amendment adding enforcement of the IHRA definition of antisemitism to federal funding rules for all U.S. educational entities starts at around 45:40. The Committee vote on modifying Marshall’s amendment starts at around 2:09:45 (in a somewhat chaotic ending to the hearing).
(SUPPORTING 2-STATE SOLUTION) S. Amdt. XXXX: On 1/24/24, Sen. Schatz (D-HI) announced his plan to introduce an amendment “that reiterates longstanding U.S. policy in support of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict” to the anticipated supplemental aid bill. According to his press release, his amendment is supported by all fellow Senate Democrats except for Fetterman (D-PA) and Manchin (D-WV). Many of those Democrats gave quotes cited in the press release. The amendment reads: “It is the policy of the United States— (1) to support a negotiated comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in two states with Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace, security, dignity, and mutual recognition; and (2) that such a solution must ensure the state of Israel’s survival as a secure, democratic, and Jewish state, and fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a state of their own.” Also see: 49 Senate Democrats join amendment affirming support for two-state solution – The legislation represents an effective rebuke of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent comments rejecting a two-state solution (Jewish Insider 1/15/24); John Fetterman and Joe Manchin decline to back resolution supporting a 2-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (Business Insider 1/24/24); Congressional Dems intensify their pushback against Netanyahu with public defense of Palestinian state (Politico 1/24/24)
(DISAPPROVE OF AID TO EGYPT) S. J. Res. 54: Introduced 1/22/24 by Paul (R-KY), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Egypt of certain defense articles and services.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.
(DISAPPROVE OF AID TO EGYPT) S. J. Res. 55: Introduced 1/22/24 by Paul (R-KY), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Egypt of certain defense articles and services.“ Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.
(DISAPPROVE OF AID TO EGYPT) S. J. Res. 56: Introduced 1/22/24 by Paul (R-KY), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sales to the Government of Egypt of certain defense articles and services.“ Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.
(IRAN) S. 3647: Introduced 1/24/24 by Warnock (D-GA) and Vance (R-OH), “A bill to amend the Justice for United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Act to use funds in the lump sum catch-up payment reserve fund to make payments to Iran hostages and their families.” Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary.
- [NO FREE SPEECH ON ISRAEL FOR USG EMPLOYEES!] 1/25/24: Chairman Bost, House Republicans Keep Up Fight for Combatting Antisemitism and Hate Speech at VA [letter text]
- [INVESTIGATE QATAR!] The New York Sun 1/22/24: Congressman Asks Garland To Probe Qatar’s Involvement in Spying on American Lawmakers – Congressman Jack Bergman also is calling attention to broadcaster Al Jazeera’s ‘startlingly large presence on Capitol Hill.’ [letter text not available]
- [THREATENING ACADEMIA, WITH CRITICISM OF ISRAEL AS THE HOOK – UPENN EDITION] 1/24/24: @EdWorkforceCmte Questions UPenn’s Failure to Address Antisemitism as Investigation Ramps Up – UPenn Given Until February 7 to Produce All Documents Requested [14-page letter text] NOTE: Foxx’s letter makes clear that she and the committee have already pronounced UPenn guilty on all charges, and the demand for documents (a list going on for 4 pages) is an exercise intended not to enable an investigation of allegations but rather is a fishing expedition for fuel to escalate the ongoing attack against UPenn. Also note: Foxx previously sent a similar demand letter to Harvard, to which Harvard responded with the requested documents. Foxx immediately issued a press release: Foxx Slams Harvard for “Woefully Inadequate” Response to Antisemitism Probe – Says the University is Risking Compulsory Measures
- [BIDEN NEEDS TO TALK TO CONGRESS RE: STRIKES IN YEMEN] 1/24/24: Kaine, Young, Murphy, & Lee Press Administration on Strategy in Response to Houthi Attacks in Red Sea [letter text] Also see: Senators question legality of Biden’s Houthi strikes in Yemen (Defense News 1/23/24)
- [WE SUPPORT THE 2-STATE SOLUTION] 1/23/24: Congressmen Krishnamoorthi and 43 Democratic colleagues send letter to Biden in support of two-state solution [letter text]. Excerpt: “We write today to express our support for a two-state solution as the only viable path for a sustainable peace between the Israeli and Palestinian people. We applaud your continued commitment to a goal that could end the decades-long cycle of violence that has consumed the Israeli and Palestinian people. We are deeply concerned by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s public rejection of a two-state solution on January 18, and respectfully request that your Administration outline a strategy to marshal international and ultimately, Israeli and Palestinian support to successfully implement a two-state solution.“
- [SOUTH AFRICA’S CASE AGAINST ISRAEL IS TOTALLY FALSE & WE WON’T STAND FOR IT] 1/23/24: Over 200 Members join bipartisan letter to Biden Administration — Smith, Manning lead letter denouncing South Africa’s grossly unfounded genocide accusation against Israel [letter text]. Excerpt: ” Supported by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the Smith-Manning letter urges the Biden Administration ‘to offer Israel all appropriate support in opposing the South African application to the ICJ, and to encourage our allies to join us in speaking out against this unfounded attack on Israel, particularly at the United Nations and in other intergovernmental organizations.’” Also see: More than 200 lawmakers condemn South Africa’s genocide case against Israel (Jewish Insider 1/24/24); 210 US lawmakers blast South Africa’s ‘defamatory’ genocide charge against Israel (Times of Israel 1/24/24); AIPAC X-post 1/23/24; (Common Dreams 1/24/24)
- [USING HAMAS/HEZBOLLAH AS PRETEXT TO SUPPORTING TOBACCO INDUSTRY] 1/22/24: Cotton to Becerra and Garland: Banning Menthol Cigarettes Will Benefit Terrorists [letter text] Also see: Free Beacon 1/22/24: How Biden’s Menthol Cigarette Ban Could Line Terrorists’ Pockets [“Proposal would create booming black market for Hamas and Hezbollah, Sen. Cotton warns”]
- [NO FORCED DISPLACEMENT OF PALESTINIANS FORM GAZA] 1/19/24: Pressley, Raskin, Lead 60 Lawmakers in Urging State Dept. to Affirm U.S. Opposition to Forced Displacement of Palestinians from Gaza [letter text]. Also see: House Democrats Ask Biden Admin To Clarify That Palestinians Can’t Be Pushed Out Of Gaza (Huffington Post 1/19/24)
- [INVESTIGATE UN FOR NOT FOCUSING ON HAMAS SEXUAL VIOLENCE] 1/19/24: Gottheimer, Salazar Call For UN Investigation into UN Women’s Unacceptably Slow Response to October 7 Sexual Violence by Hamas [letter text]
January 30, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability and Subcommittee on Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations will convene a joint witch-hunt/show trial/publicity stunt masquerading as a hearing entitled, “UNRWA Exposed: Examining the Agency’s Mission and Failures.” Witnesses will be: Richard Goldberg, Foundation for Defense of Democracies; Marcus Sheff, IMPACT-se; Hillel Neuer, UN Watch; Mara Rudman, University of Virginia Miller Center. Note that there has been a lot of targeting of UNRWA of late – see for example:
- Risch on Reports of UNRWA Staff’s Alleged Complicity in Kidnapping of Israelis on October 7;
- Jewish Insider – U.S. halts UNRWA funding over staffers’ involvement with Oct. 7 terror attacks;
- Israel Hayom – Israel asks UNRWA to vacate plot, pay fine in capital over illegal activity;
- Stefanik (R-NY) 1/26/24 – “It is absolutely shameful and unacceptable that employees at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) had a direct role in the barbaric October 7th attacks against Israel. UNRWA is supposed to be a humanitarian agency, yet their employees are supporting Hamas in its goal to eradicate the Israeli state and carry out genocide against the Jewish people. Unfortunately, this is another devastating consequence of the Biden Administration’s complete incompetence. In 2021, Joe Biden reversed President Trump’s decision to cut off U.S. taxpayer dollars from going to the antisemitic UNRWA. For the last three years Joe Biden’s decision to send U.S. taxpayer dollars to Gaza with no oversight and no accountability has allowed for the proliferation of abhorrent and antisemitic educational materials to be used across Gaza and filled the coffers of Hamas. Now we are finding out that their employees who are funded by U.S. taxpayer dollars were directly involved in the abhorrent October 7th attacks. The Biden Administration’s limited suspension of funds to UNRWA to cover up for their disastrous mistake is unacceptable. Joe Biden must permanently cut off all funding to this antisemitic and violent organization.”
January 30, 2024: The House Committee on Transportation and Reform will hold a hearing entitled, “Menace on the Red Sea: Securing Shipping Against Threats in the Red Sea.” As of this writing there is no information regarding witnesses.
4. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
- The Forward 1/26/24: J Street withdraws endorsement of Jamaal Bowman for ‘crossing the line’ on Israel-Hamas war – J Street’s Jeremy Ben-Ami said the reevaluation was prompted by Bowman’s recent statements about Israel, including accusations of genocide
- Haaretz 1/25/24: Republicans Are Looking at Netanyahu for How to Combat Biden’s Post-war Gaza Plans [“With the Biden administration pushing Israel to wrap up its ground invasion in Gaza and looking toward a possible future with the Palestinian Authority in charge, U.S. Republicans are falling into rank, GOP style“]
- Huffington Post 1/26/24: Progressive Democrats Call Out Party For Taking ‘Toxic Money’ From Israel Lobbying Group
- Jewish Insider 1/26/24: Jewish-owned businesses in Bowman’s district vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti [conspicuously omitted from the JI article: “Both stores were displaying ‘We stand with Israel’ signs“; also see: Jamaal Bowman Accused Israel of Genocide. Now, Vandals Are Defacing Jewish Businesses in His District With the Same Message. (Free Beacon) Also see: Times of Israel – ‘Genocide supporters’: Graffiti against Israel scrawled on two stores in NY suburb — “Jewish owner of Scarsdale ice cream and gift shop says he believes his business was targeted because of ‘We stand with Israel’ sign in the window”
- WRNJ Radio 1/25/24: AIPAC endorses Congressman Tom Kean, Jr. as pro-Israel member
- The Intercept 1/25/24: Facing AIPAC Onslaught, Rep. Summer Lee Announces Record Small-Donor Fundraising Haul
- Jewish Insider 1/25/24: AIPAC endorses Latimer in bid to unseat Bowman [“‘We are proud to endorse George Latimer who — in clear contrast to his opponent — is strongly committed to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship and standing by our ally as it fights Hamas terrorism,’ Marshall Wittmann, a spokesperson for AIPAC, said in a statement shared with JI on Wednesday evening. Doug Forand, a spokesperson for Latimer’s campaign, cast the endorsement from AIPAC as an example of what he called ‘the broad coalition of support that has unified behind George in his race for Congress. With the challenges facing us in Washington, George’s strong support for Israel and his message of unity and delivering real results is resonating with voters,’ Forand added in a statement to JI on Wednesday, ‘and we look forward to continuing to build our base of support.’”
- Jewish Insider 1/25/24: Aiming to succeed Elissa Slotkin, Curtis Hertel mirrors her pragmatic sensibilities [“Despite Michingan’s emerging position as a hotspot for left-wing anti-Israel activism, Hertel told JI last week that he continues to stand behind Israel. ‘Israel was attacked, they were attacked in a horrific way,’ Hertel said. ‘We have a responsibility to stand with our allies when those kinds of things happen.’ He added that ‘I don’t think anybody wants war or the horrors that come with it’ and thinks the U.S. should continue to engage with negotiations among the parties. But he said ‘calling for unilateral cease-fire does not make sense,’ especially while Hamas continues to hold Israeli hostages and fire missiles toward Israel. Hertel also opposes placing additional conditions or restrictions on U.S. aid to Israel. Hertel said he doesn’t have the information or expertise to evaluate whether he agrees with Slotkin’s view, expressed in a recent letter with fellow Democrats from national security backgrounds, that Israel’s military campaign has not been carefully targeted enough. ‘The people of Gaza have a right to safety,’ he said. ‘But in many ways, Hamas is the reason why they’re unsafe.’”]
- The Nation 1/24/24: “I Always Outwork the Hate”: An Exclusive Interview With Rashida Tlaib
- New Jersey Globe 1/24/24: AIPAC backs Tom Kean, Rob Menendez -Pro-Israel group is supporting 10 N.J. members of Congress, among them Bob Menendez
- NJ Spotlight News 1/24/24: Where does NJ’s congressional delegation stand on Israel and Netanyahu?
- Yahoo News 1/23/24: Democrats’ Gloves Come Off In Feisty California Senate Debate
- Sacramento Bee 1/23/24: California Senate candidates clash over Trump, Israel and more in harsh debate
- WESA 1/23/24: Deluzio launches re-election bid with little fanare, but pledge to serve district [“Unlike some Democrats, like Summer Lee from the 12th District next door, he has largely avoided controversy over Israel and its response to the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas. (Deluzio in fact took a trip to Israel backed by AIPAC, the country’s highest-profile advocacy group in the United States.) But he has lately been critical of the country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who has recently said he would not allow Palestinians to have a homeland of their own…”]
- The Forward 1/23/24: What California’s Senate candidates said about Israel and Gaza in their first debate [“Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee — plus former Dodger Steve Garvey — debated calls for ceasefire in Gaza”]
- Politico 1/23/24: Fetterman’s break from the left excites Republicans [“The Pennsylvania Democrat is straying from liberal orthodoxy on the border and Israel, giving GOP colleagues hope that he might keep surprising them.”]
- Jewish Insider 1/23/24: Bowman denies being aware of Finkelstein’s ‘reprehensible’ views in apology, even as author expressed them during panel
- Free Beacon 1/22/24: Jamaal Bowman Said He Was ‘Starstruck’ By Anti-Israel Author Who Praised Hamas. Now He Claims He Barely Knew the Guy.
- The Hill 1/22/24: Tempers flare over Israel-Palestine in California Senate debate
- Adirondack Daily News 1/22/24: Green Party calls on Stefanik to resign over Israel support
- Associated Press 1/22/24: McCormick elevates Israel-Hamas war in bid for Jewish voters [“Republican running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania is escalating criticism of Democrats over the Israel-Hamas war and has traveled to the Israel-Gaza border to make the case that the Biden administration hasn’t backed Israel strongly enough”]
- Politico 1/21/24: The single biggest issue dividing California’s Senate race [“The candidates’ positions mirror intraparty rifts nationwide over the Biden administration’s response to the war.”]
- The Intercept 1/20/24: After House Speaker Mike Johnson Pushed Through Israel Aid Package, AIPAC Cash Came Flowing In
- Jacobin 1/20/24: Congress’s Israel Support Is Out of Touch With Voters
- Kansas Reflector 1/19/24: U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran denounces VA lawyer’s antisemitic comments about Israeli hostages
- Jewish Insider 1/26/24: Senate Republicans insist border talks remain on track, despite leaked McConnell comments [“If the compromise falls apart, the Senate would need a new plan to pass aid to Israel”]
- Jewish Insider 1/24/24: Pro-Israel Senate Dems say Netanyahu’s two-state solution comments don’t impact conditions debate [“‘I don’t think those two are necessarily linked,’ Sen. Richard Blumenthal told JI.”]
- Jerusalem Post 1/21/24: Capitol Hill endangers US national security by denying funding to Israel – opinion
- Business Insider 1/20/24: Unconditional aid to Israel is no longer the bipartisan certainty it once was as US senators begin to question Israel’s campaign in Gaza and the West Bank
- Jewish Insider 1/19/24: After Netanyahu’s rejection of two-state solution, five new Senate Democrats support conditioning Israel aid
- The Forward/JTA 1/19/24: 15 Jewish House Democrats blast Netanyahu for rejecting two-state solution
- McCaul (R-TX) 1/26/24: press release – “I condemn the ICJ’s determination that South Africa’s claims against Israel under the Genocide Convention are ‘plausible’. South Africa’s claims are meritless, and the U.S. must continue to provide unwavering support to Israel to defend itself against the threat posed by Hamas. I am deeply concerned that South Africa’s claims are politically motivated, highlighting its close ties with Hamas, and demonstrating its efforts to align with Iran, Russia, and the Chinese Communist Party’s interests. I call upon South Africa to withdraw its case before the Court and focus on upholding democratic values.”
- Jewish Insider 1/26/24: Gillibrand: Israeli-Arab mega-deal is on the table, if Israel is open to two states
- Politico 1/25/24: More Netanyahu blowback: Senate Dems call for new leadership in Israel
- Newsweek 1/25/24 (Sen. Ernst, R-IA & Rep. Norcross, D-NJ): Our Fellow Members of Congress Can Help Bring Hamas Hostages Home
- Common Dreams 1/25/24:
- Daily Item 1/24/24: US Rep. Susan Wild increasingly concerned about direction of Israel-Hamas war; condemns recent comments from Netanyahu, Israeli officials
- The Hill (Bonnie Glick, former deputy USAID Administrator under Trump & sister of far right-wing Israeli-American political figure Caroline Glick, & Richard Goldberg, FDD) 1/24/24: Cut funding to organizations that are empowering Hamas
- Boston Globe 1/24/24: Ayanna Pressley, faith leaders hold vigil for Israel-Hamas war
- Haaretz 1/24/24: Netanyahu Pushes Even the Most pro-Israel U.S. Democrats to Take Previously Unimaginable Measures
- Jewish Insider 1/24/24: Jewish Washingtonians gather at Qatari Embassy to push for hostage release [“speakers, including Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Glenn Ivey (D-MD), Virginia Democratic congressional candidate Eileen Filler-Corn and former Cuba hostage Alan Gross urged Qatar to apply more pressure on Hamas to release the remaining hostages — while also expressing gratitude for the role Qatar played in the initial round of hostage releases.“]
- Jewish News Syndicate 1/24/24: McConnell: Colleges need to take ‘world’s oldest form of hate’ more seriously; also see McConnell’s full statement 1/23/24: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) statement 1/23/24: “U.S. Must Support Israeli Efforts To Remove Terrorism, Corruption From Calculus Of Palestinian Future“
- NBC News 1/20/24: Pro-Israel lawmakers in both parties are losing confidence in Netanyahu [“It’s really hard to defend Bibi or to justify his political strategy in all of this,” said one House Republican. “There’s real distrust, there’s real questions about his ability to lead.”]
- Axios 1/19/24: Netanyahu inflames tensions with Democrats over Palestinian statehood
- The Hill 1/19/24: Jewish Democrats denounce Netanyahu’s opposition to Palestinian state
- Reuters 1/19/24: US Democrats push Biden administration over civilian toll in Israel’s Gaza campaign
- The Guardian 1/19/24: US should ‘reset relationship of unconditional support’ for Israel, progressives say
- Washington Post 1/19/24: Growing number of Senate Democrats question Biden’s Israel strategy
- Politico 1/19/24: Democrats ‘appalled’ by Netanyahu’s bashing of 2-state solution [“Sen. Chris Van Hollen says Washington is fed up with Israel’s leadership.“]
Other
- Jewish Insider 1/25/24: ‘Our patience has run out. Time is up,’ Sen. Ted Budd tells Qatar
- Reuters 1/25/24: Exclusive: Biden urges US Congress to approve F-16 sale to Turkey ‘without delay’
- Washington Post 1/23/24: Bob Menendez’s golden rule -The federally indicted New Jersey senator says he’s a man of his word. And he says he can still win.
- The Forward 1/23/24: How a new group is convincing Democrats to separate Israel criticism from antisemitism
- The Nation (Rep. Ro Khanna, D-CA) 1/22/24: President Biden Needs to Go to Congress for Authorization on Yemen
- Fox News 1/20/24: Exclusive: Alleged Qatar spy operation said to have targeted GOP lawmakers opposed to Muslim Brotherhood