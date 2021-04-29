APN Deeply Saddened by Mount Meron Disaster

We at Americans for Peace Now are following with horror the reports from Israel, as the casualty tally of the disaster on Mount Meron keeps rising.

Dozens of people were killed today at a religious gathering in what seems like a stampede. Many others were injured.

The deadly stampede occurred at the annual Lag Ba’omer celebration at Mount Meron, as more than a hundred thousand worshipers gathered for the traditional celebration at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. The celebration turned into a terrible tragedy.

We stand with the people of Israel at this sad time. We send our condolences to the families of those who perished and wish rapid and full recovery to the injured.