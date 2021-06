The American organization Musicians for the Greater Good held a virtual peace concert on May 30th to honor the work of Israel's Peace Now movement and its US sister organization, Americans for Peace Now.

Seventeen artists performed -- singers, poets, and a storyteller -- including artists from the region. To watch the concert, click here.

For the concert donation page, click here.

In the photo below is Israeli singer-songwriter and oud virtuoso Yair Dalal, who performed at the concert.