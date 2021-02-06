Press Release: APN Congratulates Herzog; Urges him to Advance Peace

Americans for Peace Now (APN) congratulates Isaac Herzog, who was elected today to become Israel's 11th president, and urges him to use his position to advance the cause of Israeli-Palestinian peace.

APN's President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: "We wish Isaac Herzog success. We know how committed he is to Israeli democracy and to strengthening the social and moral fabric of the state, as well as strengthening its relations with diaspora Jewry and the international community. We also know how committed Herzog is to the vision of peace between the state of Israel and a future viable Palestinian state. We hope he will use his position as Israel's next president to advance the cause of peace, and strongly urge him to do so."