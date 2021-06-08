Press Release: APN Welcomes Mike Herzog, Israel's New Ambassador to the US

Americans for Peace Now welcomes the appointment of Michael (Mike) Herzog as Israel's new ambassador to the United States, wishes him success, and looks forward to working with him.

APN's President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: "Mike Herzog has the skills, the experience, the character and the temperament to successfully represent Israel in the United States, and to serve its new government's objective of deescalating Israel's hawkish posture in Washington. In addition, Herzog could leverage his rich experience in Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy to advance peace for Israel and its neighbors in his new position. We wish him success and are looking forward to working with him."