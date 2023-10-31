Statement- APN Welcomes Lew Confirmation

Americans for Peace Now (APN) welcomes the US Senate’s confirmation of Jacob (Jack) Lew to serve as the United States Ambassador to Israel. Lew’s appointment comes at a crucial time, when the United States needs to be represented at the highest levels. We wish him success.

We thank President Biden for nominating Jack Lew to serve as his ambassador to Israel and urge him to send Lew to Israel expeditiously. The United States urgently needs a high-profile envoy in Israel at this time of unprecedented crisis.