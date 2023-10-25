Statement- APN to the Senate: Approve Jack Lew as Ambassador to Israel Now

Americans for Peace Now welcomes the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s approval of Jacob (Jack) Lew to serve as the United States Ambassador to Israel. We call on the US Senate to expeditiously hold a vote to ratify Lew’s appointment.

President Biden nominated Lew to serve as his ambassador to Israel a month ago. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held the nomination and today approved it.

We urge the Senate to expeditiously approve Jack Lew’s appointment. The President urgently needs a high-profile envoy in Israel at this time of unprecedented crisis.