Press Release: Congratulations, President Biden and Vice President Harris!



Washington, DC -- Americans for Peace Now (APN) congratulates President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and wishes them success in implementing responsible and just policies both at home and abroad.



Biden and Harris’ swearing in today provides much-needed shining light in a dark era, as our nation struggles with a deadly pandemic that threatens our health, and with domestic terrorism that threatens our democracy.

As an organization that advocates for Israeli-Palestinian peace, we will support President Biden, and urge him to take advantage of the renewed trust in American global leadership that his presidency provides to push for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors.

We wish the new administration success, and we are looking forward to working with it.

President Biden, Vice President Harris, Congratulations! B’hatzlacha! Mabrouk!