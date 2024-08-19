Legislative Round-Up- August 15, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

1. Bills & Resolutions

Going into and continuing through this summer recess, efforts are ramping up to try to force Sen. Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Democrats into passing the massively controversial Antisemitism Awareness Act. This bill, which AIPAC and others have been trying to get Congress to pass for years, would enact into law and enforce the IHRA definition of antisemitism, including its examples. Why do they want to pass the IHRA definition so badly? Because thanks to those examples, the IHRA definition shifts the focus from combating hatred/threats/discrimination/violence against Jews because they are Jews, to delegitimizing, suppressing, and if possible criminalizing criticism/activism/opinions challenging the state of Israel and the political ideology of Zionism. See:

Also pending and likely to be focus of lobbying/pressure when Congress returns for the countdown to the end of session: the Countering Antisemitism Act (S. 4091/HR 7921):

2. Letters

3. Hearings & Markups



None.

4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex

General

Missouri

AIPAC video 8/9/24: Wesley Bell joins AIPAC to discuss his win over Cori Bush [seriously – that is the title AIPAC gave to their video on YouTube – can’t make this stuff up]. From the introduction delivered by the AIPAC interviewer: “This week was another major success for the pro-Israel community. Just six weeks after AIPAC members helped George Latimer defeat Squad member Jamal Bowman in New York another anti-Israel member of Congress, Cori Bush, was on the ballot in St. Louis. During her four years in office Cori Bush voted against Iron Dome. She voted against aid to Israel. She used her platform to spread malicious lies about our ally and just 9 days after October 7th she led a resolution demanding a ceasefire that didn’t even mention Hamas and didn’t mention the hostages. Wesley Bell, a pro-Israel progressive Democrat, was determined to change things and so were we. For months AIPAC members across the country helped mobilize and support of Wesley Bell, surging resources to the campaign through the AIPAC Pac while the AIPAC Super PAC, United Democracy Project, helped to educate voters in the district about all that was at stake in this race. And together we delivered. Now Wesley Bell is the Democratic nominee and Cori Bush is leaving Congress…”

Minnesota

5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

Celebrating the resignation of Columbia’s president (yes, the university president who shamelessly pandered to Hill critics, failed to defend free speech on campus, and called in the police to target students on campus — but they STILL hate her)

Other stuff