Legislative Round-Up- August 15, 2024

by APN 08/19/24
Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

1. Bills, Resolutions
2. Letters
 3. Hearings
 4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Elex/Politics
 5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

1. Bills & Resolutions

Going into and continuing through this summer recess, efforts are ramping up to try to force Sen. Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Democrats into passing the massively controversial Antisemitism Awareness Act. This bill, which AIPAC and others have been trying to get Congress to pass for years, would enact into law and enforce the IHRA definition of antisemitism, including its examples. Why do they want to pass the IHRA definition so badly? Because thanks to those examples, the IHRA definition shifts the focus from combating hatred/threats/discrimination/violence against Jews because they are Jews, to delegitimizing, suppressing, and if possible criminalizing criticism/activism/opinions challenging the state of Israel and the political ideology of Zionism. See:

Also pending and likely to be focus of lobbying/pressure when Congress returns for the countdown to the end of session: the Countering Antisemitism Act (S. 4091/HR 7921):

2. Letters

3. Hearings & Markups

None. 

4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex

General

Missouri

  • AIPAC video 8/9/24: Wesley Bell joins AIPAC to discuss his win over Cori Bush [seriously – that is the title AIPAC gave to their video on YouTube – can’t make this stuff up]. From the introduction delivered by the AIPAC interviewer: “This week was another major success for the pro-Israel community. Just six weeks after AIPAC members helped George Latimer defeat Squad member Jamal Bowman in New York another anti-Israel member of Congress, Cori Bush, was on the ballot in St. Louis. During her four years in office Cori Bush voted against Iron Dome. She voted against aid to Israel. She used her platform to spread malicious lies about our ally and just 9 days after October 7th she led a resolution demanding a ceasefire that didn’t even mention Hamas and didn’t mention the hostages. Wesley Bell, a pro-Israel progressive Democrat, was determined to change things and so were we. For months AIPAC members across the country helped mobilize and support of Wesley Bell, surging resources to the campaign through the AIPAC Pac while the AIPAC Super PAC, United Democracy Project, helped to educate voters in the district about all that was at stake in this race. And together we delivered. Now Wesley Bell is the Democratic nominee and Cori Bush is leaving Congress…

Minnesota

5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

Celebrating the resignation of Columbia’s president (yes, the university president who shamelessly pandered to Hill critics, failed to defend free speech on campus, and called in the police to target students on campus — but they STILL hate her)

Other stuff

  • McCaul (R-TX) 8/14/24: McCaul Calls for Immediate and Unconditional Release of American Journalist Austin Tice
  • McCaul (R-TX) 8/14/24: Chairman McCaul Presses Biden-Harris Administration on Need for Robust Implementation of the Security Supplemental [“House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul issued the following statement expressing frustration towards the Biden-Harris administration’s failure to implement sanctions passed by Congress against an increasingly aggressive Iran.“]; also see: McCaul calls for ‘clear display of strength and resolve’ to deter Iran (Jewish News Syndicate 8/15/24)
  • Risch (R-ID) 8/14/24: Risch: Biden-Harris Have Undercut Israelis in Time of Need; also see: Senator blames Biden-Harris policy for potential Iranian attack on Israel (Jewish News Syndicate 8/15/24)
  • Politico 8/14/24: The Saudi Crown Prince Is Talking About An Assassination. His Own. [“Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, knows a thing or two about assassinations. Lately, he’s been telling U.S. lawmakers he’s at risk of one. The Saudi royal has mentioned to members of Congress that he’s putting his life in danger by pursuing a grand bargain with the U.S. and Israel that includes normalizing Saudi-Israeli ties.”]
  • Foxx (R-NC) 8/14/24: Foxx on Columbia President’s Resignation [“During Shafik’s presidency, a disturbing wave of antisemitic harassment, discrimination, and disorder engulfed Columbia university’s campus. Jewish students and faculty have been mocked, harassed, and assaulted simply for their identity. Every student has the right to a safe learning environment. Period. Yet, flagrant violations of the law and the university rules went unpunished. Columbia’s next leader must take bold action to address the pervasive antisemitism, support for terrorism, and contempt for the university’s rules that have been allowed to flourish on its campus.”]
  • Punchbowl News 8/14/24: Why the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s paralysis is worsening [The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is at a standstill, with no end in sight to a partisan dispute that’s putting Democrats in a bind. One of the Senate’s most storied committees hasn’t been able to take up vital nominations and legislation for nearly four months amid a GOP effort to force the Democratic-controlled panel to consider an Israel-related measure. We first told you in June about the committee’s dysfunctional state and the reasons for it. It stems from Republicans’ demand that the panel vote on House GOP-drafted legislation to sanction the International Criminal Court. Senate Democrats want to pursue a different bill. The ICC’s top prosecutor is seeking arrest warrants for top Israeli officials over the war in Gaza with Hamas…”] Also see: X-thread from Punchbowl’s Andrew Desiderio 8/13/24: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is a mess. No markups since April. Nominations piling up. & no end in sight as R’s continue to deny markups til Dems agree to take up ICC sanctions bill | SCHUMER to @PunchbowlNews: ‘I’ve never seen this before’ | I asked Schumer whether it’s best to just mark up the House-passed ICC bill in order to break the logjam: ‘Ben [Cardin] is trying to get this done in a bipartisan way. He’s willing to compromise. I want to get something done on ICC. I’ve hated the ICC forever because I’ve always thought they’re vehemently anti-Israel.’ ‘I’ve never seen this before, these right-wing people hold up nominations and tie the government’s hands in knots because they don’t exactly get their way.'”
  • Blackburn (R-TN) 8/9/24: Blackburn Op-Ed: Why Is Iran At The Olympics?

