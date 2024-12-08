Legislative Round-Up- August 9, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
1. Bills,
Resolutions
2. Letters
3. Hearings
4. Israel/Palestine in
2024 Elex/Politics
5. Selected Media & Press
releases/Statements
1. Bills & Resolutions
(TARGETING IRAN) HR 9299: Introduced 8/2/24 by Swalwell (D-CA) and 19
cosponsors (bipartisan), “To make certain improvements relating to the
coordination of efforts to promote internet freedom and access to information in Iran, and for other
purposes.“ Referred to the House Committee on Foreign
Affairs.
(TARGETING BADDIES IN THE CLOUD) HR 9317 (pdf): Introduced 8/6/24 by Pfluger (R-TX) and Panetta (D-CA), “To require the Secretary of Homeland Security to conduct annual assessments on terrorism threats to the United States posed by terrorist organizations utilizing foreign cloud-based mobile or desktop messaging applications, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Homeland Security. Also see press release – excerpt: “Foreign cloud-based mobile and desktop messaging applications like TikTok and Telegram have allowed their platforms to become a breeding ground for radical extremism. Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) like Hamas, Hizballah, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and others frequently use foreign-owned cloud-based mobile and desktop applications to recruit new members, fundraise, provoke others to violence, and coordinate terrorist activity. ISIS has even urged its supporters to connect with ISIS contacts on Telegram to discuss matters like travel to ISIS-held territory. Since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel, we have seen multiple instances in which Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, utilized foreign applications to spread extremist and grotesque content online and called for additional terrorist attacks against the United States and Israel. ”
(NDAA AMENDMENTS) S. 4638: Last week’s Round-Up reported on S. Amdt 3181, to soften the Leahy Law and create a loophole with respect to joint military exercises, introduced 7/29/24 by Cornyn (R-TX), Cortex Mastro (D-ND) and Cardin (D-MD). Update on that amendment: on 7/31/24 Cardin withdrew as a cosponsor of S. Amdt 3181.
2. Letters
(USE ALL TOOLS TO CRACK DOWN ON HEZBOLLAH FINANCING) 8/5/24: Gottheimer Leads 46 Bipartisan Members in a Letter Requesting the Administration Utilize All Tools to Crack Down on Hezbollah’s International Financing Network; Calls for full implementation of sanctions authorized by Congress [letter text]. Also see: Lawmakers urge U.S. crackdown on Hezbollah financing networks (Jewish Insider 8/5/24)
(TARGETING FREE SPEECH/PROTEST) 8/2/24: Rep. Banks Presses Biden-Harris Admin to Prosecute Iran-Funded U.S. Protest Organizers [letter text] – from the press release: “The Biden administration admitted that some of the same groups behind the pro-Hamas protestors who burned American flags outside the U.S. Capitol last week also took money from Iran. These organizations likely violated U.S. sanctions law and must be prosecuted. I am calling on the Biden administration to come clean and tell us which of these anti-American groups took illegal donations from the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, Iran.” Also see: Lawmakers demand administration respond to Iranian influence in Gaza protests (Jewish Insider 8/5/24)
3. Hearings & Markups
None.
4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex
Presidential
The Algemeiner 8/7/24: Anti-Israel Lawmakers Praise Selection of Tim Walz as Kamala Harris’s Running Mate
Breitbart 8/6/24: Exclusive—Rep. David Kustoff: Israel Needs Strong Leadership in the White House [“As Chairman of the House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group, I recently traveled to Israel at the invitation of Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, to launch the Friendship Group in Jerusalem…In Jerusalem, I reiterated to my Israeli counterparts that despite what comes out of the White House, House Republicans will continue to do all we can to ensure they have the resources they need. In November, it is essential that we elect a leader who will stand up to our adversaries and show the world that the United States does not tolerate terrorism. We must elect a leader who will give Israel the steadfast support it deserves. The United States must lead on the world stage again.”]
Congress – general
- Jewish News Syndicate 8/8/24: The US Congressional elections and Israel — A focus on the 2024 Congressional elections is advisable in light of the power vested in Congress by the U.S. Constitution.
Missouri – Bush v. Bell
NOTE: The big news this week is the defeat of Cori Bush (D-MO-1) in her primary against AIPAC-backed (with MASSIVE financial support) challenger Wesley Bell. This comes on the heels of AIPAC investing massively to defeat Jamaal Bowman in New York. Love it or hate it, this is the state of US primaries today: a Super Pac [in this case AIPAC/UDP] focused on a single issue [in this case, Israel] spends hugely [in the case of Bush v. Bell, spending $8.6 million], on top of even more money raised/bundled by an allied PAC [AIPAC PAC, which in this week’s case raised/bundled more than $2.3M for Bell]. The bottom line in this week’s primary: ~$11 million in AIPAC-linked funding invested in a primary in which fewer than 125,000 people voted, to secure an ally in a safe Democratic seat. AIPAC’s guy won by fewer than 5k votes.
After the primary:
- Common Dreams 8/8/24:
- Jewish Telegraphic Agency 8/8/24: White House slams Cori Bush’s threat to AIPAC to ‘tear your kingdom down’ [“The White House condemned as ‘inflammatory’ a pledge by Missouri Rep. Cori Bush to AIPAC that she would ‘tear your kingdom down,’ implying that heated rhetoric like hers could inspire political violence.”]
- Jewish Insider 8/8/24: How Wesley Bell engineered a come-from-behind victory over Cori Bush [“…interviews with a number of St. Louis-area strategists watching the race reveal that one of its central narratives — that heavy spending by national pro-Israel groups like AIPAC and Democratic Majority for Israel fueled Bush’s loss — is only one part of a complex picture that explains Bush’s political downfall. In fact, local issues, rather than her strident criticisms of Israel, may have played a more important role and gave pro-Israel groups an opening, they say…” But also: “In a video released by AIPAC, Bell thanked the pro-Israel group for its support and vowed that he’d continue to be an ally. ‘We’re not getting across the finish line without all of you,” Bell said. “We know how important it is to stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters, to stand with Israel, and as the Democratic nominee … I want you to know that you will always have an ally with me.’”]
- Jewish News Syndicate 8/8/24: Jewish vote impacted Bell’s margin of victory over Bush, Agudah says [“Voter turnout rate in the Orthodox Jewish community doubled from 2022, according to Rabbi A.D. Motzen, national director of government affairs at Agudath Israel of America.”]
- Washington Post 8/8/24: Pro-Israel PAC notches striking electoral victories with Bush, Bowman defeats
- Jacobin 8/8/24: AIPAC Bought Cori Bush’s Seat
- Ayelet Shaked (right-wing Israeli former MK & Minister) 8/7/24: X-post – “Democratic congresswoman and “Squad” member Cori Bush has lost her primary race in Missouri. Good job of pro-Israel supporters and AIPAC. She is bad, and anti Zionist . Am Yisrael Chai” (That last part is written in Hebrew and translates to “the People [or “Nation” – this is a hot point of debate] of Israel Lives”)
- Commentary 8/7/24: The Story That Explains Why Cori Bush Lost [“There was no Jewish hypnotism at work here, or whatever she believes in the darker corners of her weary mind. It’s just that Bush’s handling of the Israel issue, and specifically of AIPAC, provided a window into the fact that the congresswoman had become untethered from reality and was therefore unconditionally unfit to represent the people of St. Louis.“]
- The Free Beacon 8/7/24: Cori Bush Melts Down on Stage After Primary Loss: ‘AIPAC, I’m Coming To Tear Your Kingdom Down’ [“Less than two days after the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s headquarters was vandalized, Rep. Cori Bush (D., Mo.) promised to tear down the Jewish group—a remark that caps off a failed primary campaign that began with an accusation she was “fanning the flames of antisemitism.”]
- The Guardian 8/7/24: US support for Israel is collapsing. And Aipac knows it
- The New York Times 8/7/24: AIPAC Demonstrates Its Clout With Defeat of a Second ‘Squad’ Member [“The pro-Israel group put more than $8 million into a primary to help beat Representative Cori Bush of Missouri, the second Democrat it has successfully targeted for not supporting Israel in the war.“]
- The Nation 8/7/24: Cori Bush May Have Lost an Election, but She Won the Moral High Ground
- Daily Beast 8/7/24: Rep. Cori Bush Tells AIPAC She’s ‘Coming to Tear Your Kingdom Down’ After Primary Loss
- The Guardian 8/7/24: Cori Bush warns pro-Israel lobby ‘to be afraid’ after primary loss -Member of progressive ‘Squad’ says her loss has freed her to openly challenge Aipac
- The Hill 8/7/24: Cori Bush calls out AIPAC after defeat: ‘I’m coming to tear your kingdom down’
- Associated Press 8/7/24: Wesley Bell defeats ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush. A pro-Israel group spent $8.5 million to help oust her
- Wall Street Journal 8/7/24: Cori Bush Defeated in Missouri Democratic Primary, Becoming Second House ‘Squad’ Member to Lose Seat [“Prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell wins race with backing of pro-Israel groups“]
- Mondoweiss 8/7/24: AIPAC spent $9 million to help oust Cori Bush
- Fox News 8/7/24: ‘Squad’ Rep Cori Bush’s loss cheered by right, left sounds off on AIPAC spending
- Newsweek 8/7/24: Cori Bush Primary Loss Mocked by MAGA: ‘Laughing So Hard’
- The Intercept 8/6/24: AIPAC Millions Take Down Second Squad Member Cori Bush – Bush was early calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza. Then AIPAC came after her with millions of dollars
- Mother Jones 8/7/24: One of the Most Vocal Proponents of a Ceasefire in Gaza Just Lost [“First, it was Rep. Jamaal Bowman in New York. Now, it is Rep. Cori Bush in Missouri. In a race with a lot of AIPAC money, another member of the Squad is defeated.”]
- Jewish Telegraphic Agency 8/6/24: ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush is defeated in St. Louis primary that drew millions in pro-Israel money
- New York Times 8/6/24: Wesley Bell Defeats Cori Bush, a ‘Squad’ Member and Vocal Critic of Israel [“Her defeat is another loss for progressives in a race defined by Democratic divisions over the war in Gaza, with pro-Israel groups pouring millions into a campaign to oust her from office.“]
- Jewish News Syndicate 8/6/24: Wesley Bell defeats anti-Israel ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush in Missouri primary [“‘During this primary season, the pro-Israel mainstream has sent a powerful message that America stands with Israel,’ AIPAC stated.”]
- The New Republic 8/6/24: Cori Bush Loses Missouri Primary After Massive AIPAC Bid to Defeat Her
- Jewish Insider 8/6/24: Wesley Bell defeats Cori Bush in Missouri primary [“The super PAC affiliated with AIPAC, United Democracy Project, was by far the biggest spender, dropping more than $8.5 million into a race that became one of the most expensive elections of the cycle. ‘AIPAC congratulates Wesley Bell for his consequential victory over an incumbent anti-Israel detractor,’ the group said in a statement. ‘Once again, a progressive pro-Israel Democrat has prevailed over a candidate who represents the extremist fringe that is hostile to the Jewish state.’ UDP added in a statement that, ‘Bell’s win tonight, along with George Latimer’s (D) victory over Rep. Jamaal Bowman and John McGuire’s (R) defeat of Rep. Bob Good, is further proof that being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics on both sides of the aisle.’ Mark Mellman, the chairman of Democratic Majority for Israel, which also endorsed Bell, said the results underscored that ‘being pro-Israel is not just wise policy, but also smart politics.'”]
- Axios 8/6/24: “Squad” Rep. Cori Bush loses her Democratic primary [“… Bush, one of Congress’ most vocal Israel critics, was targeted by nearly $9 million in ad spending from United Democracy Project, the political arm of pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC…”]
- Huffington Post 8/6/24: Rep. Cori Bush Ousted By AIPAC-Backed Primary Challenger
Before the primary:
- The Nation 8/5/24: I’m a St. Louis Jew. Here’s Why I’m Backing Cori Bush. [“If AIPAC and its donors defeat her, we won’t just be losing one of Palestine’s staunchest allies but also one of the climate movement’s most effective champions.“]
- Washington Free Beacon 8/5/24: With Her Primary Looming, Cori Bush Refuses To Call Hamas a Terrorist Organization – Bush claims the term ‘terrorist’ is politically ‘weaponized’ by the far right
- Jewish Telegraphic Agency 8/5/24: Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, leading critic of Israel, faces tight primary challenge from fellow progressive with pro-Israel backing
- New York Times 8/5/24: In Missouri, Cori Bush Fights for Survival Against an AIPAC-Backed Democrat [“The ultraliberal congresswoman and member of the ‘squad’ is facing a primary on Tuesday against Wesley Bell, a progressive prosecutor whose campaign has been financed by pro-Israel groups.”]
- Jewish Insider 8/5/24: Cori Bush rallied with pro-Kremlin activist critical of CBC PAC chair Greg Meeks [“The embattled congresswoman is struggling in her primary campaign against St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell“]
- Axios 8/4/24: AIPAC’s fight to take out another “Squad” member turns brutal
- AIPAC leaders letter in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch 8/4/24: Letter: For Jews, Cori Bush personifies a dangerous turn against Israel
- The Guardian 8/3/24: Pro-Israel groups have set sights on unseating this progressive lawmaker. Will they succeed? [“Challenger Wesley Bell switched party lines to vie for Cori Bush’s Missouri seat and has reaped millions from normally Republican-supporting donors”]
Minnesota
- New Arab 8/9/24: After ousting Cori Bush, could Ilhan Omar be pro-Israel AIPAC’s next target?
- Mother Jones 8/7/24: Can Ilhan Omar Fend Off AIPAC? Squad members keep losing—but one of the US’s only Muslim congresswomen is cruising to a win.
- The Forward 8/7/24: Pro-Israel groups helped defeat Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush. Why aren’t they targeting Ilhan Omar? Omar’s rival, Don Samuels, came within 2,500 votes of defeating her in the 2022 primary
Nevada
- Jewish Insider 5/6/24: In the Nevada Senate race, Sam Brown tries to outflank Sen. Jacky Rosen on Israel
Tennessee
- Knox News 8/9/14: Here’s how AIPAC spent money in Tennessee primary elections
New York
- Jewish News Syndicate/CAMERA 8/8/24: Jamaal Bowman’s political suicide — To say that Bowman’s views on Israel did not reflect those of his constituents would be an understatement.
5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
- Jerusalem Post 8/8/24: Rashida Tlaib shares fake poll claiming half of Israelis support rape of
terrorists;
- Outraged responses via Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod: Gottheimer (D-NJ): “Antisemitic disinformation has spread like wildfire over the past year, fueled by the sharing of lies like this. It puts Jews in danger and it’s just plain wrong to legitimize these lies with a repost or a like.”; Torres (D-NY): “Falsely accusing the Israeli people of supporting rape against Palestinians is a 21st century blood libel against the world’s only Jewish State. Spreading so blatant a lie is unbecoming of a Member of Congress.”
- Reality check: Israeli lawmaker defends alleged rape of Hamas prisoner as far-right protesters rage over IDF troops’ detention (CBS News 7/30/24); 7/30/24); (Common DreamsDozens of Protesters Storm Israeli Army Base Where Soldiers Suspected of Abuse of Palestinian Detainee Are Held; Soldiers attempted to stop dozens of protesters who stormed into the base and entered the military court building inside, as the demonstrators called them ‘traitors’ (Haaretz 7/29/24); Israel’s Torture & Rape of Palestinian Prisoners Defended by Knesset Members, Far-Right Mobs (Democracy Now 8/1/24); A riot for impunity shows Israel’s proud embrace of its crimes — Far-right protesters, soldiers, and MKs rallied for guards suspected of raping a Palestinian detainee. Once fringe, they’re now the public face of the state. (+972 Magazine 8/1/24); video of program on Israeli channel 14, with panelist calling anyone involved in prosecuting soldiers for abusing Palestinians “traitors”; video of program on Israeli Channel 14, with panel member comparing the Israeli military prosecutor with Jews who helped the Nazis; videos of protests targeting journalists who reported the story of the abuse of Palestinian prisoners and the military prosecutor; panel discussion on Israel’s Channel 12 with panelists explicitly justifying sexual abuse of prisoners and lamenting that it is not official policy (he later retracted, so all good, right?); WELCOME TO HELL – The Israeli Prison System as a Network of Torture Camps (B’Tselem August 2024)
- Foxx (R-NC) 8/8/24: Chair Foxx: “About time” Columbia deans resign [in response to this news: Three Columbia University deans who exchanged antisemitic text messages resigning (Jewish Insider 8/9/24)
- Jewish Insider 8/6/24: Not another penny for UNRWA, senator says – Marsha Blackburn said the U.N. agency is “antisemitic, terrorist-supporting.”
- Stefanik (R-NY) 8/5/24: Stefanik Statement on Iranian-Backed Attack on US Military at al-Asad Airbase in Iraq
- Green (D-TX) 8/4/24: Congressman Al Green’s Public Address & Vigil on a Permanent Ceasefire, End of War, & the Israel-Palestine Two-State Solution