Legislative Round-Up- May 31, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
1. Bills,
Resolutions
2. Letters
3. Hearings
4. Israel/Palestine in
2024 Elex/Politics
5. Selected Media & Press
releases/Statements
New from FMEP:
- New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast, Centering Gaza, Punished in College: What it’s Like to be a Campus Activist Against this War, ft. FMEP non-resident fellow Peter Beinart in conversation with Shraddha Joshi and Asmer Safi, two student activists organizing for Palestinian solidarity at Harvard University. Harvard is withholding both of their degrees due to their campus activism.
1. Bills & Resolutions
None [Congress not in session this week]
2. Letters
[SANCTION THE ICC!!!!] 5/31/24: Nineteen House Dems [out of 213] call for U.S. sanctions on the International Criminal Court (Jewish Insider 5/31/24) [letter text]
[INTERROGATING UNIVERSITY PRESIDENTS] 5/29/24: Yale and Michigan Presidents Set to Participate in Transcribed Interviews [“invitation” letter to Yale president; letter to Michigan president] — “this letter provides notice of a transcribed interview with you to be held [date/time/room] in Washington, D.C. Questioning will be conducted by counsel(s) and/or Committee staff designated by the Chair and Ranking Member, respectively. The Majority and the Minority will question you in alternating, hour-long rounds, beginning with Majority staff, until neither side has remaining questions.” Also see: Antisemitism at Yale, Univ. of Michigan to face congressional scrutiny [“The presidents were initially slated to appear for a hearing earlier this month”] (Fox News 5/29/24)
[DOCUMENTS FISHING EXPEDITION TARGETING AMP & SJP] 5/29/24: Comer Continues to Investigate Groups Funding and Organizing Illegal Encampments and Pro-Hamas Activities in the United States [letter text]. Also see: House committee asks SJP for its funding documents [“The committee is ‘particularly concerned’ that groups promoting Hamas and supporting illegal activities on campuses may be funded by ‘foreign or domestic sources.’”] (Jewish News Syndicate 5/30/24)
[NEED SENIOR US OFFICIAL TO OVERSEE FIGHT AGAINST “ANTISEMITISM” IN HIGHER ED] 5/29/24: Rosen, Lankford Request Department of Education Designate Senior Official to Oversee Efforts to Address Antisemitism on College Campuses [letter text]. Also see: Rosen, Lankford press education secretary to designate official to oversee antisemitism investigations (Jewish Insider 5/29/24)
3. Hearings & Markups
6/3/23: The House Rules Committee will hold a business meeting to consider a Rule to bring to the House floor for a
vote. HR 8282, “To impose sanctions with respect to the
International Criminal Court engaged in any effort to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any
protected person of the United States and its allies,” was introduced 5/7/24 by Roy (R-TX) and has 63
Republican cosponsors; there have been no hearings on the bill.
[RESCHEDULED] 6/4/24: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability was scheduled to hold a hearing entitled, “Money is Policy: Assessing Shortcomings in the State Department’s Foreign Assistance Grants Process.” Witnesses (a partly new slate for the rescheduled hearing): Robert Destro, former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (a Trump political appointee); James Richardson, State Department Director of the Office of Foreign Assistance; and Tom Malinowski, Former Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.
6/12/24: The House Committee on Education and the Workforce’s Subcommittee on Workforce Protections appears to be planning to hold a hearing related to alleged antisemitism and antisemitic threats. The hearing does not appear on the Committee website at this time, but all three documents submitted in relation to the hearing relate to antisemitism and alleged antisemitic threats (in Texas, Alabama, and Florida) – mostly actual antisemitism (i.e., hatred/threats targeting Jews because they are Jewish), but the Texas document (and ADL report) includes the conflation of Israel-related protest with antisemitism.
4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex
- Algemeiner 5/30/24: Advocacy Group Attempts to Shore Up Support for Israel Among US Democrats
- Axios 5/29/24: Scoop: Pro-Israel group wages fight over Democrats’ Gaza stance [“‘DMFI is sending a memo to campaigns and members of Congress arguing that “support for pro-Israel policies is not damaging,’ according to a copy first shared with Axios.”]
- The Cap Times 5/29/24: As impatience with Israel grows, AIPAC influence wanes
- Philadelphia Inquire 5/28/24: How antisemitism is being politicized in Washington
- Times of Israel 5/27/24: Tlaib claims US voters will make Biden pay for defending ‘genocidal maniac Netanyahu’ [“‘You are an enabler,’ far-left lawmaker says of president’s backing for arms sales to Israel, opposition to anti-Israel campus encampments and criticism of ICC prosecutor”]
- Haaretz 5/26/24: ‘If You Don’t Stand With Israel, We’ll Work to Defeat You’: AIPAC and RJC Enter GOP Primaries Fray
- Salon.com 5/4/24: “Very abnormal”: Expert worries pro-Israel megadonors trying to make Dems a “pro-Netanyahu party”
- The Intercept 5/23/24: This AIPAC Donor Funnels Millions to an IDF Unit Accused of Violating Human Rights [“The battalion has a dedicated U.S. nonprofit to support its operations — whose president is supporting AIPAC’s political agenda.”]
Scoring Points & Bashing Members On Israel
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/30/24: Abraham Accords, moving US embassy to blame for Oct. 7 attack, AOC say; Rep. Brad Schneider called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s statement “both ignorant and abhorrent.”
- Smith (D-WA) 5/30/24: Rep. Smith Renews Calls for Ceasefire Agreement Following Fire in Rafah
- Jewish Insider 5/30/24: Elizabeth Warren withdraws from Palestinian conference over organizers’ Oct. 7 praise [“A speaker at the conference wrote on Oct. 7 that ‘the message of the resistance is clear, it has started and it shall escalate and shall impose a new reality.’“]
- Mondoweiss 5/30/24: The Shift: Tlaib smeared from both sides for the People’s Conference speech [“There’s a neat trick to figure out which Democrats get criticized for hurting Joe Biden’s chances in November. If you’re on the left, you get criticized. If you’re on the right, you don’t. And Rashida Tlaib seems to be a primary target.“]
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/29/24: Israel ‘targeted’ Palestinian DP camp, Connecticut congresswoman says [“‘Not enough is being done to protect innocent Palestinians caught in the crosshairs,’ Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said.”]
- Jewish Insider 5/29/24: Sen. Peters slams terror-linked conference Rep. Tlaib addressed: ‘There is no place for violent rhetoric’
- Common Dreams 5/28/24: [“‘It is long past time for the President to live up to his word,’ said the Democrat from New York.“]
- New York Magazine 5/28/24: Anti-Israel Protesters Want to Elect Trump, Who Promises to Crush Protesters [“Why Rashida Tlaib is joining the one-state horseshoe alliance.“]
- Jewish Insider 5/28/24: Warnock declines to criticize alma mater’s decision to divest from Israel
- Jewish Insider 5/28/24: Ocasio-Cortez agrees as Twitch streamer blames Abraham Accords for Oct. 7 attack [“The progressive lawmaker appeared on a Twitch stream with Hasan Piker, a popular influencer who has been outspoken against Israel since Oct. 7”]
- Wall Street Journal 5/25/24: Sen. John Fetterman Finds His Voice After Near-Death Experience [“Democrat says he’s ‘not looking to ruffle anyone’s feathers’ as he breaks with party line on border policy, Israel“]
Bibi Address to Congress?
- Jewish Insider 5/27/24: Democrats divided over Johnson’s Netanyahu invite [“Even in Israel, many of those sympathetic to the prime minister don’t think it would be helpful for him to speak before Congress”]
- Haaretz 5/26/24: Senator Schumer, Don’t Invite Netanyahu. He’s Not Your Ally or Your Friend. He Never Was [“A message to the stalwart Democratic ally of Israel: do not invite Benjamin Netanyahu to Congress. His sole purpose is to damage U.S. President Joe Biden’s reelection bid while doing Trump’s bidding“]
- United Democracy Project (AIPAC’s Super PAC) 5/31/24: new anti-Bowman video ad campaign featuring Elisha Weisel, son of Eli Weisel, attacking Bowman [transcript: “October 7th. A vile attack. Not only against Jews, but against humanity itself. Now we must ask who each of us are in this moment. Who are the anti-Semites engaged in falsely accusing Israel of genocide? Who stands up to oppose them? And who stands by silently? We know where Jamaal Bowman stands. He cosponsored a resolution calling the founding of Israel a ‘catastrophe.’ He voted against condemning Hamas’ brutal attack. And Jamaal Bowman repeated Hamas lies, denying that women were raped and babies were butchered. My father taught that anti-Semitism begins with lies and conspiracy theories, and it ends with violence that consumes any society that tolerates it. So I ask you… will you stand up to Jamaal Bowman’s lies and conspiracy theories? Or will you sit by silently?“]
- ISGAP 5/31/24: ISGAP Applauds Senator Tim Scott for Introducing Bipartisan ‘Antisemitism Awareness Act’ [from the archives – The Forward 8/31/20: Think tank [ISGAP] failed to disclose six-figure grant from Israeli government – excerpt – for 2020 “the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, which is based in New York, received $445,000 from the Israeli government in 2018. That value equals nearly 80% of its reported revenue that year.”]
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/30/24: DMFI blasts Bowman for seeking endorsement of ‘extremist’ DSA [“PAC chairman Mark Mellman accused the ‘Squad’ member of working with ‘groups whose stated goal is the destruction of our party.‘”]
- Politico 5/30/24: Bowman in crosshairs of Black voter group [“The National Black Empowerment Action Fund, founded by AIPAC veteran Darius Jones, plans to sink an initial half million dollars into a NY-16 offensive that includes directly interacting with Black voters and mobilizing local officials. More spending is anticipated.“]
- Daily Mail 5/30/24: Squad’s Jamaal Bowman calls Nikki Haley a ‘disgusting human’ for writing ‘finish them’ on Israeli bombs
- The Forward 5/29/24: Jamaal Bowman, an increasingly sharp critic of Israel, wins Socialists’ endorsement [“Bowman had a strained relationship with DSA-NYC, a group broadly condemned for celebrating the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7″]
- Emily Ngo (Politico) 5/28/24: X-post – “New spending in NY-16 puts @UnitedDemocProj (@AIPAC) at nearly $8M thus far against @JamaalBowmanNY, for @LatimerforNY. Bowman campaign at $715K. Per @AdImpact_Pol. Four weeks until primary.“
- Mondoweiss 5/26/24: Bowman echoes Democratic base on ‘genocide’ — and is ‘secretly’ targeted by the Israel lobby
- Tag 24 5/29/24: Cori Bush issues defiant response to Israel lobby spending push: “Not for sale”
- Politico 5/28/24: AIPAC offshoot spending heavily to beat Cori Bush in her primary
- Common Dreams 5/28/24: Organized people beats organized money, and our community is ready to show that St. Louis is not for sale,’ said the Missouri Democrat.”]
Michigan
- Jewish Insider 5/31/24: Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers slams Slotkin for staying silent on Tlaib [“Rogers: ‘The refusal to condemn Tlaib while she attends an event with terrorist organizations is pure cowardice‘”]
- The Nation 5/28/24: Meet the Kentucky Republican Who Beat AIPAC [Rep. Massie]
North Dakota
- Jewish Insider 5/27/24: North Dakota primary pits a traditional Republican against a rival skeptical of foreign engagement [“Former state Rep. Rick Becker opposes most U.S. foreign aid; he expressed skepticism of aid to Israel in a recent interview but told JI he wants to continue it for now”]
Virginia
- Jewish Insider 5/30/24: Rep. Bob Good faces primary threat from Trump-backed challenger John McGuire – The Republican Jewish Coalition, in a rare show of opposition against a GOP lawmaker, is backing McGuire [“The RJC has highlighted Good’s vote against Israel aid, which the group said ‘showed who Israel’s true friends are, and exposed those like Congressman Bob Good who are not.’ It described the vote as part of a concerning pattern from the incumbent. RJC said in a statement earlier this week that it’s increasingly confident in McGuire’s chances of victory…”]
- Jewish Insider 5/30/24: VA-10 candidates voice varying views on Gaza war, U.S. support in Jewish community events
- Jewish Insider 5/27/24: Three contenders emerging in Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Jennifer Wexton [“Filler-Corn and Helmer, who are both Jewish, have been outspoken about their support for Israel in their campaigns. Other candidates in the race, including state Sen. Jennifer Boysko and former Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni have been vocal critics of Israel, and numerous candidates spoke out in favor of conditions on U.S. aid at a League of Women Voters forum last week. Filler-Corn is endorsed by Democratic Majority for Israel.Israel policy hasn’t dominated the race, however, and Subramanyam has not spoken out extensively about the war in Gaza. His campaign did not respond to multiple interview requests from Jewish Insider
Texas
- Politico 5/29/24: The GOP establishment survived in Texas, but the results were messy
- Haaretz 5/29/24: Pro-Israel Groups Help GOP Lawmaker Eke Out Victory Against Far-right Republican Who Joked About Holocaust
- The Cook Political Report 5/29/24: Tony Gonzales Narrowly Survives Runoff Against Far-Right Opponent
5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
Israel & the ICC & the ICJ
- The Hill 5/30/24: Biden opposition leaves House bill hitting ICC in limbo
- Politico 5/29/24: Netanyahu blasts Biden admin for rejecting GOP effort to sanction ICC
- Arutz Sheva 5/29/24: Sen. Graham to Arutz Sheva: ‘I want to wake America up, no better friend than Israel’ [“Senator Lindsey Graham receives Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Prize: ‘Everybody wants to kill all the Jews, so now’s the time for people in the US to circle the wagons. Speak up, speak out. We’re next.'”]
- Times of Israel 5/29/24: White House comes out against GOP bill to sanction ICC over Israel arrest warrants [“After pledging to work with Congress on the matter, Kirby says sanctioning The Hague not ‘the answer,’ reiterates opposition to court’s targeting of Netanyahu and Gallant“]
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/29/24: Netanyahu: Israel has ‘no better friend’ than Sen. Lindsey Graham [“The South Carolina Republican said he will do all he can to hold the International Criminal Court accountable.“]
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/27/24: Tlaib blasts Biden for shielding ‘genocidal maniac’ Netanyahu [“The congresswoman accused the president of protecting Israeli officials from the International Criminal Court.”]
- The Hill 5/26/24: Fight over sanctions on international court splinters Democrats
- Politico 5/26/24; ‘We might as well call them the Harry Potter Ministry of Magic’ [“The arrest warrants from the ICC were because of political pressure, Rep. Jared Moskowitz said.“]
- Washington Times 5/26/24: Rep. Jared Moskowitz slams International Criminal Court as ‘irrelevant’
- Risch (R-ID) 5/24/24: Risch: The UN’s ICJ is Morally and Structurally Bankrupt
- The Free Beacon 5/24/24: ‘Squad’ Democrats Praise ICC for Seeking Netanyahu’s Arrest
Student protests/Targeting Academia
- American Enterprise Institute 5/30/24: WTH Live: Reps. Mike Lawler & Ritchie Torres Explain How Congress Is Fighting Antisemitism on Campus
- Jewish Insider 5/30/24: Fetterman renounces Harvard in Yeshiva University commencement address [“‘I’m just a senator with a big mouth that happens to be committed to standing with Israel,’ Fetterman said”]
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/29/24: Fetterman gets standing ovation at Yeshiva graduation for removing Harvard robe hood [“‘I have been profoundly disappointed with Harvard’s inability to stand up for the Jewish community,’ the pro-Israel senator said.“]
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/28/24: Stefanik: Harvard ended ‘school year of disgrace’ by inviting ‘known antisemite’ as graduation speaker [Maria Ressa, a Filipino-American journalist and a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate]
- Stefanik (R-NY) 5/28/24: Stefanik Blasts Harvard and 2024 Commencement Speaker for Antisemitism
- Crapo (R-ID) 5/27/24: Addressing Antisemitic Activities On College Campuses
- The Hill 5/25/24: How campus protests flip-flopped America’s free speech debate
Other Stuff
- Free Beacon 5/30/24: Israeli Security a Top Priority in House Budget Bill [“Latest defense spending bill provides Israel with millions of dollars in security aid”]
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/30/24: Malley may have shared classified docs outside government, says report [“Sources briefed on a U.S. congressional investigation say the files may have been shared to advance the American diplomat’s efforts regarding Iran.“]
- Jerusalem Post 5/29/24: Did the Abraham Accords cause October 7? AOC says ‘absolutely’
- Mast (R-FL) 5/29/24: blog post – Two State Delusion
- Daily Montanan 5/24/24: TikTok and the GenZ problem: Government races to ban app most favored by young adults [AIPAC angle]