Legislative Round-Up- May 31, 2024

New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast, Centering Gaza, Punished in College: What it’s Like to be a Campus Activist Against this War, ft. FMEP non-resident fellow Peter Beinart in conversation with Shraddha Joshi and Asmer Safi, two student activists organizing for Palestinian solidarity at Harvard University. Harvard is withholding both of their degrees due to their campus activism.

1. Bills & Resolutions

2. Letters

[SANCTION THE ICC!!!!] 5/31/24: Nineteen House Dems [out of 213] call for U.S. sanctions on the International Criminal Court (Jewish Insider 5/31/24) [letter text]

[INTERROGATING UNIVERSITY PRESIDENTS] 5/29/24: Yale and Michigan Presidents Set to Participate in Transcribed Interviews [“invitation” letter to Yale president; letter to Michigan president] — “this letter provides notice of a transcribed interview with you to be held [date/time/room] in Washington, D.C. Questioning will be conducted by counsel(s) and/or Committee staff designated by the Chair and Ranking Member, respectively. The Majority and the Minority will question you in alternating, hour-long rounds, beginning with Majority staff, until neither side has remaining questions.” Also see: Antisemitism at Yale, Univ. of Michigan to face congressional scrutiny [“The presidents were initially slated to appear for a hearing earlier this month”] (Fox News 5/29/24)

[DOCUMENTS FISHING EXPEDITION TARGETING AMP & SJP] 5/29/24: Comer Continues to Investigate Groups Funding and Organizing Illegal Encampments and Pro-Hamas Activities in the United States [letter text]. Also see: House committee asks SJP for its funding documents [“The committee is ‘particularly concerned’ that groups promoting Hamas and supporting illegal activities on campuses may be funded by ‘foreign or domestic sources.’”] (Jewish News Syndicate 5/30/24)

[NEED SENIOR US OFFICIAL TO OVERSEE FIGHT AGAINST “ANTISEMITISM” IN HIGHER ED] 5/29/24: Rosen, Lankford Request Department of Education Designate Senior Official to Oversee Efforts to Address Antisemitism on College Campuses [letter text]. Also see: Rosen, Lankford press education secretary to designate official to oversee antisemitism investigations (Jewish Insider 5/29/24)

6/3/23: The House Rules Committee will hold a business meeting to consider a Rule to bring to the House floor for a vote. HR 8282, “To impose sanctions with respect to the International Criminal Court engaged in any effort to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any protected person of the United States and its allies,” was introduced 5/7/24 by Roy (R-TX) and has 63 Republican cosponsors; there have been no hearings on the bill.



[RESCHEDULED] 6/4/24: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability was scheduled to hold a hearing entitled, “Money is Policy: Assessing Shortcomings in the State Department’s Foreign Assistance Grants Process.” Witnesses (a partly new slate for the rescheduled hearing): Robert Destro, former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (a Trump political appointee); James Richardson, State Department Director of the Office of Foreign Assistance; and Tom Malinowski, Former Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

6/12/24: The House Committee on Education and the Workforce’s Subcommittee on Workforce Protections appears to be planning to hold a hearing related to alleged antisemitism and antisemitic threats. The hearing does not appear on the Committee website at this time, but all three documents submitted in relation to the hearing relate to antisemitism and alleged antisemitic threats (in Texas, Alabama, and Florida) – mostly actual antisemitism (i.e., hatred/threats targeting Jews because they are Jewish), but the Texas document (and ADL report) includes the conflation of Israel-related protest with antisemitism.

4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex

General Analysis and Commentary

Scoring Points & Bashing Members On Israel

Bibi Address to Congress?

Jewish Insider 5/27/24: Democrats divided over Johnson’s Netanyahu invite [“Even in Israel, many of those sympathetic to the prime minister don’t think it would be helpful for him to speak before Congress”]

Haaretz 5/26/24: Senator Schumer, Don’t Invite Netanyahu. He’s Not Your Ally or Your Friend. He Never Was [“A message to the stalwart Democratic ally of Israel: do not invite Benjamin Netanyahu to Congress. His sole purpose is to damage U.S. President Joe Biden’s reelection bid while doing Trump’s bidding“]

New York

Missouri

Michigan

Jewish Insider 5/31/24: Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers slams Slotkin for staying silent on Tlaib [“Rogers: ‘The refusal to condemn Tlaib while she attends an event with terrorist organizations is pure cowardice‘”]

Kentucky

North Dakota

Jewish Insider 5/27/24: North Dakota primary pits a traditional Republican against a rival skeptical of foreign engagement [“Former state Rep. Rick Becker opposes most U.S. foreign aid; he expressed skepticism of aid to Israel in a recent interview but told JI he wants to continue it for now”]

Virginia

Texas

5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

