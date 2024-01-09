Statement- The Murder of the Hostages

Ori Danino

Carmel Gat

Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Alexander Lobanov

Almog Sarusi

Eden Yerushalmi

Six hostages, murdered in cold blood by Hamas. Six hostages each of whom survived 11 terrible months of captivity only to be killed before they could be reunited with their families. Six souls, kidnapped and murdered by Hamas, and abandoned by their own government.

When a person dies, we say - may their memory be a blessing. But it is not enough. Americans for Peace Now sends our heartfelt condolences to the families of the six, but it is not enough. These families suffered so long and tried so hard to bring them back, but it is not enough.

There is nothing that can justify their pain and their loss, nor the failure of the Netanyahu government to bring their children home. We stand in solidarity with the people of Israel who are, yet again, taking to the streets to protest the government and demand that Netanyahu and his ministers immediately resign.



We appreciate President Biden and Vice President Harris issuing statements about the loss of American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin. But now we need more than statements. We need action by the US government to pressure both Hamas and the Israeli government to sign the deal, end this war, and bring home the remaining hostages, before it is too late for them and their families too.

“Today we were devastated to learn about the loss of six lives, six universes,” said APN President and CEO Hadar Susskind. “For the Jewish people, with the High Holidays of introspection and atonement looming, we must question what it means if we fail to redeem our own children, and if we do not cease the killing of Palestinian children.”

