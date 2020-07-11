Press Release: APN Congratulates President-Elect Biden, VP-Elect Harris

Americans for Peace Now (APN) congratulates Joseph Biden on his election as the 46th President of the United States, and Kamala Harris, our nation's next Vice President.

APN wishes President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris success in using the next four years to make America stronger both at home and abroad.

APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “President-elect Biden, we know that there are many pressing issues today, both domestic and foreign, that require the urgent attention of your administration. We stand ready to work with you to renew American efforts to bring about a peaceful negotiated resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We urge you to act boldly, to let justice and love for humanity guide you, and to have a better future for Israeli and Palestinian children as your goal.”

President-elect Biden has in the past – including during his successful 2020 presidential campaign – spoken boldly and resolutely about the need for a two-state solution to the conflict, about the need to secure Israel as a democracy that is also the national homeland of the Jewish people, about Palestinians’ sovereign rights, and about the need for peace-seeking leaderships on both sides, Israeli and Palestinian.

We view these positions as a promising foundation for rolling back the Trump administration’s damaging policies and positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Joe Biden has the experience and has earned the trust of both Israelis and Palestinian – and, indeed, of prominent leaders worldwide. He should take advantage of the renewed trust in American global leadership that his election provides and use this historic opportunity to push for Israeli-Palestinian peace.