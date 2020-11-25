Sign the Petition to President-elect Joe Biden - Reverse Trump’s Course and Advance Israeli-Palestinian Peace

On January 20, when President Joe Biden and his foreign policy team enter the White House, they will have the work
of restoring America’s leadership abroad cut out for them.
The Trump administration is filling its last days by starting fires and laying land mines that Biden’s team will
have to remove one-by-one.
Americans for Peace Now sent aletter to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, addressed to incoming
Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, with some specific recommendations that President Biden should take action
on in order to clear some of the wreckage left behind by Trump.
They heard from us. Now they need to hear from you!