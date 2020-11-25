Sign the Petition to President-elect Joe Biden - Reverse Trump’s Course and Advance Israeli-Palestinian Peace

by APN 11/25/20
CLICK to read and sign the petition

On January 20, when President Joe Biden and his foreign policy team enter the White House, they will have the work of restoring America’s leadership abroad cut out for them.

The Trump administration is filling its last days by starting fires and laying land mines that Biden’s team will have to remove one-by-one.

Americans for Peace Now sent a letter to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, addressed to incoming Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, with some specific recommendations that President Biden should take action on in order to clear some of the wreckage left behind by Trump.

They heard from us. Now they need to hear from you!

Go HERE to sign the petition urging President-elect Joe Biden to reverse Trump’s course of endorsing occupation, annexation, settlement construction and apartheid, and to instead commit his administration to advancing Israeli-Palestinian peace in earnest.

