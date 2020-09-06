SIGN THE LETTER - APN and Shalom Achshav Joint Letter to STOP ANNEXATION

Go HERE to sign the letter
Americans for Peace Now and our Israeli sister organization Peace Now (Shalom Achshav) are raising our voices in solidarity and asking Israelis and Americans who care about peace to sign on to this letter.
The government of Israel, with the encouragement of the Trump administration, intends to begin annexation of the West Bank as soon as July 1st. Annexation would have disastrous repercussions for Israelis and Palestinians and would threaten US national security interests.
Israeli and American citizens are urging the government of Israel to abandon its unilateral annexation plan and to instead pursue negotiations with the Palestinian leadership to reach a conflict-ending peace accord.
Please add your name to these and the growing list!
Peter Beinart * Nicole Berner * Martin I Bresler * Rachel Faulkner * Tom Feldman * Dan Fleshler * Dr. Robert O. Freedman * Aviva Futorian * Judith Gelman * Gili Getz * Joe Goldman * Ginna Green * Rabbi Steve Gutow * Jonathan Jacoby * Steven Kaplan * Nancy Kaufman * Jim Klutznick * Shawn Landres * Luis Lanier * Rabbi Michael Latz * Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie * Libby Lenkinski * Rachel Lerner * Ruth Messinger * Aviva Meyer * Mik Moore * Jo-Ann Mort * David Myers * Kathleen Peratis * Marcie Setlow * Mark Silverberg * Daniel Sokatch * Mary Ann Stein * Judith Tuller * Michael Walzer * Peter Weiss