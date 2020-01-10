Urge Your Elected Officials to Cosponsor Resolutions Honoring Rabin

Today, October 1, both the Senate and the House of Representatives introduced resolutions honoring the life, legacy, and example of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on the 25th anniversary of his assassination.

The measures, which are identical, honor Yitzhak Rabin’s distinguished service to the Israeli people and express “strong support for a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in two states — a democratic Jewish State of Israel, and a viable, democratic Palestinian state — living side-by-side in peace, security, and mutual recognition.”

Americans for Peace Now, which will honor Rabin’s legacy of peace at its own event on October 20th , is proud to be listed as a supporting organization of these resolutions.

The bi-cameral and bi-partisan congressional resolutions include an inspiring quote from a speech Rabin gave on October 26, 1994, a year before his assassination, at the signing ceremony of Israel’s peace treaty with Jordan. Rabin said:

"There is only one radical means of sanctifying human lives. Not armored plating, or tanks, or planes, or concrete fortifications. The one radical solution is peace."

Please urge your Senators and your Representative to honor Rabin’s courage and legacy of peace by supporting these resolutions.