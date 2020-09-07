ACTION ALERT: "Say No To Your Tax Dollars Paying For Illegal Annexation"

Annexation is a game changer. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plan to unilaterally annex parts of the West Bank, with the blessing – indeed the encouragement – of the Trump administration, is a dire threat to the prospects of a peaceful future for Israelis and Palestinians.

Last week, Senator Chris Van Hollen introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (the bill that authorizes providing U.S. aid to Israel), which would block the Netanyahu government from using any US aid to fund its illegal annexation.

Tell your Senators to cosponsor the Van Hollen amendment or thank them if they already have.

The measure, an amendment to S. 4049 is already backed by 13 senators, including Senators Tammy Baldwin, Sherrod Brown, Tom Carper, Martin Heinrich, Tim Kaine, Patrick Leahy, Jeff Merkley, Chris Murphy, Bernie Sanders, Brian Schatz, Tom Udall and Elizabeth Warren.

They are doing their part. Now we need your help.

West Bank annexation is antithetical to APN’s mission of Israeli-Palestinian peace. It is anti-democratic and anti-peace. It is immoral. It is destructive both to Israel’s national security interests and to those of the United States.

US tax dollars should not support annexation nor Israel’s West Bank occupation, which the annexation attempts to perpetuate.

