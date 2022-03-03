Press Release: APN Dismayed by Continued Attack on Ben & Jerry's 

Washington, DC – Americans for Peace Now (APN) is dismayed by the continued attacks on Ben & Jerry's and its parent company Unilever. This time through a frivolous lawsuit that erroneously depicts as illegal Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling its ice cream products in the occupied territories.

The lawsuit, filed today in Federal court, contends that Ben & Jerry's and Unilever broke US laws by terminating the license of American Quality Products (AQP), the Israeli company that manufactures and distributes Ben & Jerry's products in Israel, over AQP's refusal to carry out Ben & Jerry's new policy to stop selling ice cream in the occupied territories. Ben & Jerry's adopted this policy to protest Israel's 54-year occupation and the construction of Jewish settlements, in violation of international law.

APN's President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: "Ben & Jerry's took a principled moral stance, which we fully support, to protest the occupation by not doing business in the occupied territories. The settlements are an obstacle to peace and an ongoing violation of Palestinian human rights and international law. The unrelenting attack on Ben & Jerry's by the Israeli government and by right wing politicians and US Jewish institutions is unjustified. Supporting two-states means opposing and ending the occupation. Once again, we applaud Ben & Jerry's for turning their values into actions."