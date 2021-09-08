Webinar (Monday, August 16 2021) - Still Screaming About Ice Cream

How did an ice cream company come to dominate Israel-Palestine discourse? On July 19th, beloved ice cream company Ben & Jerry's announced that it would end sales of its ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The backlash from the Israeli government, from Republican elected officials and from right wing Jewish organizations was immediate and overwhelming, with calls for US governors to use anti-BDS laws to stop Ben & Jerry's from selling in their states.

And, of course, all of this led to even bigger questions surrounding Israel-Palestine and US policy on this issue, both at home and abroad. Many of those attacking Ben & Jerry's claim that they are "boycotting Israel", thus erasing the Green Line and de facto endorsing a "Greater Israel." Even in the Knesset, when ninety MKs signed a letter criticizing Ben & Jerry's for its decision to "boycott towns and cities in Israel," they implied that West Bank settlements are no different from Israel proper.

Join Americans for Peace Now, Just Vision, and Jewish Currents along with guests Ben Cohen (Co-Founder, Ben & Jerry’s) and Anuradha Mittal (Board Chair, Ben & Jerry’s) in conversation with Peter Beinart and Suhad Babaa, to discuss this recent decision and its far-reaching implications. Why was it important for Ben & Jerry's to make this decision and how does it affect the larger work to end the occupation and promote peace? Does the unprecedented response make it more or less likely that others will follow?

The webinar will take place on Monday, August 16th, at 4:00 pm Eastern.