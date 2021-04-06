Press Release: APN Hires Madeleine Cereghino and Claire Davidson Miller

Washington, DC – Americans for Peace Now (APN) is excited to announce the hiring of two new staff members, Madeleine Cereghino our new Director of Government Relations, and Claire Davidson Miller our new Strategic Communications and Development Associate.

Madeleine Cereghino, who started at APN this week, will leverage her experience in congressional outreach to help propel APN’s interactions on Capitol Hill as well as with other branches of the US government. Claire Miller is already using her skills and talents to transform APN’s social media program and to help implement our new development strategy.

“With our two new employees, we are expediting and energizing the process of taking APN to the next level, in Washington, in the public sphere, and beyond,” said Hadar Susskind, APN’s President and CEO. “With Madeleine and Claire, APN is building a strong ensemble to embolden our organization and its supporters, and to double down on advancing our mission.”

Madeleine Cereghino joins APN after seven years at J Street, where she focused on educating lawmakers on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Claire Davidson Miller joins APN after graduating from Brown University in Middle East and Judaic studies.