Press Release: Jewish Organizations Oppose New “Torah Values” Congressional Caucus

Washington, DC – Americans for Peace Now (APN) is joined by eight additional Jewish organizations in opposing the establishment the new Congressional Caucus for the Advancement of Torah Values.

The letter below was sent today to the two co-chairs of the Caucus, Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) and Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX).

The letter makes clear that the mere establishment of a caucus that champions ‘torah values’ “raises significant concerns regarding the separation of church and state, which has been one of the keys to the long-term safety and security of the American Jewish community.”

In addition, the caucus’ intention “to [combat] anti-Israel bigotry” not only dangerously conflates anti-Israel sentiment with antisemitism but also “traffics in dangerous antisemitic tropes of dual loyalty and is detrimental to the effort to combat true antisemitism.”

APN President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “It’s not the job of Congress to define what constitutes ‘torah values.’ They should leave that to the Jewish people and instead focus on things in their purview, like upholding US policy in support of a two-state solution.”

