Debra DeLee: Thoughts on Sid Topol

Following are reflections by APN's former President and CEO Debra DeLee, on her close friend, APN Board Member Sidney (Sid) Topol, who passed away last week:

"I just want to live long enough to stand on the White House lawn as the peace agreement is being signed."

For days now I've been hearing Sid Topol’s voice in my ear, repeating his oft'- stated desire to have a front seat as the Israeli/Palestinian conflict and the occupation are officially ended.

It's always hard to lose a friend, but Sid was so much more. I loved Sid, and I admired him. I learned much from him, and begrudgingly, he learned some things from me as well. He could make me laugh, and he could get me more frustrated and angrier than almost anyone I've known, and vice versa. A true Jewish friendship!

Being asked to write some personal thoughts about Sid gave me a way to structure the plethora of memories that have been swirling through my mind these past few days.

Much has been written over the past week about Sid's many accomplishments. They are significant and enduring. I'd like to share instead some of those things that I found to be so special, endearing and unique about Sid beyond those achievements.

Sid loved food. Much of our discussions centered around food and took place in restaurants. And, as in everything, Sid had favorites. And he frequented them often. Everyone there knew him, knew where he wanted to sit, and knew what he wanted to eat. Which, of course, meant that I would be eating it as well. Dover sole on Boylston St; Sole meuniere in Brookline, almost anything at the former Taj Hotel, where he took pleasure in the elegance of the hotel as much, if not more than the food. My overwhelming favorite was a diner in Dorchester in Boston. We would sit in the packed space, along with a loud, diverse morning crowd, stuffing ourselves - each time saying we would be more judicious - with eggs, pancakes, potatoes, French toast, and everything else they would pile on our plates. Our discussions there were not about the peace process, APN, non-violence, politics, his wonderful family, or our other usual topics. There, he talked about his early years growing up in Dorchester. He would point out where he and his father would go to the Jewish market and load up their truck with fresh produce that they would then sell in the neighborhoods. I love people's stories and Sid not only had an unlimited supply of them, but he loved sharing them. I was always struck by two thoughts during these breakfasts. First, that Sid he had an incredible memory, even in his 90s, recalling the most minute details, people's names, places and dates. And second, what an amazing and accomplished life that this - as Sid would say - "Boychik from Dorchester" lived.

Sid loved the Red Sox, He loved going to Red Sox games!! He loved to explain everything going on and kibbitzing with anyone within hearing distance. And, depending how the Sox were playing that night, we would sometimes leave to walk to another one of his favorite restaurants where we would sit outside, eat one of his favorite meals, Sox cap on his head, asking everyone walking by what the score was.

Sid loved emailing. Yes, I know so many of you reading this are nodding your heads and laughing with affection. Sid was incredibly well-informed, even at 97 years old. He followed the news religiously, online, on television, in briefings, from Ori’s podcasts. And when he read or watched something that got his juices going - whether positive or negative - he was at his computer sending emails - massive amounts of them to a massive number of people. Anything or anyone that violated his deep beliefs and expansive work on non-violence, peace between Israelis and Palestinians, race relations, social justice, progressive politics, or the Red Sox, generated a healthy volume of emails. If Sid saw or heard anything that he strongly disagreed with or that interfered with programs he supported, you knew about it. And you were expected to respond. Sid did not just kvetch. He acted and he expected those around him to act as well. And we did.

Sid was generous. He had a soft spot for those in need who made a strong case for their interest. He would hold court behind his big desk in his home office. Folks would come to visit - everyone from the Chassidic Rabbi down the street to Israeli and Palestinian students - to pay their respects and yes, many to ask for financial support of their programs. And although Sid would constantly tell me that he was tightening his belt and was going to greatly cut back his contributions, he would soon be excitedly sharing what a wonderful visit he had just had with a diverse group of young people and how pleased he was to now be supporting their work and/or their educational pursuits.

Sid loved his family. Above all else, Sid loved his family. He was devoted to his wife Libby, as they shared a long, adventurous and successful life together, and he was a devoted caregiver in their later years. His favorite topic was his "girls" - Deborah, Joanne and Martha - and he kvelled about their husbands almost as much as he kvelled about them. He had limitless stories about his grandchildren, and he was in awe of the fact that he was a GREAT grandfather. The only thing he loved more than spending time with each and every member of his family was when they gathered together and he could feel the enormity and power of family and their commitment to the same beliefs that had guided his life. L'dor v'dor.

Sid made a difference. Sid was a longtime Board member of and totally committed to the work of APN. He could not tolerate discrimination, injustice and violations of human rights. He was bold and fearless in his pursuit of peace between Israel and the Palestinians, and those of us at APN were proud that he chose us as one of his primary vehicles to impact that issue. Sid made a difference on a myriad of issues and through many different vehicles. He put his money where his mouth was, and he walked the walk. He made good trouble all his life.

"I just want to live long enough to stand on the White House lawn as the peace agreement is being signed."

I, along with so many, many others will miss Sid deeply. I believe that the best way that we can honor his memory is to do everything within our power to bring about the peace that Sid so wanted to see happen, and to bring him along with us when we stand on the White House lawn as the peace agreement is signed. Thanks for everything Sid. We’ll make you proud.