Legislative Round-Up: July 1, 2022

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

General info/links about the bill and its path so far are below. The bill now heads to the House floor for amendments/grandstanding/debate.

To avoid sending out a Round-Up weighing in at some 40+ pages, I’ve posted my in-depth summary/analysis of all Israel/Middle East-related provisions of the bill — as approved by the SFOPS Subcommittee and then amended/approved by the full House Appropriations committee — as this separate report .

(FY23 STATE & FOREIGN OPS APPROPS BILL – HOUSE) HR XXXX: This week the House Appropriations Committee completed its work on the FY23 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill. As always, the SFOPS bill includes annual funding for Israel, the West Bank/Gaza, Egypt, and the rest of the Middle East. It also includes (as always) far-reaching limitations/conditions/oversight/vetting requirements/reporting requirements on the Palestinians, as well as some conditions/reporting related to other aid programs.

______

Subcommittee Consideration/Passage — On 6/22/22, the House Appropriations Committee’s State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee marked up and adopted the Subcommittee’s draft of the FY23 SFOPS Appropriations bill. For more, see:

Full Committee Consideration/Passage — On 6/29/22, the House full Appropriations Committee marked up and adopted the FY23 SFOPS bill. For more, see:

Also see:

(FY23 DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION BILL – HOUSE) HR 7900: On 6/22 the House Armed Services Committee held a marathon 16-hour mark-up of the FY23 Defense Authorization bill (part 1 video, part 2 video) – with many, many amendments offered, and many amendments adopted, some related to the Middle East (see last week’s edition of the Round-Up for details )– at the end of which the Committee passed the bill by a vote of 57-1. On 6/28/22 the House Rules Committee sent out a message alerting members that the Rules Committee expects to consider HR 7900 the week of July 11th, and set a due-date for amendments of July 5, 2022(and there will be many, many amendments — already 133 submitted as of 7/1/22, including, so far, 1 related to Israel and 1 related to Iran). The Report that accompanies the bill as not yet been released (stay tuned for details), but the bill text includes:

Section 778: Grant program for increased cooperation on post-traumatic stress disorder research between United States and Israel.

Section 1333: Extension of United States-Israel cooperation to counter unmanned aerial systems.

Section 1334: Modification and extension of United States-Israel cooperation to counter unmanned aerial systems.

Section 1205: Public report on military capabilities of China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

Section 1221: Extension of authority to provide assistance to vetted Syrian groups and individuals.

Section 1222: Extension and modification of authority to provide assistance to counter the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Section 1223: Extension of authority to support operations and activities of the Office of Security Cooperation in Iraq.

Section. 1224: Extension and modification of report on the military capabilities of Iran and related activities.

Section 1225: Prohibition on transfers to Iran.

In addition, the tables at the end of the bill include some specific funding lines (that will be fleshed out in the Report) — $80 million for the Arrow 3 Upper Tier Systems; $40 million for Short Range Ballistic Missile Defense (SRBMD); and $80 million for Iron Dome [see HR 8236, below, for the appropriations mirroring these authorizations].

Also see: Human-Rights Advocates, GOP ‘Disappointed’ by Dem Lawmaker’s Secret Assad Move (National Review 6/30/22) [“A secret, unilateral move by Representative Gregory Meeks (D., N.Y.) to shoot down a measure blocking U.S. recognition of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad is attracting criticism from the human-rights community and congressional Republicans. As chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Meeks exercised his power to block the proposal earlier this month during talks on the annual National Defense Authorization Act.“]

(FY23 DOD APPROPS) HR 8236: Introduced 6/24/22 by McCollum (D-MN), “Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2023.” The bill includes $500 million for “the Israeli Cooperative Programs,” ($200 million under Missile Defense/procurement and $300 million under Missile Defense/Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation) earmarked as follows:

$80 million for procurement of the Iron Dome defense system

$127 million for the Short Range Ballistic Missile Defense (SRBMD) program

$40 million for co-production activities of SRBMD systems in the United States

$80 million for an upper-tier component to the Israeli Missile Defense Architecture, all of which must be used for co-production activities of Arrow 3 Upper Tier systems in the United States and in Israel; and

$173 million for the Arrow System Improvement Program

The bill also includes: “Sec. 8125. Nothing in this Act may be construed as authorizing the use of force against Iran or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

(FY23 ENERGY & WATER APPROPS) HR 8255: Introduced 6/30/22 by Kaptur (D-OH), the “Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2023.” NOTE: The Report accompanying the bill stipulates that: “The recommendation includes $6,000,000 to continue implementation of the U.S.-Israel Energy Cooperative Agreement and to develop the U.S.-Israel Energy Center.”

LETTERS

(FOCUS ON KSA HUMAN RIGHTS CONCERNS) Merkley et al letter to Biden: On 6/30/22, Sen. Merkley (D-OR) led a letter, co-signed by Leahy (I-VT), Wyden (D-OR), and Blumenthal (D-CT), to President Biden stating: “With Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, unchastened and continuing his ruthless campaign against dissenters, we strongly urge you to, at a minimum, put human rights at the center of your meetings.” Specifically, the letter urges: “We cannot allow MBS to believe he can rule with impunity, and we urge you to pursue the following commitments, in your meeting: Releasing from prison, or at the very least presenting irrefutable evidence of wrong-doing by the dissidents listed in the State Department’s Saudi Arabia Country Report on Human Rights Practices; Bringing to justice perpetrators of torture against prisoners; Lifting arbitrary travel bans on human rights defenders and others, including those imposed on U.S. citizens; Ending illegal surveillance, state hostage-taking, and other forms of transnational repression, particularly on U.S. soil; Not assisting Saudi citizens who face criminal charges abroad from evading justice; Ending male guardianship over women; Imposing a moratorium on executions; Maintaining the ceasefire in Yemen.” The senators also call on Biden “to meet with human rights defenders in Saudi Arabia. It is ironic that many are unable to come to Washington due to the travel bans MBS has imposed on them. But meeting these activists, even virtually, would send a strong signal to courageous Saudis who look to America for inspiration and support.” The letter closes: “Your upcoming trip has been described as an opportunity to reset the relationship with Saudi Arabia. For too long, we’ve allowed the exigencies of geopolitics to dictate our policies toward the Kingdom. Today, as we once again face multiple crises, let us not allow the urgency of the moment distract from what you have called the defining challenge of our time – defending democracy and human rights.” Also see: Merkley press release & Tweet. Also see coverage from POMED.

(RENEW SYRIA CROSS-BORDER MECHANISM) Meeks/Menendez et al letter: On 6/29/22, HFAC chair Meeks (D-NY) and SFRC chair Menendez (D-NJ) let a bipartisan, bicameral letter to SecState Blinken – consigned by HFAC & SFRC ranking members McCaul (R-TX) and Risch (R-ID), conveying “our grave concern over the prolonged suffering of the Syrian people, and our strong support for your efforts to maintain and expand cross-border humanitarian access to Syria during the upcoming United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote on the renewal of UNSC Resolution (UNSCR) 2585.” Also see: HFAC press release; SFRC press release; Tweets – McCaul (R-TX-10), Meeks (D-NY-5), Risch (R-ID).

2. Hearings & Travel

July 14, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism will hold a hearing entitled, “Examining the U.S. Interest in Regional Security Cooperation in the Middle East and North Africa: Opportunities, Obstacles, and Objectives.” [no further details at this time]

Travel

Jewish Insider 6/28/22: “Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Fred Upton (R-MI) are leading an American Israel Education Foundation [affiliated with AIPAC] trip to Israel this week, which will include meetings with high-level Israeli and Palestinian leaders, as well as meetings with members of the ‘major parties’ in the Knesset, Gottheimer told reporters shortly before leaving for the trip.”

Jewish Insider 7/1/22: Visiting Israel, Gottheimer says Abraham Accords have led to ‘huge sea change’ in region

Meeting with Yair Lapid: Yair Lapid 6/28/22: “ Israel values the consistent strong friendship of members of Congress from both parties. Today, ahead of @POTUS’s visit to Israel next month, I met with a bipartisan Congressional delegation to discuss ways to further strengthen our unbreakable alliance” [with pic of members of the delegation] – Re-tweeted by Auchincloss (D-MA-4) & Gottheimer (D-NJ-5); also Bacon (R-NE-2) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “Great to meet Yair Lapid, likely to be Israel’s next Prime Minister. We discussed how the Iron Dome air defense system has been a great joint program between our two countries & how the Abraham Accords created tremendous growth in trade & tourism between the 5 signatory nations. Link to image”

Yair Lapid 6/28/22: Israel values the consistent strong friendship of members of Congress from both parties. Today, ahead of @POTUS’s visit to Israel next month, I met with a bipartisan Congressional delegation to discuss ways to further strengthen our unbreakable alliance” [with pic of members of the delegation] – Re-tweeted by Auchincloss (D-MA-4) & Gottheimer (D-NJ-5); also Bacon (R-NE-2) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “Great to meet Yair Lapid, likely to be Israel’s next Prime Minister. We discussed how the Iron Dome air defense system has been a great joint program between our two countries & how the Abraham Accords created tremendous growth in trade & tourism between the 5 signatory nations. Link to image” Meeting with Naftali Bennett : Bacon (R-NE-2) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “I thank current Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for meeting with us today in Jerusalem. He gave a clear presentation on the key threats facing Israel and the superb partnership between our two nations. I will always advocate for a strong US-Israel relationship. Link to image”

: Bacon (R-NE-2) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “I thank current Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for meeting with us today in Jerusalem. He gave a clear presentation on the key threats facing Israel and the superb partnership between our two nations. I will always advocate for a strong US-Israel relationship. Link to image” Meeting with Mansour Abbas : Bacon (R-NE-2) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “Met with Mansour Abbas, current leader of the United Arab List and Chairman of the Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs. For the very first time an Arab-Israeli Party is part of governing coalition, & Chairman Abbas has lived under threats ever since. We applaud his courage. Link to image”

: Bacon (R-NE-2) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “Met with Mansour Abbas, current leader of the United Arab List and Chairman of the Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs. For the very first time an Arab-Israeli Party is part of governing coalition, & Chairman Abbas has lived under threats ever since. We applaud his courage. Link to image” Meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu : Bacon (R-NE-2) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “Great to see Benjamin Netanyahu, Chairman of the Likud Party, the largest in Israel. Netanyahu was Prime Minister for 15 years & is a strong candidate to do so again. The US & Israel have an extraordinarily strong national security cooperation. We should continue to build on it. Link to image”

3. On the Record

Media & Members – Elections

General

The Forward 7/1/22: Bernie Sanders went to ‘war’ with AIPAC. Now the pro-Israel lobby is pushing back. [“‘Bernie can‘t accept the fact that a majority of progressive Democrats in America are pro-Israel,’ said Patrick Dorton, a spokesperson for United Democracy Project”]

Middle East Eye 6/30/22: US Democrats call out AIPAC, pro-Israel groups during primary election cycle

Jewish Insider 6/28/22: money matters – UDP, DMFI focus on early summer primaries [“DMFI spent $540,000 against freshman Rep. Marie Newman in Illinois, while UDP put $1.9 million against former Rep. Donna Edwards in Maryland”]

Jewish Insider 6/28/22: De Blasio draws criticism from Congressional Black Caucus over Nina Turner comments

Religion & Politics 6/28/22: Can AIPAC Still Claim the Middle Ground?

Haaretz 6/27/22: GOP Megadonors Gave Millions to AIPAC’s Super PAC Ahead of Democratic Primaries [“Bernie Marcus and Paul Singer each gave the United Democracy Project $1 million prior to several key Democratic races last month. The super PAC has so far spent nearly $12 million on seven primaries”]

JTA 6/27/22: De Blasio says he no longer supports AIPAC, and wouldn’t accept its endorsement if offered

Jewish Insider 6/27/22: Bill de Blasio says he no longer supports AIPAC and wishes Nina Turner was in Congress

Maryland

Jewish Insider 7/1/11: UDP spends nearly $1 million to boost Stevens, ups spending in Edwards-Ivey race to $3 million

Michigan

Jewish Insider 7/1/11: UDP spends nearly $1 million to boost Stevens, ups spending in Edwards-Ivey race to $3 million

Common Dreams 6/30/22: Sanders Pushes Back Against AIPAC Super PAC With Endorsements of Tlaib and Levin [“Once again, these extremists are pouring millions of dollars into a congressional race to try to ensure the Democratic Party advances the agenda of powerful corporations and the billionaire class.”]

Detroit News 6/29/22: Bernie Sanders endorses Levin, Tlaib in their Democratic primaries

Levin (D-MI-9) 06/29/2022: Retweet of @IfNotNowOrg – ““We need to be doing everything we can to defeat insurrectionists trying to destroy our democracy, not attack progressives. No candidate who supports democracy should be taking money from AIPAC.” Holocaust survivor in Michigan’s 11th district Rene Lichtman on AIPAC 820K ad buy Link to image”

Levin (D-MI-9) 06/29/2022: Retweet of @IfNotNowOrg – “Full Quote: “If you’re going to speak for the Jewish community, AIPAC is the opposite of representing Jewish values. AIPAC is trying to destroy the progressive elements within the Jewish community and within the Democratic party.”

Levin (D-MI-9) 06/29/2022: Retweet of @IfNotNowOrg – “Spending money in support of candidates who supported the insurrection, and against candidates who are aligned with Jewish values of peace and justice, is extremely dangerous in this moment.”

Levin (D-MI-9) 06/29/2022: Retweet of @IfNotNowOrg – “The rise of fascism happening now in this country is triggering unpleasant memories for Holocaust survivors like myself. One of the first things Hitler did was take over the German courts —”

Levin (D-MI-9) 06/29/2022: Retweet of @IfNotNowOrg – “we need to be doing everything we can in this moment to defeat insurrectionists trying to destroy our democracy, not attack progressives fighting for justice. No candidate who supports democracy should be taking money from AIPAC.””

Levin (D-MI-9) 06/29/2022: Retweet of @jstreetdotorg – “@BernieSanders @Andy_Levin Let’s do it!”

Levin (D-MI-9) 06/29/2022: Retweet of @levinultbias – “On a historic day, two Jewish men Andy Levin and Bernie Sanders came together. Progressive leaders who do not bend to the will of AIPAC. Things will change folks, we need to believe and show up.”

Levin (D-MI-9) 06/28/2022: Retweet of @ZakWitus – “‘We have sounded the alarm for months about the money that AIPAC is pouring into our primary. The voters of MI-11 don’t want an avalanche of dark money from anti-union, Republican billionaires telling them how to vote,’ Levin spokeswoman Jenny Byer said Pro-Israel group begins outside spending in Metro Detroit primaries for U.S. House… | detroitnews.com”

Levin (D-MI-9) 06/28/2022: Retweet of @Jane_Eisner – “In light of today’s hearing, @AIPAC decision to support insurrectionists may be even more consequential — and disturbing. @jstreetdotorg @DemMaj4Israel @RepAndyLevin @kampeas @J_Insider Can AIPAC Still Claim the Middle Ground? | Religion & Politics”

Detroit News 6/28/22: Pro-Israel group begins outside spending in Metro Detroit primaries for U.S. House

Levin (D-MI-9) 06/27/2022: Retweet of @Bsamuels0 – “Bernie Marcus and Paul Singer (among the most significant Republican megadonors) each gave AIPAC’s “United Democracy Project” $1 million prior to key Democratic primaries in May. The Super PAC has already spent nearly $12 million on seven Democratic races GOP megadonors gave millions to AIPAC’s super PAC ahead of Democratic primaries… | haaretz.com”

Levin (D-MI-9) 06/27/2022: Retweet of @mattduss – “Just so people are clear on the dishonesty and bad faith at work here: AIPAC’s attacks on progressives as “bad Democrats” are being funded by *Republican megadonors.* Link to quoted tweet”

Jewish News Syndicate 6/27/22: Anti-Semitic activist campaigned with multiple Democrats over the past year [Mahel Abdel Qader, who is close to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, posted claims that ‘satanic’ Jews control the media and are not real Jews.”]

Illinois

Mondo Weiss 6/30/22: Moderate ousts Marie Newman with help from pro-Israel groups

The Intercept 6/29/22: Progressives See Bittersweet Night in Illinois With Ouster of Marie Newman

Common Dreams 6/29/22: Progressive Delia Ramirez Defeats Billionaire PAC Money to Win Illinois Primary [“…Democratic Majority for Israel, a billionaire-funded political action committee with ties to AIPAC, spent more than $157,000 on the race in an attempt to defeat Ramirez…”]

Haaretz 6/29/22: Pro-Palestinian Democrat Rep. Marie Newman Loses Illinois Primary

Roll Call 6/28/22: Democrats back Casten over Newman in Illinois’ 6th District

Jewish News Syndicate 6/28/22: Pro- and anti-Israel Democrats face off in Illinois congressional primary race

Jewish Insider 6/28/22: Coverage of primaries in Illinois

“ And in the 6th District, Democratic Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman are locked in a contentious race in the Chicago area that has been on hold in recent weeks following the untimely death of Casten’s teenage daughter. Democratic Majority for Israel spent $540,000 supporting Casten and opposing Newman, who was one of eight Democrats who voted against supplemental funding for Israel’s Iron Dome system last year….” [Data on DMFI spending in that race is here].

are locked in a contentious race in the Chicago area that has been on hold in recent weeks following the untimely death of Casten’s teenage daughter. Democratic Majority for Israel spent $540,000 supporting Casten and opposing Newman, who was one of eight Democrats who voted against supplemental funding for Israel’s Iron Dome system last year….” [Data on DMFI spending in that race is here]. “In the state’s 3rd District, state Rep. Delia Ramirez and Chicago Alderman Gilbert Villegasare vying to represent the newly drawn, majority Latino district. DMFI is backing Villegas, while J Street threw its support behind Ramirez.”[Data on DMFI spending in that race is here — with DMFI spending $143,346 against Ramirez and $13,877 for Villegasare].

Jewish Insider 6/27/22: In Illinois, a test of Trump’s endorsement clout in incumbent-on-incumbent primary [“While both Davis and Miller have broadly pro-Israel voting records, Davis has co-sponsored more legislation surrounding the issue than Miller in the current congressional session.”]

Wisconsin

Jewish Insider 6/30/22: Jewish Insider commentary in its Daily Kickoff – “It was an ominous tweet from Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI). “GOP donors giving money through a ‘democratic’ effort is a major Trojan horse. Beware this type of giving. And proceed with great caution on AIPAC’s endorsements,” he tweeted on Tuesday. The Wisconsin congressman, a frequent critic of Israel, was referring to spending by the United Democracy Project, the new super PAC launched by AIPAC, in a number of primaries in which moderate Democrats faced off — and in all but one race, won — against more progressive opponents. UDP’s three largest contributions have come from longtime political donors: Republicans Paul Singer and Bernie Marcus, and Democrat Haim Saban, each of whom gave $1 million to the group. But Pocan’s tweet — and dissent from others on the left-hand flank of the Democratic Party, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), over outside groups jumping into Democratic primaries — neglected to mention one of the biggest sources of cross-party primary spending: Democrats, who have poured money — upwards of $42 million this cycle — to boost far-right Republican candidates in the hopes that those candidates will beat their more moderate primary opponents and be easier for Democrats to take on in November. We asked Pocan’s office how he views Democratic spending in GOP primaries. He hasn’t responded to us yet, but we’ll keep you posted.”

Pocan (D-WI-2) 06/28/2022: Twitter thread – “GOP donors giving money through a “democratic” effort is a major Trojan horse. Beware this type of giving. And proceed with great caution on AIPAC’s endorsements. The candidates should renounce these efforts to be credible. Link to quoted tweet Link to reply @DarthApathetic Thanks for standing up for Republican donors. Noted. Link to reply @DarthApathetic I’m unilaterally against these types of funds, you? Might be in agreement??? Link to reply @DarthApathetic The ultimate problem – whether it’s AIPAC or crypto billionaires or anyone spending $1 million in a primary from special interests – is that it distorts democracy. Candidates shouldn’t be the smallest spender in their own races. I fear the progression of this. We all should. Link to reply @SethBLowe @mattduss Read where the money comes from – huge GOP donors. That’s the issue. Link to reply @SethBLowe @mattduss Awful spin. Awful. Big money corrupts. Link to reply @SethBLowe @mattduss Sigh. One issue voters are so uninformed. Link to reply @SethBLowe @mattduss Ignorance. Buh bye. Link to reply @DarthApathetic And that’s how we lose democracy and have it go to the highest bidder. Too bad you give up so easily.”

Nebraska

Bacon (R-NE-2) 06/28/2022: Tweet – “#AmericaFirst means putting our national security interests ahead of our adversaries like Iran, China, & Russia. I served for 30 years in the USAF, including time in Israel helping our #1 regional ally stand up their missile defenses. I’m honored to be supported by @ProIsraelAm. Link to image”

North Carolina

Budd (R-NC-13) 06/28/2022: Tweet – “Great news, it’s an honor to stand with you! #ncsen #ncpol Link to quoted tweet”

Jewish News Syndicate 6/27/22: North Carolina Democrats accuse Israel of ‘ghettoization of Palestinian land’ in party platform

Media – General

JINSA 6/30/22: Joe Biden Should Stand Up For Israel At UN [“President Biden should appoint congressional representatives to the UN General Assembly who will make the COI report a top priority. These delegates should track the report vigorously, working with the U.S. Mission to the United Nations urging countries to reject the report.”]

Members on the Record

Israel – Palestine

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/01/2022: Tweet – “The Hezbollah who operate in Lebanon and Syria are committed to destroying Israel. Here is one of six tunnels found by the Israelis that would have allowed terrorists to sneak under the border and kill civilians. Link to image”

Cotton (R-AR) 07/01/2022: Tweet – “Targeting the one Jewish state with outrageous lies and Holocaust comparisons is anti-Semitism. US Presbyterian Church: Israel is apartheid state, creates Nakba Day… | jpost.com”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “@RepJoeWilson and I, Chair and Ranking Member of the @HouseForeign Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee, send our best wishes to @yairlapid as he is sworn in as Prime Minister of the State of Israel. We look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Lapid to continue strengthening the relationship between the United States and Israel, an enduring relationship based on shared values that enjoys deep bipartisan support across America.”

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 07/01/2022: Tweet – “It shouldn’t have taken a whole year for Unilever to figure out the BDS movement is rooted in anti-semitism and undermining of Israel‘s right to exist. I’m glad they eventually came around. We all must commit to stopping anti-semitism wherever we see it. Link to quoted tweet”

Hagerty (R-TN) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Admin’s decision is wrong & not how America should treat Israel—one of our closest allies. As sponsors of Upholding the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Law Act of 2021, we unequivocally oppose this decision & will use every tool at our disposal to stop it.Republicans slam Biden administration for upgrading Palestinian Affairs Unit… | jewishinsider.com”

Nadler (D-NY-10) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “I wish @YairLapid good luck as he is sworn in as the next PM of #Israel. As the most senior Jewish Member of the House, I have worked closely with past PMs across the political spectrum to strengthen the US-Israel relationship, and I look forward to working with PM Lapid as well.”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “It was an honor to celebrate the end of #PrideMonth with @AmbHerzog at @IsraelinUSA. I look forward to continuing the U.S.-Israel partnership and supporting our LGBTQ+ communities this month and every month. Link to image”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations to Yair Lapid on the start of his term as the next leader of the State of Israel. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Lapid to continue the close relationship between the US and Israel.”

Cotton (R-AR) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “The BDS map in Massachusetts isn’t “pro-Palestine mapping”—it’s targeting of Jews, including schools & nonprofits for people w/ disabilities. This has no place in America, and DOJ should investigate this anti-Semitic incitement.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 06/29/2022: Twitter thread – “For too long, @benandjerrys have participated in the antisemitic BDS movement. After I sounded the alarm on these antisemitic actions, Ben & Jerry’s parent company, @Unilever, sold its Israeli ice cream operations — allowing sales to continue in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. Link to image This is a great win in the global fight against the antisemitic BDS movement. Ben & Jerry’s cancels plan to stop sales in West Bank – Israel News – The Jerusalem Post”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 6/29/22: RELEASE: Gottheimer Welcomes Unilever’s Sale of Ben & Jerry’s Operations in Israel

Long (R-MO-7) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “Israeli parliament votes to dissolve, triggering fifth election in four years – CNN”

Meng (D-NY-6) 06/30/2022: Retweet of @IsraelPolicy4m – “Thank you @RepGraceMeng and @michaelgwaltz for leading this important bipartisan letter signed by nearly 60 Members of Congress supporting the mission of the USSC and supporting a general or flag officer continuing to lead the mission. House lawmakers urge administration not to downgrade Israeli-Palestinian security coordinator… | jewishinsider.com”

Roy (R-TX-21) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “Disgusting. This is why Rep Roy teamed up with Sen. Risch and introduced H.R. 4721 – The UNRWA Accountability and Transparency Act. U.S. taxpayer dollars should NEVER go to a corrupt entity that undermines Israel – one of our greatest friends and allies! Link to image”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 06/30/2022: Retweet of @Hillel_Newman – “Pleasure to participate in the #AJC Annual Meeting in #LosAngeles, with the participation of Congressman @BradSherman, Ambassador of @bahrain_usa and many distinguished guests. Stressed how the #AbrahamAccords are ushering in a new era in the #MiddleEast! Thx to @rickhirschhaut Link to image”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 06/30/2022: Retweet of @IsraelinUSA – “Such an inspiring reception! Thank you @UnderSecStateJ, @DWStweets, @HHS_ASH & Rabbi Deborah Megdal for celebrating with us tonight! We are grateful for all the organizations here tonight that support the LGBTQ+ community & Israel! Cheers to love! #Pride Link to image”

Young (R-IN) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “I am proud to join my colleagues in expressing our enduring support for Israel and opposing the Biden Administration’s efforts to undermine Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal and undivided capital. Young Joins Bicameral Joint Statement Calling on Biden Administration to Reverse its Plan to Circumvent U.S. Law and Create an Unofficial U.S. Consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem”

Barr (R-KY-6) 06/28/2022: Tweet – “I joined Kentucky’s Jewish & Indian-American communities yesterday to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence and 30 years of full Israeli-Indian diplomatic relations. As a member of @HouseForeignGOP, I look forward to strengthening ties between the U.S. & these great nations. Link to image”

Gaetz (R-FL) 6/28/22: Podcast – Episode 8: Criminal Consulates – Firebrand with Matt Gaetz [“In today’s episode, Congressman Matt Gaetz investigates Saudi Arabia’s connection to the planning of the 9/11 attacks, exposes Israel Consulate staffer Jake Novak’s involvement in the scheme to target Rep. Gaetz and his family, and covers the latest media meltdown triggered by Gaetz and Joe Kent of Washington!”]

Barr (R-KY-6) 06/28/2022: Retweet of @IsraelAtlanta – “In #Lexington KY, Celebrating “Unity in Diversity” and 30 yrs of Israel-India formal relations, with Indian-American & Jewish communities. Wonderful to celebrate with @repandybarr @ajcglobal @RepNimaKulkarni & so many friends!#IndiaIsraelAt30 Link to image”

Burchett (R-TN-2) 06/28/2022: Tweet – “I spoke in a @HouseForeignGOP hearing about our need for friends in the Middle East to counter Iran’s threats and support for terror groups in the region. President Biden must strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia and our allies in Israel on his upcoming trip to the Middle East. Link to video”

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 06/28/2022: Tweet – “It was a pleasure attending the Jewish and Christian Coalition’s event “Blessing Israel” with @IsraelinMiami‘s Consul General Maor. I will always support the Jewish people and the State of #Israel, including their right to existence and self-determination. Link to image”

Greene (R-GA-14) 06/28/2022: Tweet – “Of course! I mean Trump is the guy who brought peace to the Korean Peninsula, brokered historic Israel peace deals, brought China to it’s knee w/ sanctions, defeated ISIS, moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, made the US energy independent, & saved the unborn w/ his SCOTUS picks. Link to quoted tweet”

Zeldin (R-NY) 06/27/2022: press release – Rep. Zeldin Applauds Senate Republicans for Opposing Biden Nominee for U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Following Antisemitic Comments [Excerpt: “Slamming ‘Jewish money’ in politics is one of the oldest, most dishonest and blatantly antisemitic tools of far-left activists and politicians, such as Ilhan Omar, to shame and undermine U.S. support for Israel.”]

Rosen (D-NV) 06/27/2022: Tweet – “Last year, Israel & Jordan agreed to swap solar power & desalinated water — a landmark deal, brokered by UAE & enabled by the Abraham Accords, that will advance American interests by addressing regional energy & water challenges. I’m urging @SecBlinken to lend full U.S. support.”

Zeldin (R-NY-1) 06/27/2022: Tweet – “CUNY has displayed a disturbing tolerance and promotion of antisemitism that needs to be identified, called out and crushed. I fully support @SAFECUNY efforts to combat CUNY Law’s disgraceful support for the anti-Israel, antisemitic BDS movement. Link to quoted tweet”

Zeldin (R-NY-1) 06/27/2022: Tweet – “CUNY has a long history of tolerating BDS and refusing to stop antisemitism within its ranks. I fully support this move by @SAFECUNY. CUNY must do more to defeat and crush antisemitism across its campuses. Link to quoted tweet”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 06/27/2022: Retweet of @JGreenblattADL – “The #antisemitic Mapping Project has now been endorsed by a designated terrorist group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. This only confirms our concern that this project could incite others to take actions, potentially violent, against the Jewish community. Link to image”

Cramer (R-ND) 06/27/2022: Tweet – “In this week’s newsletter: SCOTUS stands for life and overturns Roe v. Wade, @POTUS’ request for a gas tax holiday, my opposition to the Senate’s gun control legislation, and a call to reverse the creation of an unofficial U.S. Consulate to Palestinians in Jerusalem. Read Link to video”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 06/27/2022: Twitter thread – “The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — a terrorist group responsible for multiple deadly attacks — has now endorsed the BDS Mapping Project. I led 37 bipartisan Members to sound the alarm on this roadmap for terror and violence intentionally targeting Jewish groups. Link to quoted tweet Anyone who still doesn’t see BDS for the antisemitic hate group that it is needs to open their eyes. My colleagues and I have called on federal law enforcement to investigate the use of the Mapping Project by extremist organizations. Anti-Israel NGO schism grows with faction defying BDS leadership… | jpost.com”

Long (R-MO-7) 06/27/2022: Retweet of @netanyahu – [translated] “The condescending and outrageous statement by Gadi Sukenik, who belittles the intelligence of Likud voters, joins the incitement of Yair Lapid and elements on the left against Likud voters for years. Likud voters are smart and sharp, Zionist and patriotic with a heart of gold. This racism crosses every boundary. I expect Gadi Sukenik to apologize for his remarks immediately.”

Wicker (R-MS) 06/27/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Administration’s plan to open an unofficial consulate for Palestinians located in Jerusalem undermines our nation’s policy toward Israel. I joined @SenHydeSmith and @RepMichaelGuest to oppose this move. Wicker, Hyde-Smith, Guest Oppose Creation of Unofficial U.S. Consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem… | wicker.senate.gov”

Hagerty (R-TN) 06/24/2022: Tweet – “Amb @DavidM_Friedman, thanks for your leadership in President Trump’s full & faithful implementation of the Jerusalem Embassy Act. Biden is eroding that law by opening an unofficial US consulate to the Palestinians in Israel’s eternal & undivided capital. Link to quoted tweet”

Mast (R-FL-18) 06/25/2022: Tweet – “It was a very busy week in Washington. I’ve got updates on the fight for clean water, the gun control bill (I voted no!) and funding that’s inexplicably still being sent to terrorists who attack our ally Israel. Check out the latest #WeekInReview: Link to video”

Syria

Wilson (R-SC-2) 07/01/2022: Tweet – “I’m extremely disappointed that my Democratic colleagues would not allow my amendment preventing the formal recognition of the brutal Assad regime to move forward. Human-Rights Advocates, GOP ‘Disappointed’ by Dem Lawmaker’s Secret Assad Move | National Review”

Graham (R-SC) 06/30/2022: Retweet of @FoxNews – “Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: ISIS rising in Syria is a threat to our American way of life ISIS rising in Syria is a threat to our American way of life… | fxn.ws”

Iran

Barrasso (R-WY) 07/01/2022: Tweet – “President Biden is hell-bent on choking off American oil & natural gas production. The White House has begged countries like Russia, Iran, and Venezuela for oil. It’s an absolute disgrace. Biden admin misses major oil lease deadline: ‘an absolute disgrace’… | foxbusiness.com”

Bucshon (R-IN-8) 07/01/2022: Tweet – “And the Democrats wonder why gasoline prices are high? This administration has done everything they can to shut off domestic energy production while courting Venezuela, Iran and OPEC for more oil. It is a travesty. Biden admin misses major oil lease deadline: ‘an absolute disgrace’… | foxbusiness.com”

Cornyn (R-TX) 06/30/2022: Retweet of @SenateForeign – “Any attempt to restart JCPOA negotiations with #Iran is a fool’s errand. The #JCPOA is riddled with sunsets & fails to meet U.S. nat’l security interests. We must reassert pressure through sanctions, restore deterrence & ensure our partners are equipped to defend themselves.”

Newhouse (R-WA-4) 07/01/2022: Tweet – “’Allowing hostile powers to own farmland has become too risky.’ My legislation will ban China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from buying American farmland, securing our food supply chain and national security. Why Does China Own So Much of Ukraine? – WSJ”

Banks (R-IN-3) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “What do Americans gain by letting members of Iran’s terrorist army cross our borders? The Biden Admin Just Made It Easier for Terrorists To Enter the United States – Washington Free Beacon”

Newhouse (R-WA-4) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “Foreign holdings on U.S. lands have doubled between 2009 and 2019. Now, thanks to my amendment, foreign countries including China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran are facing a ban on farm purchases in the United States. House committee votes to block China from U.S. farmland buys | AGDAILY”

Risch (R-ID) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “Any attempt to restart JCPOA negotiations with #Iran is a fool’s errand. The #JCPOA is riddled with sunsets & fails to meet U.S. nat’l security interests. We must reassert pressure through sanctions, restore deterrence & ensure our partners are equipped to defend themselves.”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “Instead of ending the nuclear talks with Iran all together, Joe Biden has decided to bend over backwards to the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. In what world is it an acceptable decision to allow terrorists into our country? The Biden Admin Just Made It Easier for Terrorists To Enter the United States – Washington Free Beacon”

Newhouse (R-WA-4) 06/28/2022: Tweet – “I introduced this amendment to protect our country’s national security by ensuring that adversaries like China, like Russia, like North Korea, or Iran, do not gain a foothold on American soil. Learn more Lawmakers Try Again to Ban Foreign Ownership of US Farmland for US Adversaries… | hoosieragtoday.com”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian Regime promised Obama they’d release this American hostage as part of the Iran Deal. They never did and the deal was signed anyway. Now, Biden’s trying to strike Iran Deal 2.0 while Americans are STILL held hostage! #FreeTheNamazis Opinion | I’m Held Hostage in Iran. President Biden, End This Nightmare.”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 06/27/2022: Tweet – “Since the onset, this Admin has allowed Iran to dictate the terms of their nuclear talks. Instead of ending the talks, Biden is back at the negotiating table — with Qatar as the broker. It’s simple — we shouldn’t be negotiating with the largest state sponsor of terrorism.”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 06/28/2022: Retweet of @LibertyIranian – “.@RepPatFallon expressing his support for the liberty-seeking Iranian people. Congressman Pat Fallon: “I hope that one day the Iranian people will be free.”… | youtube.com”

Maloney (D-NY-12) 06/27/2022: Tweet – “Iran should never be able to develop the technology for ballistic missiles. The news of a successful Iranian rocket launch is concerning and dangerous. Iran launches rocket into space as nuclear talks to resume… | politico.com”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 06/27/2022: Tweet – “Bipartisan opposition to Malley’s Great Capitulation is as strong as ever. The deal he’s negotiating is a disaster that will imperil our national security. Link to quoted tweet”

Wicker (R-MS) 06/27/2022: Tweet – “Iran is developing rocket technology that has worrying military implications. It is time to return to the maximum pressure policies of the last administration to halt this surge. Iran launches satellite-carrying rocket into space | Washington Examiner”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 06/26/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul “Restarting nuclear talks with #Iran is a huge mistake. The IAEA just censured Iran for not telling the truth about its nuclear program. Why would we possibly reward Iran with a nuclear deal and sanctions relief?” Iran and US ready to restart talks on nuclear deal… | theguardian.com”

Scott (R-FL) 06/26/2022: Tweet – “Iran is our adversary & cannot be trusted. Earlier this year, I joined @SenTedCruz and our colleagues in sending a clear message to @JoeBiden that we will block any deal he strikes with the Iranian regime that is not first approved by Congress. Link to quoted tweet”

Zeldin (R-NY-1) 06/26/2022: Tweet – “When the US cut off Russian oil imports, the right answer wasn’t to go beg Iran & Venezuela. The US needs to reverse Biden’s backwards energy policy, ramp up domestic energy production & become energy independent again. Last night, I discussed with @dbongino on @UnfilteredOnFox. Link to video” Also (slightly different version) on GETTR

Saudi Arabia

Banks (R-IN-3) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden wants every country except the US to increase oil production. America Last Presidency! Link to quoted tweetREPORTER: If you were to see the [Saudi] Crown Prince…would you ask them to increase oil production? BIDEN: No…all the Gulf states are meeting. I’ve indicated to them that I thought they should be increasing oil production generically, not to the Saudis particularly. (Link to twitter.com)”

Pappas (D-NH-1) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “We must stop the revolving door between government and lobbying. I’m co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation to stop members of Congress from cashing in as lobbyists for foreign countries and will keep fighting to end this unethical practice. #NHPolitics Pappas backs legislation to ban Congress from foreign lobbying, combat foreign influence… | nashuatelegraph.com Link to quoted tweet”

Wyden (D-OR) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “Honored to have 9-11 families voicing outrage w/me at Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Putting this Saudi spectacle 20 miles from where Fallon Smart was killed by a Saudi national whose govt helped him flee hit-and-run charges is a cruel insult to this girl’s family Watch Live: Sept. 11 families plan protest as LIV tees off in Oregon… | kgw.com”

Wyden (D-OR) 06/30/2022: Retweet of @OTLonESPN – “As LIV Golf stages its first event on U.S. soil, Senator Ron Wyden (D) Oregon (@RonWyden), joins a dozen Oregon politicians who’ve protested the presence of the Saudi-funded tour. Link to video”

Pappas (D-NH-1) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “Members of Congress and government officials have cashed in to lobby for foreign governments like China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. That must stop. This bipartisan bill will ban former members of Congress from lobbying on behalf of foreign governments. Pappas Backs Bipartisan Legislation to Ban Congress From Foreign Lobbying, Combat Foreign Influence… | pappas.house.gov”

Long (R-MO-7) 06/28/2022: Retweet of @GOPChairwoman – “Biden is traveling 7,000 miles to Saudi Arabia to beg for oil. He has yet to travel to TX, ND, or AK to meet with American oil producers.”

Pocan (D-WI-2) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “This is NOT good for our country. Unfortunately, well paid lobbyists for foreign governments are a buypartisan problem (misspelling intended). Link to quoted tweet”

Roy (R-TX-21) 06/28/2022: Retweet of @GolfDigest – “The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have strengthened their strategic allegiance to combat the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.”

Bonamici (D-OR-1) 06/27/2022: Tweet – “I agree with North Plains Mayor Lenahan and other leaders in Washington County — this tournament does not belong in our community. Saudi Arabia’s continued human rights violations are egregious and this controversial event should not be in Oregon. LIV heads to Oregon, where locals aren’t happy… | golfchannel.com”

Long (R-MO-7) 06/27/2022: Retweet of @ShellenbergerMD – “Biden was counting on Arab nations to produce more oil but a few hours ago French President Macron was overheard telling Biden that the United Arab Emirates is at max capacity & the Saudis can’t produce much more. It appears to be a direct appeal to Biden to produce more oil. Link to video”

Mast (R-FL-18) 06/25/2022: Tweet – “Gas is $5 per gallon, and we learned this week that President Biden is going to travel to Saudi Arabia to discuss oil prices with King Salman. Still waiting for him to travel to Texas to discuss oil prices with American energy producers. #UnleashAmericanEnergy”

Wyden (D-OR) 06/25/2022: Tweet – “Running with the right crowd today in Portland w/Washington County mayors @teri_lenahan, @SteveCallaway2, @laceybeaty & Pete Truax in our united front opposing this Saudi blood money coming into our backyard via LIV golf: Before it even arrives, golf’s rogue tour roils a small Oregon town… | washingtonpost.com Link to image”

Qatar

Long (R-MO-7) 06/27/2022: Retweet of @BreitbartNews – “ROYAL MESS: The office of Prince Charles denied there was any wrongdoing in accepting bags full of cash from a Qatari politician. Prince Charles Denies Wrongdoing After Report of Accepting Qatari Cash | trib.al”

Turkey

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “It’s shocking that @POTUS would support the sale of US military jets & equipment to Turkey after hearing PM @kmitsotakis’ concerns. Congress must stand against aggression from any nation that violates international law. Biden administration throws support behind potential F-16 sale to Turkey… | reuters.com”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “Congress should NOT authorize @POTUS’ request to sell military jets & equipment to Erdogan. We just heard about Turkey’s flyovers above Greek Islands & aggression in Mediterranean directly from PM @kmitsotakis during his visit to DC. Let’s not embolden it! Malliotakis, Bilirakis Statement on Biden Meeting with Turkish President Erdoğan… | malliotakis.house.gov”

Sessions (R-TX-17) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “In an increasingly destabilized world, the addition of Finland and Sweden to NATO is critical to world security. Thank you Turkey for coming to an agreement!#NATO”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “Let’s be clear: Erdogan extorting Sweden and Finland in connection with their quest to join NATO is reprehensible. It debases what the NATO Alliance stands for. The only beneficiary of this extortion, other than Erdogan, is Putin. Biden praises Erdoğan for allowing Finland, Sweden to join NATO… | thehill.com”

Shaheen (D-NH), Tillis (R-NC) et al 6/30/22: Shaheen & Tillis Lead Press Availability with Bipartisan Congressional Delegation in Madrid, Conclude NATO Summit [joined by Durbin (D-IL), Coons (D-DE), Blunt (R-MO), Fischer (R-NE) and Ernst (R-IA)].

Malliotakis (R-NY) and Bilirakis (D-FL) 6/30/22: Malliotakis, Bilirakis Statement on Biden Meeting with Turkish President Erdoğan – During the meeting, Biden signaled support for Turkey’s plan to purchase warplanes from the U.S.

Maloney (D-NY) & Friends 6/30/22: Maloney, Bilirakis, Pappas Oppose Sale of F-16 Fighters and Modernization Kits to the Republic of Turkey

Cohen (D-TN-9) 06/30/2022: Tweet – “Turkey, Finland and Sweden have reached an agreement and now Finland and Sweden are on their way to joining NATO! As Co-Chair of the Turkey Caucus, I welcome these developments and was glad to see them come together to sort out differences. NATO is stronger together!”

Graham (R-SC) 06/29/2022: Twitter thread – “I support the Biden Administration’s decision to support the sale of new F-16s to our NATO ally, Turkey. While we have differences with Turkey, they are a NATO ally and it is in America’s national security interests to beef up their capabilities in a troubled region. Upgrading Turkey’s aviation capability will benefit Turkey, the U.S., NATO, and regional security. Biden administration throws support behind potential F-16 sale to Turkey… | reuters.com”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 06/30/2022: Retweet of @MikeEmanuelFox – “Malliotakis, Bilirakis Statement on President Biden’s Meeting with Turkish President Erdoğan During the meeting, Biden signaled support for Turkey’s plan to purchase warplanes from the U.S. -> Link to image”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “Finland and Sweden are welcomed additions to the NATO alliance. Their entry sends a clear message to Putin that his aggression has no place in Europe. In contrast, Erdogan’s use of Ukraine as leverage to delay their entry is yet another reminder that Turkey isn’t a reliable ally. Link to quoted tweet”

Cornyn (R-TX) 06/28/2022: Retweet of @jensstoltenberg – “We now have an agreement that paves the way for #Finland & #Sweden to join #NATO. I thank Presidents @RTErdogan & @Niinisto & @SwedishPM for the constructive spirit that made this historic decision possible. Link to image”

Durbin (D-IL) 06/28/2022: Twitter thread – “In Sweden yesterday with a bipartisan group of Senators to discuss the nation’s aspirations to join NATO and further emphasize the United States’ support for NATO as a whole. Link to image Our trip also happened to coincide with the major announcement that Turkey will drop its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. With these two nations in NATO, the organization will be much stronger and all the more prepared to counter Putin’s aggression.”

Graham (R-SC) 06/28/2022: Tweet – “Great news for NATO. The addition of Finland and Sweden will make NATO stronger as both are freedom-loving democratic countries. Appreciate all the parties for working out their differences with Turkey to create a win-win. Turkey lifts opposition to Finland, Sweden joining NATO… | foxnews.com”

Inhofe (R-OK) 06/29/2022: Tweet – “Glad to see Turkey lift its hold on Sweden & Finland NATO membership at #NATOSummit. These nations field modern capable militaries that will greatly contribute to burden sharing. I urge @POTUS and my Senate colleagues to work together to ratify these two new NATO members ASAP!”

Long (R-MO-7) 06/28/2022: Retweet of @terischultz – “Finnish President Sauli @niinisto modestly calls the agreement with #Turkey a “step forward” towards beginning accession negotiations to #NATO. True, the other 29 also have to agree but everyone but Anakara has been eagerly waiting. Link to quoted tweet”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 06/28/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul “A very welcome development to see Turkey, Finland & Sweden reach an agreement that paves the way for Finland & Sweden to join NATO. I firmly support their swift accession as NATO will be stronger with them as Allies.” Biden will travel to NATO summit in Spain after final G7 meetings in Germany… | cnn.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 06/28/2022: Tweet – “Very pleased that @NATO allies reached unanimity on support for Sweden’s and Finland’s bids to join the alliance. #SFRC has already begun our process of advice and consent for welcoming these allies and I look forward to swiftly advancing this process. Turkey lifts block on Finland and Sweden NATO bids… | politico.eu”

Risch (R-ID) 06/28/2022: Tweet – “It’s great to see #Turkey join our allies in support of #Finland and #Sweden joining #NATO. Our alliance’s strength comes from a unanimous commitment to each other, and I am glad to have all members supporting enlargement.”

Sánchez (D-CA-38) 06/28/2022: Tweet – “Welcome news! I support the constructive approach all three countries have shown in this negotiation. Looking forward to welcoming Finland and Sweden into @NATO. Link to quoted tweet”

Turner (R-OH-10) 06/29/2022: Retweet of @NATO – “Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden sign agreement paving the way for Finnish and Swedish #NATO membership #NATOSummit”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 06/27/2022: Twitter thread – “Pleased to have recently met with Atilla Kahveci, Mustafa Aydin and Gokham Dorum where we discussed the importance of their democracy and human rights in Turkey. (1/2) Link to image I also met with @EnesFreedom to discuss human rights in China, Turkey and elsewhere. We all admire @EnesFreedom’s courage to speak truth, even if it could hurt one’s career. (2/2) Link to image”

Kustoff (R-TN-8) 06/25/2022: Tweet – “I met with former NBA player @EnesFreedom, an outspoken fighter for civil rights in countries like China and Turkey. The U.S. cannot allow the CCP to continue committing human rights abuses. I appreciate Mr. Freedom’s leadership, and for working to hold China accountable. Link to image”

Morocco

Long (R-MO-7) 06/29/2022: Retweet of @Reuters – “Spain begins natural gas exports to Morocco following diplomatic row Spain begins natural gas exports to Morocco following diplomatic row | Reuters Link to image”

Other – Middle East

Omar (D-MN-5) 06/25/2022: Retweet of @sarahleah1 – “Remember that “withdrawal” from the Middle East, the recalibration @POTUS promised? DOA. Instead Biden is tangling us far more than any prior president with a dangerous new “security alliance” to defend the region’s autocrats. My analysis here: America’s Middle East ‘Withdrawal’ Breathes Its Last Breath… | prospect.org”