Legislative Round-Up- September 23, 2022

(SENATE NDAA – AMENDMENTS) SA 5569 (text), SA 5620 (text), SA 5608 (text): The Senate is currently dealing with HR 7900, a mini-bus bill passed in the House that includes the FY23 NDAA. The Senate will ultimately vote SA 5499, the managers’ amendment-in-the-nature-of-a-substitute (that will replace the entire House-passed text of HR 7900). Before that happens, the Senate is contending with proposed amendments to SA 5499. These include:

(BLOCK IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL) HR 8947 (pdf)/S. 4924 (pdf): Introduced in the House 9/21/22 by Waltz (R-FL) and 22 all-Republican cosponsors, and in the Senate 9/22/22 by Erst (R-IA) and 26 all-Republican cosponsors, “To continue in effect certain Executive orders imposing sanctions with respect to Iran, to prevent the waiver of certain sanctions imposed by the United States with respect to Iran until the Government of Iran ceases to attempt to assassinate United States officials, other United States citizens, and Iranian nationals residing in the United States, and for other purposes”, aka, “Preventing Underhanded and Nefarious Iranian Supported Homicides Act” aka “The PUNISH Act”. As described press releases touting the bill, “The PUNISH Act prevents the Biden administration from re-entering the Iran Nuclear Agreement until the U.S. can certify that Iran has not planned any assassination attempts on Americans for five years.” Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs, the Judiciary, Financial Services, Oversight and Reform, and Ways and Means. Also see:

(BLOCKING RETURN TO THE IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL) S. 1950: On 9/21/22, Lankford (R-OK) took to the Senate floor to use the murder of Mahsa Amini by Iranian authorities and the ensuing (and ongoing, escalating) popular protests in Iran to ask the Senate to take up and pass S. 1950 – [which he introduced way back on 5/27/21, along cosponsors Cornyn (R-TX) and Scott (R-SC)] by unanimous consent. This is a bill designed to block any return to an Iran nuclear deal by imposing “strict conditions on the lifting of sanctions imposed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran”. Back when it was introduced, S. 1950 was referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, where it has sat without attracting a single additional cosponsor (from either party) for nearly 16 months. Also see:

(US-ISRAEL MILITARY COOPERATION) HR 8903: Introduced 9/21/22 by Slotkin (D-MI), “To reauthorize United States-Israel cooperation to counter unmanned aerial systems.” Referred to the Committees on Armed Services and Foreign Affairs.

(THREE CHEERS FOR ISRAEL-ARAB NORMALIZATION!) S. Res. 773: Introduced 9/19/22 by Lankford (R-CO), Rosen (D-NV), Ernst (R-IA) and Booker (D-NJ), “A resolution commemorating the second anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords Declaration.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

(SYRIA NARCOTICS NETWORKS) HR 6265: Introduced 12/14/21 by Hill (R-AR) and Boyle (D-PA), and having 55 bipartisan cosponsors, “To require a strategy by the United States Government to disrupt and dismantle the Captagon trade and narcotics networks of Bashar al-Assad in Syria”. Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs; Intelligence; Armed Services; and the Judiciary. On 9/19/22, the House voted to suspend the rules and passed HR 6265. Also see:

(TARGETING HIZBALLAH) H. Res. 558: Introduced 7/26 by Deutch (D-FL) and having 60 bipartisan cosponsors, “Urging the European Union to designate Hizballah in its entirety as a terrorist organization.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. On 9/19/22, the House voted to suspend the rules and passed HR 6265. Also see:

(MORE NORMALIZATION/INTEGRATION, PLEASE!) HR XXXX: In his opening remarks at the 9/21/22 HFAC/MENA Subcommittee hearing on regional normalization (see Section 3, below), ranking member Wilson (R-SC) previewed legislation that is in the works: “I am currently working on a bill to expand the authority of the Middle East Regional Cooperation, to further regional normalization, counter antisemitism, and promote integration between Arab countries and Israel. This effort builds on the progress of the historic Abraham Accords and growing trends within the region to form times beneficial to research and development, anti-extremism efforts, and security cooperation.”

(INTERNET FREEDOM IN IRAN) Tenney-Malinowski et al letter to Yellen: On 9/22/22, Reps. Tenney (R-NY) and Malinowski (D-NJ) led a letter, cosigned by 18 House colleagues (bipartisan) to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, asking the Treasury Department to “take every step possible within its power to clarify existing guidance regarding general licenses for the provision of technology-related communications services to the Iranian people.” The letter also asks the Treasury Department to “expedite any related license requests from companies providing communication services that can better connect Iranians with the outside world, including from Starlink.” Also see:

(CHILE: BEING MEAN TO ISRAEL IS IPSO FACTO ANTISEMITIC!) Rubio letter to Chilean Ambassador to the US: On 9/21/22, Sen. Rubio (R-FL) sent a letter to Chilean Ambassador to the US Juan Gabriel Valdes explicitly characterizing an action by the government of Chile critical of the government of Israel as antisemitism. The letter states (among other things), “I am deeply disappointed that President Boric declined to accept the credentials of Israel’s newly appointed ambassador. This decision will certainly have negative consequences for Chile, Chile’s Jewish community, and supporters of the United States and Israel in the Americas.” Rubio closes his letter by acknowledging that the Chilean government has apologized to the new Israeli ambassador and will now accept his credentials, but also by suggesting that this is not enough (and once again characterizing the earlier decision to not accept the credentials as antisemitic, rather than reflecting a legitimate political disagreement between two sovereign states): “In order to reverse the trend of rising antisemitism in Chile, I urge you to convey to your government that President Boric should accept Ambassador Artzyeli’s credentials without delay, issue an apology to Chile’s Jewish community, and commit to opposing antisemitism in all of its forms.” Also see: Rubio press release, entitled Rubio Condemns Antisemitism in Chile After Chilean President Snubs Israeli Ambassador

(TARGETING ESG/SUSTAINALYTICS) Toomey Letters to 12 ESG Ratings Firms: On 9/20/22, Toomey (R-PA) sent letters asking as ratings firms to provide information regarding their practices on calculating companies’ environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scores. The letters specifically ask for in details on transparency, alleged conflicts of interest, and alleged use of biased sources. Notably, one of the firms to which Toomey sent a letter, Sustainalytics, has been the target of a massive campaign alleging that it is guilty of antisemitism and support for BDS, based on the fact that it maintained global human rights ratings which, when applied to Israel, showed Israel (accurately) in an unfavorable light. Under pressure from pro-Israel activists, Sustainalytics jettisoned its human rights ratings entirely – an action that not only failed to assuage its critics but seems to have encouraged them to double down (in effect Sustainalytics action is being treated as confirmation that it was doing something wrong – as opposed to confirmation of the fact that it lacked backbone to stand behind its Israel ratings – and that supposed confirmation is now being weaponized to attack ESG firms/policies in general). Notably, Toomey has no legal authority to demand anything from these 12 firms (though as ranking member on the Banking Committee, there is an implied threat of hearings and potential subpoenas lurking behind the text of the letter). Also see: press release.

(IAEA MUST STAND UP TO BIDEN ON IRAN) Risch-Rubio-Portman letter to IAEA DG: On 9/16/22, Sens. Risch (R-ID), Rubio (R-FL), and Portman (R-OH) sent a letter to IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi. The letter urges the IAEA not to give in to pressure – including from the U.S. to stop investigating Iran in the context of efforts to achieve an Iran nuclear deal. The letter closes: “Your leadership has been substantial and should be credited with restoring the credibility of the IAEA, in particular with regard to its work in Iran. As you engage with the United States and other parties to the prospective nuclear agreement with Iran, we urge you to remain steadfast in your commitments that Iran provides honest responses regarding its nuclear program and is held to account for any wrongdoing under its international nuclear commitments.” Also see

2. Another Bad Faith Pile-On Against Rep. Tlaib

Fall is in the air so apparently it’s time again for yet another bad faith pile-on against Rep. Tlaib (D-MI), based on groundless allegations of antisemitism — this time based on what appears to be a deliberate and malicious misrepresentation of something she said (shocking, I know).

As a reminder, almost exactly a year ago, in the context of consideration of an extra $1 billion for Israel for Iron Dome, the world witnessed an outrageous bad faith pile-on targeting Tlaib for daring to oppose the funding, using the fact that she uttered the word “apartheid” on the House floor — to describe Israeli policies that Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Btselem, and plenty of others have observed meet the legal definition of apartheid — as the hook. This pile-on was started by Republicans — who clearly saw this as an opportunity to score points against not only Tlaib but Democrats in general — but it became bipartisan, most notably when Deutch (D-FL) joined in the “I’ll-score-my-own-pro-Israel-points-at-Tlaib’s-expense” chorus by echoing/escalating the accusation that by using the term “apartheid” Tlaib was guilty of antisemitism.

A year later, it’s the same playbook, but even more overtly hateful and disingenuous. For an elegant summary of what Tlaib said (with links to the original source) and how it is being mis-represented, see this superb article from the Intercept – Fact Check: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Said Progressives Must Oppose Israeli Apartheid – and see this excellent thread from IMEU 9/21/22:

“…During an @ajpaction seminar earlier this week, @reprashida took a stand in support of freedom and justice for all. ‘You cannot claim to hold progressive values, yet back Israel’s apartheid government,’ she said. Now, groups who support Israeli apartheid and its violent oppression of Palestinians are attacking the progressive representative for taking a stand against apartheid. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is a progressive who represents a growing number of Americans who understand that equality and justice are indeed for all, without exception. The world’s leading human rights groups, including @HRW, @amnesty, and even the @UN, all agree that Israel oppresses Palestinians through a brutally violent apartheid system. These are shameful and racist attacks against the only Palestinian woman in Congress for taking a stand against apartheid and simply stating what the world’s leading human rights groups have been saying. The longer we enable Israel’s apartheid—through silence, direct support, or US funding—the longer Palestinians go without freedom. @RepRashida is right: supporting Palestinian freedom is the progressive and right thing to do.”

And once again, as Democrats cravenly rushed to throw one of their own under the bus — for the sin of expressing legitimate criticism of Israel — their doing so was not only cheered on by Republicans (see: Fox News 9/22/22 – Kellyanne Conway blasts Rashida Tlaib for ‘outward anti-Semitic’ claims: ‘I’m with Debbie Wasserman Schultz’), but is being leveraged as validation of the accusation that the Democratic party has an antisemitism problem (an accusation linked to criticism of Zionism and Israel – in contrast to Republican politicians, who merely traffic in old-school Jew hatred, but not to worry because, hey, they really really love Israel so that means nothing they do could possibly be antisemitic). For example, see: New York Post 9/23/22: Tlaib’s anti-Israel slander shows just how far Democrats have strayed; Jewish News Syndicate 9/23/22: Will Rashida Tlaib get away with her anti-Semitic comments?

Also, as a reminder, it was just last week that HFAC Chairman Meeks (D-NY) and every member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee similarly threw Rep. Omar (D-MN) under the bus, in the context of an amendment offered by Rep. Pfluger (R-TX) targeting the use of the word “apartheid” — and to be clear, Pfluger was absolutely explicit that the amendment was an attack on Omar (for details see last week’s Round-Up).

Members’ Tweets/statements defending what Rep. Tlaib actually said:

Exactly ONE member of Congress (so far) has spoken up to defend Tlaib. This would be Newman (D-IL-3), who enjoys the dubious distinction of being lame duck. Meaning that while Tlaib no doubt welcomes her support, it is not especially consequential in terms of the dynamics in Congress (and for Newman, going out on a limb for her House colleague does not involve taking an actual risk). Her tweets on the topic:

Tweets/statements by groups attacking/piling on against Rep. Tlaib & brazenly misrepresenting what she said

A lot of the usual suspects weighed in attacking Tlaib (the entire drama was arguably kicked off by a shamefully misleading tweet from the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt, below). But not just the usual suspect – even J Street got into the act this time.

Groups & expert/prominent individuals highlighting what Rep. Tlaib actually said & what the controversy over her words is really about

Media

3. Hearings & Markups



September 21, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism held a hearing entitled, Examining the U.S. Interest in Regional Security Cooperation in the Middle East and North Africa: Opportunities, Obstacles, and Objectives [a more accurate title might have been: “Putting Normalization of Israel’s Ties with the Arab World at the Center of U.S. Foreign Policy in the Region”. Witnesses were: Daniel Shapiro, Atlantic Council/former US Ambassador to Israel (statement); Andrew Exum, Hakluyt & Company/former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East (statement); Linda Robinson, former Director of the Center for Middle East Public Policy, RAND Corporation (statement); and David Schenker, WINEP/former Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs (statement). Also see:

NOTE: Last week’s Round-Up noted that passage by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee of the FY23 State Department Authorization bill, including 2 Israel/Palestine-related provisions (one attacking the UN’s Commission of Inquiry on Israel, and the other [coming via an amendment offered by Van Hollen (D-MD)] requiring the US to share its report on the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh). What was left out of last week’s report was the transcript of that SFRC meeting. That transcript includes

4. On the Record

Media & Members – Elections

General

The Intercept 9/22/22: Norm Coleman Oversees GOP Congressional War Chest, Then Lobbies on Saudi Arabia’s Behalf

Minnesota

Mondoweiss 9/21/22: AIPAC secretly spent over $350,000 trying to stop Ilhan Omar from being reelected

Omar (D-MN-5) 09/21/2022: Tweet – “Link to quoted tweet”

Jewish Insider 9/21/22: United Democracy Project spent $350,000 in Ilhan Omar race, campaign filings show [“Early last month, United Democracy Project, a super PAC affiliated with AIPAC, quietly contributed $350,000 to a separate group created to boost a top Democratic primary challenger to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, new filings from the Federal Election Commission revealed on Tuesday.”]

Middle East Eye 9/21/22: Pro-Israel group spent $350,000 to foil Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s re-election

Utah

Jewish Insider 9/20/22: In Utah Senate campaign, Evan McMullin’s independent views on foreign policy

Media/Report – General

JTA 9/22/22: A Capitol Hill hearing on antisemitism and big tech turned acrimonious — and ended with warnings about legislation

Jewish Insider 9/22/22: Pelosi: Too early to say if an Iran deal would be given House vote

Washington Free Beacon 9/19/22: Congress Wants Access to Iran Nuclear Deal Docs

Jewish Insider 9/19/22: Tensions brew at international antisemitism task force hearing [“The panel of social media executives was preceded by another panel featuring the State Department’s antisemitism envoy Amb. Deborah Lipstadt, former Canadian Minister of Justice and Attorney General Irwin Cotler, Organization of American States Commissioner to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Fernando Lottenberg and Israeli antisemitism envoy Noa Tishby. Tishby blasted model Bella Hadid for her social media posts targeting Israel. ‘It has an impact. She is, in effect, to an audience of tens of millions, calling for the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state. But nobody is going to cancel Bella Hadid. No social media platform is going to suspend her.’”]

Haaretz 9/18/22: Israeli Investigation of Shireen Abu Akleh’s Death Fails to Convince Key U.S. Lawmakers

Times of Israel 9/17/22: Bill that prevents US funds going to antisemitic Gazan textbooks passes cmte. vote

Members on the Record

Palestine/Palestinians/Support for Palestinian Rights (and the targeting thereof)

Newman (D-IL-3) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “I am so happy to receive the Champion of Palestinian Rights Award. I will always speak up to uphold peace and justice everyone. Link to quoted tweet”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “The newly released forensic analysis of the murder of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli Defense Forces is further grounds for the U.S. @StateDept to demand accountability for the murder of an American citizen. #JusticeForShireen Link to quoted tweet”

Mast (R-FL-18) 09/21/2022: Tweet – “My bill is simple: no taxpayer funding to indoctrinate terrorists. How is this even a bill that needs to be passed? This bill would prevent US funds going to antisemitic textbooks in Gaza… | jpost.com”

Manning (D-NC-6) 09/21/2022: Retweet of @DemMaj4Israel – “Thank you, @RepKManning, for speaking out about the disturbing educational materials used in @UNRWA textbooks and in Palestinian Authority-led schools that perpetuate antisemitism and bring us further from peace. Link to video”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 09/21/2022: Retweet of @DemMaj4Israel – “Rep. @BradSherman’s bill H.R.2374, the Peace and Tolerance in Palestinian Education Act, is vital legislation that would combat the dangerous anti-Israel and antisemitic content found in educational materials at @UNRWA and Palestinian Authority schools. Link to video”

Zeldin (R-NY-1) 09/20/2022: Tweet – “CUNY appointed a former leader in a pro-Hamas organization to oversee an investigation into antisemitism. If that’s what you view as a legitimate investigation, you may as well not have one at all. It’s long past time to clean house at CUNY! Link to image” Also see – press release

Mast (R-FL-18) 09/17/2022: Tweet – “Hate is a learned behavior. In the case of kids growing up in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, it’s literally being taught in their schools. Defunding Extremism in Palestinian Authority-Controlled Areas… | mast.house.gov”

Banks (R-IN-3) 09/16/2022: Retweet of @RepTenney – “Spreading clearly anti-Semitic conspiracies about Israel and defending it as “legitimate speculation” as @MESA_1966 recently did is wrong & perpetuates hate. I’m honored to join with ⁦@RepJimBanks⁩ to call out this blatant anti-Semitism. GOP Probes Academic Group After It Defends Professor Who Blamed Rushdie Attack on Israel – Washington Free Beacon”

Farewell, Ted Deutch (We’ll Stay in Touch)

Cicilline (D-RI-1) 09/21/2022: Tweet – “Going to miss you, @RepTedDeutch. @AJCGlobal’s gain is certainly Congress’s loss. Link to video”

Deutch (D-FL) 9/21/22: Statement on the House floor entitled, “Reflections of my time in Congress” [“I was elected on April 13, 2010, and sworn in 2 days later, which is not a whole lot of time for people to plan to come, but they dropped everything to come even on short notice, and we packed the place. So many dear friends and family were with me that day, filling up this

Gallery. It is hard to single any of them out. There were people who cared about every issue under the Sun, with so many different visions for what the future of our country could be. But many of the faces in the gallery that day who decided it was worth coming for that moment, many

of them were people that I had gotten to know in my 25 years living in Boca Raton through our shared involvement in our local Jewish community. They are people who share my strong commitment to bettering not only the American Jewish community, not only the global Jewish

community, but our Nation and our world through our community’s advocacy and service.

They are people who share my strong commitment to bettering not only the American Jewish community, not only the global Jewish community, but our Nation and our world through our community’s advocacy and service. I have seen their faces every day of this journey, as I fought anti-Semitism as cofounder of the Bipartisan Taskforce for Combating Anti-Semitism; bolstered our Nation’s relationships in the international community as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee chair; strengthened the U.S.-Israel relationship as a loud, proud, and consistent advocate for Congress’ bipartisan commitment to the U.S.-Israel strategic partnership, to Iron Dome funding, to bilateral cooperation between our two nations, and for calling out anti-Semitism wherever it appears on whichever side of the political aisle…”

Israel – Iran

Joyce (R-OH-14) 09/21/2022: Tweet – “Iran is a threat to the well-being of the American people and the security of one of our great allies: Israel. That’s why I was proud to join legislators in introducing the Solidify Iran Sanctions Act to undermine Iran’s ability to finance terrorism. House Dems, GOP working together to make Iran sanctions permanent… | foxnews.com”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 09/21/2022: Retweet of @RepMalliotakis – “If @POTUS is serious about protecting Israel & preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, his admin CANNOT rejoin the failed JCPOA. We must use maximum pressure against the leading state sponsor of terrorism – especially as they continue to target Americans on US soil.”

Hinson (R-IA-1) 09/20/2022: Tweet – “Absolutely disgusting. Raisi’s abhorrent statements denying the Holocaust & rejecting Israel’s right to exist should not be legitimized at the UN General Assembly this week. #UNGA Iran president repeats call for nuclear deal guarantees… | jpost.com”

Israel/Abraham Accords/Normalization

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “Last week we celebrated the 2nd anniversary of the signing of the historical Abraham Accords that brought historic stability to the Middle East. Thank you to the House Abraham Accords Caucus for hosting this critical discussion so we may continue to collaborate to achieve peace. Link to image”

Carey (R-OH-15) 09/21/2022: Tweet – “Two years ago, President Trump signed the landmark Abraham Accords to help bring peace as well as economic and national security to our ally Israel and their neighboring nations in the Middle East.”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 09/17/2022: Retweet of @RepTedDeutch – “Yesterday marked the 2nd anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords & the beginning of a new geopolitical era in the Middle East. The Accords have unleashed an unparalleled amount of cooperation & people-to-people ties between Israel & its regional partners – new and old.”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 09/16/2022: Twitter thread – “Yesterday marked the 2nd anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords & the beginning of a new geopolitical era in the Middle East. The Accords have unleashed an unparalleled amount of cooperation & people-to-people ties between Israel & its regional partners – new and old. The Abraham Accords also ushered in a new and more hopeful era of friendship btwn Jews & Muslims in the Mid East and around the world. I look forward to continuing to strengthen & expand the Accords to realize our shared vision of a more prosperous, secure, and tolerant Mid East.”

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 09/16/2022: Tweet – “Today we celebrate two years of peace in the Middle East under the historic #AbrahamAccords. Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE prove that Jews and Arabs can peacefully cooperate and live harmoniously. I’m hopeful that peace can extend throughout the continent and beyond.”

Joyce (R-OH-14) 09/16/2022: Tweet – “Today we celebrate two years of peace under the #AbrahamAccords. I’m proud of the important role America played in this historic achievement and will continue to fight for policies that support a strong U.S.-Israel relationship and promote peace and security in the Middle East.”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 09/16/2022: Twitter thread – “This week, the Abraham Accords Caucus and I hosted young leaders from Accords countries at the Capitol and introduced a resolution to commemorate the 2nd anniversary of the Abraham Accords and commit to building on our progress toward peace and prosperity in the region. Schneider, Colleagues in House Abraham Accords Caucus Commemorate 2-Year Anniversary of Historic Abraham Accords Signing… | schneider.house.gov”

Wagner (R-MO-2) 09/16/2022: Twitter thread – “I joined my colleagues to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords. Over the past two years, the Abraham Accords have already yielded tangible benefits to the people of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. Link to image The Accords have become a pillar of stability in the Middle East, and they have helped maintain our commitment to supporting our partners in the region. It remains critical we work with our Israeli and Arab partners to combat extremism in the region and build on President Trump’s efforts to create economic opportunities and advance U.S. national security interests.” Also see: Wagner et al press release

Israel (general)

Van Hollen (D-MD) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “Agree. This is a welcome statement from @yairlapid. Vital to develop a political track to move the parties toward this goal and, in the meantime, all parties should refrain from actions that make this goal more difficult to achieve. Link to quoted tweet”

Nadler (D-NY-10) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “I too agree. PM’s Lapid’s statement of support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is an important step in the right direction. Link to quoted tweet”

Long (R-MO-7) 09/23/2022: Retweet of @mikepompeo – “The UK should move its embassy to Israel’s undivided capital Jerusalem. We did it, it’s the right thing to do, and we proved the hysterics wrong.”

Rubio (R-FL) 09/21/2022: Twitter thread – “Sen. Rubio sent a letter to @jg_valdes, #Chile’s Ambassador to the U.S., condemning President Boric’s behavior toward the Israeli ambassador and warning of the rising rate of antisemitic incidents in Chile. Read more English/Español: Rubio Condemns Antisemitism in Chile After Chilean President Snubs Israeli Ambassador… | rubio.senate.gov El sen. Rubio le envió una carta a @jg_valdes, Embajador de #Chile ante EE.UU., condenando el comportamiento del Presidente Boric hacia el embajador israelí y advirtiendo sobre el aumento de la tasa de incidentes antisemitas en Chile. Lea más Rubio Condena el Anti-Semitismo en Chile Tras Desafío de Pdte. Chileno al Embajador Israelí… | rubio.senate.gov”

Syria

Risch (R-ID) 09/19/2022: Tweet – “.@FIFAWorldCup’s proposal to rebuild sports arenas & host soccer games in #Syria is likely a clear violation of the #CaesarAct. It’s shameful #FIFA would seek to rehabilitate the #Assad regime. The int’l community should instead focus on accountability for Assad’s atrocities.”

Hill (R-AR-2) 09/16/2022: Twitter thread – “Ridiculous that @WhiteHouse left Syria off its list of major drug transit/major illicit drug producing countries. The production & trade of the drug Captagon provides a financial lifeline to Assad, undermines families/local communities, and finances Iran-backed groups in region. In July, I led a letter with Sen. @RogerMarshallMD and @RepBrendanBoyle to @SecBlinken urging admin to review if Syria met the criteria of a “major illicit drug producing country” or “major drug-transit country” under the Foreign Assistance Act. RELEASE: Rep. French Hill Leads Letter to State Department on Syria’s Narcotics Trade… | hill.house.gov I’ve also introduced H.R. 6265, the CAPTAGON Act, to disrupt and dismantle narcotics production and trafficking and affiliated networks linked to the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria. It was included in the House-passed FY2023 NDAA. RELEASE: Rep. Hill Provisions Included in 2023 Defense Bill… | hill.house.gov I’m hopeful the CAPTAGON Act is included in the final FY2023 NDAA. The U.S. government must do all it can to disrupt the industrial-level drug production currently taking place in Syria. Disappointed the Biden Administration failed to take action.”

Lebanon

Iran

Cohen (D-TN) 9/23/22: press release – “The death in police custody of Mahsa Amini has sparked outrage and protests across Iran. The hijab mandate dating from 1981 is widely flouted and its enforcement by the Morality Police is random, oppressive and unjust. I support the Biden Administration’s decision to sanction the police force for its role in Amini’s death. The police crackdown on women protesting Amini’s death and the hijab law must end, and a serious re-thinking of the hijab law must be on the agenda.”

Beyer (D-VA-8) 09/22/2022: Retweet of @SecBlinken – “We have sanctioned Iran’s Morality Police, the entity responsible for the arrest and death of #Mahsa_Amini, and designated seven other Iranian security officials responsible for suppressing non-violent protests.” Also re-tweeted by: Deutch (D-FL-22)

Cicilline (D-RI-1) 09/22/2022: Twitter thread – “The Iranian women who are protesting – and the men who are supporting them – are standing up to an incredibly repressive regime that is doing all it can to keep them silenced. #MahsaAmini should still be alive. And Iranians are rightfully angry. At least 9 killed as Iran protests spread over woman’s death… | apnews.com But, it wasn’t always this way. Iran used to be a country that supported women’s rights. But under the Ayatollah, we’ve seen incredible human rights abuses and the systematic oppression of women and girls. To those protesting: we hear you, we see you, we stand with you.”

Coons (D-DE) 09/23/2022: Tweet – “I stand with the women of Iran as they demand justice for the death of #MahsaAmini in the custody of Iranian Morality Police. I’m glad the Biden Administration is taking action to promote accountability. Designating Iran’s Morality Police and Seven Officials for Human Rights Abuses in Iran – United States Department of State”

Cotton (R-AR) 09/22/2022: Retweet of @KatieBrittforAL – “.@TomCottonAR is 100% correct — the Biden Administration has a simple choice between standing with those brave Iranians chanting “death to the dictator,” or with a regime that chants “death to America.” #alsen”

Cotton (R-AR) 09/22/2022: Retweet of @KatieBrittforAL – “Giving hundreds of billions of dollars in sanctions relief to Iran’s terrorist regime is incompatible with standing with the protesters and women across Iran who want their core human rights, liberties, and dignity to be respected. #alsen”

Cruz (R-TX) 09/22/2022: Retweet of @RepTenney – “The U.S. should deny entry to those who pose a threat to national security. Iranian President Raisi murders political dissenters and threatens the assassination of President Trump and @MikePompeo. Read my op-ed w/ @SenTedCruz in @NewsweekOpinion #UNGA Ebrahim Raisi is a monster. His entry into the U.S. was inexcusable | Opinion”

Cruz (R-TX) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “Ebrahim Raisi, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran should never have been allowed to enter our country! Read my op-ed with @RepTenney here Ebrahim Raisi is a monster. His entry into the U.S. was inexcusable | Opinion”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 09/22/2022: Retweet of @JakeSullivan46 – “Today, the United States is sanctioning Iran’s so-called “Morality” Police responsible for the death of #MahsaAmini. We will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable and support Iranians’ ability to protest freely.”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 09/22/2022: Twitter thread – “Mahsa Amini’s death at the hands of the “morality police” is yet another egregious human rights violation committed by the Iranian regime. Brave Iranians, many of them women, are protesting this injustice across the country. Iran must allow women the freedoms they deserve. Link to quoted tweet As @POTUS says, the US stands with these protestors. I’m pleased the Administration sanctioned Iran’s “morality police” & others involved in the violent suppression of the protests. More must be done to address the full scope of Iran’s aggression and human rights violations.”

Diaz-Balart (R-FL-25) 09/22/2022: Twitter thread – “While the #Iranian people are demanding freedom, the regime is suppressing them w/ violence, censorship & internet blackouts.The Biden Admin must stand w/ the Iranian people by strengthening sanctions on the regime, & putting an end to further appeasement of their oppressors. 1/3 The #Irandeal doesn’t address the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses, acts of terrorism, ballistic weapons program, & the attempted assassinations of Americans on U.S. soil. 2/3 Conveying legitimacy and billions in sanctions relief to those murderers would be a betrayal of our values, our national security interests, and those risking their lives for freedom today. 3/3”

Durbin (D-IL) 09/23/2022: Tweet – “I stand with the women of Iran who are protesting for their basic human rights after the horrific murder of Masha Amini. Women in every corner of the world deserve to live free from fear, intimidation, and violence. Women’s rights are human rights. Link to quoted tweet”

Ernst (R-IA) 09/23/2022: Tweet – “President Biden has shown weakness in the face of our adversaries, letting Iran’s President step foot on American soil at the very same time Iran has active bounties on U.S. citizens & officials.”

Lankford (R-OK) 09/23/2022: Tweet – “This is what tyranny looks like. Please pray for the freedom-loving people of Iran who are standing up to the Iranian regime despite the ongoing dangers they face. Iran’s Internet Shutdown Hides a Deadly Cover-Up… | wired.co.uk”

Levin (D-MI-9) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “I am awed by the bravery of Iranian women who are demanding their rights from a brutal regime. @POTUS can help the people of Iran stand up to their leaders by ensuring they can access the internet.”

Levin (D-MI-9) 09/23/2022: Retweet of @SecBlinken – “We took action today to advance Internet freedom and the free flow of information for the Iranian people, issuing a General License to provide them greater access to digital communications to counter the Iranian government’s censorship.”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 09/23/2022: Tweet – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks: The Biden Administration is rightfully designating Iran’s Morality Police, and additional Iranian security officials, over the death of Masha Amini and for their abuse and violence against Iranian women and peaceful protestors. Treasury Sanctions Iran’s Morality Police and Senior Security Officials for Violence Against Protesters and the Death of Mahsa Amini… | home.treasury.gov”

Murphy (D-CT) 09/22/2022: Retweet of @amanpour – ““This… does feel different,” Senator @ChrisMurphyCT tells me of the protests in Iran. “The scope of these protests… really [is] without precedent.” “It’s really critical for us with both words & deeds to put ourselves on the side of democracy & human rights inside of Iran.” Link to video”

Murphy (D-CT) 09/23/2022: Retweet of @AlirezaNader – “Thank you @ChrisMurphyCT for supporting the aspirations of the #Iranian people for a democratic political system in #Iran. #Mahsa_Amini Link to quoted tweet”

Norman (R-SC-5) 09/23/2022: Tweet – “It’s great to see Iranian woman & men rising up (1) against the tyranny and oppression of an evil government, and (2) in support of their own basic rights. Incredibly brave.”

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14) 09/23/2022: Tweet – “Solidarity with the courageous women and allies in Iran protesting for their freedom. Mahsa Amini was senselessly murdered by the same patriarchal and autocratic forces repressing women the world over. The right to choose belongs to us all, from hijabs to reproductive care.”

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14) 09/23/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@Ostrov_A This is completely false. Here is just one example from 9/21 of what I’ve been sharing on various platforms. Try checking your claims before you make them next time. We have been and continue to stand with the women of Iran fighting for their liberation Link to video”

Pelosi (D-CA-12) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “The courageous voices of the Iranian people are being heard around the world. The United States Congress joins them in mourning the horrific death of Mahsa Amini. Tehran must end its violent, systematic campaign of abuse against women and girls.” Retweeted by Lieu (D-CA-33)

Roy (R-TX-21) 09/22/2022: Retweet of @MonicaCrowley – “The Iranian people are again in open revolt against their tyrannical, murderous, terror-sponsoring theocracy. And our regime is working overtime to help salvage that freedom-crushing regime by setting it on a glide-path to a nuclear weapon. Truly evil Link to video”

Rubio (R-FL) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “It is welcomed news that #Iran’s “morality police” will be sanctioned for the horrific death of #MahsaAmini. The regime should be held fully accountable for its lawless actions. Why is the Biden Admin still offering sanctions relief for this murderous regime’s nuclear program?”

Schiff (D-CA-28) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “Brave women in Iran are risking everything to confront one of the world’s most violent, repressive regimes. With Iran at UNGA, we must demand investigations into its human rights violations and treatment of prisoners and protestors. We must fight for freedom at home and abroad.”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “For too long, the Iranian people have been deprived of their fundamental freedoms. Today, Iranian women are standing up to the regime’s oppressive laws following the tragic death of #MahsaAmini It’s critical to support those who are fighting for freedom & human rights in #Iran Link to quoted tweet”

Smith (D-WA-9) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “This is the right move. Iran’s so-called Morality Police must be held accountable for their violent response to nonviolent protests after the unjust and tragic killing of Mahsa Amini. Link to quoted tweet”

Swalwell (D-CA-15) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “Kevin McCarthy would make a great Speaker of the House. In Iran. But in America, women have long enjoyed freedom of their bodies. We won’t go back.”

Swalwell (D-CA-15) 09/23/2022: Tweet – “Today Kevin McCarthy will lay out his case for being Speaker of the House. He’s calling it “Commitment to America.” Yet it strips women of all bodily freedoms. So let’s call it what it is, Commitment to Iran. #CommitmentToIran #HouseGOP”

Swalwell (D-CA-15) 09/23/2022: Tweet – “If women in Iran can risk their lives to protest a murderous regime that denies them bodily freedom, can you register to vote and demand bodily freedom for women in America? #RoevemberIsComing I am a voter. Our democracy works best when we all participate… | iAmAVoter.com”

Swalwell (D-CA-15) 09/23/2022: Tweet – “To the courageous women of Iran: The world sees you and we stand in solidarity with you. Stay Strong. Link to quoted tweet”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “Sanctioning Iran’s “Morality Police” is pointless if your longterm objective is to finalize a deal with the regime that provides it with billions to expand its terror machine! If the Biden Admin truly wanted to stand with the Iranian people, it’d walk away from the deal now.”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 09/23/2022: Twitter thread – “I stand in solidarity with the #IranProtests as they fight for a woman’s right to bodily autonomy and against police brutality in the wake of the horrifying murder of #MahsaAmini Link to image Read about the protests here: At least 9 killed as Iran protests spread over woman’s death… | washingtonpost.com”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “I applaud this action. We stand with the Iranian people and all those protesting the abominable actions of the Iranian regime’s “Morality Police.” State-sanctioned violence against non-violent protestors should be denounced wherever it takes place. Link to quoted tweet”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “I stand in solidarity with the brave Iranian women protesting a violent, repressive regime’s treatment of women and girls. We must fight for freedom and human rights around the world and continue to hold violators accountable. U.S. places sanctions on Iran’s morality police for abuse of women… | reuters.com”

Wyden (D-OR) 09/23/2022: Tweet – “Internet shutdowns are a desperate attempt from authoritarian governments to stifle dissent, censor information flows, and isolate their citizens. The people of Iran deserve to have their voices heard. #KeepItOn Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 09/21/2022: Tweet – “Congress should be pushing for a strong US deterrence strategy against #Iran by: Imposing clear consequences for further Iranian nuclear enrichment and weaponization advances | Boosting partner capabilities and regional military cooperation |Codifying the existing sanctions”

Cotton (R-AR) 09/21/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden is selling out the Iranian protestors for the same reason Barack Obama betrayed the 2009 Green revolutionaries: a blind obsession with a terrible nuclear deal. Cotton Condemns President Biden’s Response to Iran Protests | U.S. Senator Cotton of Arkansas” [text of statement delivered by Cotton on Senate floor 9/21/22 – also can be found in Congressional Record]

DesJarlais (R-TN-4) 09/21/2022: Twitter thread – “President Biden’s speech today at the United Nations was merely words. For the past 2 years he has weakened our national security, opened our border to foreign terrorists, botched a deadly Afghanistan withdrawal, & made it clear to our adversaries the US can be walked over. (1/3) Leader Schumer has also stalled bringing the NDAA to the Senate floor. Why does the Democratic leadership not think funding our military is a priority despite increasing hostility from our adversaries? (2/3) It is past time for the President to get serious about the threats that China, Russia and Iran pose to this nation by supporting the bolstering of our national defense and closing our southern border. (3/3)”

Ernst (R-IA) 09/21/2022: Twitter thread – “.@POTUS cleared Iran’s president – the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism – to attend the @UN General Assembly today with Secret Service tasked to protect him. President Raisi, the leader of a regime actively trying to kill Americans at home and abroad, will receive protection provided by the American taxpayer during his visit.”

Ernst (R-IA) 09/21/2022: Tweet – “Despite Iran having active bounties on U.S. officials, U.S. citizens, and Iranian Dissidents living in America, the Biden administration allowed Iranian President Raisi to step foot on American soil. Link to video”

Ernst (R-IA) 09/21/2022: Tweet – “Don’t miss this: @JoeBiden is allowing the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism on U.S. soil despite Iran’s ongoing attempts to assassinate Trump administration officials.”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “The world was SAFE under Trump. No new wars, Iran & China were on the defensive, America was energy secure, and we had a secure border. Our enemies & allies had RESPECT for our country… not anymore! The world is unraveling under Biden because he’s an America LAST President!”

Lankford (R-OK) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “As protests erupted across Iran—Democrats blocked my work to make it harder for #Iran to get nuclear weapons and fund terrorism. We must send a message to the Iranian people that we stand with your passion for freedom, not your terrorist regime. #IranProtests Link to video” Also on GETTR

Leahy (D-VT) 09/22/2022: Twitter thread – “Wedn. I attended #UNGA77 as a Senate Delegate & listened to Iran’s Pres. Raisi claim his govt. is a model for justice. All while children are being shot by his ‘morality police’ for peacefully protesting. Actions speak louder than words. I stand w/ those who are #WalkingUnveiled. We should all stand with the brave women of Iran and their supporters protesting the human rights abuses of the Iranian govt. & demanding basic rights for women. Their courage gives me hope for a brighter future in Iran. #MahsaAmini #IranProtests #WalkingUnveiled”

Rogers (R-AL-3) 09/21/2022: Twitter thread – “When President Trump was in the White House, our enemies knew that our nation was strong again. Now that Joe Biden is president Russia, China and Iran are taking advantage of the WEAKEST leader our nation has had in decades. Joe Biden needs to WAKE UP before it’s too late. Putin warns West: Threat to resort to nuclear weapons ‘not a bluff’… | foxnews.com”

Steube (R-FL-17) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “Biden shouldn’t have allowed Raisi on American soil. The Iranian government continues to back state-sponsored terrorism and violates human rights. Once again, Biden blatantly ignored a threat to America’s national security. Link to quoted tweet”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 09/21/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian people are demonstrating tremendous courage against a disgustingly brutal regime. Moments like this change the course of human history. We must do everything we can to ensure the Iranian people prevail. #Mahsa_Amini #IranProtests”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. should deny entry to those who pose a threat to national security. Iranian President Raisi murders political dissenters and threatens the assassination of President Trump and @MikePompeo. Read my op-ed w/ @SenTedCruz in @NewsweekOpinion #UNGA Ebrahim Raisi is a monster. His entry into the U.S. was inexcusable | Opinion”

Wenstrup (R-OH-2) 09/21/2022: Tweet – “I am joining @greta on @newsmax tonight at 6:15 to discuss emerging threats of bioweapons from our adversaries such as Iran and Russia. Be sure to tune in!”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 09/22/2022: Twitter thread – “The people of Iran are tired of living under theocracy and brutal oppression. The death of Mahsa Amini has mobilized thousands in support of basic human rights & self-determination. Their bravery is inspiring. Comms is critical to amplification, but big tech has a record of appeasing the Iranian regime and censoring content. I also urge @USTreasury @SecYellen to work with providers to help facilitate internet connections to those protesting the regime. #Iranianrevolution”

Cotton (R-AR) 09/19/2022: Tweet – “Ebrahim Raisi is a mass murderer serving a terrorist regime. It is a complete disgrace for President Biden to allow Raisi to set foot on American soil, especially when Iran is trying to assassinate senior U.S. officials.”

Cruz (R-TX) 09/19/2022: Tweet – “Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has a record of terrorist activities. He is also listed by the State Department as ineligible for entering the US. Nevertheless, the Biden admin seems set on circumventing these restrictions. Sen. Cruz Introduces the SEVER Act to Ban Iranian President Raisi from Entering the United States | U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas”

Cruz (R-TX) 09/19/2022: Tweet – “22-year-old Iranian woman beaten to death by the regime for not wearing a head scarf. In unrelated news, American CBS journalist meekly wears a head scarf while listening attentively to Iranian dictator & mass-murderer deny the Holocaust. Link to quoted tweet”

Kim (R-CA-39) 09/19/2022: Tweet – “Despite our bipartisan plea for #NoVisa4Raisi, the Biden administration granted Iran President Raisi entry to the United States as the Iranian regime backs terrorism, peddles conspiracy theories and endangers both its own people and Americans. Lawmakers urge Biden to deny Iranian president entry into US for UN meeting over ‘gross violations’ of rights… | foxnews.com”

Kim (R-CA-39) 09/20/2022: Tweet – “As the Biden administration grants Iranian President Raisi an entry visa on U.S. soil for the UN General Assembly, I want to be very clear: Americans stand proudly with the Iranian people peacefully protesting for freedom against this cruel regime. #MahsaAmini #NoVisa4Raisi”

Levin (D-MI-9) 09/19/2022: Tweet – “I’m grateful that @DOD_Policy is taking a step back to review its policies governing clandestine use of social media as part of its information operations. From Burma to Russia to Iran to China, we’ve seen the damage done when disinformation proliferates. Pentagon opens sweeping review of clandestine psychological operations… | washingtonpost.com”

Manning (D-NC-6) 09/19/2022: Tweet – “Iranian Pres. Raisi casting doubt about the Holocaust is outrageous. Six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis. We must condemn such dangerous rhetoric from the leader of Iran, the world’s leading sponsor of antisemitism and terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 09/20/2022: Twitter thread – “LR @RepMcCaul: “Mahsa Amini’s death at the hands of Iran’s so-called ‘morality police’ over an alleged dress code violation is an outrage. Any regime that treats its citizens with such little regard should face serious consequences. Hollow calls for accountability are not enough. Link to quoted tweet “I urge the Biden administration to follow through on its commitment to defend human rights and suspend efforts to enter into a flawed deal that would grant the world’s largest state sponsor of terror access to billions with little to no checks on how it’s spent.””

Meeks (D-NY-5) 09/19/2022: Retweet of @StateSEAS – “Iranian President Raisi’s call for “research” to determine whether the Holocaust happened is ludicrous and dangerous. His statement is a form of Holocaust denial and a form of antisemitism. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 09/19/2022: Twitter thread – “Outraged by the arrest, beating & murder of #MahsaAmini under the guise of Iran’s draconian hijab law. The morality police’s horrifying actions are only the latest examples of the Iranian regime’s devastating oppression of women & all its citizens. Link to quoted tweet Our work to combat regimes’ erasure of women’s rights & to amplify the voices of women everywhere has never been more important. STREAM #SFRC’s upcoming hearing (this Wednesday at 2:15pm EST) on women leaders’ efforts to counter authoritarianism here: WOMEN LEADERS COUNTERING AUTHORITARIANIS… | United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations”

Rosen (D-NV) 09/19/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian President casting doubt on the Holocaust is deeply offensive to the memory of the 6 million Jews brutally murdered & to survivors. It is part of the Iranian regime’s long history of state-sponsored antisemitism & Holocaust denial. They must be held accountable.”

Scott (R-FL) 09/20/2022: Tweet – “Ebrahim Raisi’s mistreatment of women across Iran is gut-wrenching. It’s a disgrace that the Biden admin is considering a deal with an evil thug who has a long history of human rights abuse. #MahsaAmini Iran protests enter third day after Kurdish woman’s death in custody… | theguardian.com”

Steel (R-CA-48) 09/20/2022: Tweet – “What’s tyrannical is an Iranian regime that ruthlessly oppresses its people and threatens global peace constantly. We must hold Iran accountable, which is exactly why I introduced the Solidifying Iran Sanctions Act last week. Link to quoted tweet”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 09/19/2022: Tweet – “As Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in the United States on a visa granted to him by the Biden Administration, the American people stand with the brave Iranians who are coming together once again to protest the regime’s brutality. #Mahsa_Amini”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 09/20/2022: Tweet – “The same law enforcement agencies that are protecting American citizens under threat of assassination by Iran are now also protecting Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi as he freely walks the streets of NYC. There’s something very wrong with this picture! #NoVisa4Raisi”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 09/21/2022: Tweet – “If @POTUS is serious about protecting Israel & preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, his admin CANNOT rejoin the failed JCPOA. We must use maximum pressure against the leading state sponsor of terrorism – especially as they continue to target Americans on US soil.”

Mast (R-FL-18) 09/20/2022: Tweet – “Working with the Holocuast-denying Iran is a betrayal to Israel. The Iran Nuclear Deal should’ve never happened in the first place, and President Biden’s attempt to re-enter that disaster is a slap in the face to our ally. Link to quoted tweet”

Cotton (R-AR) 09/19/2022: Tweet – “The problem isn’t just that Iran denies the Holocaust—it’s also that Iran wants to start a new Holocaust. Giving this regime billions of dollars would be a dangerous mistake.”

Torres (D-NY-15) 09/19/2022: Twitter thread – “I met with Albanian political leaders in the wake of an Iranian cyber attack on Albania. The United States must stand with Albania as it seeks to recover from and defend itself against cyber terrorism at the hands of Iran. Link to image When the US asked countries to offer a safe haven for Afghan refugees, Albania (as well as Kosovo) was one of the first to rise to the occasion. Albanian love for and loyalty to the United States runs deep. Thank you @elisaspiropali and @erionveliaj for your friendship with the United States.”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 09/16/2022: Twitter thread – “Yesterday, I met with former wrongful detainees, families of Americans who died while being held abroad, and families of Americans currently wrongfully detained abroad as part of the bipartisan task force on American hostages & wrongful detainees that I lead with @RepFrenchHill. Link to image Link to quoted tweet The increasingly concerning & common trend of Americans – like my constituent Bob Levinson – being taken hostage or wrongfully detained abroad is a critical national security concern & a deeply personal trauma for those who are forced to endure captivity and their families. These are our neighbors. Our friends. Our children. The US must ensure that these Americans & their families remain a priority and are placed at the center of our foreign policy & diplomatic agenda. We have a moral obligation to bring every American wrongfully held abroad home. This includes Iran. We must ensure the regime doesn’t receive even $1 from a nuclear agreement while Americans remain wrongfully held in Iran. I’m glad @POTUS met with the Griner & Whelan families today – he should meet w/every family of an American hostage or wrongful detainee. Passing the Levinson Act has been one of my proudest moments in Congress. The US must build on this & create a long-term strategy to prevent and deter the taking of hostages & wrongful detainees, incl. imposing financial costs on countries that engage in this egregious practice.”

Maloney (D-NY-12) 09/16/2022: Tweet – “Great to meet with @erionveliaj and @FloretaFaber today as we discussed the partnership between the US and Albania, and the impact of Iran’s cyberattacks on the Albanian people. As a member of the Albanian Caucus, I will always stand with Albania in the face of aggression”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 09/16/2022: Tweet – “Was pleased to have met with the Mayor of #Tirana @erionveliaj and Deputy Mayor @Anuela to discuss the U.S.-Albania relationship, and especially about helping our NATO ally #Albania defend itself against recent cyber attacks and threats from #Iran. Link to image”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 09/17/2022: Retweet of @erionveliaj – “Truly enjoyed meeting and briefing Congressman @BradSherman on his keen interest concerning the current Iran sponsored cyber attacks against Albania. Shared the resolve of @ediramaal and the commitment of @AlbGov to stay the course of commitments as loyal ally of the US! Link to image”

Steel (R-CA-48) 09/16/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime has proven time and again that they are a rogue state with no interest in preserving peace. My bill will ensure we can stand up to their threats protect Americans and our allies. Steel, Lee Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Solidify Sanctions Against Iran… | steel.house.gov”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 09/16/2022: Tweet – “Iranian Pres. Raisi threatened to assassinate Pres. Trump & @mikepompeo,& he has a troubling history of terrorist activities & human rights abuses. He has no business being in the U.S. I introduced the SEVER Act w/ @SenTedCruz to ensure Raisi is banned from entering our country!”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 09/16/2022: Tweet – “Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is known as the Butcher of Tehran for his brutality. He’s overseen massacres and targeted killings that have claimed the lives of 30,000+ innocent Iranians. He shouldn’t be allowed into the United States. #NoVisa4Raisi”

Egypt

Khanna (D-CA-17) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “What a joy to celebrate Ramy Shaath’s freedom with Ramy & his wife @CelineLST. I’m proud of my staff @K8Gould & Geo Saba who worked with Céline, CA-17 constituents & rights groups to help press for his release. Our work continues until all of Egypt’s political prisoners are free. Link to image”

Durbin (D-IL) 09/19/2022: Twitter thread – “I welcome the long overdue release of 500 political prisoners in Egypt, but that still leaves tens of thousand. For too long, Egypt has tried to silence peaceful dissent, including jailing family members of Aly Mahdy, a lawful U.S. asylee and Illinois resident. Link to quoted tweet Last year, I was proud to lead an effort on NDAA to hold Egypt accountable for abysmal human rights abuses by taking away the interest accrual benefit the country receives on annual security aid. I look forward to trying a similar effort this year alongside my Senate colleagues.”

Saudi Arabia

Khanna (D-CA-17) 09/22/2022: Retweet of @justfp – “NEW REPORT – GENEVA: The Saudi blockade “has substantially contributed to pushing Yemeni civilians into starvation and can be considered torture” Saudi Arabia, UAE, & their accomplices could be held responsible, leading to international criminal liability. CC @StateDept_NEA Link to quoted tweet”

Roy (R-TX-21) 09/21/2022: Retweet of @emilybrooksnews – “Rep. Chip Roy pressed LIV Golf’s Greg Norman on Saudi ties, foreign agent registration issues in RSC meeting. Told reporters — “don’t come in here and act like you’re doing some great thing, while you’re pimping a billion dollars of Saudi Arabian money””

Roy (R-TX-21) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “Exactly. Also – taking a billion dollars of Saudi money to give the KSA PR…… Link to quoted tweet”

Wilson (R-SC) 09/20/22: remarks in Congressional Record – Century of Partnership of Egypt and America

O’Halleran (D-AZ-1) 09/19/2022: Tweet – “It’s unfathomable to me that, during historic drought, a Saudi Arabian company has been allowed to grow one of the most water intensive crops on state land, using our limited groundwater. I’m calling for answers from the State Land Department. Saudi Water Deal Ticks-off O’Halleran… | bit.ly”

Cartwright (D-PA-8) 09/18/2022: Tweet – “My opponent was a senior executive at a lobbying firm that worked against the families of the American victims of 9/11 on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government. Jim Bognet has shown that he will sell out to the highest bidder. We can’t trust him. Jim Bognet’s Work for Saudi-Funded Lobby Centered in New Attack Ad… | theintercept.com”

O’Halleran (D-AZ-1) 09/16/2022: Tweet – “Amid a 1,200-year drought, our precious water should be used for the benefit of Arizonans, not a foreign government. I’m calling for answers and accountability from the Arizona State Land Department about their lease with Saudi Arabian company Fodomonte. O’Halleran Blasts Arizona State Land Department on Saudi Water Deal… | bit.ly”

Schakowsky (D-IL-9) 09/16/2022: Tweet – “This attempted sportwashing in Illinois is disturbing and is clearly an attempt to mask Saudi Arabia’s multitude of bad acts. Link to quoted tweet”

Jordan

Meeks 09/16/2022: Tweet – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks: The signing of this MoU is continued evidence of the constructive relationship between the US and #Jordan—and an important step forward in strengthening our ties. The US remains committed to helping Jordan with critical economic reforms for its people.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 09/16/2022: Tweet – “The US-Jordan relationship is strategic & enduring. Today’s assistance MOU, and the funding and targeted reforms it includes, reinforces Congress’ bipartisan support for Jordan & its critical role in the region’s stability & prosperity. Link to quoted tweet”

Turkey

Sarbanes (D-MD-3) 09/19/2022: Tweet – “I am pleased @SecBlinken has fully lifted the United States’ arms embargo on Cyprus for FY2023. This will strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations between our countries, deter Turkish aggression in Cyprus and promote lasting peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 09/17/2022: Tweet – “Pleased to see the Admin certify Cyprus’ eligibility for the export of defense articles. We must bolster Cyprus’ ability to defend itself amid Turkey’s ongoing & illegal occupation of the north. Lifting of Defense Trade Restrictions on the Republic of Cyprus for Fiscal Year 2023 – United States Department of State”

Yemen & Oman

Himes (D-CT-4) 09/22/2022: Tweet – “Very pleased to meet with HE Ambassador Moosa Al Tai of Oman to thank him for Oman’s partnerships with the US on regional security, Iranian detainees, and ending the brutal war in Yemen. #Oman Link to image”

Morocco

Titus (D-NV-1) 09/16/2022: Tweet – “Today I spoke with Members of Parliament from Morocco about women in politics, challenges to democracy, and changing domestic agendas to address issues facing families. Link to image”