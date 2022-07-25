Legislative Round-Up- July 25, 2022

1. Bills, Resolutions, Letters

(FREE SPEECH? MEH) S. XXX: From Jewish Insider 7/19/22: “In remarks at a Christians United for Israel summit on Monday just outside Washington, D.C., Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) previewed plans to introduce federal anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions legislation. The legislation, as described by Cotton, would prevent the military from contracting with any companies that engage in boycotts of Israel, a similar mechanism utilized in many state-level anti-BDS laws. The legislation, if passed, would mark a major step forward in efforts to translate state-level anti-BDS initiatives into federal law. The legislation, as described by Cotton, would prevent the military from contracting with any companies that engage in boycotts of Israel, a similar mechanism utilized in many state-level anti-BDS laws. The legislation, if passed, would mark a major step forward in efforts to translate state-level anti-BDS initiatives into federal law. ‘We can fight the antisemitic BDS movement by passing a bill I plan to introduce this year to deny military contracts to any company that boycotts Israel,’ he said.’” Also see:

Video on FoxNews of Cotton talking about the planned legislation (starting at 02:11 in the video).

This planned legislation is similar to an amendment to the FY23 NDAA offered earlier this month by Gottheimer (D-NJ) [covered in the 7/8/22 edition of the Round-Up)]

Tweet from FMEP’s Lara Friedman 7/19/22: “Reminder: the legal logic behind Cotton’s promised new federal anti-BDS bill is already a template by states to target free speech/protest related to industries incl fossil fuels, guns/ammo, & to attack very notion of values-informed investing.”

US senator outlines plans for nationwide anti-BDS legislation (Middle East Eye 7/20/22)

(FY23 NDAA – SENATE) S. 4543 (pdf): Introduced 7/18/22 by Reed (D-RI), “An original bill to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2023 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.” Middle East-related provisions in the base text are listed below. Stay tuned for another amendment-palooza on the Senate floor, coming soon!

Middle East-related provisions in the Senate’s FY23 NDAA (base bill):

Sec. 1221: Extension of authority to provide assistance to vetted Syrian groups and individuals.

Sec. 1222: Extension and modification of authority to support operations and activities of the Office of Security Cooperation in Iraq.

Sec. 1223: Extension and modification of authority to provide assistance to counter the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Sec. 1224: Assessment of support to Iraqi Security Forces and Kurdish Peshmerga Forces to counter air and missile threats.

Sec. 1225: Updates to annual report on military power of Iran.

Sec. 1261: Report on Fifth Fleet capabilities up grades. [requiring a report including “An assessment of seaborne threats posed by Iran, and groups linked to Iran, to the military forces of United States allies and partners operating in the waters in and around the broader Middle East.” The “broader Middle East” is defined as: “(1) the land around the southern and eastern shores of the Mediterranean Sea; (2) the Arabian Peninsula; (3) Iran; and (4) North Africa.”]

Sec. 1271: Prohibition on participation in offensive military operations against the Houthis in Yemen.

Sec. 1272: Extension of authority for United States-Israel cooperation to counter unmanned aerial systems.

Sec. 1542: Middle East integrated air and missile defense. [NOTE: As reported in the 6/17/22 Round-Up, this section is adapted from the DEFEND Act [HR 7987 & S. 4366 , covered in detail in the 7/10/22 edition of the Round-Up ], – i.e., bills seeking to create a Middle East regional “architecture” (that looks a lot like an Israel-anchored, US-backed mutual defense pact). Key provisions of the DEFEND Act have been included in both the House and Senate versions of the NDAA, putting this major legislation on-track to pass into law with zero hearings/debate, zero congressional/public scrutiny.]

covered in detail in the 7/10/22 edition of the Round-Up – i.e., bills seeking to create a Middle East regional “architecture” (that looks a lot like an Israel-anchored, US-backed mutual defense pact). Key provisions of the DEFEND Act have been included in both the House and Senate versions of the NDAA, putting this major legislation on-track to pass into law with zero hearings/debate, zero congressional/public scrutiny.] Sec. 1547: Iron Dome short-range rocket defense system and Israeli cooperative missile defense program co-development and co-production. [authorizing up to $300 million for the Government of Israel (per the table at the end of the bill), including the following earmarks in the bill text: $80 million “to the Government of Israel to procure components for the Iron Dome short-range rocket defense system”; up to $40 million “to the Government of Israel to procure the David’s Sling Weapon System”; up to $80 million “to the Government of Israel for the Arrow 3 Upper Tier Interceptor Program” ]

(OBSTRUCT IRAN DIPLOMACY/NUCLEAR DEAL) S. 4554 (pdf): Introduced 7/19/22 by Graham (R-SC) and Menendez (D-NJ), “A bill to establish a task force to monitor the nuclear weapons and missile capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see:

(OBSTRUCTING IRAN DIPLOMACY – IRGC) HR 8438: Introduced 7/20/22 by Bacon (R-NE), “To specify that revoking a Foreign Terrorist Organization designation requires a joint certification from the Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense, to restrict waiver authority for allowing members and conscripts of Foreign Terrorist Organizations into the United States, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

(OBSTRUCTING IRAN DIPLOMACY) HR 8439: Introduced 7/20/22 by Bacon (R-NE), “To modify the requirements of congressional review and oversight of agreements with Iran.” Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs, and the Committee on Rules.

(TARGETING IRANIAN IMMIGRANTS TO US) HR 8420: Introduced 7/19/22 by Banks (R-IN) and 14 cosponsors (all Republican), “To direct the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security to add questions to visa application forms, applications to register permanent residence or adjust status, and applications for naturalization, related to affiliation with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, including any Basij organizations, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. Also see:

Banks (R-IN-3) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @Kredo0 – “SCOOP — GOP Leaders Battle Biden Decision to Allow Terror-Tied Foreigners Into US — Feds currently do not ask on immigration forms if a person is tied to Iran/IRGC. New bill would change that GOP Battles Biden Decision That Made It Easier for Terrorists to Enter US… | freebeacon.com”

(HEZBOLLAH- AMIA ATTACK) H. Res. 1231: Introduced 7/18/22 by Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Duetch (D-FL), Diaz-Balart (R-FL) and Espaillat (D-NY), “Condemning the attack on the Argentine Jewish Mutual Association Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in July 1994 and expressing the concern of the United States regarding the continuing, 28-year-long delay in the resolution of this case and encouraging accountability for the attack.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see:

(US MUST SPEAK OUT TO DEFEND PALESTINIAN NGOS) Pressley-led letter to SecState & DNI: As previewed in the 7/8/22 edition of the Round-Up, on 7/18/22 Rep. Pressley (D-MA) led a letter (5 pages, with sources/footnotes) to SecState Blinken and DNI Haines, cosigned by 21 House colleagues (all Democrats) raising their “serious concern for the six prominent Palestinian human rights organizations that were declared ‘terrorist organizations’ by Israel’s Minister of Defense Benny Gantz over six months ago.” The signers note: “A reported lack of evidence to support this decision raises concerns that it may be a deeply repressive measure, designed to criminalize and silence prominent and essential Palestinian human rights organizations.” The letter concludes:

“The U.S. must always and consistently speak out against efforts by all countries attempting to undermine civil society and the necessary work of humanitarian organizations. Counter-terrorism legislation must not be applied to legitimate human rights and humanitarian activities. Furthermore, repressive tactics such as criminalizing organizations must not be used to suppress or deny the right to freedom of association, or to quash political dissent, or limit the peaceful activities of civil society. Evidence justifying this designation has not been provided publicly or to all Members of Congress, despite multiple requests. We urge you to publicly reject this decision, call on the Israeli government to reverse course, confirm a date for an inter-agency briefing with the below signatories, and provide a report to Congress on your efforts within 30 days.”

Also see:

(TWITTER: STOP GIVING IRAN A PLATFORM!) McCaul et al letter to Twitter CEO: On 7/18/22, Rep. McCaul (R-TX) sent a letter to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, “to express great concern about the Iranian regime’s use of your social media platform to send threatening messages towards U.S. public officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.” The letter closes as follows: “At your earliest convenience, please transmit in writing what your official stance is regarding the threats to U.S. officials, including Secretary Pompeo, that are made over your platform. In addition, please confirm that the content flagged above will be deleted, and that relevant users will be permanently suspended from Twitter. If you choose not to take these steps, please convey in writing your official rationale for inaction.” Also see: McCaul (R-TX-10) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul, sent a letter to @twitter expressing concern over the Iranian regime’s use of the platform & demanding answers on threats to U.S. officials. See the full letter here. McCaul Letter to CEO of Twitter Expresses Concerns Over Iranian Regime’s Use of Platform, Demands Answers on Official Stance Regarding Threats to U.S. Officials – Committee on Foreign Affairs”

(CURB HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES IN EGYPT: Balwin/Pocan-led US/UK letter to POTUS & UK Prime Minister: On 7/15/22, Sen. Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. Pocan (D-WI), along with UK Member of Parliament Rushanara Ali, led a letter, signed by a combined total of 52 Members of Congress and British Parliamentarians, to President Biden and Prime Minister Johnson urging them to “intensify the efforts of your governments to lift arbitrary and unjust travel bans, asset freezes and lengthy pretrial detentions imposed on human rights activists, lawyers and others by the Egyptian Government” and asking them to “leverage your strong relationship with Egypt to help end these unlawful and unjust punitive actions.” Also see: Baldwin press release, Baldwin tweet, Baldwin tweet

(DISRUPT SYRIAN DRUG TRADE) Marshall/Hill/Boyle letter to Blinken: On 7/15/2, Sen. Hill (R-AR) and Reps. Marshall (R-KS) and Boyle (R-PA) sent a letter to SecState Blinken requesting that the administration review if Syria meets the criteria of a “major illicit drug producing country” or “major drug-transit country” under the Foreign Assistance Act. The letter states: “Elements of the Assad regime and regime-affiliated networks have reportedly engaged in state-sponsored amphetamine production and trafficking. We have seen a troubling increase in Captagon experts from Assad regime-affiliated networks relying on a robust pharmaceutical sector and smuggling route between Syria and neighboring countries…” The letter notes that this trade is “a potential source of revenue for elements of the Assad regime and its affiliates” and that “the industrial-scale amphetamine production represents a security great to the region itself…” Also see: Hill (R-AR) press release​

July 28, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a CLOSED Briefing on Iran Nuclear Negotiations. No further information is available as of this writing.

Media & Members – Elections

General

Maryland

Michigan

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Jewish Insider 7/22/22: Fetterman meets with Jewish voters on first day back on the campaign trail [“Attendees said that the subject of Israel did not not come up during the event. Last week, Fetterman touted the endorsement of Peace Action, a group that aligns with organizations that support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.”]

New York



The Forward 7/17/22: Republican candidate in NY district with large Jewish population received donation from candidate who praised Hitler

Illinois

Newman (D-IL-3) 07/17/2022: Retweet of @_Goldwasser_ – “Essential reading from @PeterBeinart on how @AIPAC and @DemMaj4Israel are flooding the field with cash and defeating not just candidates who support Palestinian rights but dealing a blow to progressivism across the board. The Israel Lobby’s New Campaign Playbook… | jewishcurrents.org”

Media/Reports – General

Electronic Intifada 7/21/22: Biden can’t be pro-Israel enough for Republican firebrands

Reuters 7/19/22: Turkey hopes U.S. won’t fall for lawmaker “game” on F-16 sales

Newsmax 7/18/22: House Republicans Continue to Fight Against US Consulate for Palestinians

Washington Free Beacon 7/18/22: Dems Kill Bills To Stop Taxpayer Funds From Reaching Iran

Honest Reporting 7/18/22: Why Biden’s Visit Proves Squad Losing On Israel

Members on the Record

POTUS Goes to Israel/West Bank

Torres (D-NY-15) 07/17/2022: Retweet of @POTUS – “Every chance I get to work with Israel is a blessing. With my visit, I reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and launched new technology partnerships. May Israel and the U.S. continue to prosper together for the benefit of the world. Link to video” Also retweeted by Garcia (D-TX-29)

Gooden (R-TX-5) 07/17/2022: Tweet – “President Trump brokered peace agreements between Israel and Arab-Muslim countries. Joe Biden gave $316 million to the terrorist-sponsoring Palestinian regime.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 07/16/2022: Twitter thread – “Good to see @POTUS prioritize regional integration on his trip to Israel, especially against the concerning backdrop of Iran’s accelerating nuclear program. The bond – rooted in shared commitment to advance regional peace, democracy & security – is unbreakable. Link to quoted tweet Also welcome @POTUS’ announcement of $316 million in new US assistance to Palestinians in the West Bank & Gaza, reaffirming our commitment to a two-state solution & to advance peace & security for all Israelis & Palestinians. FACT SHEET: The United States-Palestinian Relationship | The White House”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/16/2022: Twitter thread – “I’m pleased that the President announced two MEPPA grants that will fund health and technology cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians and build people-to-people ties that will break down barriers to peace. Link to quoted tweet @POTUS’s visit to the West Bank & announcement of $300+ mil in humanitarian aid as well as US support for joint Israeli initiatives are key to improving economic conditions for Palestinians and preserving the goal of a 2-state solution.”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “What a disgrace Biden has been on his trip to Israel. He talked about the “honor of the Holocaust,” he INSULTED our great allies in front of the corrupt Palestinian Authority, and he even rode around with a Palestinian flag attached to the motorcade. He’s an EMBARRASSMENT!”

Levin (D-MI-9) 07/15/2022: Twitter thread – “I commend @POTUS’ reaffirmation of United States’ bedrock support for a two-state solution as the only way to ensure both Israel’s long-term security as a Jewish and democratic state and the political and human rights of the Palestinian people. (1/2) Levin Statement on POTUS Visit to Israel and the West Bank | Representative Andy Levin After years of rightward shift under Trump that denied Palestinians’ right to self-determination, President Biden has restored our commitment to two states for two peoples to the heart of U.S. policy. (2/2)”

Levin (D-MI-9) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “As a member of @HouseForeign, a proud Jewish American and the author of the Two-State Solution Act, I will continue to work with @POTUS and his team and my colleagues in Congress toward advancing peace, justice and security for Israelis and Palestinians. Levin Statement on POTUS Visit to Israel and the West Bank | Representative Andy Levin”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “@Isaac_Herzog appears to be guiding a disoriented @JoeBiden to stage right. The mental acuity of @POTUS is concerning and warrants a medical evaluation. Link to quoted tweet”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @BreitbartNews – “Biden Praises U.S. Aid for Palestinians: “More than One Million Doses of COVID-19” Link to video”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @HouseForeign – “CM ⁦@RepGregoryMeeks⁩: ⁦@POTUS⁩’ historic flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia is an important step in creating a more integrated and stable Middle East. Statement by President Biden Welcoming the Opening of Saudi Airspace to Israel | The White House”

Padilla (D-CA) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Glad to see @POTUS in Israel this week, reaffirming our commitment to our democratic ally and promoting peace and security in the region.”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “Biden managed to insult two of our closest allies with a single comment. So much for strengthening America’s image abroad. Biden’s Disgraceful Smear of Israel is No Laughing Matter | National Review”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “The reality of Israel’s apartheid government, supported by billions in unconditional American funding, cannot be denied. We will not allow the President’s visit to whitewash the brutality of the occupation and ethnic cleansing Palestinians must live with every day. Link to quoted tweet”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Pleased to join @USJewishDems for an important conversation with @DanielBShapiro and @Martin_Indyk discussing #POTUSIsrael2022 which reaffirmed the unbreakable bond between U.S. and Israel, our shared values, and the prospects for peace in the region. Link to image”

Israel – Palestine (general)

Murphy (D-CT) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “Great to meet with the Ambassador of Israel, Michael Herzog, to talk about how we strengthen our bilateral relationship, keep Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and get back on a path to a Palestinian state. @IsraelinUSA Link to image”

Scott (R-SC) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “This week, I had the chance to meet with @CUFI to hear about how we can better strengthen US-Israel relations. I will always support our Israeli allies. Link to image”

Ernst (R-IA) 07/21/2022: Webinar with JINSA, Advancing The Abraham Accords Through Regional Air Defense

Biggs (R-AZ-5) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “It was an honor meeting with representatives from @CUFI in Washington. I have stood strong in support of Israel and will continue to do so. Link to image”

Chabot (R-OH-1) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “Recently, I met with members of the @JewishCinti to discuss issues impacting the Jewish community locally and across the country, as well as the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Thank you for the informative discussion. Link to image”

Ernst (R-IA) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “Thank you @CUFI for your advocacy and for your support of the #DEFENDAct, which seeks to bolster peace in the Middle East. Link to image”

Grassley (R-IA) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @ChuckGrassley – “Met w Iowa members of Christians for Israel Link to image”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @mschlapp – “It was such an honor to hold ⁦@CPAC⁩ Israel! Next year in Jerusalem! Link to image”

Wicker (R-MS) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “Yesterday I met with Madison residents Pastor Jason Dillon and his son Jared from @CUFI. I have urged the Biden Administration to help Israel defend itself, and I will continue fighting to protect them. Link to image”

Smith (R-NJ) 07/19/2022: press release – Smith slams Biden Administration for boosting funds for UN agency promoting violence and anti-Semitism

Cornyn (R-TX) 07/19/2022: Retweet of @CUFI – “Today, CUFI members put their faith to action. We will continue to work together in the days and years to come to ensure that Israel is secure and the Jewish people are safe. #CUFISummit2022 Link to image”

Good (R-VA-5) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “I had the opportunity to meet with Christians United for Israel. I share their commitment to supporting Israel and maintaining a strong relationship with one of America’s closest allies. Link to image”

Grassley (R-IA) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Met w Iowa members of Christians for Israel Link to image”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “It was GREAT to see Mike and David from #TX13 in D.C. with @CUFI. Christians are UNITED in support of Israel and the Jewish people! We know Biden’s Iran Deal MUST be stopped, the Iron Dome MUST be funded, and we CAN’T cave to the Radical Left by abandoning Israel!! Link to image”

Lankford (R-OK) 07/19/2022: Twitter thread – “Joined @CUFI’s 2022 summit to highlight ways to combat the ongoing rise in antisemitism in the US & worldwide & strengthen support for our ally Israel. Link to image Our American value of religious freedom is vital to make sure anyone anywhere can have any faith & live that faith without fear. I stand against antisemitism. I stand with Israel.” Also on GETTR

Long (R-MO-7) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “Thanks to Kirbyville #Missouri’s Billye & Shelli Brim with @CUFI for stopping by yesterday to discuss their work to strengthen our national defense and advocate for #Israel. Link to image”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/19/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “BREAKING: Stabbing attack on a bus in Jerusalem. The terrorist has been neutralized. Video: Jewish victim being treated. Link to video”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @mschlapp – “We finally made it to this historic US Embassy in Jerusalem. Way to go President Trump and Ambassador Friedman and ⁦@mikepompeo⁩. History and Diplomacy. ⁦@CPAC⁩ Israel Day 2. Link to image”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @mschlapp – “The old city ⁦⁦@CPAC⁩ Israel Link to image”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “Palestinian students perform an ‘execution’ of Jews in an East Jerusalem school. Just last week Biden was here and gave the Palestinians $316 million in taxpayer dollars. This world is crazy. Link to video”

Mast (R-FL-18) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “My bill to sanction supporters of terrorist organization Hamas just passed the House. The world must pick a side: freedom and democracy or violence and oppression. Brian Mast, Josh Gottheimer Add Proposal Sanctioning Hamas to the NDAA – Florida Daily”

McClain (R-MI-10) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Today I met with students from my district representing Christians United for Israel @CUFI. We discussed international threats against Israel and what we, as allies, can do to help the region. Thank you for stopping by and good luck in your future endeavors! Link to image”

Risch (R-ID) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “POTUS’ additional assistance to #UNRWA absent meaningful reforms will only reward bad behavior. We continue to see instances of violence & hateful teachings, including anti-#Israel rhetoric. The Senate should immediately pass my UNRWA Transparency & Accountability Act. Link to quoted tweet”

Roy (R-TX-21) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “Rep. Roy was honored to welcome representatives from @CUFI to his DC office yesterday and is proud to always stand in support of Israel! Link to image”

Cotton (R-AR) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Great to be back with Christians United for Israel this afternoon. I appreciate Pastor Hagee inviting me to speak about how we can support our friends in Israel. Link to image”

Green (R-TN-7) 07/18/2022: Twitter thread – “We will never forget the 28th anniversary of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) bombing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This heinous attack—carried out by Hezbollah with the support of Iran—took 85 victims and wounded hundreds more. /1 Today, we remember the victims, those impacted, and their loving families as we stand united with Argentina’s Jewish community. /2 It’s unacceptable that President Biden is continuing to negotiate the Iran Nuclear Deal in spite of Iran’s continued acts of terror against U.S. servicemembers, our allies, and after Tehran’s meeting with Vladimir Putin this week. /3”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @BreitbartNews – “Rep. Cori Bush (D., Mo.), who claims to “unequivocally condemn” anti-Semitism, has for years maintained a close working relationship with Neveen Ayesh, an activist who thinks Israel should “burn to ashes” along with all the Jews inside it. Watch: Cori Bush Activist Thinks Being a Jew ‘Crime Worthy of the Rope’… | trib.al”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/19/2022: Retweet of @mschlapp – “Starting day 2 of the run up to CPAC Israel with former Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer and David Milstein Link to image”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/19/2022: Retweet of @mschlapp – “Praying for a continuation of the strong bond between the USA and Israel and that ⁦@CPAC⁩ will play a constructive role in the conversation about who leads these two great countries. Link to image”

Salazar (R-FL-27) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Ayer firmamos una resolución condenando el atentado a la AMIA en Argentina. Un ataque terrorista con carro bomba que sufrió la Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina, cobrando la vida de 85 personas e hiriendo a más de 300. Hoy, más que nunca, el mundo exige justicia #AMIA28años Link to image”

Scott (R-FL) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “The evil Iranian regime just sanctioned me for standing with our great ally, Israel. Good – I wear this as a badge of honor. I won’t stop fighting for Israel and against @JoeBiden’s dangerous attempts to re-join the failed Iran deal. Iran imposes sanctions on 61 Americans as nuclear talks hit impasse – The Jerusalem Post”

Weber (R-TX-14) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @IDF – “Argentina is thousands of miles away from the Middle East. But on this day in 1994, Hezbollah terrorists from the other side of the world carried out their main mission: to murder Jews. 28 years later, the threat of Hezbollah remains—and it knows no borders. Link to image”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @mschlapp – “Hey Pres Biden we came here on our very first stop asking for God’s blessings for ⁦@CPAC⁩ Israel Link to image” [picture of a group posing in the plaza in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City]

Weber (R-TX-14) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Not only is it a moral obligation to Israel because of the existential threat Iran poses to our greatest Ally, but it’s a moral obligation for the rest of the free, civilized world. Thank you- IDF Chief of the General staff- LTG Aviv Kohavi! Link to quoted tweet”

Ernst (R-IA) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “NEWS: I was just sanctioned by Iran — the world’s top sponsor of terrorism. This just pushes me to work that much harder to protect our country, advance the historic Abraham Accords, and support regional security efforts, like my #DEFENDAct.”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/17/2022: Retweet of @netanyahu – [tweet in Hebrew, translates as: “My wife Sara and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Maj. Barak Meshulam, who was run over and killed tonight during an operational activity. Barak was a brave policeman who always strove for contact in order to save lives and maintain the security of the citizens of Israel. I would like to send a warm hug to his widow Ariella and their two young children. May his memory be blessed. Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @ASP – “Following the Israeli Parliament’s decision to dissolve itself, @RepDonBacon took a bipartisan trip to Israel to discuss the country’s partnership with the US. Find out more about the outcome of the trip, the Iron Dome, and more here. ISRAEL & THE U.S. – A Starting Point Link to video”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Devastating. Link to quoted tweet” [citing article by a cousin of Shireen Abu Akleh, “[Israel] shattered her head, took her future, broke millions of hearts, and then continued on confident that they would never have to bear any responsibility for this murder.” – Jennifer Zacharia, Shireen Abu Akleh’s cousin”

Syria

Rubio (R-FL) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “Shameful #Belgium ratified a prisoner swap treaty w/ #Iran. Our European partner & NATO ally can now repatriate convicted terrorist Assadollah Assadi,who carried out the 2018 bombing in Paris. We should be holding the regime in Tehran accountable, not returning their terrorists. Link to quoted tweet”

Hill (R-AR-2) 07/19/2022: Twitter thread – “The Assad regime in Syria has now become a narco-state. The production and trade of the drug, Captagon, provides a critical financial lifeline to Assad, cripples local populations and communities, and finances Iran-backed groups in the region. The U.S. government must do all it can to disrupt the industrial level of drug production currently taking place in Syria, including getting @RepBrendanBoyle and I’s bill, the CAPTAGON Act, signed into law. RELEASE: Rep. French Hill Leads Letter to State Department on Syria’s Narcotics Trade… | hill.house.gov”

Hill (R-AR-2) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @Charles_Lister – “NEW — @RepFrenchHill, @RepBrendanBoyle & @RogerMarshallMD wrote to @SecBlinken asking the #Biden Admin to review/determine if #Assad’s #Syria should be labeled a “major illicit drug producing country” — which it unquestionably is. In 2021, @StateDept did not assess it to be. Link to image” Also retweeted by Marshall (R-KS)

Risch (R-ID) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “The admin has been largely unsuccessful in bringing wrongfully detained Americans home from #Russia, #Syria, #Iran, #Venezuela, and others. POTUS should do more – starting with meeting with hostage and detainee families ASAP. This EO won’t hurt, but more can be done right now. Link to quoted tweet”

Lebanon

McCaul (R-TX-10) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “Today is the 28th anniversary of the Buenos Aires AMIA Jewish Community Center bombing and 10th anniversary of the Bulgaria bus bombing by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah. I urge all countries to ban Hezbollah in its entirety to counter Hezbollah’s terrorism.””

Meng (D-NY-6) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “We have not forgotten about this heinous attack and all who have been impacted by this cowardly act. We must never stop pursuing justice for the victims and their families. Link to quoted tweet”

Iran

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “Putin’s visit to Tehran is further evidence of a deeply concerning yet growing Russia-Iran partnership dedicated to undermining the int’l rules-based order & US interests. I continue to urge the US to lead a comprehensive effort against Russia & Iran’s malign cooperation. Link to quoted tweet”

Inhofe (R-OK) 07/22/2022: Tweet – “China. Russia. Iran. North Korea. Terrorists. Inflation. A recruitment crisis. We are facing the most serious set of national security challenges I’ve seen in my lifetime. Congress can respond by passing the #FY23NDAA. I urge @SenSchumer to bring this bill to the floor ASAP.”

Mast (R-FL-18) 07/22/2022: Tweet – “Nobody – including the Ayatollah – believes that Biden will stop Iran from getting a nuke. There’s no strength coming from the White House. You can watch the full interview here: Rep. Mast: Nobody Believes Biden Will Stop Iran… | youtu.be Link to video”

Kim (R-CA-39) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “Promoting U.S. energy independence would: XLower costs of gas & utilities XSupport our national security XBenefit the environment Instead, the Biden administration is looking to other countries like Saudi Arabia, Venezuela & Iran.” Retweeted by Emmer (R-MN-6)

Long (R-MO-7) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “The bigger question is, what has the #Biden administration done well? From Afghanistan, to #BidenFlation, to helping Iran procure nuclear weapons, to the baby formula shortage, since #Democrats took office, we’ve taken 2 steps back as a nation. Link to quoted tweet”

Mast (R-FL-18) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “Our adversaries are not remotely afraid of Joe Biden. They are walking all over him. Rep. Mast to Newsmax: ‘Nobody’ Believes Biden Would Destroy Iran’s Nukes, if Challenged… | newsmax.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “What a slap in the face to every American energy worker Biden admin official touts Iran nuclear deal as a way to bring US gas prices down… | foxbusiness.com”

Murphy (D-CT) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “It’s hard to overstate what a complete, unmitigated disaster Trump’s Iran policy was. Just a total, foreseeable debacle. Link to quoted tweet”

Blackburn (R-TN) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “Putin is at work trying to grow the new Axis of Evil. He must be stopped. Putin’s Trip to Tehran Aims to Boost Ties With Iran, Turkey… | wsj.com”

Durbin (D-IL) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “Putin doubles down on bringing shame to the Russian people—groveling to the Iranian Supreme Leader to help his disastrous war in Ukraine. Putin Finds a New Ally in Iran, a Fellow Outcast… | nytimes.com”

Ernst (R-IA) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “So, President Biden would literally rather give relief to the leading state sponsor of terrorism — Iran — instead of reinvigorate U.S. domestic energy production? Link to quoted tweet”

Green (R-TN-7) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “While Putin is in Iran meeting with the Ayatollah today, President Biden is still negotiating the Iran Nuclear Deal. Appalling.”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/19/2022: Retweet of @disclosetv – “NOW – Putin, Raisi, and Erdogan holding hands in Iran. Link to video”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “If Iran wants to sanction me because I’ve spoken out against its egregious human rights abuses, malign actions on American soil, and funding of terrorism, so be it. Rep. Malliotakis, 60 other Americans, named to Iranian sanctions list… | silive.com”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Administration cares more about delivering financial relief and energy security to the terrorist regime in Iran than they do to the American people. Enough is enough! Link to quoted tweet”

Blackburn (R-TN) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Putin’s visit to Iran today should tell you all you need to know. The new Axis of Evil is scheming against the U.S. and our allies because President Biden has given them the runway they need. We cannot continue to sit back and watch it happen.”

Cotton (R-AR) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Iran is racing towards a nuclear breakout because Joe Biden doesn’t have the nerve to stand up to the Ayatollahs. Link to video”

Craig (D-MN-2) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Earlier this year it was Russia – and now it’s Iran. I must be doing something right if authoritarian regimes across the globe keep sanctioning me. Iran sanctions 61 more Americans as nuclear talks hit impasse… | reuters.com”

Diaz-Balart (R-FL-25) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “I was sanctioned by the Iranian regime, a murderous state sponsor of terror responsible for heinous acts around the world. I will wear it as a badge of honor. Now let’s get back to promoting freedom for the Iranian people & stopping the terrorist malignancy emanating from Iran. Link to quoted tweet”

Gooden (R-TX-5) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden helped send pallets of cash to Iran. Did we really think he’d stop Iran from producing a nuclear bomb?”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “This morning I joined @MorningsMaria to discuss @POTUS’ failed trip to Saudi Arabia, his irresponsible push to rejoin the flawed Iran Nuclear Deal, & Democrats’ socialist spending plan that would bankrupt the American people. WATCH Malliotakis on Biden’s Saudi Trip, Push to Rejoin Botched Iran Deal & Dems’ Socialist Spending Plan… | youtube.com”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/19/2022: Retweet of @siadvance – “Rep. Malliotakis, 60 other Americans, named to Iranian sanctions list Rep. Malliotakis, 60 other Americans, named to Iranian sanctions list – silive.com”

McCarthy (R-CA-23) 07/18/2022: (GETTR) – “I just learned that I’ve been sanctioned by the Iranian government for speaking out against them from ever becoming a nuclear power. What an honor! Looks like I won’t be making any plans to go on vacation in Tehran any time soon!”

Phillips (D-MN-3) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “I’ve been sanctioned by two countries; The Russian Federation and now Iran. Both nations with remarkable histories, people, and cultures that lost their way. We Americans must be mindful of how precious freedom and liberty really are and unite in their preservation. Link to quoted tweet”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Sometimes you can know a man by his friends, sometimes you can know a man by his enemies. I consider the sanction from the Islamic Republic of #Iran to be an honor. Iran Updates Sanctions List of US Officials Supporting MKO Terrorist Group – Politics news – Tasnim News Agency”

Tillis (R-NC) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “It’s a badge of honor to be sanctioned by the tyrannical Iranian government because of my support for the Iranian people’s struggle for democracy and freedom. Link to image”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “I don’t think he knows what deterrence means. Link to quoted tweet”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @FRCdc – ““That’s the entire fallacy of the Biden administration’s approach: They trust our adversaries.” @michaelgwaltz on Iran’s ability to build a nuclear bomb with @tperkins. Full Washington Watch interview at Washington Watch with Tony Perkins… | tonyperkins.com. Link to video”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “No one wants military action with Iran but the only way to stop the Supreme Leader of Iran from his nuclear obsession is deterrence. Deterrence starts with Biden making it very clear that we will defend our country and our allies no matter what. Link to video”

Cline (R-VA-6) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Iran must never be permitted to develop nuclear weapons and cannot be trusted to abide by any agreement. I recently urged President Biden to cease further negotiations of any “deal” with its leaders. Khamenei adviser says Tehran ‘capable of building nuclear bomb’… | jpost.com”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/17/2022: Retweet of @IAC_NY – “@RepDonBacon @mdubowitz Round of applause.@RepDonBacon earned the Badge of Honor .@RepJeffries 61 prominent Americans including 30 bi-partisan sitting Members of U.S. Congress are sanctioned by the Mullah’s for their support for a Democratic, secular & non-nuclear #Iran @NCRIUS @A_Jafarzadeh Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/17/2022: Retweet of @Ali_Soltani1 – “Thank you @RepDonBacon. Obviously this ridiculous list has no International value but rather is a ploy by a desperate regime on its last leg, trying to keep its demoralized supporters and hired thugs. The #Iranian people led by their organized resistance will triumph. #MEK Link to quoted tweet”

Blackburn (R-TN) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “We must stand up to Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Communist China. We cannot allow the new Axis of Evil to spread its influence. Putin Seeks to Cement Ties With Iran, Turkey in Rare Trip Abroad… | wsj.com”

Cotton (R-AR) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden’s foreign policy is a disaster. He must be clear with our Middle East partners: our common enemy is Iran, and our goal is to stop them from getting the bomb. Link to video”

Cotton (R-AR) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden’s push for a revised nuclear deal is just another example of the left’s appeasement and conciliation of Iran. Senator Tom Cotton: Relationships With Our Partners In The Middle East Are Somewhat Frayed Because of Barack Obama & Joe Biden Embracing Iran… | radio.foxnews.com”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @michaelgwaltz – “If true, the Iran Regime cannot be allowed to acquire a nuke. All options should be on the table to enforce this. Link to quoted tweet”

Gonzales (R-TX-23) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @TexasGOPVote – “National security is more important than ever as we face cyber-attacks and threats from countries like China, Russia, and Iran. This package strengthens our national defense, bolsters cybersecurity, and supports servicemembers through improved resources. Congressman Tony Gonzales Applauds House Passage of Amendments in FY23 NDAA… | texasgopvote.com”

Green (R-TN-7) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “The visit is tomorrow. Is this sounding the alarms at the Biden White House? If the administration goes through with the Iran Nuclear Deal, we will be supplying our enemies. Link to quoted tweet”

McCarthy (R-CA-23) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @HouseGOP – ““Every foreign policy he has made has been wrong.” – @GOPLeader blasts Biden’s new Iran nuclear deal and weakness on the world stage. Link to video”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 07/17/2022: Tweet – “Erdogan is scheduled to meet with Putin and the Iranian President this week in Tehran. It’s yet another example of why we cannot trust him to be a reliable ally. He continues to placate Putin instead of acting in the best interest of NATO and the United States. Link to quoted tweet”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 07/17/2022: Twitter thread – “If true, the Iran Regime cannot be allowed to acquire a nuke. All options should be on the table to enforce this. Link to quoted tweet Only if the Iranian Regime believes a credible military option is on the table will they possibly reconsider their race to a bomb.”

Steube (R-FL-17) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “Americans and Israelis know that Biden’s attempt to revive the Iran Nuclear deal would have catastrophic consequences at home and abroad. I joined @newsmax to discuss. Link to video”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “First Russia, and now Iran has sanctioned me. A badge of honor. The regime in Iran terrorizes its own people and is largest exporter of terror in world. I yearn for the day when we have a democratic, secular and non-nuclear Iran that is at peace with its neighbors. @mdubowitz Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/16/2022: Retweet of @peymaneh123 – “@RepDonBacon @mdubowitz@A_Jafarzadeh Tehran designates 61 prominent Americans including 30 bi-partisan sitting Members of U.S. Congress for their opposition to the prior designation of the main Iranian opposition movement, the MEK, and to #Iran regime’s killing of its members. Thread by @A_Jafarzadeh on Thread Reader App… | threadreaderapp.com”

Ernst (R-IA) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “While President Biden continues to block American energy production & refuses to relieve Iowans’ pain at the pump, he’s handing over millions of barrels of oil from our own emergency supply to the likes of Communist China. We’re putting a stop to it. As Gas Prices Soar, Ernst Joins Effort to Protect America’s Oil Reserve, Block Biden’s Sales to China, Russia, Iran | U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa”

Lesko (R-AZ-8) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “I joined @repdarrellissa’s resolution to stop the Biden Administration from lifting sanctions that prohibit nuclear cooperation with Iran. A nuclear Iran is a threat to our national security!”

Plaskett (D-VI-0) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @WynnWs – “@RexChapman People need to research countries who lost or have no separation of church and state. Top is Kabul, Afghanistan 1972 bottom is 2012 after the Taliban enforcement of stricter “religious”laws against women. This also happened in Iran. Link to image”

Egypt

Beyer (D-VA-8) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “NEW: reporting by the New York Times confirms that thousands of prisoners have been held in pretrial detention in Egypt, often for very long periods of time. Egypt’s Revolving Jailhouse Door: One Pretrial Detention After Another… | nytimes.com My statement with Egypt Human Rights Caucus co-Chair @RepMalinowski: Egypt Human Rights Caucus Co-Chairs’ Statement On Investigative Report Confirming Widespread, Lengthy Pretrial Detentions In Egypt… | beyer.house.gov Link to image” Retweeted by Malinowski (D-NJ-7)

Levin (D-MI-9) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “I felt great energy at the West Bloomfield Lakes Area Democratic Club picnic this afternoon. I had so much fun catching up with friends old and new. Memories at Drake Sport Park range from the powerful (Egyptian human rights) to the wistful (little league games under the lights!) Link to image”

Murphy (D-CT) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “This is an extraordinary act of reporting, detailing the shadowy system of industrial scale political repression in Egypt. I hope @POTUS makes clear to Egyptian dictator el-Sisi today that U.S. aid cannot continue if this repression doesn’t end. Egypt’s Revolving Jailhouse Door: One Pretrial Detention After Another… | nytimes.com”

Beyer (D-VA-8) 07/15/2022: Twitter thread – “I met this week with two human rights champions who are fighting for the release of political prisoners in Egypt and Bahrain. Sanaa Seif and Maryam al-Khawaja have been arrested, imprisoned, and harassed simply for advocating for their family members and other prisoners. Link to image Sanaa’s brother, a writer and fellow activist, Alaa Abdel Fattah, was unjustly imprisoned and mistreated by Egyptian authorities simply for posting on social media about inhumane conditions in Egyptian prisons. Maryam’s father, Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, a long-time defender of human rights in Bahrain and the Middle East, was thrown in prison in 2011 and is serving a life sentence for his work promoting democratic reforms in Bahrain. Both women have targeted by their governments for their human rights advocacy. I applaud their tireless work and will do all I can to help them secure their relatives’ release, and more broadly to improve human rights conditions in both nations.”

POTUS Goes to Saudi Arabia

Blackburn (R-TN) 07/22/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. has the capacity that could be used to lower prices at the pump. We shouldn’t have to beg for oil from other countries — restart the Keystone pipeline. Saudi Arabia Nears Its Oil Pumping Limit… | wsj.com”

Doggett (D-TX-35) 07/22/2022: Tweet – “An ill-advised trip with unsurprising, poor results. May the President and future U.S. leaders finally learn this lesson: Put human rights over Saudi money and Saudi oil. Opinion | In the Middle East, Biden’s policy bumps into U.S. principles”

LaMalfa (R-CA-1) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “Instead of making nice with the Saudi crown prince to ask for their oil, President Biden should apologize to the American energy workers who lost their jobs thanks to his administration’s anti-American-sourced energy agenda. Link to video”

McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-5) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “The answer to President Biden’s energy crisis is right here in front of him. It’s not in Saudi Arabia or any other foreign regime. It’s in the fields of Texas, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, and across the United States, and at the hands of American workers and producers.”

Balderson (R-OH-12) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @HouseCommerce – “Last week, President Biden went to Saudi Arabia to beg for more oil. It’s just the latest example of how he’s destroyed America’s energy independence and made us reliant on foreign regimes like China and OPEC+ for our energy.”

Chabot (R-OH-1) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “New Blog Post: Begging the Saudis Begging the Saudis… | stevechabot.com”

Chabot (R-OH-1) 07/20/2022: Tweet – ““As a direct result of these policies, we’ve seen the price of gas at the pump more than double since Biden took office.” #OH01 Begging the Saudis… | stevechabot.com”

Cloud (R-TX-27) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “Rather than unleashing American energy, Biden went to Saudi Arabia to beg for oil even though they produce it with much higher carbon emissions. This isn’t about combating the “climate crisis.” It’s about pushing the new Liberal World Order. Link to video”

Joyce (R-OH-14) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “In 2019 the US was a net total energy exporter for the 1st time since 1952. @POTUS quickly reversed that, going hat in hand to Saudi Arabia after canceling domestic oil/gas leases the Obama Admin supported. It’s time to unleash American energy and regain our energy independence. Link to video”

Marshall (R-KS) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “.@POTUS, I invite you to visit Kansas with me and meet the people who drill AMERICAN oil for a living. It’s time to unleash American energy. It’s a much shorter trip than Saudi Arabia. Link to video”

McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-5) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “Now that President Biden is back from Saudi Arabia, when will he go to Texas, Oklahoma, or North Dakota? It’s time to #FlipTheSwitch ON for American energy producers.” Retweeted by Mullin (R-OK-2), Bice (R-OK-5)

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “It’s unbecoming for the leader of the free world to beg for anything. It’s outright unacceptable to beg for something when we have the means to produce it at home. Texas oil producers have a message for Biden: Use American energy, don’t beg from Saudis… | foxbusiness.com”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “No accountability for 9/11 families or Washington Post journalist. Just fist bumps and begging for barrels of oil that can be produced right here in the USA. So much for @POTUS’s promise to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah.” Link to video”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “President Biden is in Saudi Arabia begging for oil while threatening to cut production in the Permian Basin. I’m not standing for it. Members Of Congress Push Back On EPA’s Threat To The Permian Basin… | forbes.com”

Rose (R-TN-6) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Why did @POTUS go to Saudi Arabia when we have the potential to increase our oil production here at home? It would have saved a lot of time, effort, and taxpayer dollars. Unfortunately, we’ll be at the mercy of foreign dictators until we unleash America’s energy independence. Link to video”

Armstrong (R-ND-0) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “It seems that President Biden believes traveling to Saudi Arabia is the solution to our energy crisis. Mr. President, the answer is right here in North Dakota. #UnleashDomesticProduction”

Cotton (R-AR) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden’s ideological war against American energy has left him begging countries like Saudi Arabia to increase oil production. Link to video”

Cramer (R-ND) 07/19/2022: Twitter thread – “How it started: How it’s going: Link to image .@POTUS traveled across the world to beg for oil from Saudi Arabia but wouldn’t meet with American oil execs who were across the hall at the White House. President Biden should promote energy production in the U.S, not with a country he once deemed a “pariah.” This trip was a slap in the face to American energy producers and he still came back empty handed.”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 07/19/2022: Twitter thread – “Fist bumps with the Saudis don’t convey a sense of seriousness in seeking justice for the victims of the 2019 NAS Pensacola attack on U.S. soil. (1/2) READ: Gaetz: Fist bumps with Saudis doesn’t bring justice to Pensacola terrorist victims | Florida | thecentersquare.com Link to image Joe Biden’s visit did nothing to reinforce American resilience. It only proved how fast he’s willing to kneel to the Saudis in order to prevent American independence from foreign reliance. (2/2) Link to quoted tweet” Also on GETTR

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @tampafreepress – “Rep. Gaetz: Biden’s Fist Bump With MBS “Only Proved How Fast He’s Willing To Kneel To The Saudis” #biden #gaetz #saudis #fist #bump @RepMattGaetz @JoeBiden Rep. Gaetz: Biden’s Fist Bump With MBS “Only Proved How Fast He’s Willing To Kneel To The Saudis”… | tampafp.com”

Hill (R-AR-2) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “When President Biden left for the Middle East, he declared securing more oil for the American people to be one of his main objectives. Unsurprisingly, he wound up wasting more oil on his flight to the Middle East than was able to bring back. America must ‘unleash’ energy companies to solve inflation: Rep. French Hill… | video.foxbusiness.com”

LaTurner (R-KS-2) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “President Biden didn’t have to travel over 13,000 miles to Saudi Arabia to beg a dictator to increase oil production. He could have taken a short flight to Kansas and talked with oil and gas producers about how we can work together to unleash American energy production. Link to image”

Lesko (R-AZ-8) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “President Biden has NO issue with begging foreign nations like Saudi Arabia for more oil, yet he REFUSES to utilize our abundant energy resources right here in the United States. It’s long past time President Biden stops putting American energy LAST!”

Cotton (R-AR) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Instead of trying to negotiate a nuclear deal with the Ayatollahs, Joe Biden should be mending ties with our partners in the Middle East. GOP senators criticize Biden’s foreign trip, warn threat to US due to Afghanistan withdrawal, Iran aggression… | foxnews.com”

Cruz (R-TX) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “For a year and a half, this White House has given us a foreign policy of weakness and appeasement. They have systematically alienated our allies and empowered our enemies. The results have been catastrophic. GOP senators criticize Biden’s foreign trip, warn threat to US due to Afghanistan withdrawal, Iran aggression | Fox News”

Cassidy (R-LA) 07/19/2022: Retweet of @foxnewsradio – ““It’s better for the world if the United States is in leadership,” @SenBillCassidy (R-LA) joins the #FOXNewsRundown to discuss his thoughts about @POTUS’ recent trip to the Middle East and why strengthening overseas relationships could benefit the U.S. FOX News Rundown… | buff.ly Link to image”

Cornyn (R-TX) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @AmericaRpts – “MONDAY: President Biden returns from the Middle East with no new announcements on increasing oil production – @JohnCornyn reacts. PLUS @SteveForbesCEO weighs in on some big name banks saying a recession is not necessarily in the cards. Join @johnrobertsFox & @JacquiHeinrich. Link to image”

Scott (R-GA-8) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Biden refuses to meet with Republicans to hear our common sense solutions to his energy crisis but traveled across the ocean to fist bump the Saudis and beg them for oil. The only thing our nation got out of his trip is embarrassment.”

Sullivan (R-AK) 07/19/2022: Retweet of @SquawkCNBC – ““The trip in many ways highlighted the colossal strategic mistake of the Biden Administration’s energy policy,” says @SenDanSullivan on Pres. Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia. “It’s hard to think of a sector of the economy that hasn’t been undermined by this Administration’s policy.” Link to video”

Sullivan (R-AK) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “President Biden failed to secure any firm oil production commitments in Saudi Arabia, in large part, because he showed up from a position of weakness. From day 1, this President has unilaterally disarmed American energy production, and the world has taken notice. Link to video”

Tuberville (R-AL) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Why is the Biden admin empowering foreign governments to produce oil instead of our own domestic energy resources? We need energy independence NOW. Saudi Arabia agrees to increase oil production levels, will help ‘stabilize markets,’ White House says | Fox News”

Turner (R-OH-10) 07/18/2022: Tweet – ““We think Texas is a lot closer than Saudi Arabia and President Biden does not need to be traveling halfway around the world searching for solutions to this energy crisis when the solution is right here at home.” As Biden asks Saudis for oil help, US energy reps say they’re tired of ‘vilification’… | foxbusiness.com”

Williams (R-TX-25) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Instead of traveling to Saudi Arabia to beg for oil, President Biden could have looked no further than Texas to increase domestic production. I joined @Varneyco to discuss the need to unleash American energy dominance: Link to video”

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “President Biden flew 12 hours to speak to Saudi Arabia, while here at home Americans are struggling to pay their bills. It’s no wonder 68% of Americans say Biden is not paying enough attention to the country’s most important problems. Biden approval rating: Most Americans are discontented with the President, the economy and the state of the country | CNN Politics” Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-23)

Gonzales (R-TX-23) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @AmericaRpts – “WATCH: @JohnCornyn on President Biden’s return from Saudi Arabia without secure commitments of an increase in oil production. #AmericaReports. Link to video”

Hawley (R-MO) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Hawley: Biden ‘Groveling’ to Saudi ‘Dictators’ for Oil is ‘Embarrassing’ Hawley: Biden ‘Groveling’ to Saudi ‘Dictators’ for Oil is ‘Embarrassing’ | CNSNews”

LaMalfa (R-CA-1) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “President Biden is right. Let’s talk about how his anti-domestic energy policies have caused the highest gas prices on record, or that one in four Americans have been unable to meet their own basic needs because of high energy costs. We’re waiting for real, helpful answers. Link to quoted tweet”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @JackPosobiec – “Crude Oil is up $5 per barrel the first day after Biden left Saudi Arabia empty handed”

Mace (R-SC-1) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “The President has traveled across the globe to fist bump the Saudis. Why are we groveling for foreign oil when we have the ability to increase production on our own soil? Link to video”

Cornyn (R-TX) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @AmericaRpts – “WATCH: @JohnCornyn on President Biden’s return from Saudi Arabia without secure commitments of an increase in oil production. #AmericaReports. Link to video”

Stewart (R-UT-2) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “President Biden walked away from his Saudi trip with no progress. No progress on oil, peace in Yemen, confronting Iran, or anything else. Link to video”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Biden went to the Middle East but the question is, did he bring anything back with him at all? An energy deal with Saudi Arabia? Doesn’t look like it. Stopping Iran’s race to a nuke? Nope. Once again, the Biden Admin is sending a weak message on the world stage. Link to video”

Cotton (R-AR) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia has been a partner for 80 years and is a force for stability when Iran is threatening us all. Biden should have never called Saudi Arabia a pariah state. He antagonized our partner, damaged his own credibility, and weakened our national security.”

Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Biden falsely branded Saudi Arabia a “pariah.” That misstep: X Jeopardized our critical partnership X Emboldened Iranian proxy groups X Strengthened Russia & China’s ties to the region Thankfully, Saudi Arabia has been patient & deliberate in their dealings with this admin. Link to quoted tweet”

Blackburn (R-TN) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Just as Biden returned home from Saudi Arabia, Iran bragged about its capabilities to build a nuclear weapon. The new Axis of Evil continues to taunt the U.S., and Biden cannot let them get away with it.”

Bentz (R-OR-2) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “X Unprecedented border crisis X Sending our oil to China X Begging Saudi Arabia for oil X Refusing to unleash American energy X Unchecked, reckless spending X 9.1% inflation What’s next for Joe Biden?”

Cotton (R-AR) 07/17/2022: Tweet – “Bernie only supports maintaining relationships with anti-American communist dictatorships like Soviet Russia, Castro, and the Sandinistas. Link to quoted tweet”

ThisWeekABC 7/17/22: Tweet – “NEW: Sen. Bernie Sanders tells @MarthaRaddatz that Pres. Biden should not have gone to Saudi Arabia. “I just don’t believe we should be maintaining a warm relationship with a dictatorship like that.” https://abcn.ws/3c9TZzu”

Flores (R-TX-34) 07/17/2022: Retweet of @ElRepublican_ – ““¡Biden viajó casi 7 mil millas para rogar a Arabia Saudita por petróleo cuando tenemos nuestras propias reservas de petróleo disponibles!” – Rep. @MayraFlores2022 Link to image”

Flores (R-TX-34) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Oil spikes to $100 per barrel as Biden fails to win Saudi pledge to boost output #BidenWorstPresidentEver”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/17/2022: Retweet of @FoxNews – “THUMBS DOWN: Biden wants media to stop talking about this fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden to reporter asking if he regrets MBS fist bump: ‘Why don’t you guys talk about something that matters?’ | Fox News Link to video”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @catturd2 – “Joe Biden begged Saudi for oil and all he got was this lousy fist bump.”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @FoxNews – “‘BIDEN’S ENERGY FIASCO’: @SteveHiltonx says President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia is the ‘second most disgraceful moment’ of his presidency. Steve Hilton: Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia is the second most disgraceful moment of his presidency | Fox News Link to image”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “My President went to Saudi Arabia and all I got was this lousy fist bump. Link to image Link to quoted tweet”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @catturd2 – “Is the basement dummy still on his hands and knees begging the Saudis for oil?”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/17/2022: Tweet – “You don’t need to travel 11,000 miles and fist bump the Saudis. You can visit oil and natural gas producing states right here in the USA! And that should be an American President’s preference. Link to video”

Tiffany (R-WI-7) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “Instead of fist-bumping Saudi royals halfway around the world, Joe Biden should fist-bump the overrun Border Patrol agents dealing with his own border crisis. But we all know he’s too much of a coward to visit the southern border.” Retweeted by Biggs (R-AZ-5)

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/18/2022: Retweet of @POTUS – “It was good to attend a first-of-its-kind “Jeddah Security and Development Summit” with the leaders of the GCC, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan. The U.S. is committed to a Middle East that is prosperous, peaceful, and integrated. We are invested in building a better future for all. Link to image”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/17/2022: Twitter thread – “Encouraged that @POTUS worked to assemble a Mid East coalition to defend against shared threats, especially those emanating from the Iranian regime that commits egregious human rights abuses & destabilizes the region by spreading terror & violence and through its nuclear program. I’m particularly concerned about Iran’s escalatory decision to activate advanced centrifuges in a nuclear plant that is deep underground & I’m looking forward to capitalizing on the successes of @POTUS’ visit to the region to confront all the threats emanating from Iran.”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/16/2022: Twitter thread – “The @POTUS visit to Jeddah is a critical opportunity to build a more integrated Middle East, reaffirm our commitment to human rights, & stabilize the US-Saudi relationship to ensure we continue to safeguard our regional interests and prevent Russia & China’s expanding influence. President Biden will also participate in a summit with leaders from the GCC, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan that will help advance key US interests including countering Iran’s regional aggression, ending the war in Yemen, and addressing the global energy crisis. I support POTUS’s longstanding work to improve and expand Israel’s relationships with its Arab neighbors, which has already paid off as Saudi Arabia announced it will open its airspace to Israeli airlines. I look forward to seeing continued action and momentum emerge from Jeddah.”

Arrington (R-TX-19) 07/17/2022: Tweet – “The President continues to project weakness on the world stage. Pleading with the Saudis to increase oil and gas production, while mounting a full assault on American energy at home. World leaders do not respect Biden and America and our allies suffer as a result.”

Biggs (R-AZ-5) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “Biden flew 7,000 miles to beg Saudi Arabia for oil and won’t meet with oil producers in his own country. He continues to put America LAST. Link to image”

Burchett (R-TN-2) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “The ⁦@POTUS⁩ kisses the butt of the Saudi Prince and begs for oil he could be getting from America. #disgrace Biden exchanges fist bump with Saudi crown prince before controversial meeting… | yahoo.com”

Inhofe (R-OK) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “My statement on President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia Link to image” also Inhofe (R-OK) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “NEWS: @SASCGOP ranking member @JimInhofe reacts to @POTUS Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia U.S. Senator for Oklahoma… | inhofe.senate.gov”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “There are some things we need from Saudi Arabia. They’ve got to do their part to stabilize the energy markets & I’m looking for some results out of this meeting on human rights. It doesn’t matter if it’s discussed in the meeting. What matters are the results. -TM Link to video”

Miller (R-IL-15) 07/17/2022: Tweet – “Remember when the fake news media told you the “adults are back in charge” and the Biden-Harris foreign policy people are “experts?” Another disastrous foreign trip for Biden. Trump gave us peace in the Middle East! Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 07/17/2022: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia regularly imprisons, tortures, and kills advocates for human rights and political reform in their own country—especially women’s rights advocates. We should be holding human rights abusers accountable, not meeting with them. Link to video”

Sullivan (R-AK) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “President Biden was in Saudi Arabia continuing to beg dictators to produce more oil and gas amid skyrocketing prices. I told @larry_kudlow, @POTUS should be sending envoys to Alaska & Texas to hear how his administration can get its boot off their neck & unleash American energy. Link to video” Retweeted by Cornyn (R-TX)

Balderson (R-OH-12) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “It’s time for @POTUS to stop begging Saudi royals to do what his own Administration refuses to do: boost production! Let’s stop this madness and start unleashing the abundant resources and potential at our disposal right here in the USA! ENERGY INDEPENDENCE! Link to quoted tweet”

Carl (R-AL-1) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “President Biden fist bumps the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia while turning his back on America’s energy industry. Mr. President, return home and get to work unleashing American energy instead of begging foreign countries to supply our needs. Link to quoted tweet”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “America’s President should care more about 3 American sailors being killed on an American Navy Base in Pensacola… …than a foreign national, Muslim Brotherhood spokesperson, 9-11 apologist, tragically killed in Istanbul. Link to quoted tweet”

Carter (R-GA-1) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Instead of flying 7,000 miles to beg Saudi Arabia to increase oil production, ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ should’ve visited Texas, North Dakota, or Alaska to announce an end to his war on American energy production. Link to image”

Cloud (R-TX-27) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “A fist bump for the Crown Prince, and a slap in the face for Texas oil and gas workers. Link to quoted tweet”

Clyde (R-GA-9) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Candidate Biden: “We [are] going to, in fact, make them pay the price, and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are.” President Biden: Link to quoted tweet”

Cotton (R-AR) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “For 80 years the United States has worked with Saudi Arabia to provide safety and prosperity to the American people. Joe Biden never should have ostracized the country and its leaders. Link to video”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “America LAST Link to image”

Emmer (R-MN-6) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Here we go again… President Biden would rather grovel to foreign dictators than incentivize domestic energy production. Energy security is national security. We need an all-of-the-above energy strategy, produced here at home. Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing… | reuters.com”

Flores (R-TX-34) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Biden traveled nearly 7K miles to beg Saudi Arabia for oil when we have our own oil reserves available!”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 07/15/2022: Twitter thread – “Joe Biden hates American working class people so much that he would rather have Saudis pump oil than hardworking American men. Gaetz: World’s Superpower Should Not Travel Halfway Around the Globe to Beg ‘Ferrari Bedouins’ for Oil… | breitbart.com Link to quoted tweet”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 07/16/2022: Retweet of @tampafreepress – “Rep. Gaetz: Biden Must Hold Saudis Accountable For Murder Of U.S. Troops In Florida @mattgaetz @POTUS @RepMattGaetz #gaetz #biden #troops #florida #pensacola Rep. Gaetz: Biden Must Hold Saudis Accountable For Murder Of U.S. Troops In Florida… | tampafp.com”

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “For Biden, it’s always dictators first and America last. He should be unleashing America’s energy production right here at home, not making us more dependent on Saudi Arabia. Link to image”

Gooden (R-TX-5) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “The Saudi crown prince got a fist bump from Joe Biden. 11,000 Keystone XL workers got pink slips from Joe Biden.”

Gooden (R-TX-5) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Washington to Saudi Arabia: 7,000+ miles Washington to Texas: 1,100+ miles Joe Biden would rather travel across the world than unleash American energy.”

Graves (R-LA-6) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Fist bumps for Cartels, pink slips for Cajuns. Link to quoted tweet”

Hern (R-OK-1) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @RepBice – “We can produce affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy in states like Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas, so why is Biden currently in Saudi Arabia to beg them to produce more oil? We must get the federal government out of the way and restore American energy independence.”

Jordan (R-OH-4) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden flew to Saudi Arabia to beg the country for more oil. Why not just drill domestically?” Also on GETTR; retweeted by Bishop (R-NC-9)

Khanna (D-CA-17) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “A reminder that MBS is a brutal dictator behind countless civilian deaths in Yemen & hacking a Washington Post journalist to death.”

Lesko (R-AZ-8) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “ALERT: Instead of working towards American energy independence and dominance, President Biden continues to beg Saudi Arabia for more oil which could financially benefit Russia. Shameful! Biden to push Saudi Arabia for more oil, but Russia could reap the rew… | washingtontimes.com”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @RNCResearch – “JOE BIDEN (June 17, 2022): “I’m not going to meet with [Saudi Crown Prince] MBS.” They met today. Link to video”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “Whether on oil or human rights, the United States should be the superpower, not supplicant, in our relationship with Saudi Arabia. I’ll judge Biden’s trip by its results, but it’s MBS who should be trying to make up with us, not vice versa. Rep Malinowski on CNN Newsroom with Ana Cabrera… | youtu.be”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “.@POTUS promised to make Saudi Arabia a global “pariah,” but today he’s fist-bumping the Crown Prince & begging for oil without seeking accountability for the assassination of a Washington Post journalist or transparency on the 9/11 attacks for families.”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “You don’t need to travel 11,000 miles and fist bump the Saudis. You can visit oil and natural gas producing states right here in the USA! EXCLUSIVE: ‘Confusing Display Of Weakness’: House Republicans Demand Biden Produce Oil, Gas In America… | dailycaller.com”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @RepDonaldsPress – “A fist bump for the Saudis and the middle finger to Texas, Colorado, Alaska, North Dakota, and New Mexico, who stand ready to produce the oil Biden is begging Saudi Arabia for. America LAST. Link to quoted tweet”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @HouseGOP – “President Biden is abroad begging Saudi Arabia for oil instead of unleashing American energy dominance at home. Biden continues to put America LAST.”

Murkowski (R-AK) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “.@POTUS, DC is 3,200 miles from Prudhoe Bay, but 6,700 miles from Riyadh. Rather than asking the Saudis for more oil, consider bringing Air Force 1 to Alaska instead. Our state has what it takes to secure American energy independence—but only if you give our producers a chance. Link to quoted tweet”

Newman (D-IL-3) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “I urge @POTUS to address this. We cannot condone this as a nation. Link to quoted tweet”

Paul (R-KY) 07/15/2022: Twitter thread – “Saudi Arabia disregards basic human rights, slaughters innocents in Yemen, horrifically murders dissidents, puts millions on the edge of starvation and supports and strengthens our enemies. Yet Biden kowtows to them to try and fix a crisis of his making, instead of changing policies here at home to fix domestic oil production. How many uncontested arms sales are they going to get out of this? How many more lives in Yemen will it cost? All just to appear as if he’s “helping.””

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @T_I_P_R_O – ““You’ve got all the energy and the resources here at home, and yet he refuses to talk to people in Odessa, Texas, he refuses to talk to people in other producing regions,” @RepPfluger told Spectrum News. Click here to see more: Oil production to be top of mind during Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia… | bit.ly. @T_I_P_R_O @TXOGA #TxEnergy”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “We’ve got all the energy and resources here at home, yet President Biden refuses to unleash producers in Odessa and Midland, Texas. He’d rather enrich Saudi Arabia. Oil production to be top of mind during Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia… | spectrumlocalnews.com”

Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “President Biden called Saudi Arabia a “pariah” and vowed to make the kingdom “pay the price.” Saudi Arabia is one of our most important allies in the Middle East. The Biden Admin needs to build on the Trump Admin’s success in strengthening U.S.-Saudi Relations.”

Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “American Presidents from Franklin Roosevelt to Donald Trump understood the tremendous potential of a strong U.S.-Saudi relationship. Unfortunately for America and our allies, President Biden is learning that lesson the hard way.”

Rosendale (R-MT-0) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Not only a slap to the face of American oil and gas producers, but also a slap to the face of every American family who is struggling to afford filling up their gas tanks. Link to quoted tweet”

Rosendale (R-MT-0) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden: American oil: <thumb down> Saudi oil: <thumb up>”

Roy (R-TX-21) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia is another slap to the face of American oil and gas producers. From day one, Biden has demonized reliable energy producers through his rhetoric and policies. Now he’s fist bumping Saudi royals. Despicable. Link to quoted tweet” Retweeted by Cloud (R-TX-27), Clyde (R-GA-9), Donalds (R-FL-19)

Scalise (R-LA-1) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Biden is in Saudi Arabia begging a dictator for more oil when we have all the oil we need right here in America. He’s not anti-oil. He’s just anti-American oil. Let that sink in. Link to video”

Van Drew (R-NJ-2) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Why is President Biden begging Saudi Arabia for oil? The President’s Middle East trip is pathetic. Just drill in the U.S.”

Weber (R-TX-14) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Why are we partnering with Saudi Arabia for more oil when we can produce oil right here in AMERICA??? President Biden continues to put America Last. He must unleash American Energy NOW.”

Zeldin (R-NY-1) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Instead of President Biden begging Saudi Arabia for more oil today, we should instead ramp up domestic production and become energy independent again.” Also on GETTR

Zeldin (R-NY-1) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia begging for their oil is an important reminder that right here in New York we could instead be ramping up domestic production, becoming energy independent, creating jobs, lowering taxes, revitalizing communities, & driving down energy costs.”

Saudi Arabia – general

Murphy (D-CT) 07/22/2022: Retweet of @seth_binder – “This is true, this isnt just about human rights as a value “Over and over again, the Saudi government acts in ways that are directly contrary to US security interests, and over and over again, the United States just looks the other way.” – @ChrisMurphyCT It’s Time to Rethink the U.S.-Saudi Relationship… | foreignpolicy.com”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “I stand with the 9/11 families here. While the former president has every right to host tournaments in Bedminster, helping the Saudis whitewash their record while undermining America’s Professional Golfers Association is plain wrong. Link to quoted tweet”

Merkley (D-OR) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @JomanaCNN – “Speaking to @CNN the daughters of a #Uyghur man behind bars in #SaudiArabia are appealing to @POTUS to save their father. He is one of 4 Uyghurs -including a 13 yr old girl -facing the imminent risk of deportation to #China. Video: Human rights group says Saudi Arabia detains and deports Uyghurs to China where they face persecution – CNN Video 1/7”

Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “I recently had the opportunity to visit Saudi Arabia with two Republican congressional colleagues and meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. We discussed the importance of a strong U.S.-Saudi relationship. Read more in my op-ed below US-Saudi relations can still be restored in spite of Biden… | washingtonexaminer.com”

Roy (R-TX-21) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “There’s a word for selling yourself to the highest bidder – especially when that bidder is Saudi Arabia. CC: @TerrySStrada @EaglesonBrett @PGATOUR #911Families Link to quoted tweet”

Cornyn (R-TX) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Arrest of Saudi for lying to FBI shows kingdom’s reach in US Arrest of Saudi for lying to FBI shows kingdom’s reach in US | AP News”

Cassidy (R-LA) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “U.S. Energy > Saudi oil We need to unleash American energy.”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/17/2022: Tweet – “Everyone knows Politico is in the tank for ⁦@Eric_Schmitt⁩ in the #MOSen race but I still can’t believe they had the nerve to photoshop old #ShanghaiSchmitt out of this picture! #China stands in the way of Biden’s Saudi outreach – POLITICO China stands in the way of Biden’s Saudi outreach – POLITICO”

Connolly (D-VA-11) 07/15/2022: Twitter thread – “Jamal Khashoggi, my constituent, was murdered and dismembered at the direction of the Saudi Crown Prince. This is no time for business as usual. Last night, the House passed my legislation to limit arm sales to Saudi Arabia as part of the FY23 NDAA. House Passes Protection of Saudi Dissidents Act in FY23 NDAA | U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly And thank you to my friends @AOC and @RepMalinowski for joining me in this effort. Your leadership has been invaluable as we strive to hold Saudi Arabia to account for its ongoing intimidation campaign against dissidents, journalists, and human rights activists around the world.”

DeFazio (D-OR-4) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @SenSanders – “We must put an end to the unauthorized and unconstitutional involvement of U.S. Armed Forces in the catastrophic Saudi-led war in Yemen and Congress must take back its authority over war. Link to image”

UAE

Van Hollen (D-MD) 07/22/2022: Tweet – “Asim Ghafoor deserves due process, access to his lawyer, and the opportunity for bail. The U.S. must stand up for the rights of this American & all U.S. citizens detained abroad. Outrage builds in US over UAE’s detention of Jamal Khashoggi’s lawyer… | middleeasteye.net”

Bowman (D-NY-16) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “The UAE has arrested American Asim Ghafoor without due process in what seems to be a politically motivated arrest. Link to quoted tweet”

Levin (D-MI-9) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “The UAE must immediately release Asim Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen and former lawyer for Jamal Khashogghi. He is being unjustly detained after he was convicted in absentia and denied due process. @POTUS must urgently demand his release.”

McGovern (D-MA-2) 07/19/2022: Twitter thread – “I am appalled that Asim Ghafoor, American lawyer who represented #Khashoggi, was detained & imprisoned in #UAE based on an in absentia conviction with no notice or opportunity to defend himself. @asimghaf must be freed & allowed to return to the U.S. US disputes UAE’s explanation of Khashoggi lawyer arrest – The Washington Post In light of Asim’s case and so many others, I welcome @POTUS announcement today of expanded tools to bring hostages and wrongfully detained Americans home. #FreeRusesabagina #FreeBrittneyGriner Issuance of Executive Order on Bolstering Ongoing Efforts to Bring Hostages and Wrongfully Detained U.S. Nationals Home – United States Department of State” Retweeted by Adams (D-NC-12)

Khanna (D-CA-17) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “I urge @MohamedBinZayed & @UAEEmbassyUS to release Asim Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen & former lawyer for Jamal Khashoggi, from prison. I hope that @POTUS will press for his release & stand up for human rights.”

Beyer (D-VA-8) 07/17/2022: Tweet – “The UAE’s arrest of Northern Virginia human rights lawyer Asim Ghafoor, who represented Jamal Khashoggi, appears arbitrary and politically motivated. The UAE routinely imprisons critics, activists, and human rights advocates. The United States must stand for human rights in UAE. Link to quoted tweet” Retweeted by Beyer (D-VA-8)

Connolly (D-VA-11) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “Asim Ghafoor must immediately be released from this unjust detention. Link to quoted tweet”

Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “I call on @MohamedBinZayed to immediately release Asim Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen and former lawyer for Jamal Khashoggi. I also urge @POTUS to secure Ghafoor’s swift and safe release. Rights group says UAE has detained U.S. lawyer who represented Khashoggi… | reuters.com”

Wexton (D-VA-10) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “I am seeking answers from the UAE government to what appears to be a politically motivated arrest of my constituent, Asim Ghafoor. Upholding fundamental rights, including due process protections, is critical to the U.S.-UAE relationship. Rights group says UAE has detained U.S. lawyer who represented Khashoggi… | reuters.com” Retweeted by Omar (D-MN-5)

Omar (D-MN-5) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @sarahleah1 – “BREAKING: #UAE detains US citizen Asim Ghafoor, former lawyer for #JamalKhashoggi and @DAWNmenaorg Board Member in what appears to be politically motivated conviction UAE: Immediately Release Asim Ghafoor, Former Lawyer for Jamal Khashoggi and DAWN Board Member – DAWN”

Turkey

Coons (D-DE) 07/21/2022: Twitter thread – “I’m optimistic this deal will provide a critical lifeline to the hundreds of millions of people facing starvation and food insecurity around the world. Link to quoted tweet Russia’s immoral and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and its blockade of Black Sea ports has caused harm far beyond Ukraine’s borders, and any increase in grain exports will save lives and reduce hunger globally. Despite this progress, the only lasting solution will be for Russia to end its invasion and for Ukraine to regain its territorial sovereignty. The United States, NATO, and the international community must continue to use every tool at our disposal to isolate Putin’s regime, aid the Ukrainians defending their homeland, and hasten the end to this invasion.”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/22/2022: Tweet – “#Russia, #Ukraine sign grain export deal in #Istanbul, averting threat amid #globalfoodcrisis Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal in Istanbul, averting threat amid global food crisis | Fox News”

Meng (D-NY-6) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “As we mark the 48th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of #Cyrpus, I continue to urge Turkey to immediately withdraw its troops and allow for reunification of the island. Let us also not forget the many Greek Cypriots who remain missing.”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/20/2022: Pappas, Malliotakis Statement on Erdogan Meeting with Russia, Iran

Sarbanes (D-MD-3) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “Today marks 48 years since Turkey’s brutal invasion of Cyprus. We must hold Turkey accountable for its ongoing belligerence toward the Cypriot people and help secure the reunification of Cyprus in a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation. Sarbanes Statement on the 48th Anniversary of Turkey’s Illegal Invasion of Cyprus… | sarbanes.house.gov”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “How can @POTUS even think about selling fighter jets to Turkey after Erdogan poses with tyrants Iran’s Raisi and Russia’s Putin today? He undermines NATO sanctions on Russia, threatens our counterterrorism activities in Syria & bullies our allies in Mediterranean. Link to image”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “48 years after Turkey’s illegal invasion & occupation of Cyprus, there has yet to be any accountability for @RTErdogan’s continued aggression in the East Med region. I urge @POTUS & Congress to join calls for the immediate removal of Turkish troops & the reunification of Cyprus. Link to video”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @HellenicLeaders – ““On July 20, 1974, [Turkey] invaded the Republic of Cyprus in direct violation of…international law. To this day, there’s been no accountability for the death…and destruction caused by this illegal invasion and occupation.” ⁦@RepMalliotakis⁩ Malliotakis Calls For Reunification of Cyprus on 48th Anniversary of Turkish Invasion… | youtu.be”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 07/19/2022: Tweet – “Productive meeting with Greek Minister of Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and other members of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus. We discussed the increased violations of Greek airspace by Turkey, which makes it more necessary to block the sale of F-16s to Erdogan. Link to image”

Pappas (D-NH-1) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “We cannot support the sale of F-16s to Turkey in light of its possession of Russian S-400s and Erdogan’s belligerent rhetoric and aggression towards Greece, a reliable NATO ally. I’ll keep working to prevent this sale from moving forward. Pappas voices frustration at Biden Administration’s support of F-16 sales to Turkey | Manchester Ink Link”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/17/2022: Tweet – “Heartened by an agreement emerging that will allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea. This will help ease the global food crisis that is heavily impacting the MENA region. We must ensure this deal is finalized & Russia is held accountable for this crisis. Link to quoted tweet”

Sessions (R-TX-17) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @TurkishEmbassy – “We thank Rep. @PeteSessions for his message on 15 July, Demoracy and National Unity Day. #TürkiyeForever #TürkiyeAşkına Link to video”

Tunisia

Murphy (D-CT) 07/20/2022: Tweet – “President Saied has repeatedly said he’s “committed to democracy”, but every unilateral step he’s taken since he seized power has moved Tunisia further away from democracy while the economy crumbles. The world needs to pay attention. Opinion | Stop Tunisia’s slide to one-man rule by President Kais Saied – The Washington Post”

Morocco

Inhofe (R-OK) 07/22/2022: Tweet – “Because Morocco has shown no willingness to resolve the issue of Western Sahara, the U.S. should assess alternative locations to host our annual military exercises there. I’m pleased that our nominees to lead @USAfricaCommand and @USSOCOM agreed to support this assessment. Link to video”

Marshall (R-KS) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @OfficialRFDTV – “Huge thank you to @RogerMarshallMD for joining us from the nation’s capitol to discuss why he is calling on the ITC to reconsider duties on phosphate fertilizer from Morocco. ICYMI: Sen. Roger Marshall calls on ITC to reconsider duties on phosphate fertilizer from Morocco – | rfdtv.com #AgTwitter #fertilizer #ITC Link to image”

Marshall (R-KS) 07/19/2022: Retweet of @OfficialRFDTV – “Sen. Roger Marshall is urging the ITC to reverse its decision for tariffs on phosphate from Morocco. #AgTwitter”

Marshall (R-KS) 07/18/2022: Twitter thread – “We got good news from the ITC today – they just made a negative final injury determination concerning its investigation of imports of nitrogen fertilizer from Trinidad and Tobago. I’ve been leading the fight against these duties but the fight isn’t over. 1/2 The Biden Administration needs to take a look at phosphate-based fertilizers from Morocco now. Duties on some of our most reliable trading partners is the last thing we need amid record inflation. 2/2”

Bahrain

Risch (R-ID) 07/19/2022: Twitter thread – “Despite the Biden Admin’s delay in sending it to Congress, @StateDept’s 2022 Trafficking in Persons report is an important diplomatic tool that gives us insights into the global fight to #endhumantrafficking. While there’s been some progress, there is still much work to be done. In addition to its other #humanrights abuses, the #Cambodian regime also fails to #endhumantrafficking. Cambodia should stop arresting political dissenters and instead focus on identifying, prosecuting, and convicting traffickers. Bahrain’s anti-trafficking efforts, particularly through resources for victims, should be a model for the region. #Bahrain is committed to combatting trafficking, fighting gov’t complicity, & convicting perpetrators. #Bahrain is a key partner in the fight to #endhumantrafficking. #Curacao’s steady decline to Tier 3 alongside #Venezuela & #Cuba is troubling & counter to regional efforts to #endhumantrafficking. W/ increased screening of vulnerable populations, improving coordination btwn agencies, & providing more services to victims, Curacao can improve. #Ireland, along w/ #Germany & #Cyprus, made significant efforts to improve anti-trafficking work, both in country & regionally. It’s great to see more partners make improvements. #Ireland made its first convictions in almost 10yrs, signaling an end to impunity for traffickers. The @StateDept is clearly playing fast & loose with the #Burundi upgrade to Tier 2. Last year’s upgrade to Tier 2 Watch List was misaligned with the realities on the ground. This unnecessary upgrade does not further our shared goal to #endhumantrafficking.”

Iraq

McCaul (R-TX-10) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul “I condemn the attack on a tourist hotel in Iraq that killed and injured civilians. My condolences to the victims and their families. Iraq must be sovereign and safe for all of its citizens.” Link to quoted tweet”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 07/21/2022: Tweet – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks: I condemn this excessive use of force by Turkey, resulting in the death of at least 8 Iraqi civilians in a crowded tourist resort. Extending my condolences to those affected and support to the Iraqi government in their investigations. Turkish strike kills at least 9 Iraqi tourists in northern resort… | washingtonpost.com”

Titus (D-NV-1) 07/20/2022: Retweet of @KRG_USA – “@BayanRahman and @repdinatitus, member of @HouseForeign & @HomelandDems, discussed the irresponsible artillery attack on the vacation resort in Zaxo today, where tourists were killed and injured due to the PKK-Turkey conflict. They also discussed other security challenges in Iraq Link to image”

Boozman (R-AR) 07/19/2022: Retweet of @SenateAgGOP – “‘This is great news for my home state of Arkansas, the nation’s leading rice producer, and American agriculture as a whole. I am pleased to see Iraq continuing to follow through on the MOU it signed last year.’ – Ranking Member @JohnBoozman Link to quoted tweet”

Higgins (R-LA-3) 07/20/2022: Twitter thread – “Since coming to Congress, I’ve worked to expand global markets and trade opportunities for Louisiana farmers. This latest tender is a win for the rice industry. Higgins Commends 40,000-Ton Rice Tender with Iraq | Congressman Clay Higgins Businesses up and down the supply chain will benefit, with some of the rice being milled and exported through Louisiana. As we execute the remainder of the Iraq MOU, my office will continue to advocate for Louisiana’s rice farmers, millers, and exporters.”

Other – Middle East

Comer (R-KY-1) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Family peddled access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves. We know Hunter is a national security threat. The President’s brother is now using his last name to “open doors” in the Middle East. Americans deserve answers. @SteveHiltonx @NextRevFNC Link to video” Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-23)

Rubio (R-FL) 07/18/2022: Tweet – “United in prayer as the world commemorates the fallen victims of the tragic Islamic-backed terrorist attack against the #AMIA in #BuenosAires. #AMIA28Years Link to image”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 07/15/2022: Twitter thread – “1/13 The National Defense Authorization Act includes 15 measures led by Tom, and was supported by @RepMcGovern, @RepGregorymeeks, and @RepAdamSmith, on countering corruption, surveillance, and authoritarian governments. … Amdt #532 holds @washingtonpost journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murderers accountable by requiring @Statedept to report any sanctionable organizations tied to the individuals listed in the @ODNIgov Khashoggi report.Link to PDF | bit.ly 5/13 Amdt #601 evaluates what tools @SecRaimondo has to suspend the acquisition of any foreign surveillance company on the @BISgov Entity List. Written after revelations that @L3HarrisTech was trying to buy blacklisted NSO Group. U.S. defense firm L3Harris in talks with NSO Group over spyware – The Washington Post …Amdt #937 requires @Statedept to reevaluate the sanction exemptions to ensure brave Iranian activists and human rights defenders have better access to the internet. U.S. Government, Companies Can Do More to Promote Internet Freedom in Iran – Center for Human Rights in Iran | iranhumanrights.org … Amdt #544 holds accountable the mercenaries & crooks fueling the war in Libya and violating a @UN arms embargo – shipping in money, weapons, and fighters. Experts: Libya rivals UAE, Russia, Turkey violate UN embargo – The Washington Post 10/13 Amdt #693 ensures proper oversight of U.S. taxpayer dollars sent to Egypt by asking the @StateDept to assess the number of political prisoners there. US to block millions for Egypt over human rights… | cnn.com …Amdt #632 ensures that Congress knows whether U.S. security partners are actively undermining democracies and bolstering dictators in MENA and Africa. Mohammed bin Zayed’s Dark Vision of the Middle East’s Future – The New York Times…”

Johnson (R-WI) 07/17/2022: Retweet of @fox11news – “While President Biden spent his day handling international affairs, some Republicans like Senator Ron Johnson demand he return to the country to see what’s happening at the U.S. – Mexico #Border WI leaders talk immigration policy during Biden Middle East visit… | fox11online.com”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 07/16/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. should use every diplomatic tool available before getting involved in deadly and costly wars in the Middle East, but the President needs to hold autocrats in the region accountable and promote our democratic values. Biden to Define U.S. Middle East Vision Heavy on Diplomacy… | wsj.com”

Comer (R-KY-1) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @FoxNews – “How President Biden’s brother peddled influence using the Biden family name in the Middle East: GOP lawmaker How President Biden’s brother peddled influence using the Biden family name in the Middle East: GOP lawmaker… | fxn.ws”

Cotton (R-AR) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden’s energy policy is to travel to the Middle East to beg for oil while shutting down drilling in America. Beyond incoherent.”

Lee (R-UT) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Instead of touring the Middle East and greeting the Crown Prince with a fist bump, @POTUS should visit the Basin to congratulate the Utahns who will be using the Uinta Basin Railway to secure domestic energy independence.”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @BreitbartNews – “Biden’s Message in Middle East: “We Must All Be Free to Practice Our Face” Link to video”

Schiff (D-CA-28) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “If we ever needed a visual reminder of the continuing grip oil-rich autocrats have on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, we got it today. One fist bump is worth a thousand words.”