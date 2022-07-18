Legislative Round-Up- July 18, 2022

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1. Bills, Resolutions, Letters

2. Hearings

3. On the Record

7/13/22: FMEP's Lara Friedman interviewed on Background Briefing with Ian Masters , The Centerpiece of Biden's Israel Visit Will Be a US-Israel Strategic Partnership Against Iran

7/11/22: FMEP/Jewish Currents webinar, Mr. Biden Goes to the Middle East – a conversation with U.S.-based experts Peter Beinart (CUNY), Dana El Kurd (University of Richmond), Lara Friedman (FMEP), and Trita Parsi (Quincy).

1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters

(FY23 DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION BILL – HOUSE) HR 7900: See previous Round-Ups (7/8/22 & 6/24/22) for full details of the House FY23 NDAA’s journey prior to this week, including Middle East-related provisions in the base bill. What happened this week:

On 7/12/22, the House Rules Committee met to consider the 1230 amendments that were submitted to HR 7900.

The Committee ruled hundreds of those amendments “in order.” Most of those amendments were then bundled together into 5 “en bloc” amendments.

The House completed its work on HR 7900 July 13-14, passing all the “en bloc” amendments, in addition to individual votes on others (including 2 related to the Middle East)

At the end of all of this, the House passed HR 7900 by a vote of 329-101.

See my table of all amendments related to the Middle East/Israel/Iran, Turkey (of which there were many) to see what was introduced, what was ruled “in order,” and the ultimate fate of all those amendments.

Next up: we repeat this whole process in the Senate!

1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters

Jewish Insider 7/15/22: House passes defense policy bill, including joint Middle East air-defense proposal

AIPAC Twitter threads on NDAA 7/11/22: “A strong U.S.-Israel relationship benefits America. This week, the House is expected to vote on important pro-Israel provisions in the #NDAA that will help keep Israel safe and America strong. Some key provisions include: $500 million for U.S.-Israel missile defense cooperation. Collaboration on lifesaving missile defense programs like Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow keeps Americans and Israelis safe and creates American jobs. $40 million for U.S.-Israel counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) cooperation — a 60% increase above last year’s funding. Israeli innovation in counter-drone technology helps secure Americans at home and prevent attacks against our citizens abroad. $5 million to research and test an Israeli defense system that U.S. special forces want to procure. A strong U.S.-Israel relationship helps protect American troops. The DEFEND Act, which would expand regional cooperation between Israel and its Arab partners in the areas of missile defense and counter-drone technology. These regional partnerships will help protect America and our allies from an increasingly aggressive Iran. Authorizes new U.S.-Israel PTSD cooperation. This research between America and Israel helps both countries better diagnose and treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).”

Selected tweets re: NDAA amendments

(NO US CONSULATE IN JERUSALEM) H. Con. Res. 100: Introduced 7/14/22 by Zeldin (R-NY) and 22 all-Republican cosponsors, “Expressing the sense of Congress in opposition to the establishment of a new United States consulate or diplomatic mission in Jerusalem for outreach to Palestinians.” Also see Zeldin press release; Republicans push resolutions against Palestinian consulate reopening in Jerusalem (Jewish News Syndicate 7/14/22)

(END U.S. INVOLVEMENT IN SAUDI WAR IN YEMEN) S. J. Res. 56: Introduced 7/14/22 by Sanders (I-VT), Leahy (D-VT) and Warren (D-MA), “A joint resolution directing the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. NOTE: this is what is called a “privileged resolution,” meaning it can receive a vote within 10 days of introduction (meaning this could be voted on before the August recess). Also see:

Sanders press release.

Jayapal (D-WA-7) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @USProgressives – “We applaud @SenSanders for his leadership, introducing the Senate version of @RepJayapal, @RepPeterDeFazio, @RepAdamSchiff & @RepNancyMace’s War Powers Resolution. Ending U.S. military involvement in Yemen now has support in both parties and chambers. We must bring it to a vote. Link to quoted tweet”

(PROTECTING MULTILATERAL INSTITUTIONS FROM COERCIVE U.S. SANCTIONS) HR 8372 (pdf): Introduced 7/14/22 by Castro (D-TX) and McGovern (D-MA), “To prohibit the exercise of authorities under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act with respect to the United Nations and related organizations.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: Castro tweet; Castro press release [“‘During the last administration, Donald Trump used his sanctions power to attack multilateral institutions and undermine global diplomacy. As the United States rebuilds our influence on the global stage, Congress must protect international organizations and the important role they play in advancing our shared values and interests,’ said Congressman Castro. ‘The Multilateral Leadership Act will strengthen our commitment to the rules-based international order and ensure that future presidents use diplomacy – not coercion – to achieve our global goals.’”] press release from Human Rights First [“the shameful and dangerous precedent of the previous administration’s sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) makes clear that Congress must provide additional checks against the abuse of the broader sanctions toolkit.”]

(IRAN MILITARY CAPABILITIES) HR 8329: (Introduced 07/12/22 by Bacon (R-NE) and no cosponsors, “To require a public report on the military capabilities of China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.” Referred to the House Committee on Armed Services.

(HUMAN RIGHTS & US ANTI-TERROR AID) HR 8333: Introduced 07/12/22 by Jacobs (D-CA) and 3 cosponsors (all Democrats), “To amend title 10, United States Code, to provide for the consideration of the human rights records of recipients of support of special operations to combat terrorism, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Armed Services.

(BIDEN: NO VISIT TO EAST JERUSALEM WITHOUT ISRAELIS) Zeldin et al letter to Biden: On 7/13/22, Zeldin (R-NY) led a letter — co-signed by Lamborn (R-CO), Kustoff (R-TN) and Wilson (R-SC) — “to express our strong opposition to your rejection of the request made by Israel to have officials join you in your visit to East Jerusalem outside of the Old City.” The letter goes on to note the signers’ dismay “when your administration proposed to reopen the U.S. Consulate in Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem, that would provide separate diplomatic outreach to the Palestinians. After the subsequent move to shift the Palestinian Affairs Unit (PAU) out of the U.S. Ambassador to Israel’s reporting chain of command and rename the PAU the ‘U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs,’ your visit will only further serve to support the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to divide Jerusalem. Additionally, this would discourage a stable, secure future by rewarding rather than acknowledging the real obstacles to peace demanded by the Palestinian Authority…” The letter closes: “No U.S. President in recent history has visited East Jerusalem outside of the Old City, and to do so now in this manner would serve to inflame tension, rather than advance peace. We urge you not to visit East Jerusalem during your visit to Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem, and to respect the wishes of our close ally, Israel.” Also see: press release

(NEED ANSWERS RE: PGA & SAUDI ARABIA) Cornyn letter to Biden: On 7/13/22, Sen. Cornyn (R-TX) sent a letter to President Biden to raise concerns about the timing of his administration’s investigation into the PGA Tour. Cornyn writes: “I am concerned about whether members of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, or any other member of your administration, was involved in the investigation recently being made public. I also have questions about whether your administration had any contact with the Saudi Arabian government about the investigation, either before it opened or afterwards.” He also asks Biden to provide answers to 10 questions to the PGA/Saudi story, including questions about relevance of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Press release.

(NEED ANSWERS ON KILLING OF SHIREEN ABU AKLEH) Van Hollen et al letter to Blinken: On 7/12/22, Sens. Van Hollen (D-MD), Leahy (D-VT), Murphy (D-CT), and Durbin (D-IL) sent a letter to SecState Blinken (as summarized in the press release) “pressing for answers regarding the United States Security Coordinator’s (USSC) recent review into the shooting death of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.” In their letter, the senators note: “While we were glad to see the United States Security Coordinator (USSC) involved in an independent forensic analysis of the bullet that killed Ms. Abu Akleh, that hardly constitutes an independent investigation into the overall circumstances of her killing. On July 5, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price indicated that, other than visiting the site of the shooting, the USSC did not conduct any further independent investigation. Instead, the USSC only reviewed the findings reached by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) “in their own respective investigations” and then Mr. Price shared the USSC’s assessment of those findings in a public statement of less than two hundred words. This does not meet any plausible definition of the ‘independent’ investigation that you and members of Congress have called for. Nor does it provide the transparency that this case demands. Therefore, we write to seek further information regarding how the Administration plans to ensure that an independent, thorough, and transparent investigation is conducted into the shooting death of this American citizen and journalist.” The letter goes on to pose a list of specific questions, to which it requests a response within 2 weeks. Also see:

(NEED ANSWERS ON KILLING OF SHIREEN ABU AKLEH) Menendez-Booker letter to Biden: On 7/12/22, Sens. Menendez (D-NJ) and Booker (D-NJ) sent a letter to President Biden regarding the killing of their constituent Shireen Abu Akleh (Abu Akleh was a New Jersey resident and her family members are constituents of the senators). The letter reads in part: “We acknowledge your Administration’s efforts to support a comprehensive and impartial investigation and recognize that the damage to the bullet that killed Ms. Abu Akleh was determined to be too extensive to reach a ‘definite conclusion’ regarding its origin. However, it is troubling that the Administration has not provided our constituents, as they noted in their recent letter to you, with any details of a ‘thorough…credible investigation.’ We urge you to raise Ms. Abu Akleh’s case at the highest levels and press for accountability during your upcoming visit to Israel and the West Bank. We also ask for continued U.S. participation in transparent and timely investigations into any remaining or new evidence. We request that your Administration provide us a senior-level classified briefing on the investigation details, including American involvement. We ask that this briefing cover the U.S. Security Coordinator’s engagements regarding the investigations conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian Authority (PA), a full account of the ballistic and forensic analysis, and next steps with the IDF and PA regarding accountability for Ms. Abu Akleh’s death. Further, we must be clear to those individuals who attacked mourners during Ms. Abu Akleh’s funeral procession that this behavior is unacceptable. Every family should be able to grieve the loss of a loved one in peace and dignity. We urge the State Department to ensure that Ms. Abu Akleh’s family continue to receive any and all support they need during this difficult time.” Also see:

(BIDEN: HERE ARE YOUR ASSIGNMENTS FOR YOUR MIDEAST TRIP) Gottheimer et al letter to Biden: On 7/12/22, Rep. Gottheimer (D-NJ) led a letter, cosigned by 11 House colleagues (bipartisan), to President Biden, informing Biden that the purpose of his Middle East trip is to “reinforce the United States’ iron-clad commitment to Israel’s security and to reinforce the importance of regional cooperation between Israel and countries in the region.” The letter goes on to note that the signers “expect” the visit to lead to “meaningful progress in further cementing that relationship, especially in the areas of security, defense, and economic cooperation” and that they are “confident” the visit to Saudi Arabia and Israel “will lead to concrete accomplishments.” The letter also asks for a briefing from the President after his visit “to learn about your accomplishments and perspective” and for “sharing our views as well.” Notably, the letter completely ignores the Palestinians expect for a single throw-away sentence – inserted what appears to be randomly in the text, reading: “We also firmly believe that the Israeli-Palestinian peace process [but, tellingly, nothing about that process actually accomplishing anything] is vital to America’s interests.” Also see:

Gottheimer (D-NJ) press release.

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 07/14/2022: Twitter thread – “This week, with @POTUS visiting our key ally Israel, I’m leading a bipartisan group in Congress to push for concrete steps to bolster the U.S.-Israel relationship, combat threats from Iran, and for the White House to brief us on progress accomplished during the trip. Link to image The bilateral relationship between the United States and Israel is sacrosanct and above partisan politics. This visit will lead to meaningful progress in further cementing our relationship with Israel, including boosting security, defense, and economic cooperation.”

(PRIORITIZE EXPANSION OF ABRAHAM ACCORDS, PUSH BACK AGAINST IRAQ ANTI-NORMALIZATION) Rosen et al letter to Biden: On 7/12/22, on the eve of his trip to the Middle East Reps. Rosen (D-NV) and 23 bipartisan/bicameral colleagues sent a letter to President Biden asking him to use his trip “to build on your Administration’s support for the peace and normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco” and to encourage him to “raise Iraq’s anti-normalization law during your visits with foreign leaders and make clear the United States’ resolute condemnation.” Also see:

(EXPAND ABRAHAM ACCORDS) Turner letter to Biden: On 7/12/22, Rep. Turner (R-OH) (on his own) sent a letter to President Biden urging his Administration “to expand on the successes of the Abraham Accords, which will lead to great stability in the Middle East” and noting: “As you embark on your first trip to the Middle East since taking office, I request that you encourage Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries to also work towards recognizing and cooperating with Israel.” Also see: press release/Tweet

(POTUS – DON’T VISIT EAST JERUSALEM!) Van Duyne et al letter to Biden: On 7/12/22, Rep. Van Duyne (R-TX) led a really a terribly drafted letter, cosigned by 5 Republican House colleagues, urging him not to visit a hospital in East Jerusalem. The letter – which both assets that Jerusalem is undivided but also treats East Jerusalem as an entirely distinct entity — states that doing so would “reward the Palestinian Authority”, “would be seen as a declaration in favor of reopening the American consulate for the Palestinian Authority” and “would be viewed as a continued sign of continued support support the Palestinians in their illegitimate efforts to claim east Jerusalem and give the perception of future funding [sic].”

Press release is here.

Van Duyne (R-TX-24) 07/12/2022: Twitter thread – “I sent a letter to @POTUS today as he embarks on an unprecedented trip to East Jerusalem – a move Israel strongly opposes. “A visit to East Jerusalem will reward the Palestinian Authority, which continues to support acts of terrorism… against Israeli civilians.” Read below Link to image @RepBillJohnson @RepRonnyJackson @TXRandy14 @PeteSessions @RepGregSteube”

(DON’T BEG SAUDIS – PRODUCE US ENERGY!) Herrell (R-NM) et al letter to Biden: On 7/12/22, Rep. Herrell (R-NM) led a letter, cosigned by 68 House Republicans, about his trip to Saudi Arabia, reportedly to ask KSA to increase oil production. The letter calls the visit a “confusing display of weakness considering that, just a few short years ago, the U.S. was producing more oil and natural gas than any country in the world.” The letter goes on to blame President Biden for the current state of affairs: “Actions taken by your Administration, however, have undermined our position of prominence, once again forced the American people to rely on authoritarian regimes, and contributed to record-breaking prices hardworking families face at the pump daily.” It closes by urging Biden to travel to visit US energy producers rather than Saudi Arabia. Also see:

(DOES SAUDI GOLF LEAGUE VIOLATE FARA?) Roy letter to US Attorney General: On 7/11/22, Rep. Roy (R-TX) sent a letter to US Attorney General Garland “to request that the Department of Justice conduct a thorough review of LIV Golf, Ltd., and its potential violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (‘FARA’).” Roy asserts: “At this point, there is no mistaking the origins and purpose of LIV Golf. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is funneling money through its Public Investment Fund (PIF) to stand up LIV Golf as an exercise in public relations. In other words, a foreign government’s dollars are being used to enhance that government’s brand and positioning here in the United States. And yet, suspiciously, LIV Golf and entities tied to it have not registered their FARA affiliation with the Department of Justice.” Also see:

(NO F-16s FOR TURKEY) Pallone et al letter to Biden: On 7/8/22, Rep. Paline (D-NJ) led a letter, cosigned by 33 bipartisan House colleagues, to President Biden warning: “As your Administration seeks to advance the sale of new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey, please know that we will take every action afforded to us as Members of Congress to prevent it from moving forward. Precedent shows that Erdoğan will not change his behavior if we continue to reward his efforts to undermine the NATO alliance. The United States must not provide any further support to Turkey’s military until tangible steps are taken to halt his destabilizing actions and violations of international law at home and abroad.” Press release; Tweets – Pallone (D-NJ-6), Titus (D-NV-1)

July 14, 2022: POSTPONED -The House Foreign Affairs Committee Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism was scheduled to hold a hearing entitled, Examining the U.S. Interest in Regional Security Cooperation in the Middle East and North Africa: Opportunities, Obstacles, and Objectives. Scheduled witnesses were to have been: Daniel Shapiro (Atlantic Council/former US Ambassador to Israel); Andrew Exum (Hakluyt & Company/former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, U.S. Department of Defense); Linda Robinson (Rand Corporation); and David Schenker (WINEP/former Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs).

3. On the Record

Maryland

Michigan

New York

Jewish Insider 7/14/22: Sean Patrick Maloney pursues the mainstream lane in matchup against Biaggi [“‘I’m not going to ask for support from anybody who doesn’t support Israel, and I’m not going to play footsie with people who would support BDS or undermine the security of Israel,’ Maloney said in a recent interview with Jewish Insider, referring to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting the Jewish state. ‘I never have. I never will.’ The implication was that his Democratic opponent, state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, has engaged in such maneuvering, owing in part to her connections with left-leaning Democrats in Albany who have backed BDS. More recently, she has drawn support from some federal elected officials who have spoken out against Israel, most notably Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who endorsed Biaggi’s campaign last month. ” ]

] New York Post 7/9/22: De Blasio snub of pro-Israel group under attack — in Long Island congressional race

Illinois

Florida

Jewish Insider 7/12/22: Antisemites ‘are now serving in Congress,’ leading Florida House candidate warns [“Moskowitz, currently a Broward County commissioner and a former state legislator and former director of emergency management for the state, said his approach to antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment would be very similar to that of Deutch — who has gained attention for forcefully condemning some of his Democratic colleagues on the House floor — but potentially ‘slightly more aggressive than Ted.’”]

Media/Reports – General

Jewish Chronicle (UK) 7/14/22: Ilhan Omar should be shunned by our politicians, not celebrated

Jewish Insider 7/14/22: Senators weigh in on Saudi-Israel normalization, Iran as Biden lands in Middle East

Haaretz 7/14/22: ‘They’re Making a Mistake’: Biden Rejects Progressive Democrats’ Criticism of Israel

The Forward 7/13/22: ‘There are a few of them’: Biden on Democrats critical of Israel

ProPublica 7/12/22: Pegasus Spyware Maker NSO Is Conducting a Lobbying Campaign to Get Off U.S. Blacklist

Jewish Insider 7/11/22: Following Israel trip, lawmakers urge Biden to push Saudi-Israel normalization

Mondo Weiss 6/29/22: Dems in Congress are afraid to speak up for Israel because they will ‘get the snot beat out of them,’ Gottheimer says

Members on the Record

Biden Trip — Israel/Palestine

Rice (D-NY-4) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Excited to see this historic Joint Declaration between the US and Israel reaffirming our mutually beneficial commitment to Israel’s security and celebrating the special relationship between our two democracies. Link to quoted tweet”

Rosen (D-NV) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Pleased to see @POTUS & Israeli PM @yairlapid sign a declaration on the future of the unbreakable bond between the U.S. & Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East. We are reaffirming our ironclad commitment to safeguarding Israel & the world from the threat of a nuclear Iran.”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “.@POTUS is in Israel right now where the Israeli government has begun forcing 1,000+ Palestinians out of their homes in Masafer Yatta. The US response? Silence. @POTUS use your power to support Palestinian demands for freedom and to stop Israeli war crimes. Link to quoted tweet”

Trone (D-MD-6) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “I’m glad to see @POTUS deepening commitments to Israel and strengthening regional cooperation. I co-founded the Abraham Accords Caucus to broaden diplomatic relations and ensure Iran never obtains nuclear weapons. Today’s declaration only furthers our joint efforts toward peace. Link to quoted tweet”

Van Duyne (R-TX-24) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden’s visit this week is a “sign of continued support for the Palestinians in their illegitimate efforts to claim east Jerusalem.” Biden’s east Jerusalem visit boosts PA claim to city – congressmen” Also on GETTR

Van Hollen (D-MD) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Important recognition by @POTUS that the failure to date to have a full, transparent investigation and full accountability in the shooting death of American citizen and journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, MUST be addressed. Link to quoted tweet”

Maloney (D-NY-12) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Israel will always be a close ally which we must protect from those who threaten it. I am thrilled @POTUS signed the Jerusalem Declaration to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon. U.S., Israel sign joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear weaponry | Reuters”

Manning (D-NC-6) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Wonderful to see @POTUS visit our ally Israel to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship and reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s safety and security.”

Manning (D-NC-6) 07/14/2022: Twitter thread – “I welcome and applaud the Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration signed today by @POTUS Biden and @IsraeliPM Lapid. The Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration | The White House This important declaration underscores our countries’ shared interests and values, and our common commitment to enhance security and prevent a nuclear-armed Iran.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “While official US policy recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, @POTUS visited east Jerusalem & removed Israel’s flag from his official limo—a signal of division undermining Israel’s sovereignty over J’lem. This is not how we should treat Israel. Ever. Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine – Israel News – The Jerusalem Post”

Cuellar (D-TX-28) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “I support the special relationship between the U.S. and Israel in the Jerusalem Declaration—ensuring Iran will never have a nuclear weapon and Israel remains safe. I remain committed to making sure the U.S.-Israel alliance is strong and advances security.”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/14/2022: Twitter thread – “Thrilled that the Biden-Lapid meeting was so successful: the Jerusalem Declaration will shape and strengthen the US-Israel relationship for years to come & reflects our shared democratic values and the long-standing bipartisan support for Israel in Congress and across the US. Link to quoted tweet The pledge to expand the US-Israel security partnership, prevent a nuclear Iran, strengthen regional cooperation, and advance Israel’s regional integration are pivotal to our shared goals of countering Iranian aggression & building a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East.”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Today’s I2U2 Summit exemplifies how Israel’s continued int’l integration can spur collaboration & economic growth. The I2U2 group will continue to be an important partnership that enables cooperation on shared global challenges such as food security, climate innovation,& health Link to quoted tweet”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @RepTedDeutch – “The pledge to expand the US-Israel security partnership, prevent a nuclear Iran, strengthen regional cooperation, and advance Israel’s regional integration are pivotal to our shared goals of countering Iranian aggression & building a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East.”

Frankel (D-FL-21) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “.@POTUS’ trip to Israel is already succeeding in reaffirming our nations’ deep bonds & the US’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s security. I look forward to seeing the continued efforts throughout this trip to expand the US-Israel relationship & cooperation across the region. Link to quoted tweet”

Buck (R-CO-4) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @seanspicer – “Tonight on #SpicerandCo: Biden’s trip to Israel, inflation hits record rates, @twitter suspends accounts that published home addresses of SCOTUS judges & more- Tune in 5p @newsmax @LyndsayMKeith Joining us: @MorganOrtagus @SebGorka @StephenMoore @RepKenBuck @JDVance1”

Blackburn (R-TN) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Biden is traveling to Israel because he has to. The White House announced he wouldn’t shake Israeli officials’ hands and won’t allow them to come to a Jerusalem hospital. This trip is anything but pro-Israel. Link to video”

Cornyn (R-TX) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “U.S., Israel sign joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear weaponry U.S., Israel sign joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear weaponry | Reuters”

Cruz (R-TX) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “This is another stunt by Joe Biden and his administration to undermine Israel’s sovereignty over their unified capital Jerusalem, and anyway it’s pointless. The next Republican president will close this thing on day 1. Russia’s deepening ties with Iran represents a ‘profound threat’ – White House”

Cruz (R-TX) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “The Biden admin couldn’t get through day 1 of their Middle East trip without a major gaffe. They had to clean up National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s comments that Biden wants a consulate in East Jerusalem. Link to video”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Thrilled to see @POTUS arrive in Israel & reaffirm the strength of the US-Israel relationship and our sacrosanct commitment to Israel’s security. Looking forward to seeing this visit strengthen US-Israel cooperation & build a more prosperous and secure region.”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “⁦@POTUS⁩ makes #Holocaust gaffe during @Israel visit Biden makes Holocaust gaffe during Israel visit | Fox News”

Merkley (D-OR) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “As @POTUS arrives in Israel today to meet with @yairlapid, I urge him to push to halt the evictions of 1,000+ Palestinians in Masafer Yatta. Read the letter @RepStansbury and I led with 81 congressional colleagues calling for urgent action Ahead of Biden Visit to Israel, Stansbury, Merkley, 19 Senators and 62 Representatives Urge Administration to Engage Israeli Government to Prevent Evictions in Masafer Yatta | U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon” (letter from May 2022)

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Great to see @POTUS in Israel today meeting with Prime Minister Lapid. A strong U.S.-Israel relationship will help ensure peace and security in the region as we work together to address our shared challenges. In Congress, I’ll continue to support and advocate for our ally Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

Salazar (R-FL-27) 07/13/2022: Twitter thread – “El presidente Biden visita Israel y dice que su gira por Medio Oriente es para consolidar un frente anti-Irán. Pero la realidad es otra: su Administración prepara un nuevo acuerdo nuclear para beneficiar al régimen iraní. ¡Qué desastre! Link to video President Biden says his visit to Israel & the Middle East is to consolidate an anti-Iran coalition. Unfortunately, his actions say otherwise as he works to reach a new, worse Nuclear Deal with Iran. What a total disaster!”

Stevens (D-MI-11) 07/13/2022: Retweet of @LeviYonit – “More from exclusive @POTUS interview with @N12News: voices in the Democratic Party calling Israel an apartheid state are “few, and they are wrong” Link to video”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “At least 90 Democrats have called on the State Dept. to stop the forcible expulsion & ethnic cleansing in #MasaferYatta, and have heard nothing. @POTUS is in Israel right now, but there’s no accountability for these clear human rights violations. The silence is complicity. Link to quoted tweet”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @FoxFriendsFirst – “.@michaelgwaltz shares what he thinks President Biden needs to accomplish during his meetings in Israel and Saudi Arabia. Rep. Waltz: This is the underlying reason for Biden’s Middle East trip… | video.foxnews.com”

Gallagher (R-WI) 7/13/22: Gallagher: Biden’s Trip to Middle East Presents Opportunity to Shift His Policy in Region

Blackburn (R-TN) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Administration is refusing to allow Israeli officials to attend an event in Jerusalem. Biden’s decision is wrong. Jerusalem is and always will be the capital of Israel.”

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “On Biden’s trip to Israel, @POTUS has the opportunity to reaffirm our unwavering support of the Jewish people. The message to #Israel must be clear: the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, the rightful capital of the State of Israel, must be fully functional and remain untouched.”

Mast (R-FL-18) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “As the President heads to the Middle East, he needs to use this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to Israel, even as the Squad and far left members of his own party undercut our partnership and refuse to support our strongest friend and ally.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 07/12/2022: SFRC Chairman Menendez Statement in Advance of President Biden’s Trip to Israel, the West Bank, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Sessions (R-TX-17) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “I hope @POTUS doesn’t undermine our friendship. Israel stands with us and we unequivocally need to reciprocate!! Link to quoted tweet”

Auchincloss (D-MA-4) 07/11/2022: Twitter thread – “I recently joined a bipartisan delegation to Israel, one of America’s closest allies. It is essential that Congress continue its bipartisan support for tight-knit US-Israel collaboration & I have encouraged POTUS to advance the Abraham Accords in his upcoming visit to the region. Link to image Read more about my visit here. Following Israel trip, lawmakers urge Biden to push Saudi-Israel normalization… | jewishinsider.com”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/11/2022: Tweet – “Ahead of the President’s trip to the Middle East, I urge him to encourage deepened defense cooperation between Abraham Accords states. Collective defense and information sharing is necessary in combatting Iranian aggression. Following Israel trip, lawmakers urge Biden to push Saudi-Israel normalization… | ow.ly”

Hagerty (R-TN) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “This decision is wrong, not how the U.S. should treat our ally Israel & must be reversed. The Biden Admin should respect Israel’s request, stop undermining U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital & stop signaling support for dividing Jerusalem. Link to Barak Ravid tweet ”Scoop: The U.S. rejected an Israeli request to allow Israeli government officials to join President Biden’s upcoming visit to the Augusta Victoria Palestinian hospital in East Jerusalem. My story on @axios”

Turner (R-OH-10) 07/11/2022: Retweet of @marcrod97 – “Last week, I spoke to @RepFredUpton, @DonaldNorcross, @RepAuchincloss, @RepDonBacon, and @RepMikeTurner, about their recent trip to Israel. On the docket: normalization, the Biden visit, Iran and the Palestinians (and more!) Following Israel trip, lawmakers urge Biden to push Saudi-Israel normalization… | jewishinsider.com”

Israel – Palestine (general)

Gallego (D-AZ-7) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Russia is a terrorist state. We help Israel with the Iron Dome to protect it from terrorists like Hezbollah and Hamas we should do the same to protect Ukrainian civilians. Link to quoted tweet”

Bush (D-MO-1) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Over a month ago, my colleagues and I called on the State Department to hold Israel accountable for forcing Palestinians out of their homes in #MasaferYatta. @POTUS, we are urging you to support Palestinians demanding their freedom. We must stop funding Israeli apartheid. Link to quoted tweet”

Cruz (R-TX) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “As I told the @FreeBeacon, UNRWA is a hopelessly anti-Semitic and terrorist-enabling organization. The Biden administration rejoined the organization anyway and promised to reform it. Now the numbers are in, and it is absolutely undeniable that they failed. Link to quoted tweet”

Diaz-Balart (R-FL-25) 07/13/2022: Retweet of @simonwiesenthal – “Grateful to Representative Diaz @MarioDB holding #UNHCR, @UNRWA accountable to insist US $$$$ not be used to teach and spread anti-Semitic and anti-peace initiatives. Rep. Mario Diaz Balart Amendment in SFOPS Appropriations Bill to Restore Conditions on UNHCR & UNRWA – Israel Behind the News via @Israel Behind the News”

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “I’m proud to stand with Israel. My support for the Jewish people will never waver.”

McClain (R-MI-10) 07/13/2022: Twitter thread – “Today, I hosted a breakfast with the @philosproject, a Christian organization dedicated to spreading peace in the Middle East. We had a great discussion about ways to build on the momentum of the Abraham Accords and ensure Christian communities are not forgotten in the region. Link to image Thank you to my friend and colleague @RepDavidValadao for joining us this morning to discuss these critical issues.”

Omar (D-MN-5) 07/13/2022: Retweet of @alicesperi – “The Corries never talked about their years-long dealings with US officials as they fought for justice for Rachel. But after hearing the same officials call for a “credible” Israeli investigation of Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing, they decided it was time. Israeli Forces Keep Killing Americans While U.S. Officials Give Them a Pass… | interc.pt”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Great turnout at the Nebraska Breakfast this morning! I talked about inflation, passing NDAA this week, my recent trip to Israel, and deterring aggression from both China and Russia. We also welcomed Rep. Mike Flood to the delegation. I look forward to working with him. Link to image”

Diaz-Balart (R-FL-25) 07/12/2022: Retweet of @AJCGlobal – “Thank you Co-Chairs of the Latino Jewish Caucus, @RepDWStweets, @MarioDB, @RepEspaillat, and @HerreraBeutler, for joining the chorus of condemnation of the blatantly antisemitic Mapping Project. Antisemitism is a danger to us all and we must continue to join forces to fight it. Link to quoted tweet”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 07/12/2022: Retweet of @AADAFund – “The AADAF releases the following statement around the @StateDept response to the killing of Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank. Link to image”

Boebert (R-CO-3) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Herod, King of Judea, would have undoubtedly been a Democrat.”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/11/2022: Tweet – “Pleased to see @StateSEAS travel to the Mid East to continue her important work combatting antisemitism & promoting tolerance. Antisemitism is dangerously on the rise at home & globally, and I’m glad Amb. Lipstadt is leading the critical fight to eradicate antisemitism. Link to Deborah Lipstadt tweet – “I discussed my trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel and the UAE with @Reuters’s @alexjcornwell, highlighting my frank and open discussions with Saudi officials, as well as clear willingness on all sides to continue the conversations and pursue joint initiatives.”

Massie (R-KY-4) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “For those who say, “<insert-state-here> is a welfare state, because it sends X billions to Washington and it gets X+Y billions back.” how much did Ukraine pay in? Egypt? Israel? Afghanistan?”

Scott (R-FL) 07/11/2022: Twitter thread – “So much wrong here… 1. @JoeBiden inherited a more stable Middle East thanks to Trump’s Abraham Accords….”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/11/2022: Retweet of @marcrod97 – “Last week, I spoke to @RepFredUpton, @DonaldNorcross, @RepAuchincloss, @RepDonBacon, and @RepMikeTurner, about their recent trip to Israel. On the docket: normalization, the Biden visit, Iran and the Palestinians (and more!) Following Israel trip, lawmakers urge Biden to push Saudi-Israel normalization… | jewishinsider.com”

Rubio (R-FL) et al 07/10/2022: Rubio, Colleagues [34 Senators, 54 Representatives, all GOP] Urge Biden to Reverse Plan Creating Unofficial Consulate to Palestinians in Jerusalem

Ernst (R-IA) 07/10/2022: Tweet – “As threats from Iran increase in the Middle East, we must support our Israeli allies. We can do this by helping to prioritize & enhance Israel’s air & missile defenses. Read more about how my DEFEND Act is accomplishing this. U.S. Proposes Helping Israel, Arab States Harden Air Defenses Against Iran… | wsj.com”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/10/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “The 12 tribes of Israel existed in the Holy Land before ‘Palestine’ existed. We can’t occupy what already belongs to our people. #Israel Link to image”

Torres (D-NY-15) 07/11/2022: Twitter thread – “BDS is not merely a “protest.” It takes the sinister position that Israel should no longer exist as a Jewish state. It’s an eliminationist movement at its core, one that should itself be protested by any public official professing a concern for peace. Link to quoted tweet The right position is and has always been a two-state solution—the peaceful coexistence of a Jewish state and a Palestinian state.”

Weber (R-TX-14) 07/11/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@IDF Right on IDF! – this is only part of why Belgium should not release Terrorist Assadolah Assadi back into the “Terrorist Stream!””

Long (R-MO-7) 07/10/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “More than 150,000 Palestinian Muslim worshipers performed the Eid al-Adha prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque today in Jerusalem. Tell me more about Israel being an apartheid state where Muslims don’t have freedom of worship. Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/08/2022: Retweet of @AIPAC – “The best way to understand Israel is to experience it firsthand. A bipartisan congressional delegation just returned from a week in Israel with AIPAC’s charitable foundation. @RepJoshG @RepFredUpton @RepMikeTurner @RepAuchincloss @RepRonKind @RepDonBacon @DonaldNorcross Link to quoted tweet”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 07/08/2022: Tweet – “My statement on the @StateDept’s failed response to the assassination of American citizen and Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh: Tlaib Statement on State Department Handling of Shireen Abu Akleh’s Assassination | Representative Rashida Tlaib Link to image”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 07/08/2022: Retweet of @Harbpeace – “.@RashidaTlaib says @StateDept failed to carry out its mission when it comes to Shireen, a US citizen. “This failure sends a clear message to the world: some American lives are worth more than others, and some ‘allies’ have license to kill with impunity.” ‘Sense of betrayal’: Abu Akleh’s family demands action from Biden… | aljazeera.com”

Syria

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Great job by our military in striking two ISIS leaders. ISIS terrorists should know they are not safe anywhere while they plan their attacks against us, our allies, and innocent civilians. Strike conducted in Syria… | centcom.mil”

Graham (R-SC) 07/12/2022: Twitter thread – “Congratulations to our American forces, working with our coalition partners, on the military strike taking out a key leader of the Islamic State in Syria, Maher al-Agal. This strike also severely wounded another senior ISIS official. Taking out ISIS leaders like al-Agal sends a strong signal we are not going to turn our backs on the Islamic States’ aggression. It is also a reminder of how U.S. forces on the ground in Syria, working with local partners, help keep ISIS at bay. Job well done!”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 07/12/2022: Twitter thread – “LR @RepMcCaul in response to Russia’s manipulation of humanitarian aid to Syria at the UN Security Council Link to image Find the full statement here McCaul Calls UNSC Vote on Cross-Border Aid to Syria “Disaster for Syrian People” – Committee on Foreign Affairs”

Steube (R-FL-17) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “God Bless the men and women of our U.S. military! US drone strike kills top Syrian ISIS leader Maher al-Agal… | foxnews.com” Also on GETTR

Wilson (R-SC-2) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “This successful US drone strike against a senior ISIS leader is a significant blow to their global network of terror. I’m grateful for the efforts of the US military to help rid the world of this evil and make us all safer. ISIS leader in Syria killed in U.S. strike, U.S. officials say… | reuters.com”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Unconscionable that Russia blocked the reauthorization of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, through which 2.4 mil people in NW Syria receive aid each month, forcing its mandate to expire. The UNSC must reauthorize this vital crossing to avoid a catastrophe for millions of Syrians.”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 07/11/2022: Retweet of @USAmbUN – “Deeply disappointed the UNSC didn’t renew the Syria cross-border mandate for a full year due to one Member State. Millions of Syrians are counting on us. The U.S. isn’t done fighting for them. I promised aid workers & refugees I would do everything I could to get them needed aid.”

Risch (R-ID) 07/12/2022: Twitter thread – “Since 2014, Syrians have relied on cross-border operations for life-saving humanitarian needs. Today, #Putin’s callous indifference to the suffering of the #Syrian people was on full display when he single-handedly prevented the renewal of this crossing for another 12 months. The mandate may end in 6 months, but our efforts to support #Syrians will not. The UNSC must find the political will to counter this vicious indifference. #Putin must not be the bottleneck to this recurring problem. It is time to find a solution that does not involve #Russia.”

Warner (D-VA) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “We’re spending most of our time focusing on the challenges of Russia and China, but terrorists who want to kill Americans and their allies are still out there. Thanks to the brave men and women in the US military and intelligence community who are working to end that threat. Link to quoted tweet”

Levin (D-MI-9) 07/10/2022: Tweet – “Russia’s veto is outrageous and completely unacceptable. The US must continue pressing to keep humanitarian aid moving. Amidst all of the world’s difficult problems, we must never forget—and I will never stop fighting for—the people of Syria. Russia Votes to Shut Down Last U.N. Aid Route Into Syria… | nytimes.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 07/08/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul “It’s despicable the Kremlin vetoed the UN’s last remaining Syria aid crossing, through which millions of Syrians receive life saving humanitarian aid. UNSC must overcome Russian obstruction & reauthorize this crossing. If the auth lapses, innocent people will die.” Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 07/08/2022: Tweet – “#Putin, with a blackened & abandoned heart, continues to demonstrate his callous disregard for innocent #Syrians by vetoing a 12-month extension of the #BabAlHawa border crossing. It’s time #Russia is held accountable for its numerous crimes. The UNSC must find a resolution ASAP.”

Biden Trip – Saudi Arabia

Barrasso (R-WY) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “President Biden is going halfway around the world looking for a solution found right here at home. Unleashing American energy is the surest way to boost our economy & reduce energy prices. Barrasso Statement on President Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia… | energy.senate.gov”

Barrasso (R-WY) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “.@JoeBiden is headed to Saudi Arabia as a weakened president. Every newspaper in America has headlines of soaring inflation and sinking poll numbers for the president. You want him to go overseas from a position of strength but he brought this on himself. Link to video”

Bice (R-OK-5) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “We can produce affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy in states like Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas, so why is Biden currently in Saudi Arabia to beg them to produce more oil? We must get the federal government out of the way and restore American energy independence.” Retweeted by Scalise (R-LA-1)

Carl (R-AL-1) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Here’s a thought: Let’s use the resources we have right here in America. Link to quoted tweet”

Cassidy (R-LA) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Going live on @SquawkCNBC to talk unleashing American energy & Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia—turn in. Link to image”

Keller (R-PA-12) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @GOPoversight – “MUST WATCH While @POTUS begs Saudi Arabia for oil, Democrats just called U.S. energy companies “cartels.” The real cartels are exploiting Biden’s border crisis to smuggle deadly drugs into the U.S. @RepFredKeller, @RepCloudTX & @RepAndyBiggsAZ set the record straight. Link to video” Also retweeted by Cloud (R-TX-27), Biggs (R-AZ-5), Donalds (R-FL-19)

Cornyn (R-TX) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @seanspicer – “Senator @JohnCornyn presses Biden over timing of PGA investigation during Saudi visit Cornyn presses Biden over timing of PGA investigation during Saudi visit | The Hill”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “A fist bump for the Saudis and the middle finger to Texas, Colorado, Alaska, North Dakota, and New Mexico, who stand ready to produce the oil Biden is begging Saudi Arabia for. America LAST. Link to quoted tweet” Retweeted by Hern (R-OK-1)

Duncan (R-SC-3) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “On @newsmax to discuss why Joe Biden is begging Saudi Arabia for oil when we could unleash domestic energy production here at home. He’s traveling 11,000 miles round trip for Saudi oil while killing American energy. It’s time to flip the switch on domestic production. Link to video”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “I couldn’t have said it better myself! Domestically, we have the resources to solve America’s energy crisis, but Joe Biden refuses to leverage them. Link to quoted tweet”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @pnj – “Joe Biden is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Friday. When he does, writes Rep. Matt Gaetz, “Biden must not forget what happened in Pensacola, or it will happen again.” Saudi Arabia attack on NAS Pensacola cannot be forgotten | Matt Gaetz”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @OliviaIversonTV – “@RepMattGaetz and attorneys at @LevinPapantonio hope @POTUS uses his meeting with Saudi Arabia to discuss the attack and help make victims and their families whole. FULL STORY: @weartv Link to video”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia has been involved in two terrorist attacks on our soil: 9/11 and at @NASPCOLA where three service members were killed. Biden is so intent to kill American energy that he is in turn financially helping the very people I think are responsible for killing Americans. Link to video” Also on GETTR

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @weartv – “Rep. Matt Gaetz said: “The Princess of Saudi Arabia, the ambassador, promised me that the kingdom would step forward and make the families whole that were impacted by this violence — and now they’re refusing to do so.” Local leaders urge Biden to address NAS Pensacola attack during Saudi Arabia meeting | WEAR”

Herrell (R-NM-2) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @RepRichHudson – “Instead of going to Saudi Arabia today, President Biden should reverse his policies that have stifled American energy production. I joined @RepHerrell and @HouseGOP in questioning the president and laying out our solutions to unleash our domestic energy. Link to quoted tweet”

Hudson (R-NC-8) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Instead of going to Saudi Arabia today, President Biden should reverse his policies that have stifled American energy production. I joined @RepHerrell and @HouseGOP in questioning the president and laying out our solutions to unleash our domestic energy. Link to quoted tweet”

Hudson (R-NC-8) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Today, Joe Biden is in Saudi Arabia begging for oil while House Democrats are voting to codify taxpayer-funded abortions up until birth. It’s time to ditch these misguided priorities. Make America energy independent again and protect #life!”

Johnson (R-OH-6) 07/14/2022: Twitter thread – “Instead of flying to Saudi Arabia to beg the Crown Prince to produce more oil, Biden could’ve saved the jet fuel, met with American oil producers and workers, and simply rolled back his failed policies that are restricting U.S. oil and natural gas production. And, don’t forget the building of robust pipeline infrastructure to bring oil and gas to market.”

Kelly (R-PA-16) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “We have the ability to produce more oil domestically and to purchase more oil from our allies. But President Biden refuses. #BegBackBetter As Biden asks Saudis for oil help, US energy reps say they’re tired of ‘vilification’… | foxbusiness.com”

LaTurner (R-KS-2) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “President Biden is in the Middle East this week begging Saudi Arabia to increase oil production. Why is the White House turning to foreign nations for our energy supply when oil and gas produced here in America is among the cleanest and safest in the world? Link to image”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 07/14/2022: Twitter thread – “Chair @RepGregoryMeeks joined @JDBalartMSNBC today to discuss @POTUS’ trip to Saudi Arabia and why diplomacy and human rights must drive US foreign policy in the Middle East Link to video Last month, Chair @RepGregoryMeeks joined fellow House Chairs in urging @POTUS to recalibrate the US-Saudi relationship. You can view that letter here: Meeks, House Chairs, Congress Urge President Biden to Recalibrate Relationship With Saudi Arabia… | foreignaffairs.house.gov” (6/7/22 letter)

Merkley (D-OR) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “As @POTUS arrives in Saudi Arabia, he must put human rights at the center of the agenda. This visit cannot become a propaganda coup for MBS’s brutal regime. Read the letter I led urging Biden to push for clear commitments from the Saudi leadership here Merkley, Leahy, Wyden, Blumenthal Urge President Biden to Center Human Rights Concerns During Trip to Saudi Arabia | U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon” (6/29/22 letter)

Murphy (D-CT) 07/14/2022: Tweet – ““Why must it take an emergency visit from our president to get the Saudis to choose their ally? Hasn’t the whole point of looking the other way from the war crimes, the bone saws, and the beheadings, been to make sure that when we need the Saudis, they would be there for us?” Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @ForeignPolicy – “The time has come for a comprehensive reform of the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia, @ChrisMurphyCT writes. It’s Time to Rethink the U.S.-Saudi Relationship… | buff.ly”

Roy (R-TX-21) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “DC to Midland, TX: 1,657mi DC to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 6,749mi @POTUS @JoeBiden save yourself the time and reverse your executive orders. Stop demonizing American companies. Encourage domestic investment, and stop ESG regulations. Unleash American Energy.”

Sanders (I-VT) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “We must put an end to the unauthorized and unconstitutional involvement of U.S. Armed Forces in the catastrophic Saudi-led war in Yemen and Congress must take back its authority over war. Link to image”

Smith (R-MO-8) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “BREAKING: Biden’s cheat sheet mistakenly swapped out with policies that help U.S. ahead of his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince. Link to image” Retweeted by Long (R-MO-7)

Stauber (R-MN-8) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Another day, another instance of Biden choosing foreign energy sources over domestic production. It’s a shame that he chooses to beg Saudi Arabia for oil instead of unleashing the full potential of American energy.”

Steel (R-CA-48) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Energy independence is a matter of national security. We should not be depending on foreign countries like Saudi Arabia to meet our energy needs.”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “CM ⁦@RepGregoryMeeks⁩: ⁦@POTUS⁩’ historic flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia is an important step in creating a more integrated and stable Middle East. Statement by President Biden Welcoming the Opening of Saudi Airspace to Israel | The White House”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “President Biden’s historic trip from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is another step toward a new, brighter future for the Middle East. Link to quoted tweet”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “@JoeBiden is finally taking a hard line on #Iran’s nuclear capabilities. However, he must go even further and completely shut down negotiations for any nuclear program. Iran has pledged to destroy the U.S. and can’t be trusted under any circumstances. Biden Signs Declaration With Israel Pledging That Iran Will Never Build a Nuclear Weapon… | bit.ly”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @FoxNews – “Biden and Israeli PM pledge no nukes for Iran, will join other nations in confronting Iran Biden and Israeli PM pledge no nukes for Iran, will join other nations in confronting Iran | Fox News”

Cardin (D-MD) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “As @POTUS visits the Middle East, I urge him to make the release of prisoners, accountability for Khashoggi and normalizing relations w/Israel a priority. We can conduct a realistic foreign policy that is consistent with our values Cardin Calls on Biden to Use His Upcoming Trip to Saudi Arabia to Prioritize Human Rights, Accountability and Israel Relations – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin” (6/28/22 letter)

Cotton (R-AR) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden’s tough talk on Iran doesn’t match his actions. His words have almost no credibility, either with the Ayatollahs or our allies in the region. Link to video”

Menendez (D-NJ) 07/13/2022: Retweet of @JDBalartMSNBC – ““The President’s trip is important to create a coalition within the region that can work to counter Iran’s attempted influences in the region,” says @SFRCdems chair @SenatorMenendez of Biden’s goal to use his Middle East trip to form a united front to counter Iran. @jdbalart Link to video”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Good to hear @POTUS give such a strong statement in Israel on no nukes for Iran. Jury is still out if he sticks with it. Biden and Israeli PM pledge no nukes for Iran, will join other nations in confronting Iran… | foxnews.com”

Wicker (R-MS) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Iran can never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon. @POTUS should know returning to a flawed Iran Deal is not the answer. Biden defends Iran deal against Israel news scrutiny, officials tout ‘important strategic ties’… | foxnews.com”

Gallagher (R-WI-8) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Rep. Gallagher on the POTUS’ trip to the Middle East: “POTUS has a big opportunity to change course and shift away from a failing foreign policy in the region. But that requires him to understand the sources of that failure…foremost among them the Iran Nuclear Deal itself.” Link to video”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “As Biden heads to the Middle East this week I hope he will offer support to the Iranian women who are defying the regime’s mandatory hijab laws. #No2Hijab”

Balderson (R-OH-12) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Begging a Saudi prince to boost energy exports while stifling production at home makes zero sense!”

Banks (R-IN-3) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @AmfreeChamber – “Gov. Branstad: “I encourage President Biden to look in his own backyard first before asking for help from Saudi Arabia. We have world-class energy facilities right here in the United States that employ millions of hardworking men and women each day.” Chairman Branstad Responds to Biden’s Upcoming Trip to Saudi Arabia… | amfreechamber.com” Also retweeted by Scalise (R-LA-1)

Bost (R-IL-12) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Biden is traveling to Saudi Arabia to beg them to produce more oil. Yet he continues to push policies that block US energy production. There’s no reason we should rely on foreign regimes for oil when we have the capacity to produce it safely, efficiently & cleanly here at home. Link to image”

Buchanan (R-FL-16) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “On the debate stage, then-candidate Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” state. Now, rather than encourage American energy production, he’s traveling to Saudi Arabia to beg them to produce more oil. This is the definition of America Last.”

Cassidy (R-LA) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Biden in Saudi Arabia meeting with MBS Link to image”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Biden is heading to Saudi Arabia to beg for more oil and gas, but he should really be traveling to: TEXAS COLORADO ALASKA NORTH DAKOTA NEW MEXICO”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @housebudgetGOP – “If Joe Biden wants more oil produced to end his energy crisis, a domestic flight would be much easier: DC to the Bakken Formation, ND: 1,634 miles DC to Permian Basin, TX: 1,662 miles DC to San Juan Basin, NM: 1,998 miles DC to Saudi Arabia: 6,066 miles”

Ernst (R-IA) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden is unwilling to unleash our own energy potential, so much so that he is asking Saudi Arabia to power our country instead. Link to video”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Mr. President, don’t forget about the attack on NAS Pensacola during your visit to Saudi Arabia. The entire country is counting on you to hold the Kingdom accountable, including Ensign Watson, Airman Apprentice Walters, and Airman Haitham. Saudi Arabia attack on NAS Pensacola cannot be forgotten | Matt Gaetz” Also on GETTR & GETTR

Graham (R-SC) 07/13/2022: Twitter thread – “…Rather than going to Saudi Arabia to ask for more oil production, the president should be going to the oil-rich areas in our own country and unleashing the ability of the American economy to become energy independent once again.”

Kennedy (R-LA) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “What makes Pres. Biden think that Saudi oil is cleaner than American oil?”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @newsmax – “President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia to seek more oil production is a “slap in the face” to the American people when the United States has the capacity for energy independence, Rep. Ashley Hinson said on Newsmax on Thursday. Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Biden’s Saudi Trip For Oil a ‘Slap in the Face’ to US… | newsmax.com”

Lummis (R-WY) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “We don’t need Saudi oil. We should be leveraging our own favorable energy producing position and lowering gas prices for Americans. As he heads to Saudi Arabia, Biden should look to Texas and send a special envoy to Midland… | foxnews.com”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @AshleyRParker – “Pretty stunning that Biden heads to Saudi Arabia without explicitly promising to bring up the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to MBS, the man who ordered the bone-saw dismemberment of a Washington Post columnist. @tylerpager + @CleveWootson report. Biden defends Saudi Arabia trip despite Khashoggi killing – The Washington Post”

McCarthy (R-CA-23) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Right now, Joe Biden is in the Middle East to beg Saudi Arabia for oil. Apparently, he would rather lobby foreign princes than listen to American producers and job-creators. Talk about America Last. Kevin McCarthy… | twitter.com”

Nehls (R-TX-22) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “– Selling our oil to China then asking Saudi to help pump more. – Allowing hoards of illegal aliens into our country with one being accused of assaulting a 10-year-old. – Single-handedly fueling record-high inflation through sheer incompetence. 2024 cannot come soon enough.”

Pocan (D-WI-2) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “If we cut the Pentagon’s spending back to the president’s request, we’d still be spending more on defense than China, India, the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and South Korea — COMBINED. Let’s focus on people’s needs, not defense contractor profits. Link to image” Retweeted by Lee (D-CA-13), Levin (D-MI-9)

Hyde-Smith (R-MS) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “When will Joe Biden visit the border and make National Defense a priority again? Joe Biden defends visit to Saudi Arabia next week, says he will…… | nypost.com”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Why is @POTUS willing to travel to Saudi Arabia to beg for more oil production, but he refuses to visit any oil and gas production or refining site in the United States?” Retweeted by Cornyn (R-TX)

Weber (R-TX-14) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia shows how out of touch he is with the American people. He is begging foreign countries to increase oil production instead of turning to American energy producers. @POTUS should be visiting states like Texas!”

Barrasso (R-WY) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “.@POTUS is going to Saudi Arabia to ask for more oil to be produced by the Saudis. We have more energy & better energy here in the U.S. but @JoeBiden won’t let us get it out of the ground. It’s not surprising that only 13% of Americans say we’re heading in the right direction. Link to video”

Ferguson (R-GA-3) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “If @POTUS sending barrels of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China wasn’t bad enough, this week he’ll travel to beg Saudi Arabia to export more oil. Biden’s America LAST energy policy is on full display & it’s absolutely appalling. Biden to Visit a Saudi Arabia That Is Closer to Russia Than Ever… | wsj.com”

LaMalfa (R-CA-1) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “When President Biden travels to Saudi Arabia this week to beg for their oil, do you think they’ll discuss how OPEC oil is so much better for the environment than oil produced right here in the U.S.? This “green new deal” agenda is a hoax, unleash American energy independence now.”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/13/2022: Retweet of @newsmax – “Sen. Rand Paul: “The Democrats hate the oil and gas industry. They hate the production of it locally, they’re happy to go beg for it in Saudi Arabia, but we’ve got lots of it.” Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Biden Begging Saudis for Oil Makes US Look Foolish, Weak… | bit.ly Link to image”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Saudi oil is NOT cleaner. Why is Biden emitting carbon & flying 11,000 miles to beg Saudi Arabia for more oil when we can produce it right here in the United States?” Retweeted by Malliotakis (R-NY-11)

Mast (R-FL-18) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Biden is heading to the Middle East to meet with Saudi Arabia, a nation he’s already pressed to ramp up oil production. If he was serious about bringing down prices for Americans, he wouldn’t have sent 5 million barrels of American oil to Europe and Asia. Link to video”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Biden would rather invest in oil from other countries than unleash American energy in our own backyard. Hardworking citizens continue to pay the price for the President’s assault on American energy. Link to quoted tweet”

McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-5) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “President Biden is traveling across the world to Saudi Arabia later this week to beg for increased oil production. Why isn’t he visiting the Permian Basin in Texas or the Bakken formation in North Dakota? We need to #FlipTheSwitch on AMERICAN energy production.”Retweeted by Armstrong (R-ND-0), Bilirakis (R-FL-12)

Mullin (R-OK-2) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden should cancel his flight to Saudi Arabia and meet with Oklahoma energy producers instead. @MariaBartiromo @FoxBusiness Link to video”

Paul (R-KY) 07/13/2022: Retweet of @FrankelJeremy – “My latest for @newsmax Sen. @RandPaul to Newsmax: Biden Begging Saudis for Oil Makes US Look Foolish, Weak | Newsmax.com – Breaking news from around the globe Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Biden Begging Saudis for Oil Makes US Look Foolish, Weak… | newsmax.com via @Newsmax”

Thune (R-SD) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “It’s clear that the president is going to Saudi Arabia, hat in hand, to ask them to increase oil production. Dems are so opposed to traditional American energy production that they’d rather beg foreign leaders for their oil. We have the capabilities & resources. Let’s use them.”

Braun (R-IN) 07/13/2022: Retweet of @93wibc – “NEWS: The president of the United States is groveling, says Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), asking Saudi Arabia for help in producing more fossil fuels, rather than promoting America’s energy independence. Braun Blasts Biden Visit to Iran, Wants Accountability on the American Rescue Plan… | wibc.com”

Braun (R-IN) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “We shot ourselves in the foot by eliminating American energy independence. Now we’re groveling over in the Middle East. Biden asking Saudi Arabia for help to lower US gas prices… | video.foxnews.com”

Braun (R-IN) 07/12/2022: Retweet of @ChadPergram – “GOP IN Sen Braun on Fox on Biden going to Mideast/gas prices: Groveling over there, asking them to increase their supply..it just doesn’t make sense..by eliminating our energy ascendancy, and now have to go over and beg folks like Saudi Arabia”

Doggett (D-TX-35) 07/11/2022: Tweet – “After his disregard for human rights in meeting with the murderous Saudis, there is good reason to be concerned that the Administration could abandon the Uyghurs. This must not happen. Opinion | Biden is under pressure to go soft on China’s genocide – The Washington Post”

Herrell (R-NM-2) 07/11/2022: GETTR) – “So President Biden sends 5 million barrels of oil to China, and tomorrow he goes to Saudi Arabia to beg them to send us more oil. I’m not sure anyone is home at the White House! Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China? | t.co”

Gooden (R-TX-5) 07/11/2022: Tweet – “Can Democrats explain how Saudi Arabia drilling for oil doesn’t “harm” the planet but American drilling does?”

Hudson (R-NC-8) 07/11/2022: Tweet – “Gas prices in NC are now up 51.4% from one year ago (when prices were already at a 7-year high), while diesel is up 78%. Instead of tapping our reserves and visiting Saudi Arabia this week, it’s time for the Biden admin to unleash American energy! North Carolina has seen a 51.4% increase in gas prices since last year… | fox46.com”

Keller (R-PA-12) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Here’s a thought, Mr. President: Instead flying across the world to beg for Saudi oil, cancel your trip and go meet with American oil and natural gas producers to get energy prices under control.” Re-tweeted by Emmer (R-MN-6), McCarthy (R-CA-23), Murphy (R-NC-3); also see Donalds (R-FL-19) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “I couldn’t agree more, @RepFredKeller! Link to quoted tweet”

Letlow (R-LA-5) 07/11/2022: Tweet – “When is this Administration going to realize that the solution to lowering gas prices is ramping up production in the Gulf of Mexico, not the Persian Gulf? Biden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capacity… | bloomberg.com”

Merkley (D-OR) 07/12/2022: Twitter thread – “As @POTUS heads to the Middle East this week, he must put human rights at the center of the agenda. Analysis | Biden’s Saudi trip spotlights age-old tension between human rights agenda and political reality Read the letter I led with Senate colleagues here Merkley, Leahy, Wyden, Blumenthal Urge President Biden to Center Human Rights Concerns During Trip to Saudi Arabia | U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “If you have to pen an op-ed to defend a trip before even going, you’ve already lost the narrative. Find out what I hope Biden will actually discuss with Saudi Arabia on Friday Link to video”

Wicker (R-MS) 07/11/2022: Tweet – “Amid disastrously high gas prices, President Biden is asking others to increase drilling instead of unleashing our own domestic energy production. Biden’s Middle East Trip Is a High-Risk Bid to Reset Saudi Relations – WSJ”

Gooden (R-TX-5) 07/11/2022: Tweet – “Barack Obama bowed to the Saudis. Joe Biden will beg the Saudis. President Trump stood tall next to the Saudis.”

Herrell (R-NM-2) 07/11/2022: Tweet – “So President Biden sends 5 million barrels of oil to China, and tomorrow he goes to Saudi Arabia to beg them to send us more oil. I’m not sure anyone is home at the White House! Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?… | yahoo.com”

Westerman (R-AR-4) 07/08/2022: Twitter thread – “After multiple failed attempts to lower US gas prices by robbing our SPR, will someone please inform Biden that we have much larger & more strategic undeveloped energy resources that can be extracted, processed, & utilized cleaner and safer here at home? GOP hammers Biden for allowing emergency oil reserves to go to China: ‘compromising our energy security’… | foxbusiness.com Mr. President, please develop US energy resources. It could solve many of our and the world’s problems without having to go to Saudi Arabia and beg for their oil.”

Iran

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Admiral Richard has successfully modernized, advanced, and executed our nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at @US_STRATCOM & @Offutt_AFB. While China, Russia, & Iran are strengthening their capabilities, the US needs to be equipped and ready to combat these nuclear adversaries. Link to image”

Cornyn (R-TX) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. needs a better relationship with the Saudis for regional security as much as for oil. Biden, Iran, and the Crown Prince – WSJ”

Ernst (R-IA) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “We must find ways to work together – like my #DEFENDAct – to counter Iran. Link to video”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden is going to the Middle East to sell an Iranian Nuclear Deal that is TERRIBLE FOR EVERYONE except Iran.”

Foster (D-IL-11) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “NEWS: The House just passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes my amendment to ensure nuclear testing inspections remain in the hands of U.S. experts and our trusted international partners – not Russia, China, or Iran. Foster Nuclear Security Amendment Included in House-Passed NDAA… | foster.house.gov”

García (D-IL-4) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @NIACouncil – “Thank you, Congressman, for this important initiative! Despite all of the sanctions on Iran and other countries, there is no mandatory review of their humanitarian impact. That can change with the Garcia amendment: Link to quoted tweet”

Graves (R-MO-6) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “A friendly reminder to President Biden: The answer to high gas prices isn’t in Saudi Arabia. It isn’t in Iran or Venezuela either. It’s right here. We have the tools to make America energy independent again. It’s time to quit playing games and get the job done.”

Lesko (R-AZ-8) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “I’m a cosponsor of @RepPfluger’s Cyber Deterrence and Response Act, which forces the Biden Administration to hold those responsible for any cyberattack against our nation accountable! Link to quoted tweet”

Rogers (R-AL-3) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @RepMikeRogersAL – “Our nation faces unprecedented threats from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. The FY23 NDAA keeps our nation safe by ensuring our warfighters have the tools and funding they need. Link to image”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “I spoke on the House Floor in support of four amendments I submitted to this year’s #NDAA. These amendments will hold Iran accountable, lessen our dependence on Communist China, and support the vital work at Rome Lab. Link to video”

Wagner (R-MO-2) 07/14/2022: Twitter thread – “I was proud to vote in support of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), legislation that will strengthen our national security and fully support the members of our military who put their lives on the line for our freedoms. My Isolate Russian Government Officials Act, legislation that excludes Russian Government Officials from major financial and intergovernmental forums, as well as my legislation to honor Ulysses S. Grant, were approved in the final package. I also fought to include eight Super Hornet planes made here in St. Louis that will support thousands of local jobs. This NDAA also has my bipartisan and bicameral DEFEND Act, legislation that will help combat Iranian aggression and support our allies in the Middle East with an integrated air and missile defense system.”

Gonzales (R-TX-23) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @GOPChairwoman – “Trump brought about historic agreements between Israel and Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco and Sudan. Biden wants historic sanctions relief for Iran.”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @GOPChairwoman – “Trump brought about historic agreements between Israel and Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco and Sudan. Biden wants historic sanctions relief for Iran.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/13/2022: Retweet of @OrgIAC – “We urge the @BelgiumintheUSA to reject hostage diplomacy with #Iran regime. We will continue our protest in the U.S. to ensure terrorists are not freed to their terror masters in Tehran. @RepDonBacon @IAC_NE @HouseForeignGOP Link to video Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @A_Jafarzadeh – “Congressional attention grows for shameful #Belgium deal with Iran’s rulers to free their convicted terrorists. Reps. Juan Vargas (D-CA), Don Bacon (R-NE), Danny Davis (D-IL) & David Trone (D-MD) addressed Iranian Americans on US Capitol on day 8 of protests.#DontFreeTerrorists Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @IAC_NE – “Thank you @RepDonBacon for addressing our rally, on this day 8 of our campaign protesting the shameful deal between #Iran’s regime & #Belgium. Your continued support empowers us to stand firm to bring an end to the appeasement policy. #DontFreeTerrorists Link to video”

Banks (R-IN-3) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Appeasing Iranian terrorists no matter the cost is the Democrats’ new party line. @mrubin1971 Opposing Iran sanctions, Democrats signal for Russia, with love… | washingtonexaminer.com”

Cruz (R-TX) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “And yet Team Biden is still desperately trying to seal another catastrophic deal that will give the Iranian regime hundreds of billions of dollars for terrorism. It’s staggeringly reckless and dangerous. Exclusive: U.S. government warns Iran may try to kill American officials in revenge for killing top general… | news.yahoo.com”

Hagerty (R-TN) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Iran may soon supply lethal drones for Russia to use in war against Ukraine. Yet another reason for the Biden Admin to stop trying to revive the disastrous Iran nuclear deal & to restart the maximum pressure campaign on Iran. Long overdue. Link to quoted tweet”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “The Iran Nuclear Deal is bad for America, Israel, and the entire world.”

Gallagher (R-WI-8) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Rep. Gallagher: “This repeated insistence on reviving the Iran nuclear deal at any cost is dangerous, it’s counterproductive, and I do think it’s an impediment to expanding on the Abraham accords.” Link to video”

Bice (R-OK-5) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Had the chance to talk on @newsmax with @EmmaRechenberg and @ShaunKraisman about Biden’s misguided Iran Deal and the border crisis. Watch or read below Rep. Bice to Newsmax: ‘Complete Misstep’ for Biden to Reconsider Iran Deal… | newsmax.com”

Burchett (R-TN-2) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “This is just the latest example of how the Iranian regime is pure evil, which everyone seems to understand except President Biden. Why on EARTH is he still desperately trying to pursue a weak nuclear deal with these people? Link to quoted tweet”

Burchett (R-TN-2) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “And these are the people we want a nuclear deal with @potus ? Iran Set to Provide Russia With Armed Drones, White House Says… | wsj.com”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Deeply concerned that Iran plans to supply & train Russian forces in Ukraine with drones that have proven dangerously effective in attacks across the Mid East. The US must lead a robust response to the coordinated effort by Russia & Iran to undermine the int’l rules-based order. Link to quoted tweet”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Vladimir Putin is set to visit Iran next week, yet the Biden Administration insists on continuing the nuclear negotiations. End the talks NOW!”

Green (R-TN-7) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Further proof President Biden should nix all Iran Nuclear Deal discussions with Tehran—immediately. Putin set to visit Iran next week – ABC News”

Rubio (R-FL) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Senator Rubio stands with those in #Iran who are bravely confronting the Ayatollah’s regime. They show that the Iranian people don’t share the anti-American and authoritarian policies of their oppressors. Link to quoted tweet”

Tillis (R-NC) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “In order to protect Americans from serious threats posed by Russia, China, and Iran, we must remain committed to our NATO allies and partners in defending the rest of the free world. Link to video”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Biden’s waging a war on American energy while hoping to replace it with Saudi, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil & gas, which is dirtier and enriches our adversaries. Absolutely asinine! Link to video”

Burchett (R-TN-2) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Why is @potus dealing with dictators when we can do it all here? White House is pressed on potential oil deals with Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Iran… | politico.com”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 07/11/2022: Tweet – “Make it clear, there will be a massive cost to #Iran. They will lose multiples of what they profit. Link to quoted tweet”

Lankford (R-OK) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Iran’s aggressive actions in the Middle East & Ukraine remind the world that they are a hostile nation–which is exactly why the US should increase pressure & not make any deals with a nation that is backing Putin. Iran Set to Provide Russia With Armed Drones, White House Says… | wsj.com” Also on GETTR

Mullin (R-OK-2) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden knows that our country runs on oil and natural gas — that’s why he’s begging our adversaries for it. #AmericaLast is sabotaging U.S. energy while emboldening Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China.”

Risch (R-ID) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “As the admin continues to string along #JCPOA talks, there’s new evidence that #Iran is prepared to provide #Russia with drones to assault #Ukraine. Iran continues to demonstrate a lack of good faith. It’s time to end #JCPOA discussions, ramp up sanctions, & restore deterrence.”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 07/11/2022: Tweet – “US taxpayer dollars should not be used to fund Iranian proxies. Link to quoted tweet”

Ernst (R-IA) 07/09/2022: Tweet – “Relying on foreign adversaries for critical resources is never a good idea. I was proud to secure my efforts to prevent the U.S. from relying on countries like the China, Iran, & Russia in this years #NDAA.”

Risch (R-ID) 07/08/2022: Tweet – “As the Biden Admin tries to rush back into the #JCPOA, #Iran continues to destabilize the Middle East and flood the region with illicit weapons. U.S. sanctions relief will only serve to increase Iranian terrorism. U.S. Navy Supports UK Seizure of Iranian Missiles… | centcom.mil”

Egypt

Diaz-Balart (R-FL-25) 07/14/2022: Retweet of @EgyptEmbassyUSA – “Ambassador @MotazZahran also met yesterday with Congressman @MarioDB to discuss ways of promoting the congressional Egypt friendship caucus and supporting the strategic partnership that works to advance the interests of both countries. @StateDept_NEA @AppropsDems @HouseForeign Link to image”

Saudi Arabia – general



Murphy (D-CT) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “I hope you will take a minute to read and share my new piece for Foreign Policy on why it is time for a bottom up rethink of our relationship with Saudi Arabia. It’s Time to Rethink the U.S.-Saudi Relationship… | foreignpolicy.com”

Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) 07/11/2022: Tweet – “It’s fascinating to see the Left pick and choose who outrages them. Their targeting of Saudi Arabia jeopardized a critical security and trade partnership during an energy crisis. Meanwhile, they’re silent on China. Link to video”

Turkey

Meeks (D-NY-5) 07/10/2022: Tweet – “Across the globe, poverty and climate change disproportionately impact indigenous and marginalized communities. In Istanbul, the delegation was honored to meet with His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and discuss these pervasive issues. Link to image” Retweeted by Plaskett (D-VI-0)

Sherrill (D-NJ-11) 07/09/2022: Tweet – “Wonderful to visit with leaders from the Turkish Cultural Center New Jersey and Peace Islands Institute in Wayne yesterday just before the Eid al-Adha holiday and to have the opportunity to tour Pioneer Academy. Link to image”

Gallego (D-AZ-7) 07/09/2022: Tweet – “Just take his pension away and call It even. Traitors don’t get pensions from the government they try to overthrow. Link to quoted tweet”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 07/09/2022: Tweet – “Many thanks to #AmbassadorFlake and the teams at @ABDIstanbul and @USEmbassyTurkey for welcoming the delegation to Istanbul, Turkey. Link to image” Retweeted by Butterfield (D-NC-1)

Swalwell (D-CA-15) 07/08/2022: Tweet – “But Hunter’s laptop … Link to quoted tweet”

Yemen

Grassley (R-IA) 07/12/2022: Tweet – “Met w Dr Wesam Basindowah, President of the Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women about human rights violations in Yemen & her advocacy for re-designating Houthis as terrorist group Link to image”

Beyer (D-VA-8) 07/08/2022: Tweet – “Millions in Yemen face starvation as the brutal war there drags on. We must put a stop to U.S. complicity in this crisis. I joined colleagues from both parties to introduce a resolution to end unauthorized U.S. military involvement in the war in Yemen.”

Other – Middle East

Harshbarger (R-TN-1) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Right this second, hundreds of illegal invaders are crossing into our country, led by human traffickers. Where is Joe Biden? Heading to the Middle East to beg for energy we can produce right here at home.”

Inhofe (R-OK) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “Today, Pres. Biden arrived in the Middle East for his trip where he’s expected to beg a foreign country to pump more oil as way to lower gas prices for Americans. Biden should instead be encouraging fossil energy production here at home and abandon his anti-American energy agenda”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “I have ZERO confidence that Biden has the cognitive ability to represent us on the world stage. If he needs a notecard on how to sit in a chair, HOW can we trust him in complex negotiations in the Middle East? America is FALLING APART!”

Meuser (R-PA-9) 07/13/2022: Retweet of @cspanwj – “THURS| Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA, @RepMeuser) a member of the Foreign Affairs and Small Business committees, will discuss President Biden’s trip to the Mideast, the U.S. economy, and congressional news of the day. Watch live at 9:00am ET! Link to image”

Meuser (R-PA-9) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Tune in: I will be on C-Span’s “Washington Journal” after 9 to discuss the president’s Mideast trip, the economy and inflation and what can be done to improve the administration’s failing energy policy. Washington Journal | Series | C-SPAN.org”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 07/13/2022: Tweet – “When it comes to energy, @POTUS should be visiting Midland, Texas — not the Middle East. I am again inviting the President to come out and see the innovators and entrepreneurs in the Permian Basin who have transformed access to affordable energy for Americans.”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “LIVE with @GOPLeader, @SteveScalise, @cathymcmorris + others discussing the importance of AMERICAN energy production. We should encourage energy production in Midland and Odessa, not the Middle East! TUNE IN NOW: Live | House Republican Leader”. Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-23), McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-5)

Bahrain

McEachin (D-VA-4) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “Today, I had the pleasure of meeting with the Ambassador of Bahrain, H.E. Shaikh Abdulla Bin Rashid Al Khalifa. We had a productive & insightful conversation about Bahrain, & the Ambassador’s diplomatic goals for the region. Link to image”

Other – Middle East

Boebert (R-CO-3) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Can confirm. Lauren Boebert calls Rep. Ilhan Omar a ‘terrorist sympathizer,’ doubling down on attacking her Muslim colleague in a new memoir… | businessinsider.com”

Comer (R-KY-1) 07/14/2022: Tweet – “BREAKING James Biden, @POTUS’ brother, promised to use political connections in the Middle East to secure funding for Americore. In exchange, Americore gave James $600K. He said his last name could “open doors.” The Bidens sold access to enrich themselves. @jesseprimetime Link to video” Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-23)

Comer (R-KY-1) 07/15/2022: Retweet of @FoxNews – “How President Biden’s brother peddled influence using the Biden family name in the Middle East: GOP lawmaker How President Biden’s brother peddled influence using the Biden family name in the Middle East: GOP lawmaker | Fox News”

Sanders (I-VT) 07/15/2022: Tweet – “Yesterday, I met with a few brave human rights activists from the Middle East. Here’s what they had to say. Link to video”