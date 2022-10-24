Legislative Round-Up- October 21, 2022

Also see:

(NO VISA WAIVER PROGRAM FOR ISRAEL) Beyer et al letter to SecState: This week Haaretz’s Ben Samuels broke the story that Rep. Beyer (D-VA) was circulating in the House a letter to SecState Blinken regarding the question of Israel being admitted to the Visa Waiver Program. That letter, which closed for signatures on 10/19/22, expresses concern “over the unfair treatment of U.S. citizens attempting to travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories” by Israeli authorities, and note that “the State Department itself acknowledges in its travel advisory that U.S. citizens traveling to Israel have been unfairly denied entry, stating that ‘some U.S. citizens of Arab or Muslim heritage (including Palestinian-Americans) have experienced significant difficulties and unequal and occasionally hostile treatment at Israel’s borders and checkpoints.” The letter goes on to state: “In light of the DHS position that Israel does not currently meet all VWP designation requirements, including extending reciprocal visa-free travel privileges to all U.S. citizens and nationals, it is clear that Israel cannot be admitted into the VWP.” The letter calls on the U.S. to “withdraw any COGAT regulations for the West Bank that are discriminatory”, to “assure the reciprocity that America requires for our citizens, as a requirement for Israel’s entry into the Visa Waiver Program” and to “open a hotline for Americans facing discrimination and publish monthly reports to assist future VWP evaluations.” The signers close with the exhortation: “This must no longer be the only place in the world where American citizens are ignored by their U.S. Embassy in matters that impact their families and livelihoods.”

(End Price-Fixing by OPEC+) Axne-Wild letter to Pelosi & McCarthy: On 10/20/22, Reps. Axne (R-IA) and Wild (R-PA) sent a letter to House Speaker Pelosi and House Minority Leader McCarthy to strongly urge them to “bring up the NOPEC Act, led in the House by Rep. Chabot and in the Senate by Sen. Grassley for a vote, and work to get this bill and other legislation to restrain the power of OPEC+ signed into law swiftly. We believe their actions have worked counter to American interests for several years now, and this most recent announcement is the last straw. The time is now to restore the balance in this relationship, and we will continue to work to curb the power of Russia and Saudi Arabia to hurt our constituents.”

(KICK IRAN OFF UN COMMISSION ON STATUS OF WOMEN) McLain et al letter to US Amb to UN: On 10/19, Rep. McClain (R-MI) led a letter, co-signed by 17 Republican colleagues, “to express our extreme disgust over Iran’s mistreatment of women and their continued membership on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.” The letter describes the Biden Administration’s failure to take action to remove Iran from the Commission as “unacceptable and inexcusable.” The letter closes: “we are demanding to know what steps you will be taking to remove Iran from the commission. We request a response within 30 days upon receival [sic] of this letter.”

(HELP LIFT SAUDI BLOCKADE OF YEMEN) Dingell-Pocan letter to Blinken: On 9/30/22 (not previously reported in the Round-Up), Reps, Dingell (D-MI) and Pocan (D-WI) sent a letter to SecState Blinken, co-signed by 38 Democratic colleagues, urging the U.S. “to maintain pressure on the Saudi-led coalition to eliminate unnecessary restrictions on commercial trade, travel, or other actions that harm the prospects for humanitarian relief and peace in Yemen.”

October 20, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism hosted a Closed Members Briefing on Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Agreement

Johnson (R-WI) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “ Mandela Barnes cannot be trusted with foreign policy in the Senate. He praised Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, defended Bashar al-Assad, and went on Russian television to criticize American police officers. He does not have the judgment to be a Senator. ”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 10/20/2022: Twitter thread – “ “Malinowski is a lawmaker with a record of results for North Jersey . . . out front and on the right side of the issues of the day—COVID, holding Donald Trump accountable, infrastructure, returning manufacturing to the U.S., and, lately, Saudi Arabia.” 2022 Elections: North-JerseyNews.com Endorses Rep. Tom Malinowski… | north-jerseynews.com “We came into this race very willing to support Kean. But . . . we found Kean in his two faceoffs with the State Department veteran lacking in an area that we deem key to backing a Republican this cycle: leadership willing to take on the extremes of his party.” “It is beyond frustrating that [Kean] promises to ‘break the back of inflation’ without one specific policy detail. Not once did he offer a specific program, department, entitlement or tax that would loosen the stranglehold currently engulfing our economy.” ”

Cartwright (D-PA-8) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “ My opponent’s D.C. lobbying firm worked on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government against the families of 9/11 victims. I’m cosponsoring a bill to pull military support from the Saudis for cutting oil production. I will never sell our community out to the highest bidder. #PA08 ”

Jewish Insider 10/19/22: In Georgia, Raphael Warnock makes the case for a Senate full term [“ ‘I’m a strong ally of Israel, and I’ve built relationships in the Jewish community that have nothing to do with politics,’…Michael Rosenzweig, the JDCA’s vice chair for management and operations in Atlanta, said Warnock has proven to be ‘a very safe bet when it comes to Israel,’…’Now that he’s been in the Senate, he’s got a genuine voting record,’ Steve Oppenheimer, a pro-Israel activist in Atlanta who has conferred with Warnock multiple times, told JI. Among other things, he commended Warnock as an original cosponsor of the Israel Relations Normalization Act, which seeks to bolster the Abraham Accords, while praising his involvement with legislation to prevent Iran from acquiring combat drones. ‘He absolutely gets the uniqueness of Israel, the security requirements of Israel and the importance of the U.S-Israel strategic relationship,’ Oppenheimer averred. He really gets how the issues are tied together. ’”

Defending Palestinians/Palestinian Rights/Right to Protest

Omar (D-MN-5) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “Not only is this sad and petty, but it also speaks volumes about the occupation. Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 10/19/2022: Retweet of @Mondoweiss – “PBS News Hour irresponsibly suggests that Rep. Ilhan Omar is antisemitic for her criticism of pro-Israel campaign spending by the Israel lobby. PBS covers up pro-Israel campaign spending, ‘Intercept’ and ‘Guardian’ focus on it… | bit.ly”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “One year ago, the Israeli government tried to shut down six Palestinian human rights organizations. From Detroit to Palestine and everywhere in between, we will stand together in solidarity until every human being is free. Today, I #StandWithThe6 for Palestinian human rights. Link to video”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “This is a direct result of unconditional funding to the tune of $3.8 billion with no accountability. This is what happens when our country refuses to even recognize the most basic human rights protections for Palestinian children. Link to quoted tweet”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 10/14/2022: Retweet of @DCIPalestine – “Six Palestinian boys have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of October. Fayez Damdoum, 17 Mahdi Ladadwa, 17 Adel Daud, 14 Mahmoud Sous, 17 Mahmoud Samoudi, 12 Osama Adawi, 17 Israeli forces must be held accountable for targeting Palestinian children. Link to image”

Attacking PA/Palestinians/Right to Protest

Scott (R-FL) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “It’s unconscionable that @JoeBiden is allowing taxpayer dollars to flow to Palestinian terrorists. This is in direct violation of the Taylor Force Act and demands accountability. We must stop it NOW. Palestinian Government Still Pays Terrorists as U.S. Aid Dollars Flow… | freebeacon.com”

Scott (R-FL) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “ Australia’s choice to reverse its declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is extremely disappointing. Israel’s capital is the choice of the people of Israel, not a choice for other countries to enact their political agenda. Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital… | politico.com ”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “ This is a historic deal between Israel and Lebanon that hopefully sets a precedent for future peace prospects. I’m glad that the United States was able to play a role in bringing both sides to the table. Israel says historic agreement made with Lebanon on maritime borders… | washingtonpost.com ”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/17/2022: Tweet – “ Iran is giving #Russia drones that are murdering civilians. 1). Israel is out of excuses to sit on the sideline and pretend they can’t do anything. 2) the Biden admin needs to speak out loudly about the regime in Iran and support the protesters, and provide Ukraine air defense ”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “ It is finally time for Israel to support Ukraine indeed. Link to quoted tweet ”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/19/2022: In reply to Tweet – “ @Ostrov_A Hey bro. What do you think about trumps anti-Semite tweet or is that ok? ”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “ Exactly. I have a very solid Pro-Israel record… when you start throwing anti semitism out all over eventually people won’t listen when it does happen. Strangely though the alt-right “accuses” me of being Jewish. So, at least get your talking points coordinated guys Link to quoted tweet ”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “ Oh yes because if you question the actions of Israel (as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee) it must be anti-semitism. I have asked the same things about Germany and France. So what does that make me? You’re a clown Link to quoted tweet ”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “ Ok now this is getting old. Why is #Israel so afraid? Hopefully not because of politics. @IsraelinUSA” Link to quoted tweet – “ BREAKING: Israel rules out arms transfers to Ukraine” ”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/19/2022: Retweet of @DavidAWeinberg – “ @Ostrov_A @AdamKinzinger Hey guys. Arsen, you can certainly can disagree on policy here, but having worked w Adam I really feel that there’s no basis to suggest he’s motivated by antisemitism. He’s not an antisemite – and in fact has a long record of support for the US-Israel alliance and philosemitism. ”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “ The LAST person anyone should take lessons from about Jews or Israel is Trump, who courts extremists and authoritarians and now threatens the American Jewish community. His fake concern for Israel is transparent and his divisiveness and antisemitic dual loyalty tropes show that. Link to quoted tweet ”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/16/2022: Retweet of @HalieSoifer – “ American Jews got “their act together” in 2020, when 77% supported Biden. This won’t change because Jews view Trump & #MAGA candidates as extremist-aligned threats to our security, democracy & values, as epitomized by this antisemitic screed. This has nothing to do with Israel. Link to quoted tweet ”

Himes (D-CT-4) 10/16/2022: Retweet of @maggieNYT – “ Former US president warns US Jews to get their “act together,” be more like Israelis, and appreciate him more Link to image ”

Evans (D-PA-3) 10/16/2022: Retweet of @Bsamuels0 – “ Trump warns American Jews to “get their act together” and back him because of his support for Israel “before it’s too late” — once again invoking tropes of dual loyalty, an antisemitic canard in and of itself Trump warns American Jews to ‘get their act together’ amid low approval ratings… | haaretz.com ”

Evans (D-PA-3) 10/16/2022: Retweet of @mattyglesias – “ You really don’t need to read between the lines much on this one — Trump has no concept of American Jews as a community that lives and prospers here with an identity and interests that are distinct from the concerns of the State of Israel. Link to image ”

Cohen (D-TN-9) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “ There are many Jews who support Trump and largely because of his political calculus re: Israel and his Evangelical/Orthodox outreach.However Jews don’t need him to tell us what our values should be. Authoritarians aren’t/weren’t good for Jewish people/values Link to quoted tweet ”

7. Members on the Record (Iran)

Cruz (R-TX) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “Iran is going all-in on helping Putin devastate Ukraine, and the Biden administration is still all-in on sending hundreds of billions of dollars to Iran. Incoherent and disgraceful.”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “Someone please explain to me why this Administration still wants to provide sanctions relief to this thuggish regime. Link to quoted tweet”

Gallagher (R-WI-8) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “Rep. Gallagher: “The thing we need to realize is that the Iranians, Russians, and the CCP are effectively allied against the West right now. They may have meaningful disagreements, but they share a common goal of undermining the United States and of destroying us and our allies.” Link to video”

Long (R-MO-7) 10/20/2022: Retweet of @Breaking911 – “BREAKING: White House says Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine – AP”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 10/21/2022: Twitter thread – “LR @RepMcCaul: “Iran’s missiles and UAVs continue to undermine global security and threaten the lives of Americans, Ukrainians, and others. I urge the Biden administration to do more to deter and constrain Iranian terrorism. “The focus must be on addressing all aspects of Iran’s malign activity, and to finally give up on the dangerous Iran nuke deal.””

McClain (R-MI-10) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “Forget Iran, China, and Russia; our State Department is laser-focused on the one issue that matters: funding drag shows in Ecuador. This Administration has clearly fallen off the deep end with the woke mobs. Link to quoted tweet”

McClain (R-MI-10) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “Iran and Russia are two dictatorial regimes cut from the same cloth, and it’s despicable that Iran is sending Russia drones. It’s well past time the Biden Administration abandon the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal and walk away from the table, permanently. US Leaving The Door Open For Iran Nuclear Deal While Accusing The Country Of ‘Exporting Terrorism’… | dailycaller.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “Great to see the UK’s new sanctions on Iranian entities providing kamikaze drones to Russia to attack infrastructure & innocent civilians in Ukraine. I support EU efforts to do the same. Our combined efforts are necessary to stop Iran’s UAV proliferation from killing more people. Link to quoted tweet”

Pascrell (D-NJ-9) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “Trump stole national intelligence about China and Iran and nuclear secrets and not a single republican in Congress gives a damn. Republicans endanger US national security. Link to quoted tweet”

Phillips (D-MN-3) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime must be held accountable for Mahsa Amini’s murder, the deaths of innocent children, and the persecution of peaceful protestors. A rising generation of young, courageous freedom fighters needs our support. Link to video”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “Giving Iran a seat on the UN Commission on the Status of Women is like asking the arsonist to help put out the fire. @USAmbUN must begin working to remove Iran immediately, or else the rest of the UN’s work becomes meaningless. Link to video”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “Now would be a good time to sanction the hell out of the Iranian Regime.”

Coons (D-DE) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “Iran is enabling Putin’s brutal attacks against civilian targets in Ukraine. This disturbing collaboration between Putin and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a known terrorist organization, must be met with a robust international response. Iran Sends Drone Trainers to Crimea to Aid Russian Military… | nytimes.com”

Coons (D-DE) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “Another young Iranian, Asra Panahi, killed by security services for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem. Asra’s death is another horrific example of Iran’s appalling treatment of women. The US stands with the brave Iranians across the country protesting Asra and Mahsa’s deaths.”

Ernst (R-IA) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “Iran is a willing participant of Putin’s brutal war. This is just one more reason why the Biden admin cannot and should not be negotiating a so-called “nuclear deal” with the largest state sponsor of terror. EXCLUSIVE Iran agrees to ship missiles, more drones to Russia, defying the West-sources… | reuters.com”

Houlahan (D-PA-6) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “The bravery that the women and girls of Iran have shown the world over the last several weeks is extraordinary. I stand with them, and may the legacies of Asra Panahi, Mahsa Amini, and countless others lead to freedom and autonomy for all. Iranian schoolgirl ‘beaten to death for refusing to sing’ pro-regime anthem… | theguardian.com”

Katko (R-NY-24) 10/19/2022: Retweet of @HomelandGOP – “@RepJohnKatko on how @POTUS’ shortsighted Iran nuclear deal will empower our adversaries and put the U.S. homeland at risk. Biden’s interconnected foreign policy disasters show his weak leadership puts Americans at risk… | foxnews.com”

Kelly (D-AZ) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “Iran supplies drones that Russia is using to carry out barbaric attacks on Ukrainian civilians. I cosponsored and urge the Senate to pass the Stop Iranian Drones Act to sanction supporters of Iran’s drone program. The US will not tolerate those who aid Russia in their unjust war.”

Levin (D-CA-49) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “The violent and repressive regime in Iran must face consequences for the death of #MahsaAmini and its abuse of women and girls. I’ve cosponsored this resolution to commemorate #MahsaAmini’s tragic death. I hear the voices of the brave women in #Iran, and I support you. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “I echo the calls for the @UN Security Council to receive a briefing on #Russia’s use of #Iranian drones. Both countries are pariah states & should be completely isolated from the international community.”

Cornyn (R-TX) 10/19/2022: Retweet of @stavridisj – “Iranian trainers head to Ukraine to help attack electric grid. Another page out of the Putin war plan: enlist a pariah nation to commit war crimes alongside his troops. Did the same in Syria.Iran should be indicted alongside Russians for these war crimes. Iran Sends Drone Trainers to Crimea to Aid Russian Military… | nytimes.com”

Boyle (D-PA-2) 10/19/2022: Retweet of @MNehzati – “I’m finally out of Iran and feel safe enough to talk about the situation publicly with an account bearing my name. The crackdown in Iran is way worse than you think, even if you’ve been following the news. Institutions like Amnesty International and news outlets try to stick/”

Castro (D-TX-20) 10/19/2022: Retweet of @AlinejadMasih – “This is Wall Street Journal Contributor Hossein Ronaghi being savagely beaten by security forces & now suffers in Evin prison in Iran. He always criticized Islamic Republic, @NIACouncil and #IranLoby outside Iran. The regime broke both his leg & intends to kill him. #MahsaAmini Link to image”

Fletcher (D-TX-7) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “As brave women and girls of Iran inspire the world with their courageous demand for equal rights and equal dignity, I stand with them, along with people across #TX07 and the United States, in their peaceful protest of injustice and in their hope it will lead to a better tomorrow. Link to image”

Jackson Lee (D-TX-18) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “In the name of Mahsa Amini, in the name of freedom, I stand with the people of Iran. Link to image”

Loudermilk (R-GA-11) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “My statement below on why I’m calling on the Biden administration to abandon their pursuit of a nuclear deal with Iran Link to image”

Mast (R-FL-18) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “Iran is sending drones and missiles to Russia. China continues to threaten Taiwan. The lack of leadership in this White House has sent a clear message to our adversaries: if you want it, take it.”

Murphy (D-CT) 10/19/2022: Twitter thread – “Saudi Arabia and Iran don’t agree on much, but both are siding with Russia in its war on Ukraine. The Saudis worked with Russia to keep oil prices high to fund the war, and Russia is using that money to get deadly drones and military trainers from Iran. Iran Sends Drone Trainers to Crimea to Aid Russian Military… | nytimes.com Saudi policy is short-sided. Saudi oil policies fueling Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine could come back to haunt them. Iran is learning lessons on how its kamikaze drones are used in Kyiv for potential use against civilians in Riyadh and elsewhere. (2/2)”

Risch (R-ID) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “The #Ayatollah truly has no shame. This is the reality for women and girls under the #Iranian regime and it’s deplorable. #AsraPanahi Iranian schoolgirl ‘beaten to death for refusing to sing’ pro-regime anthem… | theguardian.com”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “On the Russia/China/Iran nuclear threat: “I worked at Stratcom… I have direct experience and training in this area. The most important thing we need is deterrence. We need to modernize our nuclear triad.””

Cohen (D-TN-9) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “Irans murder and arrests of teen age women can not be tolerated. Every nation should renounce this repressive regime and sanction them as a pariah nation should be. Link to quoted tweet”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/16/2022: Retweet of @MollyMcKew – “1) all sanctions, restrictions, and bans imposed on Russia & Belarus as participants in the war on Ukraine should be be extended to Iran. 2) so let’s talk about material support to Iranian protestors Iran planning to send missiles, drones to Russia for Ukraine war, officials say… | washingtonpost.com”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/17/2022: Tweet – “I’ve been in the middle of it and still am blown away at how quickly it happened. Link to quoted tweet – “Am I the only one that finds it incredible that GOP, the party of Reagan, is now aligned with Iran and Russia?”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/17/2022: Tweet – “Good thread” Link to quoted thread on Putin’s use of Iranian drones

Klobuchar (D-MN) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “As the struggle for fundamental rights continues in Iran, please know: We stand with you.”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “Joined the Iranian American community of the San Fernando Valley calling for Women’s Rights, Human Rights and Democracy in #Iran. #IranProtests #MahsaAmini Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “We stand with the Iranian people who are being oppressed and abused by their government, and who want freedom, human dignity and peace. I also praise the bravery of all the Iranians protesting their thuggish leaders at great risk to themselves.”

Cornyn (R-TX) 10/16/2022: Retweet of @HalBrands – “Imagine a scenario in which, a year or two or three from now, the world is convulsed by conflict from Europe to the Pacific. It isn’t as absurd as you may think. A short thread based on my long weekend piece for @opinion Can the US Take on China, Iran and Russia All at Once?… | bloomberg.com”

Garcia (D-TX-29) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “The use of violence against women by the Iranian regime is outrageous and cruel. Iranians deserve to live safe and free from oppression. To the Iranian people — I hear you, and I support you. Link to video”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “Freedom! Down with the #Ayatollah Link to quoted tweet”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “Truer words have never been spoken. Spoiled people who have never seen war like to play dress up. If there is a civil war, they will be the first to pass away because Walgreens will run out of heart medicine. Link to quoted tweet”

Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “I stand with the Iranians demanding dignity and basic rights from their country’s government. The continued violence shown towards these peaceful protestors must cease immediately, and those responsible must be held accountable for their actions. How Iran’s protests transformed into a national uprising | CNN”

Meijer (R-MI-3) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “!! Link to quoted tweet”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “Mr President, now apologize to the tens of thousands of Iranian protestors who desperately needed your support. Link to quoted tweet”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “This prison is where the Iranian regime is holding Americans hostage. Prayers for them and their families. Link to quoted tweet”

Warnock (D-GA) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “I stand in solidarity with Iranians who are taking unimaginable risks to fight for the freedom and dignity of women in their country. They are inspiring the world through their resiliency and courage. Around the world, protesters take to the streets in solidarity with Iranian women… | gpb.org”

Cornyn (R-TX) 10/15/2022: Twitter thread – “While POTUS is “rethinking” the US relationship with the Saudis, think about this: 1) increase US energy production i.e. import less; Opinion | With a U.S. ally like Saudi, who needs enemies? via @msnbc 2) do you really want to chase the Saudis into the arms of the Russians to buy weapons to defend against our common adversary, Iran?”

Dean (D-PA-4) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “Whether it’s in Iran or the United States, women are sick and tired of politicians controlling their bodies. I stand with the women of Iran as they lead dangerous and heroic protests. And I’ll always fight for women to control their own bodies and destiny.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “I remain deeply concerned about the deep links among Iraq’s oil sector, designated terrorists & Iran. Iraq’s oil ministry has allegedly enabled the Iranian regime to circumvent U.S. sanctions. The Biden Admin must stop turning a blind eye to this. Iraqi Official Alleged to Have Ties to Iranian Terror Proxies Set to Travel to U.S. … | freebeacon.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “ICYMI: spoke to @NPR this week on the need to stand with the brave women & men in Iran protesting for their fundamental freedoms. Fighting for their human rights, they are willing to lay down their lives for their aspirations & deserve nothing less than our unwavering support. Link to quoted tweet”

Meng (D-NY-6) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “I stand with the women of #Iran who are standing up for their rights despite threats of violence. I will continue to support the rights of Iranians to protest unjust government policies, peacefully. Link to quoted tweet”

Merkley (D-OR) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “Iranians, led by women, have risen up to demand fundamental freedoms and autonomy since the killing of Mahsa Amini. We remember and honor Mahsa Amini and all those brutalized by this regime. Solidarity with all those protesting for their basic rights. How Iran’s protests transformed into a national uprising | CNN”

Sullivan (R-AK) 10/14/2022: Twitter thread – “The world is rightly focused on Russia’s brutal invasion & the courage of the Ukrainian people defending their homeland. But we must not lose sight of the Iranians—led largely by women & spurred by the murder of #MahsaAmini—likewise risking their lives for greater freedom. [1/4] Day in and day out, Iranians from across the country are protesting the oppression of women and the subjugation of all of the country’s citizens. Hundreds have been killed by the brutal regime. They need our support. #MahsaAmini [2/4] As an original co-sponsor of a bipartisan Senate resolution condemning the death of #MahsaAmini and recognizing the bravery of the Iranian protestors, my colleagues and I are also calling for those who abuse the human rights of the Iranian people to be held accountable. [3/4] To the Iranian people: All Americans are inspired by your bravery. We stand with you. We hear your voices. #MahsaAmini [4/4]



8. Members on the Record (Saudi Arabia)



Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “The Saudis blatantly murdered Khashoggi, they’re responsible for the brutal war in Yemen, and are now driving up costs for Americans. Let’s pass my bill with @SenBlumenthal to stop arms sales to the Saudis. Link to video”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “This is a disgraceful example of influence peddling & dangerous to our national security. Retired senior U.S. military officers shouldn’t be on the payroll of foreign nations. Congress must take action in the National Defense Authorization to change this. Retired U.S. brass cash in with Saudis, other repressive governments… | washingtonpost.com”

Smucker (R-PA-11) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “First Biden wanted the Saudi’s & OPEC to delay their production cuts until after November. Now another release from our emergency reserves. Will Biden ever find the courage to stand up to radicals in his own party and work to increase production of cheap, clean domestic energy?”

Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “Our water, our rights. Our new bill stands up to countries like Saudi Arabia, which are using Arizona’s water to grow crops for export. Read more: Rep. Ruben Gallego aims to deter foreign governments from using Arizona water… | azcentral.com”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “There must be consequences for fleecing the American people in order to support Putin’s unconscionable war. My bill with @SenBlumenthal to stop Saudi arms sales is a step toward accountability. Analysis | U.S. Democrats turn up the heat on Saudi Arabia”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “It’s maybe time to actually start working with these companies to ensure they can produce enough to offset global turmoil. We have gone from being the world leader on energy to once again penalizing our producers. Blame Russia and Saudi Arabia. Link to quoted tweet”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 10/19/2022: Retweet of @ASP – “The Strained Partnership Act would remove all American missile defense systems & troops from Saudi Arabia & the United Arab Emirates. Tune in to hear the sponsor of the bill, @RepMalinowski, discuss its purpose in more detail. Watch here: TRIBAL SAFETY – A Starting Point Link to video”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “I would’ve taken the stand a long time ago, not just over the Khashoggi murder and Yemen, but because I think it’s long past time that we started acting like the superpower not the sucker in this relationship with Saudi Arabia. -TM Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 10/19/2022: Retweet of @CarnegieEndow – “Tomorrow The Saudi move to cut oil production heightened tensions with the U.S. @FWehrey hosts @ChrisMurphyCT, Hala Al-Dosari, and @Martin_Indyk for a conversation on the future of U.S.-Saudi relations. 1:30-2:30pm EDT | Live online Join: U.S.-Saudi Relations: What Next?… | carnegieendowment.org”

Paul (R-KY) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “Saudis jailed an American Citizen for a social media post. Will the administration demand his release or see it as a template for their very own Disinformation Board? American sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia for tweets he sent while in United States, his son says… | nbcnews.com”

Sessions (R-TX-17) 10/19/2022: Twitter thread – “Biden’s desperate political attempts to drive down gas prices have depleted American reserves, leaving us vulnerable to future threats. Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales and spark U.S. production… | reuters.com Link to reply @Jstnorv10 @All435Reps I am on the side of America. We need energy independence and national security. Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit… | apnews.com”

Blumenthal (D-CT) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “We can no longer be careless & cavalier about transferring our weapons tech or our military leadership to countries that do not support our national interests. It’s long past time to pause weapon transfers & review outsourcing of military knowledge.Retired U.S. brass cash in with Saudis, other repressive governments… | washingtonpost.com”

Castro (D-TX-20) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “Retired U.S. military personnel should not be selling their expertise and skills to human rights abusers. This year, I got new limits passed into law to restrict ex-intel officials from becoming mercenaries. Congress should establish the same limits for former military leaders. Link to quoted tweet”

Doggett (D-TX-35) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “This @washingtonpost investigation sheds light on the shameful practice of retired U.S. generals and admirals working as paid consultants for the Saudi Defense Ministry, led by MBS, who approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Retired U.S. brass cash in with Saudis, other repressive governments… | washingtonpost.com”

Fitzgerald (R-WI-5) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “President Biden begged Saudi Arabia to wait until after the election to cut oil production and is draining our emergency reserve to bail himself out. That is not leadership.”

Gooden (R-TX-5) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden: · Urged El Paso, TX not to declare a state of emergency over the border crisis. · Urged Saudi Arabia not to cut oil production until after the election. If President Trump did this, he’d be impeached by now.”

Jordan (R-OH-4) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “Wouldn’t need to rely on Saudi Arabia or worry about high gas prices if we just drilled domestically. But Joe Biden doesn’t want to do that.” Also on GETTR

Omar (D-MN-5) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “No, we should not be selling weapons to human rights abusers like Saudi Arabia. Period.”

Omar (D-MN-5) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “Saudi government is clearly one of the most repressive regimes in the world, but this is insane. How sad and sensitive do you have to be to arrest people for mean tweets, clearly very. Grow up and learn how to take criticism and free prisoners who didn’t actually commit crimes. Link to quoted tweet”

Smith (D-WA-9) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “Last week I had the chance to be interviewed by Kate Bolduan with CNN about our complicated relationship with Saudi Arabia. Read more about what I said in the interview here: Top Democrat warns Saudi arms freeze could benefit Russia and China… | thehill.com”

Murphy (D-CT) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia is helping Russia fund the development and purchase of Iranian weaponized drones that will eventually be turned on Saudi Arabia and require American military aid to defend against. Russia/Saudi Arabia/Iran v. America/Saudi Arabia. Insane. Link to quoted tweet”

Beyer (D-VA-8) 10/17/2022: Tweet – “I have long been critical of Saudi Arabia’s abysmal record on human rights, which includes the torture and murder of regime critics and horrific treatment of advocates for women’s rights. A change in our relationship with this repressive regime is long overdue. Link to quoted tweet”

Coons (D-DE) 10/17/2022: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ member states have decided to support Putin in his brutal invasion of Ukraine. We must work quickly with our European allies to blunt OPEC’s efforts to undermine sanctions and show we stand with the rule of law against Russia’s war of aggression. Link to video”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “This is the Saudis. Link to image”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/17/2022: Retweet of @SquawkCNBC – ““We provide the Saudis with almost 70% of their weapons. For them to make these cuts when Americans are suffering at the pump, is just ungrateful,” says @RoKhanna on proposing to cut arms sales after OPEC+’s oil cut. “We ought to be firm and ask them to reconsider the decision.” Link to video”

Sanders (I-VT) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “The Saudi Arabian regime treats women as third-class citizens, tortures civilians, and now is siding with Putin in the war against Ukraine. Yes, we must pull US troops out of Saudi Arabia, stop selling them weapons, and end its price-fixing oil cartel. Link to video”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “This is why we need a national strategy for energy independence. Our President begging the Saudis & Venezuelans to produce more is not only weak, but unnecessary with the recourses we have in America. Biden is giving other countries leverage over us. Democrats urge retribution as Biden ‘humiliated’ by Saudi-led oil cut… | washingtonexaminer.com”

Cartwright (D-PA-8) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia and the UAE think they can slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day. I was proud to announce my support for a bill to remove military support from these countries. I’ll never stop working to bring down gas prices and ensure America is calling the shots.”

Cruz (R-TX) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “When the commander in chief is weak, that’s BAD for America. Unfortunately, Joe Biden is the weakest commander in chief our country has ever seen. He’s a laughingstock. #Verdict iHeart: BIDEN Gets Played By Saudis As The Biden Economy Takes Another Hit, plus FBI Shocks The Courtroom With FISA Warrant Admission – Verdict with Ted Cruz | iHeart…”

Hagerty (R-TN) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “Sen. Hagerty: Saudi Arabia Has Taken Oil From Our Strategic Petroleum Reserve at Yesterday’s Prices, Hiked the Price, and Will Sell It Back to Us Sen. Hagerty: Saudi Arabia Has Taken Oil From Our Strategic Petroleum Reserve at Yesterday’s Prices, Hiked the Price, and Will Sell It Back to Us… | cnsnews.com”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “For many years, arguably decades, we traded our values for oil. And now it looks like we’re trading our values for no oil. Saudi Arabia is not even doing the one thing that it is supposed to do to protect our interests in the stability of global energy markets. -TM Link to video”

Rose (R-TN-6) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “This is shameful. The United States was energy independent under the Trump Administration. Now, the Biden Administration is kowtowing to foreign suppliers for political points. Saudis say Biden admin requested oil production cut to come after midterms… | foxnews.com”

Smith (R-MO-8) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “Instead of being embarrassed by the Saudis and other oil-producing countries, Biden should try producing AMERICAN ENERGY right here at home! He has left us at the mercy of foreign nations. Energy security is national security!”

Blackburn (R-TN) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden destroyed American energy. Now, he wants to punish Saudi Arabia for not going along with his war on energy.”

Blumenthal (D-CT) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “Let’s speed delivery of critical arms—especially air defense like NASAMS & AMRAAMs—to Ukraine instead of sending them to Saudi Arabia. Rather than aiding Saudis as they fuel Russia’s butchering genocidal war machine, let’s support Ukraine’s fierce fighters defending against it.”

Gooden (R-TX-5) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “Keystone XL pipeline? Canceled. Oil leases? Canceled. ANWR drilling? Canceled. Instead of blaming Saudi Arabia, Joe Biden should look in the mirror.”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “Join me tomorrow at 1pm PT for a town hall at Milpitas High School where I’ll discuss my bill with @SenBlumenthal to stop U.S. arms sales to the Saudis & take questions from constituents. RSVP here: October 2022 Town Hall… | khanna.house.gov”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/14/2022: Retweet of @skirchy – “I interviewed @RoKhanna who said: “This is a second moment like Khashoggi’s murder. I believe it is a total miscalculation by the Saudis.” Democrats suggest suspending transfer of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia… | theguardian.com”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “Does Saudi Arabia really think they can trade their American security partner for a Russian security partner or Chinese security partner? They know they can’t do that. -TM Biden’s Choice After OPEC Cuts: Woo Saudi Arabia, or Retaliate?… | nytimes.com”

Newhouse (R-WA-4) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “President Biden’s actions have decimated American energy production, yet rather than focusing on the solution that is *literally* under our feet, he chooses to point fingers. Biden warns there will be ‘consequences’ for Saudi Arabia after oil production cut… | nbcnews.com”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. must reevaluate our relationship with Saudi Arabia – a dictatorship that commits countless human rights abuses, supports Putin’s war in Ukraine and is intentionally cutting oil production to hurt American consumers. Saudi Arabia sharply rejects U.S. criticism of oil production cut… | washingtonpost.com”

Roy (R-TX-21) 10/15/2022: Twitter thread – “So the great “competition” being offered against the “evil” @PGATOUR is a billion dollars of Saudi public investment fund money buying off a handful of players… now sponsored by… the same Saudi investment fund! Still no foreign agent registration under law! #StandUpForAmerica Link to quoted tweet Link to reply @MkayUokay @PGATOUR It’s not weird – it’s related. I have legislation to ban chi-coms buying land. But I oppose Saudi funds buying off a significant American institution to promote the Saudis & not even registering as a foreign agent…”

Roy (R-TX-21) 10/15/2022: Tweet – “Well – at least LIV golf, and its players, are donating all their “earnings” to fully fund the 9/11 victims compensation fund… am I right? Link to quoted tweet”

Rubio (R-FL) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “[Kuwaiti flag] activist Hamad al-Naqi was imprisoned for tweets deemed offensive by Saudi & Bahraini officials, who had him tried for violating [Kuwaiti flag] ‘s nat’l security law. His case is a tragic example of [Saudi flag] disregard for human rights, even across internat’l borders. #ExpressionNOToppression Link to image”

9. Members on the Record (All other Mideast countries)

Syria

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “So Russia, Iran, now Belarus, Syria etc have entered the war. Yet WE are the ones escalating? #nafo Link to quoted tweet”

Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/17/2022: Retweet of @PaulSzoldra – “Note to fellow reporters: This is not ‘Russia targeting infrastructure’. This is the Russian way of war, terrorizing and targeting civilians in Syria, Chechnya, Georgia. They are war crimes. And you don’t need the UN or a human rights org to tell you that. Just open your eyes.”

Iraq

Lee (D-CA-13) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “20 years ago, Congress voted to authorize the US invasion of Iraq—an authorization that became a blank check for war, abused by multiple presidents. I’m calling on my Senate colleagues to finally repeal the 2002 AUMF in this year’s NDAA & #StopEndlessWar. 20 Years Later, the Iraq War Lives On in Law. It’s Time to End It… | newsweek.com”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “The Iraq war was one of the most destructive foreign policy decisions in our country’s history. There’s no reason why the law approving it should remain on the books. It’s past time to pass @RepBarbaraLee’s bill to repeal it and #StopEndlessWar.” Retweeted by Lee (D-CA-13)

Lee (D-CA-13) 10/16/2022: Retweet of @RStatecraft – “NEW: In an exclusive interview, @RepBarbaraLee broke down her efforts to put the decision to wage war back in Congress’ hands. 20 years after Iraq War vote, Barbara Lee is fighting to end the War on Terror – Responsible Statecraft”

Menendez (D-NJ) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “I welcome the selection of Abdul Latif Rashid as Iraq’s new president & urge Iraqi lawmakers to work together to form an empowered government that will address the needs of all Iraqis. This is a critical period for Iraq’s stability. I urge all Iraqis to refrain from violence. Link to quoted tweet”

Egypt

Bowman (D-NY-16) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “As Egypt hosts the world at #COP27 next month, some 60,000 Egyptian activists will be suffering in prison. We cannot be silent about this. Fighting the climate crisis can never be separated from struggles for human rights, justice, and democracy. #FreeAlaa Holding the COP27 Summit in Egypt’s Police State Creates a Moral Crisis for the Climate Movement… | theintercept.com”

Turkey

Bilirakis (R-FL-12) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “Turkey consistently disregards international law and acts contrary to American interests-contributing to the instability of the region. By contrast, Greece has consistently proven itself to be a reliable and unwavering U.S. ally. The dream and the story behind the F-16 jets | eKathimerini.com”

Doyle (D-PA-18) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “I’m outraged that the #Erdogan government of #Turkey has recently detained hundreds of members of the Gülen movement and cracked down on free speech. Giving food and other assistance to struggling families doesn’t justify imprisonment.”

Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “I strongly condemn these arrests and call upon President Erdogan to release these political prisoners and end their persecution. As a member of NATO, Turkey must uphold its commitments to democracy and human rights. Turkey Arrests More Than 500 Over Suspected Ties To Erdogan Foe… | barrons.com”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 10/20/2022: Twitter thread – “As Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenia Caucus, I strongly support Artsakh’s sovereignty and independence. I have advocated for meaningful aid to Artsakh and urged the Biden Admin to take every action possible to hold Azerbaijan and Turkey accountable. Azerbaijan gradually escalates situation, warns senior Artsakh official… | armenpress.am I also recognize the importance of having the people of Artsakh directly involved in negotiations regarding the country’s territorial integrity and its international status. I’m committed to working toward a durable and lasting peace in the region.”

Suozzi (D-NY-3) 10/21/2022: Twitter thread – “Again, Erdogan has shown disrespect and disregard for the Gülen followers who are exercising their right to free speech. Through his assault, Erdogan has prevented these people from living normal lives, finding jobs, and supporting their families. (1/2) Turkey detains 543 people in massive operation targeting Gülen followers – Stockholm Center for Freedom These actions are simply unbecoming of a NATO ally. (2/2)”

Menendez (D-NJ) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “The iron-fisted rule that Erdogan continues to pursue is more aligned with Putin & Xi than @NATO. This latest wave of political arrests is further evidence of the need for the US & other democratic nations to demand Turkey stop betraying the values underpinning our alliance. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 10/20/2022: Tweet – “I commend Greek authorities for rescuing the 92 people found near the country’s border with Turkey. I fully support an investigation into the inhumane treatment of these migrants, including the Turkish military’s reported role in their gross mistreatment. Link to quoted tweet”

Weber (R-TX-14) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “The reports that over 500 people have been arrested in Turkey for their political beliefs is egregious. As a NATO ally, these attacks on freedom of speech must end. I urge Turkey to release these people immediately.”

Diaz-Balart (R-FL-25) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “I am disturbed by reports that hundreds of people have been arrested in #Turkey today in another reprehensible crackdown on free speech. The government also has criminalized “disinformation.” These assaults on free expression and political opinion in Turkey must end.”

Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) 10/18/2022: Twitter thread – “I am disheartened to hear of the mass detentions of Gülen followers in Turkey. I condemn this type of political persecution & urge Turkey to immediately release these political dissidents. Turkey needs to starting acting like a NATO ally and must cease this political persecution. Turkey detains 543 people in massive operation targeting Gülen followers – Stockholm Center for Freedom”

Johnson (D-TX-30) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “I’m praying for those affected by this tragic accident in Turkey last Friday. Turkish mine explosion kills 25 and leaves dozens trapped… | bbc.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “Heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the 41 individuals killed in the explosion at Turkey’s Amasra coal mine. I urge Turkish authorities to carry out a full investigation into this tragedy and hold those responsible to account. Outrage in Turkey after Erdoğan says ‘fate’ to blame for mine explosion | Turkey | The Guardian”

Scott (R-FL) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “.@RTErdogan’s thuggish regime continues its horrific abuse. Whether calling its citizens terrorists to falsely justify its human rights abuses, or humiliating migrants, the regime in #Turkey is a model of tyranny. Turkey Arrests More Than 500 Over Suspected Ties To Erdogan Foe… | barrons.com”

Swalwell (D-CA-15) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “I strongly condemn the mass arrests of Gülen followers in #Turkey. No one should be persecuted for their political beliefs. I am calling on President Erdogan to release these political prisoners. As a NATO ally, Turkey must uphold its commitment to human rights and democracy. Link to quoted tweet”

Tillis (R-NC) 10/18/2022: Tweet – “It’s deeply concerning that the Turkish government arrested more than 500 people for spreading so-called “mis-information.” The defense of human rights has long been a shared value among all NATO allies. Turkey Arrests More Than 500 Over Suspected Ties To Erdogan Foe… | barrons.com”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 10/16/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. cannot stand idly by as Erdogan threatens military action against Greece. This is exactly why we must end the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Erdogan cannot be trusted and could use them against another NATO ally. Elections Approaching, Erdogan Raises the Heat Again With Greece… | nytimes.com”

Yemen

Risch (R-ID) 10/19/2022: Tweet – “Today marks one year since the Houthis detained U.S. & @UN locally employed staff. The #Houthis’ actions are appalling & their demands related to the ceasefire & detention of innocent people call into question their willingness to end the conflict in #Yemen.”