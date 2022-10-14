Legislative Round-Up- October 14, 2022

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.
1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters
(FY23 NDAA) HR 7900: Check out my handy-dandy table tracking Middle East-related amendments offered in the Senate to HR 7900 to see this week’s updates, including more amendments dropped this week and the list of amendments that have reportedly made it into the managers’ substitute NDAA text (keeping in mind that other amendments may still be brought up by senators on the Senate floor).
(SUSPEND ARMS SALES TO KSA) HR XXXX/S. XXX (PDF): On 10/9/22, Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) and Rep. Khanna (D-CA) co-authored an op-ed (along with Jeffrey Sonnenfeld) making the case that “The Best Way to Respond to Saudi Arabia’s Embrace of Putin” is to “halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia and rebalance the U.S.’s relationship with Riyadh.”
Also see:
- Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/09/2022: Tweet – “.@SenBlumenthal @JeffSonnenfeld and I are working on a bipartisan, bicameral basis to stop all armed sales and sales of military parts to the Saudis. Their brutal war in Yemen and their fleecing of American consumers at the pump must have consequences. Link to quoted tweet”
- Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/11/2022: Retweet of @SenBlumenthal – “I’m proud to sponsor this bicameral legislation with @RepRoKhanna to send a strong message to the Saudis as our country works to rebalance this one-sided relationship. I urge my colleagues to support this essential bill & will fight for its swift passage. 3”
- Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/12/2022: Retweet of @brykharris – “1/ Sen. Blumenthal/Rep. Ro Khanna hold presser on their joint bill to ban all US arms sales to Saudi for 1 year. Khanna notes Saudi planes “literally wouldn’t fly” w/o US technicians: “What galls many of us in Congress is the ingratitude.“”
- Blumenthal (D-CT) 10/12/2022: Twitter thread – “One of the consequences of OPEC+’s oil supply cut must be a temporary halt in U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia in defense of our national, security, & economic interests. I joined @RepRoKhanna to highlight our bicameral measure that would take this critical step. 1/ Link to image The only apparent purpose of this cut in oil supplies is to help the Russians & harm the United States. There are serious security concerns. The Saudis’ actions aid & abet a murderous, brutal, criminal invasion by Russia & threaten higher gas prices at the pump. 2/ More than just oil is at stake. Saudi Arabia has a prodigious pattern of human rights abuses—butchering journalists, fostering civil war in Yemen, the list goes on. 3/ We now need to rebalance our relationship with Saudi Arabia & the Saudis need to restore trust. This bill hopefully will begin a path toward reevaluating the current one-sided relationship. 4/ The Saudis need to come to their senses, reverse course & realize they’ve committed a humongous blunder. This mistake goes against their own interests as well as the United States. I want to thank @RepRoKhanna for his leadership & his partnership in this effort. 5”
- Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “The Saudis have made almost $100 billion on their oil sales this year. For them to fleece the American people is just wrong. Let’s pass my bill with @SenBlumenthal to stop US arms sales to the Saudis. Link to video”
- Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “I’m glad @POTUS said he is planning action in response to the Saudi-led oil production cuts when asked about my bill with @SenBlumenthal today. There must be consequences for the Saudis fleecing the American public. Link to video”
- Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “We provide Saudi Arabia with over 70% of their arms and we’ve been helping them for decades. Now they’re cutting oil production to drive up prices for Americans. My bill with @SenBlumenthal will stop Saudi arms sales and push them to reverse this decision. Link to video”
- Khanna retweets of tweets about the bill from Win Without War, NewsHour, NewsHour
(NO LOBBYING FOR BAD GUYS) HR 9140: Introduced 10/4/22 by Wilson (R-SC), Cohen (R-TN), Banks (R-IN), and Slotkin (D-MI), “To prohibit persons from accepting compensation for serving as an agent of, or lobbyist for, a foreign adversary, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. Also see: Cohen (D-TN-9) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “No American should profit from peddling the propaganda and interests of Putin and Assad. @RepJoeWilson, @RepJimBanks, @RepSlotkin and I introduced the bipartisan SHAME Act to prohibit lobbyists and foreign agents from accepting compensation from our foreign adversaries.”
Letters
(GIVE IRAQI MINISTER THE COLD SHOULDER) Banks-Waltz-Wilson letter to Biden: On 10/12/22, Reps. Banks (R-IN, Waltz (R-FL) and Wilson (R-SC) sent a letter to President Biden urging him to “reconsider officially engaging Iraqi Minister of Oil and Acting Minister of Finance, Ihsan Abdul-Jabber Ismail in any formal capacity when he visits the US in the coming days.” The letter asserts: “Key Iraqi officials, and its oil sector continue to play an instrumental role in Iran’s ability to evade and weather economic sanctions and to advance its regional terrorism campaign.”
Also see:
- Tweets: Waltz (R-FL-6) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “Rep. Waltz joined @RepJimBanks in a letter urging Pres. Biden to reconsider greenlighting Iraqi Minister of Oil & Acting Minister of Finance’s visa for official business in the US AND consider sanctions for long-standing ties to terrorist orgs & state sponsor of terrorism — Iran. Link to image”; Waltz (R-FL-6) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “Ishan Abdul-Jabbar Ismael has strong ties & currupt [SIC] business dealings with designated terrorist orgs, including the IRGC. With Ismael’s visit to the US, Biden must answer why he is not being held accountable for corruption & illicit deals with Iran and Iran’s terrorist proxies. Link to quoted tweet”
- Media: Iraqi Official With Alleged Ties to Iranian Terror Proxies Granted Entry to United States (Free Beacon)
(DON’T BE MEAN TO SAUDI ARABIA!) Ernst letter to NSA Sullivan: On 10/12/22 Sen. Ernst (R-IA) sent a letter to National Security Advisor Sullivan expressing her “disappointment” and concern that the National Security Council is postponing the United States-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting on integrated air and missile defense, scheduled for October 17th” in the context with current policy decisions of Saudi Arabia/OPEC. She goes on: “The United States must continue to convene partners, reinforce security dialogue, and develop defense concepts to counter these growing threats. Security cooperation, diplomatic engagement, commercial development, and cultural exchange between Israel and the Gulf states—bolstered by the historic Abraham Accords—continues to grow…”
Also see:
- Ernst press release
- Ernst (R-IA) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “NEW: As the Biden administration postpones an important meeting on air and missile defense cooperation with our Gulf state security partners, including Saudi Arabia, I have a word for the White House. READ: Link to image”
(UPDATE ON INVESTIGATION OF MURDER OF ALEX ODEH) Tlaib et al letter to DOJ: On 10/11/22, Reps. Tlaib (D-MI), Davis (D-IL), McCollum (D-MN), and McGovern (D-MA) sent a letter to Attorney General Garland “requesting an update into the investigation of the murder of Alexander ‘Alex’ Michael Odeh. The targeted assassination of Mr. Odeh happened nearly 40 years ago, and the FBI has yet to name any suspects, despite having solid leads and evidence to move forward with charges against these individuals.”
(ISRAEL-LEBANON MARITIME AGREEMENT) LaHood-Issa-Dingell letter to Blinken: On 10/10/22 Reps. Lahood (R-IL), Issa (R-CA) and Dingell (D-MI) – co-Chairs of the U.S.-Lebanon Friendship Caucus – sent a letter to SecState Blinken to express “strong support for Lebanon and Israel to continue negotiations toward a final agreement regarding the disputed maritime border in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.” Also see press releases – LaHood, Dingell
2. Media & Members on 2022 Elex
Jewish News Syndicate 10/14/22: Concerns arise over Democratic lawmakers meddling in Israeli politics
Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “I’m proud to be a strong supporter of the historic, bipartisan U.S-Israel relationship in Congress, which is why I’m honored to have been endorsed by @NORPACofficial! Israel is the sole democracy in the Middle East and plays a critical role in our global fight against terror. Link to image”
Jewish Insider 10/12/22: United Democracy Project makes first foray into general election
Cruz (R-TX) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “*shocked emoji* Link to quoted tweet”
Cruz (R-TX) 10/07/2022: Retweet of @RJC – “Mandela Barnes’s praise of Rev. Jeremiah Wright—who has a long and appalling history of trafficking anti-Semitic messages—as ‘brilliant’ is shameful. This is “why Mandela Barnes’s campaign for U.S. Senate is imploding—because he is too radical for Wisconsin. #WISen Link to quoted tweet”
Johnson (R-WI) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “The truth is finally coming out about Mandela Barnes. He is simply too radical for Wisconsin. ‘The Man is Brilliant’: Mandela Barnes Praised Rev. Jeremiah Wright After Speech Accusing Israel of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’… | freebeacon.com”
3. Members on the Record (Palestine)
Palestine/Palestinian Rights/Attacking Right to Protest
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/11/2022: Retweet of @AviMayer – “Hello. Thank you for noticing Kanye’s antisemitism. While I’ve got you, did you know Hasidic Jews are being beaten in broad daylight, swastikas are being carved into Jewish students’ dorm room doors, politicians are scapegoating Jews, and student groups are banning “Zionists”?”
Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/09/2022: Retweet of @ADL – “Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic tropes that we break down in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide atAntisemitism Uncovered: A Guide to Old Myths in a New Era… | antisemitism.adl.org. Many of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest’s comments recently, and it’s dangerous.Link to quoted tweet”Roy (R-TX-21) 10/09/2022: Retweet of @justinamash – “Sixty-six years ago, when my dad was 16, America welcomed him (center) and his family as Palestinian refugees. It was such a blessing. We are so grateful to the Wagoners, who sacrificed to sponsor them. Fifty-four years later, my dad saw his son sworn in as a member of Congress.Link to image”
Blackburn (R-TN) 10/08/2022: Tweet – “Advocates of economic warfare against Israel have increasingly sought to use ESG criteria as pretexts for boycott advocacy. @SenTedCruzSens. Cruz, Blackburn Claim ‘ESG Rating’ Employs Pretexts Allowing Embrace of Anti-Israel Boycott… | newsmax.com”
Castro (D-TX-20) 10/08/2022: Retweet of @LinaAbuAkleh – ““We again make the point that the impunity in Shireen’s killing was not just tragic in its own right but also set the stage for further violence against journalists, including Wednesday’s events in Deir al-Hatah, because it was not properly investigated or addressed”.@PressClubDCLink to quoted tweet”
Cicilline (D-RI-1) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “The violent murder of Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh is abhorrent and demonstrates the work that needs to be done to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals in the Middle East and around the world.Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian… | abcnews.go.com”
Torres (D-NY-15) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “9 pro-BDS student groups at UC Berkeley School of Law voted to ban pro-Israel speakers. A ban that excludes most of the Jewish community is an example of how anti-Zionism in policy translates into antisemitism in practice.Link to video”
4. Members on the Record (Israel)
Israel-Lebanon
Issa (R-CA-50) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “The historic Lebanon-Israel maritime border agreement will provide economic opportunity and energy security for both nations and bring stability to the region. EXCLUSIVE Lebanon satisfied with final draft of Israel maritime border deal -top Lebanese negotiator… | reuters.com” [NOTE: So far this is the ONLY tweet praising the deal from any Republican member of Congress]
Schneider (D-IL-10) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “I applaud the breakthrough maritime agreement between Israel + Lebanon and commend the effort by the Biden Admin, particularly @AmosHochstein for his hard work. This agreement builds on progress we’ve made towards regional coordination, all while strengthening Israel‘s security.”
Carbajal (D-CA-24) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “This historic agreement between Israel and Lebanon, brokered by the Biden Administration, is a major step forward for enhancing security and prosperity in the region–proving that diplomacy can lead to a stronger and more resilient peace in Middle East.Israel and Lebanon agree on maritime boundaries in first ever deal, says Lapid… | washingtonpost.com”
Frankel (D-FL-21) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “Israel and Lebanon’s maritime deal is historic for the peace and security of the two countries, and a promising development for the region. I welcome this historic breakthrough and congratulate the Biden Administration on their efforts to get it done.Link to quoted tweet”
Keating (D-MA-9) 10/12/2022: Twitter thread – “From time to time, I’d like to highlight some good news that flies below the radar – here are two important stories from the past few days: Last week, @POTUS signed a landmark data privacy deal with the EU to strengthen our economic relationships, create new supply chains to compete with China, & enhance our security. This is one of many steps by @POTUS that will ensure our national security.Biden signs order to implement EU-U.S. data privacy framework… | reuters.com Israel and Lebanon reached a historic maritime agreement. Special Advisor @amoshochstein and the Biden administration’s tireless efforts to facilitate this diplomatic milestone represent a major step forward in promoting peace and prosperity in the region.Israel says ‘historic’ sea border deal struck with Lebanon – The Boston Globe”
Lowenthal (D-CA-47) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “The administration’s success in brokering a maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon will contribute to regional security and stability in the region. I applaud all sides in their efforts to reach a stable peace.Biden hails “historic breakthrough” on Israel-Lebanon maritime border… | axios.com”
Maloney (D-NY-12) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “This historic agreement brokered by @POTUS will help bring stability and prosperity to Lebanon and Israel.Biden: Middle East deal will boost gas extraction in Mediterranean, stabilize region… | usatoday.com”
Porter (D-CA-45) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “I’m glad that the governments of Israel and Lebanon recently resolved a maritime border dispute that dates backs decades. This U.S.-led negotiation shows the power of diplomacy, especially when the U.S. is in the room. This historic step will decrease tension in the region.”
Price (D-NC-4) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “I applaud @POTUS, Israeli PM Yair Lapid, & Lebanese President Michel Aoun for the historic agreement resolving the Israel-Lebanon maritime border dispute. This exemplifies the proactive diplomatic role that the U.S. can play in the region as a tool for stability and prosperity.”
Warner (D-VA) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “For the first time in over 70 years, Israel and Lebanon reached consensus on a final demarcation of their maritime border. This historic agreement will enhance peace, security, and stability in the region, as well as facilitate real economic development.Link to quoted tweet”
Allred (D-TX-32) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “This agreement, backed by @POTUS, is a historic breakthrough for the region. It will ease tensions between Lebanon and Israel, strengthen the regional economy and allow oil and gas to be exported to Europe at a time when it is needed most.Israel and Lebanon reach historic agreement, paving the way to potentially rich gas exploration | CNN”
Cardin (D-MD) 10/11/2022: Twitter thread – “The governments of Israel and Lebanon deserve praise for making the choice to reach a historic maritime boundary agreement. Thanks to the Biden administration’s smart diplomacy and proactive engagement, a win-win-win deal has been struck. This will provide economic opportunity for Lebanon, enhance security for Israel and enlarge energy supplies to Europe. Despite not having formal diplomatic ties, both countries agreed to end this long-running dispute. This creates opportunities for collaboration & regional stability.Statement by President Joe Biden on Breakthrough Diplomacy in the Middle East | The White House”
Castro (D-TX-20) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations to @yairlapid, Israel, and Lebanon for reaching a historic deal that will lead to more stability in the Middle East. I applaud the Biden administration for helping mediate this historic breakthrough in diplomacy.Israel and Lebanon agree to final draft of U.S.-brokered maritime border deal… | axios.com”
Cicilline (D-RI-1) 10/11/2022: Retweet of @HouseForeign – “Chairs @RepGregoryMeeks and @RepCicilline today issued the following statement regarding the historic agreement resolving the Israel-Lebanon maritime border dispute:Link to image”
Dingell (D-MI-12) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “This agreement is a positive step to increase peace and stability in the region and bring economic security to the people of Lebanon. I thank @SecBlinken and @amoshochstein for the administration’s role in finalizing these years-long negotiations.Israel and Lebanon Reach Landmark Maritime Deal… | nytimes.com”
Hoyer (D-MD-5) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “I applaud Israel & Lebanon for their work to reach consensus on a historic maritime agreement & appreciate the Biden Admin’s unwavering commitment to a resolution that strengthens regional security & promotes opportunity. I look forward to final approval from both countries.”
Kaine (D-VA) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “A significant accomplishment that will promote greater harmony in the Middle East.Link to quoted tweet”
Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “This is an important step toward expanded peace and normalized relations in the Middle East.Biden brokers breakthrough maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon… | thehill.com”
Lee (D-CA-13) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “I congratulate @POTUS, @yairlapid, & @General_Aoun for their efforts to reach a momentous diplomatic agreement & end the maritime boundary dispute. This is a great example of the kind of proactive, engaged diplomatic role that the US can & should play.Statement by President Joe Biden on Breakthrough Diplomacy in the Middle East | The White House”
Meeks (D-NY-5) 10/11/2022: Twitter thread – “Chairs @RepGregoryMeeks and @RepCicilline today issued the following statement regarding the historic agreement resolving the Israel-Lebanon maritime border dispute:Link to image View the press release here:Chairs Meeks, Cicilline Issue Statement on Israel-Lebanon Maritime Agreement… | foreignaffairs.house.gov”
Schakowsky (D-IL-9) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “This agreement is a great example of the kind of proactive, engaged, diplomatic role the United States can and should play in the region. Congrats to the Biden administration, Prime Minister Lapid, and President Aoun on this momentous diplomatic success!EXCLUSIVE Lebanon satisfied with final draft of Israel maritime border deal -top Lebanese negotiator… | reuters.com”
Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “I welcome this historic breakthrough which will provide Israel security & stability and Lebanon opportunity, prosperity and hope.Link to quoted tweet”
Menendez (D-NJ) 10/11/22: press release – Chairman Menendez Applauds Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal
Israel – general
Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 10/08/2022: Twitter thread – “It was great to be able to sit down with members of North Jersey’s Jewish community and with local and national @AIPAC leaders to discuss the United States’ relationship with our historic ally, Israel.Rep. Gottheimer Holds Q&A Following Trip to Israel… | jewishlink.news Our congressional trip this summer showed Israel that efforts to strengthen and maintain our nations’ strategic relationship are bipartisan and more important than ever. There is excitement around the Abraham Accords &, of course, deep concerns regarding the potential Iran deal.”
Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 10/07/2022: Twitter thread – “Great to be able to sit down with members of North Jersey’s Jewish community and with local and national @AIPAC leaders to discuss the United States’ relationship with our historic ally, Israel.In Teaneck, Gottheimer talks about bipartisan Congressional Israel trip… | jewishstandard.timesofisrael.com Our congressional trip this summer showed Israel that efforts to strengthen and maintain our nations’ strategic relationship are bipartisan and more important than ever. There is excitement around the Abraham Accords and, of course, deep concerns regarding a potential Iran deal.”
5. Members on the Record (Iran and Saudi Arabia)
Iran
Ernst (R-IA) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “#Iran is getting a free pass under Biden – allowing Iran to target U.S. citizens abroad & at home, develop nuclear weapons, & brutalize its civilian population. My #PUNISHAct will impose maximum pressure sanctions on the largest state sponsor of terrorism.”
Maloney (D-NY-12) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian government’s violence against their own people is horrific and unconscionable. It is time they listened to the women in the streets and respected the rights and freedom of their citizens. How Iran‘s protests transformed into a national uprising | CNN”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “It’s been 127 days since the House-passed Stop Iranian Drones Act was reported favorably out of SFRC. As Russia expands its use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, it’s time for Senate Democratic Leadership to act and urgently bring H.R.6089 to the Senate floor.””
Roy (R-TX-21) 10/14/2022: Retweet of @AmichaiStein1 – “#BREAKING: Ukrainian government says Iranian instructors have been based in parts of Ukraine (Kherson and Crimea) to help Russia launch Shahed-136 drone attacks against Ukraine”
Stefanik (R-NY-21) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “The American people are witnessing the brave actions of Iranian men & women protesting side by side for their freedom. I continue to stand with them in their fight. IAL Releases Second Version of “We hear you, we see you, we support you” Video Supporting Iranian People… | einpresswire.com” Also on GETTR
Womack (R-AR-3) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime is evil. They’re using lethal force against their own people in an attempt to silence those protesting for freedom and fundamental rights. That’s why I have supported the introduction of a resolution honoring the brave women and men standing up against tyranny.”
Barr (R-KY-6) 10/12/2022: Twitter thread – “The Iranian regime has suppressed freedoms and civil liberties of the Iranian people for decades. Instead of begging the Iranians to rejoin the failed Iranian Nuclear Deal, the Administration should be vocally supporting the thousands of Iranian protestors who are courageously risking their own freedom to advocate for a better future. #IranProtests”
Bush (D-MO-1) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “As Iranians led by women & girls protest for fundamental freedoms & bodily autonomy, it is reprehensible that they face militarized state violence. We remember & honor Mahsa Amini & those lost at the hands of this brutality. Solidarity to those rising up. Woman. Life. Freedom.”
Doggett (D-TX-35) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “Absolutely wonderful to meet @accdistrict student Mahyasadat Minoneshan at the ACC Rio Grande reopening. She gave a beautiful speech about her journey to Austin from Iran and her pride and hope for the future for women’s equality.Link to image”
Hagerty (R-TN) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “After Iran’s targeting of U.S. citizens & Iranian dissidents on U.S. soil & its systemic use of lethal violence against unarmed protestors, incl. women & girls, it’s long past due for the Biden Admin to end all efforts to revive the disastrous JCPOA.Link to quoted tweet”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “I am appalled by Iran’s decision to cruelly send Siamak Namazi back to Evin Prison. The regime must urgently release all U.S. hostages including Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, & U.S.-U.K. citizen Morad Tahbaz.” #FreeIranHostages”
McClain (R-MI-10) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “The Biden administration needs to stop negotiating with the Iranian regime and start standing up for the brave women protesting! #IranProtests #MahsaAmini #Nika_Shakarami @OrgIAC”
Risch (R-ID) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “Niloofar Hamedi shed light on #MahsaAmini’s murder and now #Iran has imprisoned her without charges. #PressFreedom is a vital part of society – she should be released immediately.Iranian journalist who broke news on Mahsa Amini pays heavy price… | reuters.com”
Tenney (R-NY-22) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime is brutally suppressing its people and slaughtering innocent protestors. Why is the Biden Admin still pushing for a deal that would reward the regime with billions? Joe Biden must stand with the brave Iranian people. Walk away from talks, increase pressure.”
Tenney (R-NY-22) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “At least 185 Iranians have been killed while protesting for freedom. I introduced a bipartisan, bicameral resolution commending those who are demanding freedom & justice. It’s co-sponsored by 36 members of the House & 10 Senators, with support growing!Congresswoman Tenney Highlights Support for Resolution Standing with Iranian Protestors… | tenney.house.gov”
Tenney (R-NY-22) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian people aren’t just demanding justice for #Mahsa_Amini, they’re demanding justice for 43 years of suffering. They want an end to this violent regime that has suppressed their freedoms & rights. The Biden Administration must stand with them.US Says Not Focused On Pursuing Nuclear Talks Right Now… | iranintl.com”
Weber (R-TX-14) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian people deserve freedom from the Iranian regime. The use of violence and suppression against women is egregious. I will continue to stand with the Iranian people.Link to video”
Wilson (R-SC-2) 10/12/2022: Twitter thread – “The brave people of Iran have protested the murderous kleptocratic regime for 27 days now. Hundreds have lost their lives, including children, & thousands are languishing in Iranian prisons simply for demanding basic human rights & dignity. The idea that the Biden (1/2) administration would make ANY concessions to this criminal regime for a disastrous deal is ludicrous. Re-evaluation of US policy on Iran is needed. (2/2)”
Cruz (R-TX) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “Biden’s foreign policy is to give billions of dollars to American enemies. Biden waived NS2 sanctions on Russia, sold oil from our Strategic Reserve to China, and didn’t enforce oil sanctions on Iran. Now he’s letting Maduro get billions to undermine our national security.Link to video”
Cruz (R-TX) 10/11/2022: Retweet of @Kredo0 – “JUST IN: Iran’s Illicit Oil Sales Help Fuel Mass Military Buildup. — Biden admin’s lax sanctions enforcement has allowed Iran to pump more than $15 billion to its terror proxies and militaryIran’s Illicit Oil Sales Help Fuel Mass Military Buildup… | freebeacon.com”
Davis (D-IL-7) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “I enjoyed my conversation with @Maryam_Rajavi and am deeply disturbed by the regime’s violence. However, I am positive that the people of Iran will be victorious.Link to quoted tweet”
Frankel (D-FL-21) 10/11/2022: Twitter thread – “This International #DayOfTheGirl we stand with the brave women in Iran standing up for their rights & women & girls around the world who are fighting oppressive extremists. The #KeepingGirlsInSchoolAct empowers girls globally by ensuring young women around the world have access to a quality secondary education because when women & girls prosper, the world prospers. I urge my colleagues to honor #DayOfTheGirl by supporting this critical legislation.”
Himes (D-CT-4) 10/11/2022: Retweet of @Omid_M – ““We are playing for our girls in Iran.” Swedish Women’s National Soccer Team posted this on IG in support of the Iranian women before the game with France. #MahsaAmini #IranProrests2022 #IranProtestsLink to image”
Lieu (D-CA-33) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “The world must not turn a blind eye to the atrocities being committed against peaceful protestors in Iran. Cosponsored @RepAdamSchiff’s bill calling on Iran to immediately end its human rights violations & release all arbitrarily detained individuals. #InternationalDayOfTheGirlLink to quoted tweet”
Menendez (D-NJ) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “On International #DayOfTheGirl, I stand with those in #Iran, #Afghanistan & worldwide fighting for respect for girls’ basic rights. Work to make global society freer & more prosperous must continue to be grounded in our pledge to empower & amplify the voices of girls everywhere.” Full statement here.
Miller-Meeks (R-IA-2) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “I am proud to cosponsor H. Res. 118 and H. Con. Res 110 in support of the people of Iran, who are seeking to form a government that derives its legitimacy from the people, not unelected leaders.”
Omar (D-MN-5) 10/11/2022: Retweet of @ajplus – “Iran’s uprising isn’t about hair or hijabs — it’s about what they symbolize, says activist Hoda Katebi. @hodakatebi explains how we should understand the protests.Link to video”
Omar (D-MN-5) 10/12/2022: Retweet of @AnnahitaMahdavi – “My Iranian sisters inside of Iran have transformed the definition of “courage”!! I bow down to them! #woman_life_freedem #IranRevolution2022 #IranianWomenRevolution”
Omar (D-MN-5) 10/12/2022: Retweet of @CornelWest – “The historic women-led revolutionary insurgency in Iran deserves our deep solidarity. This brilliant and powerful piece by my beloved wife tells undeniable truths and gives genuine hope! @AnnahitaMahdaviLink to image”
Pocan (D-WI-2) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “Young women in Iran are leading the fight for freedom and showing us all what real courage looks like. I stand in solidarity with these brave young leaders as they demand a better future.Iran protests over woman’s death persist despite crackdown, oil workers strike… | reuters.com”
Risch (R-ID) 10/11/2022: Twitter thread – “All of the discussions on foreign energy are missing the point. If we want to ease the energy supply crisis other oil exporters are causing, the solution is to boost American energy production – not strangle it through regulation. Instead, Biden is trying & failing to play the global energy markets through complex & unworkable schemes like the price cap on #Russian oil or dubious ventures with #Venezuela and #Iran. Unleash American resources and don’t cut deals with bad actors. It’s not complicated.”
Scott (R-FL) 10/12/2022: Twitter thread – “In the face of the regime’s brutal crackdown, the brave women and citizens protesting throughout #Iran are pressing on. They’ve survived years of unimaginable, unjust treatment simply for being a woman, robbed of a choice as to what they wear, learn or say. (1/2) Following the horrific death of Mahsa Amini, these women are rightfully demanding basic freedoms and rights after being overlooked for far too long. The U.S. stands with them and joins in their chants of #WomenLifeLiberty. Their tenacity is an inspiration for us all. (2/2)”
Shaheen (D-NH) 10/11/2022: Twitter thread – “On International #DayOfTheGirl, we celebrate those working to eliminate global barriers to equity & equality. …We think about the courageous women and girls in Iran who have taken to the streets to demand an end the horrific brutality & systemic oppression by Iranian forces. The U.S. plays a critical role in promoting global women’s empowerment. What we say & do matters, and we have a role to facilitate those efforts: Ambassador at Large of Global Women’s Issues. We have a qualified nominee waiting in the wings – let’s give Dr. Gupta a vote now.”
Sherman (D-CA-30) 10/11/2022: Twitter thread – “We continue to see intensifying violent crackdowns on protestors in #Iran who are demanding basic human dignity and are inspiring the world with their bravery. Their courage must be met with concrete steps that support their right to protest freely. (1/2)Iran protests over woman’s death persist despite crackdown, oil workers strike… | reuters.com The U.S. is making it easier for #Iranians to access the internet, moving to hold accountable #Iranian officials employing violence to suppress protestors, and showing the world the U.S. stands with #IranianWomen and all Iranians fighting for just and universal principles. (2/2)”
Stefanik (R-NY-21) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “I continue to stand with the brave, freedom-seeking Iranian people. America stands with you in your fight for freedom.Link to quoted tweet”
Sullivan (R-AK) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “When oil prices rose, the Biden Admin didn’t say let’s produce more in America. They went around the world to the Saudis, to the Venezuelans, even the Iranians, begging them to produce more energy. American energy is American strength, and they are unilaterally surrendering it.Link to video”
Warren (D-MA) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “This fine is further proof that the crypto industry allows countries like Iran to evade economic sanctions and emphasizes the need for congressional action. I’ve proposed a bill to bolster @USTreasury tools so crypto doesn’t undermine US national security.In a Record, Crypto Exchange Is Fined $24 Million for Breaking U.S. Sanctions… | nytimes.com”
Graham (R-SC) 10/11/2022: Twitter thread – “Very pleased that the Iran Nuclear Weapons Capability and Terrorism Monitoring Act of 2022 that I cosponsored with Senator Menendez is included in the Senate Substitute to the NDAA. This bill does a lot, including requiring periodic reports to Congress from the intelligence, diplomatic and defense communities regarding the status of the Iranian nuclear program in a number of vital areas. It is imperative that Congress receive the most up-to-date information on the status of Iran’s nuclear ambitions and that we collaborate with our partners in the Middle East like Israel. There would be no more destabilizing event than the Ayatollah and his henchmen detonating a nuclear weapon.”
Blackburn (R-TN) 10/10/2022: Tweet – “We should unleash American energy production! Not making deals with authoritarian regimes in Venezuela or Iran for oil.”
Cornyn (R-TX) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “Antigovernment unrest that began last month in Iran spread Monday to a critical sector: the oil-and-gas industryIran Oil Workers Strike as Antigovernment Protests Expand… | wsj.com via @WSJ”
Cotton (R-AR) 10/10/2022: Tweet – “Statements of solidarity from the Biden administration are meaningless as long as they continue to pursue a nuclear deal with the Iranian people’s oppressors.Link to quoted tweet”
Cruz (R-TX) 10/10/2022: Tweet – “When Joe Biden took power America was an energy superpower. In under 2 years, he fulfilled his campaign promise to destroy our energy industry. But he loves oil and gas when it’s produced by our enemies in Iran and Venezuela.Link to video”
Cruz (R-TX) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “Biden’s foreign policy is to give billions of dollars to American enemies. Biden waived NS2 sanctions on Russia, sold oil from our Strategic Reserve to China, and didn’t enforce oil sanctions on Iran. Now he’s lending Maduro billions to undermine our national security.Link to video”
Graves (R-MO-6) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “We have all the tools to make this country energy independent. We shouldn’t be begging countries like Iran and Venezuela to pump more oil.My Blueprint for American Energy Independence | Congressman Sam Graves | Representing the 6th District of Missouri”
Salazar (R-FL-27) 10/11/2022: Retweet of @michaelgwaltz – “The Iranian people need unrestricted internet access to the free world. That’s why @MaElviraSalazar & I are calling on the Biden Admin to join @elonmusk’s mission to establish @SpaceX’s Starlink terminals for the Iranian people. We must help in their fight for freedom.Link to video”
Spanberger (D-VA-7) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime is killing women and human rights defenders for demanding basic freedoms. I’m joining @RepTenney & @RepMalinowski in commending the bravery of these Iranians and calling on the United States to remain steadfast in our support for their fundamental rights.”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian people need unrestricted internet access to the free world. That’s why @MaElviraSalazar & I are calling on the Biden Admin to join @elonmusk’s mission to establish @SpaceX’s Starlink terminals for the Iranian people. We must help in their fight for freedom.Link to video”
Wilson (R-SC-2) 10/11/2022: Retweet of @HelsinkiComm – “Iran’s war on its people and Russia’s war on Ukraine are distinct crimes, but part of the same struggle against kleptocratic authoritarianism. These regimes and their enablers will find themselves in the dustbin of history where they belong.”
Cornyn (R-TX) 10/09/2022: Retweet of @ksadjadpour – “1. In a recent @washingtonpost oped I wrote that Iran’s potential transformation from theocracy to representative government could be a “geopolitical game changer” and the “single most important key to transforming the Middle East.” Here’s why Opinion | What the West should learn from the protests in Iran”
Cornyn (R-TX) 10/09/2022: Retweet of @KhosroKalbasi – “By painting their hands red, students pay tribute to protesters killed during continuing #IranProtests2022, Tehran Markaz University, Oct9.Link to video”
Cornyn (R-TX) 10/10/2022: Tweet – “The protest movement in Iran has proven more durable than previous challenges to Tehran’s leaders and could pose a continuing threatIran Protests Are Proving a Durable Challenge to the Islamic Republic… | wsj.com via @WSJ”
Hill (R-AR-2) 10/10/2022: Tweet – “As citizens in #Iran, inspired by Mahsa Amini, take to streets for the 4th week protesting their corrupt regime, the US/Europe should walk out of failed #JCPOA talks. Congress should pass HR 4592, my bill to publicly expose the financial corruption of Iran’s rulers. @FSCDems”
Jerusalem Post 10/10/22: Congressional reps probe Oberlin College pro-Iran prof. Mahallati
Cornyn (R-TX) 10/08/2022: Retweet of @JenGriffinFNC – “Why is the US government so silent in supporting these brave women in Iran?Link to quoted tweet”
Cornyn (R-TX) 10/09/2022: Retweet of @MEMRIReports – “Iranian Opposition Group Hacks Nightly Newscast during Khamenei Statement, Airs Images in Support of Mahsa Amini Protests, Photo of Khamenei in Crosshairs: The Blood of the Youth Is Dripping from Your Hooves! #Iran #MahsaAminiLink to video”
Crow (D-CO-6) 10/08/2022: Tweet – “I stand with the Iranian people organizing and protesting against their oppressive regime. The Iranian government doesn’t represent the will of its people. As you stand up to be heard, we see you and hear you!”
Kim (R-CA-39) 10/08/2022: Tweet – “Iranian security forces continue to oppress women’s basic human rights and undermine its people. I support the Iranian people’s right to protest! #IranProtestsIranian security forces arrest a woman for eating at restaurant in public without her hijab, family says | CNN”
Murphy (D-CT) 10/08/2022: Tweet – “Things are moving fast.Link to quoted tweet”
Omar (D-MN-5) 10/09/2022: Tweet – “There is no morality in oppressing women. We stand with the women and girls in Iran, chanting “Women, Life, Freedom!”Link to video”
Swalwell (D-CA-15) 10/09/2022: Retweet of @ranarahimpour – “I’m running out of words to describe my astonishment. Just over 3 weeks after #MahsaAmini’s death, women are defiantly walking on the streets of #Tehran, with no hijab…while cars are honking in their supports. Mahsa couldn’t have imagined how she changed life for many Iranians.Link to video”
Blackburn (R-TN) 10/08/2022: Tweet – “Iran continues to use lethal force against the anti-regime protesters to silence them as they fight for their fundamental human rights. That’s why I introduced a resolution to support the brave female protestors in their quest for freedom.Iran’s Crippled Economy Sustains Protests After Religious Police Lit Flame… | wsj.com”
Cornyn (R-TX) 10/08/2022: Tweet – “Iran regime protesters in downtown AustinLink to image”
Moulton (D-MA-6) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “The women of #Iran have shown more bravery over the last few weeks than most people will ever show in a lifetime. I’m proud to join #HR9075, which calls on the Islamic Republic of Iran to immediately end #humanrights violations & release all arbitrarily detained individuals.”
Omar (D-MN-5) 10/07/2022: Retweet of @jeremyslevin – ““We watch the brave incredible young girls in schools in Iran who are standing up to teachers…There is no morality in trying to oppress women. So here in the U.S. when the right extremists are challenging our bodily autonomy, we have to stand up and say ‘Women, Life, Freedom!'”Link to video”
Saudi Arabia
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “America has the resources to be energy independent and we were for 2 years in previous Administration. Relying on and begging others to produce more energy while we have resources here is ludicrous. The Biden-Pelosi energy policy has weakened America. Link to quoted tweet”
Blackburn (R-TN) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden demanded a political favor from Saudi Arabia and begged them to hold off on slashing oil production until after the midterms.”
Casten (D-IL-6) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “This is a good idea. Good policy for US energy consumers, good policy for our friends in Ukraine and Europe, good policy for ensuring that the US remains the leading advocate for the rule of law. Link to quoted tweet”
Casten (D-IL-6) 10/14/2022: Twitter thread – “The same @SenBillCassidy who wrote a bill to pull troops out of Saudi Arabia because oil prices were too low 2 years ago now thinks it’s a bad idea to pull troops out of Saudi Arabia when oil prices are too high. At least we know who he’s looking out for. Link to image To be fair, this isn’t just Cassidy. It’s the whole @GOP. They are awash in oil industry money and fight to make sure oil companies are rich. That is directly antithetical to making sure consumer energy prices are low. To be fair to @SenBillCassidy, he represents a state that depends on oil revenue. He’s just trying to bring $ to his voters. If he was honest about that, we could respect him. But don’t give us this BS that your provincial interests are those of America writ large.”
Clyde (R-GA-9) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “Just so we’re clear… Joe Biden begged Saudi Arabia to delay oil production cuts until after the midterms and is now threatening “consequences” after the Saudis refused his politically-motivated request. We need congressional investigations NOW.”
Cramer (R-ND) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “Joined @SquawkCNBC to discuss the global need for American energy production. We need a better trade policy that recognizes American energy, in concert with our allies, particularly in Europe, instead of seeking help from OPEC+, Venezuela, or Saudi Arabia. Watch Link to video”
Cruz (R-TX) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “Is there even a single US ally left that Joe Biden hasn’t tried to bully for his own political gain? Saudi Arabia confirms White House begged them to delay OPEC deal… | dailymail.co.uk”
Daines (R-MT) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “First, @JoeBiden kills traditional American energy & begs OPEC to produce more. Now, reports say he asked OPEC to hold off on their decision to slow production until after the election. Americans will see right through this sham of a plan. Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia to postpone its OPEC decision by a month, Saudis say… | cnbc.com”
Good (R-VA-5) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “Well would you look at that, #QuidProJoe urged Saudi Arabia to postpone a cut in oil production until AFTER the midterm elections. How would the Democrats want to respond if it were Trump? I think we all know. Saudis say US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts… | apnews.com”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “There’s no reason for the U.S. to kowtow to a regime that has massacred countless civilians in Yemen, hacked to death a Washington-based journalist and is now extorting Americans at the pump. @SenBlumenthal and I are pushing to end arms sales to the Saudis.”
Long (R-MO-7) 10/13/2022: Retweet of @JackPosobiec – “Saudis release bombshell statement saying Biden DID try and delay oil production cut until AFTER the midterms in desperate bid to avoid gas prices spiking Saudi Arabia confirms White House begged them to delay OPEC deal… | dailymail.co.uk”
Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “Agree 100% Link to quoted tweet”
Murphy (D-CT) 10/13/2022: Twitter thread – “1/ I support halting arms sales to Saudi Arabia, but there are two practical, immediate changes the U.S. can make to Saudi policy that will have an near term impact on the war in Ukraine. Here me out. This is important. 2/ First, the Ukrainians are using (and need more) air-to-air AMRAAM missiles. These missiles are needed to defend against Russia’s criminal bombardment of civilians. The U.S. is scheduled to send 280 AMRAAMs to Saudi Arabia. These should be redirected to Ukraine. 3/ Second, there are U.S. owned and operated Patriot anti-missile batteries in Saudi Arabia right now. If Saudi Arabia isn’t willing to take the side of Ukraine and U.S. over Russia, why should we keep these Patriots in Saudi Arabia when Ukraine and our NATO allies need them? 4/ We should remove these Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia and move them to either Ukraine, or NATO partners who have transferred weapons to Ukraine and need to backfill defense systems. These two steps would right-size our relationship with Saudi Arabia AND help Ukraine.”
Murphy (D-CT) 10/13/2022: Retweet of @JohnMoritz18 – “Sen. Chris Murphy was once an outlier in Washington calling for the U.S. to re-think its relationship with Saudi Arabia. This week, he was joined by President Joe Biden. Biden’s pivot on Saudi Arabia has roots with this CT senator… | ctinsider.com”
Murphy (D-CT) 10/13/2022: Retweet of @JakeSherman – “A very prominent foreign policy voice on the Democratic side of the aisle calls for big changes to U.S.-Saudi relationship. Link to quoted tweet”
Murphy (D-CT) 10/13/2022: Retweet of @AndrewDesiderio – “On Saudi Arabia, Sen. @ChrisMurphyCT gets specific — he says the U.S. should remove its advanced missile defense systems from Saudi Arabia & send them to Ukraine or Poland/Romania. This would have one-two punch of punishing the Saudis & directly helping Ukraine. Link to image”
Murphy (D-CT) 10/13/2022: Retweet of @connorobrienNH – “Sen. Chris Murphy says the US should remove Patriot batteries in Saudi Arabia and send them to Europe “to bolster the defenses of eastern flank NATO allies like Poland and Romania — or transferred to our Ukrainian partners.” Link to image”
Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “Biden tried to coerce Saudi Arabia into bailing out his radical energy policies. He threatened an ally so he could gaslight the electorate a month shy of the midterms. Election interference?”
Roy (R-TX-21) 10/14/2022: Tweet – “Truth. #EnergyFreedom Link to quoted tweet”
Balderson (R-OH-12) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “Commonsense Fix: Unleash America’s abundant energy resources and stop begging foreign producers to do what we can do ourselves… #EnergyIndependence Saudi Arabia Rejects US Criticism of OPEC+ Quota Cut Decision… | bloom.bg”
Balderson (R-OH-12) 10/12/2022: Retweet of @DanielTurnerPTF – “American oil is cleaner than Russian oil. American oil is cleaner than Saudi oil. American oil is cleaner than Venezuelan oil. What doesn’t Joe Biden understand?”
Cornyn (R-TX) 10/13/2022: Twitter thread – “President Biden and Democrats threaten “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for pushing OPEC to reduce oil production, but their plans would hurt the U.S. economy and security.Opinion | How Not to Punish the Saudis on Oil Prices via @WSJ Wouldn’t it be easier, and better for U.S. interests, to unleash U.S. oil production?”
Cruz (R-TX) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “This is an important point, ignored by the media. Biden & the Dems WANT your gasoline prices even HIGHER than they are now…he just wants prices to dip right before Election Day because he thinks the voters won’t figure it out.Link to quoted tweet”
Durbin (D-IL) 10/12/2022: Retweet of @LauraTrevelyan – ““For us to treat this country as just another ally is totally inappropriate now that they’ve sided with Putin.” -@SenatorDurbin speaking to me earlier about fraught US/Saudi relations Catch the full interview tonight on @BBCWorld and PBS stations.Link to video”
Durbin (D-IL) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “We cannot bet entire global economies and foreign policy on alliances that do not have our best interests in mind.Dems rage at Saudis over oil cut, vow to block weapons sales… | politico.com”
Greene (R-GA-14) 10/13/2022: Retweet of @JackPosobiec – “Here is Biden in 2019 calling for Trump to be impeached for the exact same thing Biden is doing right now with Saudi ArabiaLink to quoted tweet”
LaMalfa (R-CA-1) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “President Biden is now threatening to punish Saudi Arabia for cutting their oil production after nearly two years of punishing American energy producers for wanting to pump American oil. Biden’s hypocrisy is putting our national security at risk.”
Long (R-MO-7) 10/13/2022: Retweet of @JackPosobiec – “BREAKING: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirms Biden attempted to coerce them to postpone oil cuts until after the midterms, announce they have rejected his quid pro quoLink to image”
McCollum (D-MN-4) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “Speaking truth to power is a privilege few people enjoy. With the Khashoggi Act to Protect Journalists we take one step towards protecting democratic voices and freedom of the press. #HR9064”
Murphy (R-NC-3) 10/13/2022: Retweet of @LucasFoxNews – “Notable year-over-year increases: Energy: 19.8% Fuel oil: 58.1% Gasoline of all types: 18.2% This data covers the first three weeks of September — before the Saudi-led OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day.”
Omar (D-MN-5) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “Here’s an idea: stop arming human rights abusers like Saudi Arabia. In fact, we have a bill to do just that. It’s called the Stop Arming Human Rights Abusers Act.Rep. Omar Introduces “Pathway to PEACE,” A Bold Foreign Policy Vision for the United States of America | Representative Ilhan Omar”
Roy (R-TX-21) 10/13/2022: Retweet of @ChuckDeVore – “Great to be on @FoxNews with @tracegallagher tonight on how @JoeBiden’s war on American energy is harming Americans – and how gas prices will soar after election day as Biden stops tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. @TPPFChuck DeVore on oil debate: Saudi Arabia feels threatened | Fox News VideoLink to image”
Smucker (R-PA-11) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “How about we “re-evaluate” Biden’s failed energy policy and unleash American energy production instead of relying on foreign oil!President Joe Biden will continue “to re-evaluate” U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC oil cut… | axios.com”
Sullivan (R-AK) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “April 2020 – Saudis heed President Trump/GOP Senators’ demand to stabilize oil prices. Oct 2022 – Saudis/#OPEC ignore President Biden’s call to stabilize prices. Why the difference? In 2020, America was energy dominant and negotiating from a position of strength.Link to video”
Sullivan (R-AK) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “The Venezuelan production of energy is some of the dirtiest in the world. The Saudis are up there too. And yet, this President and his team continue to go bended knee to beg dictators. It’s an insult to the American people, and it’s an insult to the great American worker.Link to video” Retweeted by Cornyn (R-TX)
Tiffany (R-WI-7) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden is more worried about Democrats’ pain in the polls than he is about your pain at the gas pump.Saudi Arabia says US sought a month delay of OPEC+ decision… | abcnews.go.com” Retweeted by Hice (R-GA-10)
Tuberville (R-AL) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “Instead of “rethinking” our relationship with the Saudis, this admin needs to rethink its war against American oil and gas producers.Saudi Arabia Defied U.S. Warnings Ahead of OPEC+ Production Cut… | wsj.com”
Allred (D-TX-32) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut oil production not only exacerbates energy issues across the globe, but it emboldens Putin in his unjust war. Reassessing our cooperation with Saudi Arabia is a necessary step as we support Ukraine and our allies in Europe.Biden to ‘Re-Evaluate’ Relationship With Saudi Arabia After Oil Production Cut… | nytimes.com”
Blumenthal (D-CT) 10/11/2022: Twitter thread – “THREAD: This simple yet urgent measure would halt U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia after their deeply offensive, destructive blunder: siding with Russia at this historic moment. 1/Link to image Saudis must reverse their oil supply cuts, which aid&abet Russia’s savage criminal invasion, endanger the world economy&threaten higher gas prices at U.S. pumps. We cannot continue selling highly sensitive arms technology to a nation aligned w/an abhorrent terrorist adversary. 2/ I’m proud to sponsor this bicameral legislation with @RepRoKhanna to send a strong message to the Saudis as our country works to rebalance this one-sided relationship. I urge my colleagues to support this essential bill & will fight for its swift passage. 3”
Boebert (R-CO-3) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden is busy locking up 280,000 acres in Colorado, preventing responsible energy and natural resources production. Gas is $4 a gallon. Stop blocking American energy production and stop begging OPEC and the Saudi Prince for our energy needs!”
Cassidy (R-LA) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “By asking the Saudis to delay their cut in oil production only until after the election, the Biden administration is proving again that their energy policy is about serving their politics, not American families.Link to quoted tweet”
Casten (D-IL-6) 10/11/2022: Retweet of @RepSusanWild – “Our foreign partners should work with us—not against us. My bill with @RepMalinowski and @RepCasten will remove our troops from Saudi Arabia and the UAE for its decision to slash oil production. It’s time we take a long hard look at our relationship with our Gulf partners.”
Casten (D-IL-6) 10/12/2022: Retweet of @CrainsChicago – “Casten, Durbin join call for U.S. to break ties with Saudi Arabia over oil production cutsCasten, Durbin join call for U.S. to break ties with Saudi Arabia over oil production cuts… | ow.ly”
Cloud (R-TX-27) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “Instead of unleashing American energy production, the Biden administration would rather beg (with no success) the Saudi government to wait until after the midterms before decreasing oil production. Our national security and prosperity as a nation shouldn’t be political.Link to quoted tweet”
Cotton (R-AR) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden asked Saudi Arabia to delay cutting oil production for one reason: to help his party in the midterms.Link to video”
Curtis (R-UT-3) 10/11/2022: Twitter thread – “In @POTUS reconsideration of our relationship with Saudi Arabia, I hope he will take into account our vast domestic energy resources and ability to produce clean energy to support us and our allies.Biden to ‘Re-Evaluate’ Relationship With Saudi Arabia After Oil Production Cut… | nytimes.com We don’t need to rely on foreign powers for our energy demands, making our energy prices subject to their decisions. I would invite any Admin official to join me in Utah to see how we create the cleanest energy in the world at home. #FlipTheSwitch”
Gooden (R-TX-5) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden plans to punish Saudi Arabia for not pumping more oil. For 20 months, Biden has punished domestic producers for wanting to pump more American oil.”
Hyde-Smith (R-MS) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “While @POTUS throws a temper tantrum over OPEC+ production cut, he blatantly ignores the solution staring him in the face: unleash American energy.Biden warns there will be ‘consequences’ for Saudi Arabia after oil production cut… | nbcnews.com”
Kaine (D-VA) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) ordered the murder of Virginia resident Jamal Khashoggi and now he’s siding with Russia to cut oil production. MBS has not been a friend to the U.S. and we must not treat him as one. It’s long past time to re-evaluate our relationship.Link to quoted tweet”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “The Saudi-led OPEC+ production cuts will worsen global inflation and help fuel Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. @SenBlumenthal and I are introducing a bill this week to end arms sales to the Saudis in response to this decision.Opinion | The U.S. Has Leverage Over Saudi Arabia. It’s Time to Use It.”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “There’s no doubt that the Saudi-led OPEC oil production cuts are a strategic effort to hurt Americans at the pump & undermine our work to tackle rising costs. I have a bill with @SenBlumenthal to stop arms sales to the Saudis in response to this decision.“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden… | theintercept.com”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia colluded with Russia to jack up our gas prices. They perpetuated the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen. They brutally murdered Jamal Khashoggi. We must cut off U.S. military supplies, sales and weapons aid to Saudi Arabia.”
Lieu (D-CA-33) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “#ICYMI: Discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, Saudi Arabia’s outsized impact on OPEC, the urgent need to re-evaluate the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, and more with @MSNBC’s @AlexWitt. WATCH:Link to video”
Meeks (D-NY-5) 10/11/2022: Twitter thread – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks The latest OPEC+ decision to significantly reduce output is disappointing & a boost to Russia’s heinous war machine. Increased energy prices & further uncertainty undermines efforts to stabilize the global economy, impacting especially the most vulnerable. As a result, I agree with @SenatorMenendez & will not be approving further assistance or arms sales to Saudi Arabia beyond the support of existing defensive systems until the Kingdom reverses its position with respect to Russia & its Ukraine war.Link to quoted tweet”
Menendez (D-NJ) 10/12/2022: Retweet of @mitchellreports – “On considering consequences against Saudi Arabia after OPEC cut, @SenatorMenendez: “Saudi Arabia cannot, with impunity, give the global markets energy insecurity, create a greater economic challenge at a time of global economic concerns, and fuel Putin’s war machine.” #AMRstaff”
Menendez (D-NJ) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “TUNE IN: Shortly joining @mitchellreports on @MSNBC to discuss the future of US-Saudi relations & other news of the day.”
Murphy (D-CT) 10/11/2022: Retweet of @yabutaleb7 – “The White House said Biden is “reevaluating” the Saudi relationship. @ChrisMurphyCT: “The whole point of looking the other way when it comes to .. their awful human rights record was to make sure they would pick us .. instead they chose the Russians.”Biden to reevaluate U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, White House says… | washingtonpost.com”
Tiffany (R-WI-7) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “Maybe instead of lecturing the Saudis about reducing their oil production, Biden should end his own policies that have reduced ours.Outraged Biden Team Vows Consequences for Saudis Over OPEC+ Cut… | bloomberg.com”
Wild (D-PA-7) 10/11/2022: Twitter thread – “Let’s be clear: OPEC’s decision to slash oil production is a cruel attempt to mess with American politics while Big Oil, Putin, and MBS line their pockets. This move will not only drive up American gas prices, but it will also enable Putin to continue his illegal war in Ukraine. Oil prices are already too high. That’s why we passed the Inflation Reduction Act—to reduce our reliance on foreign oil, create a sustainable clean energy economy, and protect American consumers from price fluctuations. Our foreign partners should work with us—not against us. My bill with @RepMalinowski and @RepCasten will remove our troops from Saudi Arabia and the UAE for its decision to slash oil production. It’s time we take a long hard look at our relationship with our Gulf partners.”
Cruz (R-TX) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “Biden has alienated all of our friends. He’s alienated Israel, the UK, Brazil, India. The Saudis want to be friends with us. Biden has gone out of his way to attack them. He said he would make them a “pariah.” It’s idiotic. It’s no surprise they told him to go jump in a lake.Link to video”
Casten (D-IL-6) 10/10/2022: Tweet – “Thank you, @SenatorMenendez. I’m glad to see this growing, bicameral push to hold Saudi Arabia accountable. US allies shouldn’t be supporting the Russia’s war machine.Link to quoted tweet”
Casten (D-IL-6) 10/10/2022: Retweet of @Malinowski – “The Saudis failed to understand how much of a game changer the war Ukraine has been, and how little tolerance there will be in the United States for a “partner” that so consequentially takes Russia side. Kudos to Sen. Mendendez, and glad to see Jersey leading in Senate & House!Link to quoted tweet”
Casten (D-IL-6) 10/11/2022: Twitter thread – “I’m glad to have a @POTUS who puts the interests of American consumers over oil producers, be they in Saudi Arabia, Russia or at home.Link to quoted tweet For those just tuning in – this was triggered by a decision by OPEC to help Russia’s war machine, hurt US and European energy consumers and interfere in US electoral politics. It is conduct unbefitting a so-called US ally.Link to quoted tweet”
Casten (D-IL-6) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “With @POTUS, @SenatorMenendez, @SenBlumenthal, @RepRoKhanna and others now joining @RepMalinowski and @RepSusanWild and I in this effort, it’s worth asking why the @GOP is so silent. Two years ago, they were using the same tools in a quest to RAISE oil prices, after all.Link to quoted tweet”
Durbin (D-IL) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “I’m joining @CNN @NewDay shortly to discuss U.S.-Saudi relations in the midst of OPEC’s announcement to decrease oil production. Be sure to tune in.”
Durbin (D-IL) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “The NOPEC Act passed in the Judiciary Committee w/ a bipartisan vote in May. Saudi Arabia’s collusion w/ Putin to fix prices will increase gas prices for Americans at a time when inflation is high. The Senate must take action against price fixing by OPEC & pass this legislation.”
Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/10/2022: Retweet of @AndrewDesiderio – “NEWS—Senate Foreign Relations Chair Menendez is about to call for an immediate freeze of U.S. cooperation w/ Saudi Arabia. Menendez has veto power over foreign weapons sales. “I will not green light any cooperation w/Riyadh until the Kingdom reassesses its position” on Ukraine.”
Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 10/10/2022: Tweet – “The Saudis failed to understand how much of a game changer the war Ukraine has been, and how little tolerance there will be in the United States for a “partner” that so consequentially takes Russia side. Kudos to Sen. Mendendez, and glad to see Jersey leading in Senate & House!Link to quoted tweet”
Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 10/11/2022: Retweet of @JavierBlas – “US President Joe Biden believes America needs to re-evaluate Saudi relationship, says White House Spokesman John Kirby | #OOTT #SaudiArabia”
McCollum (D-MN-4) 10/10/2022: Tweet – “ICYMI: I introduced the #KhashoggiAct with @RepAdamSchiff & @GerryConnolly to ensure the U.S. continues to hold accountable those who target & attack political dissidents, including journalists. Learn more:Four Years Since Murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Accountability Advances in Legislation, Lawsuit, and Memorial… | bit.ly”
Menendez (D-NJ) 10/10/2022: Retweet of @AndrewDesiderio – “NEWS—Senate Foreign Relations Chair Menendez is about to call for an immediate freeze of U.S. cooperation w/ Saudi Arabia. Menendez has veto power over foreign weapons sales. “I will not green light any cooperation w/Riyadh until the Kingdom reassesses its position” on Ukraine.”
Menendez (D-NJ) 10/10/2022: Retweet of @NatashaBertrand – “Sen. Bob Menendez says Saudi Arabia is helping to “underwrite Putin’s war” through OPEC+. “As Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I will not green-light any cooperation with Riyadh until the Kingdom reassesses its position with respect to the war in Ukraine.”Link to image”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/09/2022: Tweet – “This is why we must prioritize energy independence. Begging OPEC and Venezuela to produce more energy for us is a sign of weakness. We were a net exporter of energy just 2 years ago and still can be with the right leadership.Saudi oil cut a slap in the face to Biden… | herald-review.com”
LaMalfa (R-CA-1) 10/09/2022: Tweet – “President Biden is choosing Russian oligarchs, Venezuelan dictators, and Saudi Sheiks over American workers. Americans will not forget this betrayal in November.Link to image”
Steil (R-WI-1) 10/10/2022: Tweet – “From the disastrous evacuation of Afghanistan to begging countries like Saudi Arabia for oil, the world is watching as Biden negotiates foreign policy from a position of weakness.Link to video”
Casten (D-IL-6) 10/08/2022: Tweet – “Was great to chat with @AliVelshi this morning about OPEC’s recent actions, and why we need to rethink our support for countries who put Russia’s war machine and oil company profits over energy consumers and our democratic values.Link to quoted tweet”
Durbin (D-IL) 10/08/2022: Tweet – “I joined Morning Joe to discuss how recent OPEC news has the potential to impact the war in Ukraine and our economy at home.Senator questions if U.S. should be trusting Saudi Arabia with critical decisions… | msnbc.com”
Ernst (R-IA) 10/08/2022: Tweet – “It’s impossible to deny the Biden Admin [heart emoji] Saudi [heart emoji] Venezuelan Oil [“not” emoji] American Oil American energy means American jobs. U.S. energy means U.S. national security. Unleash American energy, Mr. President.WSJ News Exclusive | U.S. Looks to Ease Venezuela Sanctions, Enabling Chevron to Pump Oil”
Murphy (D-CT) 10/09/2022: Retweet of @CNN – ““It’s time to admit the Saudis are not looking out for us.” Sen. @ChrisMurphyCT (D-CT) discusses OPEC’s decision to reduce oil production and whether President Biden should reevaluate US-Saudi relations. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTULink to video”
Wyden (D-OR) 10/09/2022: Tweet – “I’m calling for a re-evaluation of U.S. policy toward Saudi Arabia. Here’s why:Wyden puts hold on ambassador to Saudi Arabia nomination over death of Portland teen… | katu.com”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/07/2022: Retweet of @RepBrianMast – “President Biden wouldn’t have to rely on Saudi Arabian dictators for oil production if he would just sit down with American producers and allow us to become energy independent again.”
Burchett (R-TN-2) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “Biden calls Saudis a pariah, cuts our production, depletes our reserves, and now he begs OPEC to increase production.OPEC+ ministers agree to cut production by 2M barrels per day… | foxbusiness.com”
Burchett (R-TN-2) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “$1.60 ?Link to quoted tweet”
Cruz (R-TX) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “President Biden would rather make us dependent on Saudi Arabia and open up oil deals for Venezuela than unleash American energy from Texas.Biden hates Republicans so much, he would rather give oil money to…… | nypost.com”
Fallon (R-TX-4) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “After calling Saudi Arabia a “pariah”, Biden is now begging OPEC to abandon their plan to cut production by 2 million barrels a day. The answer is simple!! Drop the regulatory assault of domestic energy producers. Make American energy independent again!”
Herrell (R-NM-2) 10/07/2022: Retweet of @RepPeteStauber – “I’ve got a 3 word solution to fix Biden’s failed fist bump diplomacy with the Saudis and OPEC’s announcement to decrease production: Unleash. AMERICAN. Energy!”
Hyde-Smith (R-MS) 10/08/2022: Tweet – “President @JoeBiden stifled U.S. energy production & sent energy prices soaring. Instead of increasing our production to ease prices, @POTUS begged Saudi Arabia, Putin, & now Venezuela to produce more oil. These dictators ignored Biden’s pleas. Now Americans must pay for it.”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “We give Saudi Arabia 70% of their weapons. For them to drive up energy prices for the American people is outrageous. It’s simple. If the Saudi-led OPEC+ doesn’t reverse their decision, the US should stop sending them weapons.Link to video”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “As @kaylatausche reports, Brett McGurk, head of Middle East policy for the White House, must come before Congress and explain why he organized a disastrous visit for @POTUS with MBS over cabinet objections. We also need a ban on exporting gasoline.Link to video”
Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “Why would we have troops defending a country that behaves this way towards us? I want to put removing U.S. troops on the table. I think it would be very bad for the security situation of Saudi Arabia, and that’s their problem. -TMLink to video”
Mast (R-FL-18) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “President Biden wouldn’t have to rely on Saudi Arabian dictators for oil production if he would just sit down with American producers and allow us to become energy independent again.”
Roy (R-TX-21) 10/08/2022: Twitter thread – “In light of OPEC debacle, remember @LIVGolfInv – in quest to take out the @PGATour – built its entire “model” on taking $1BB from Saudis to buy off a few PGA Tour players, & PROMOTE Saudi Arabia, likely in violation of US law to register as foreign agents. #StandUpForAmericaLink to reply @BebeBertino @LIVGolfInv @PGATOUR Sure. The world is interconnected. China too. Let’s address all that. But it’s a far cry from a billion dollars to specifically pimp the Saudis… known to have been complicit in 9/11 & now purposefully screwing us through OPEC (totally avoidable problem created by Biden & Dems).”
Sanders (I-VT) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “If Saudi Arabia, one of the worst violators of human rights in the world, wants to partner with Russia to jack up US gas prices, it can get Putin to defend its monarchy. We must pull all US troops out of Saudi Arabia, stop selling them weapons & end its price-fixing oil cartel.”
Sanders (I-VT) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia’s crown prince ordered the murder of a Washington Post columnist with a bone saw. Its disastrous war in Yemen has led to the deaths of 377,000 people and a humanitarian crisis. It’s now siding with Russia to damage our economy. Our support for Saudi Arabia must end.”
Swalwell (D-CA-15) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “WATCH this ad folks! Here’s my promise: if @CartwrightPA keeps his seat in a Trump district we keep the House. Chip in $5 to keep this ad on the airwaves to stop a MAGA Saudi-sympathizer from flipping a Dem seat.Stand with Matt Cartwright. Donate now!… | secure.actblue.comLink to quoted tweet”
Wild (D-PA-7) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “Proud to join @RepMalinowski and @RepCasten in standing up to this outrageous price gouging. We cannot stand by and wait for the greed of MBS and other autocrats to hurt everyday Americans filling up.House Democrats propose end to US troop protection in Gulf after OPEC cut… | thehill.com”
6. Members on the Record (other Mideast countries)
Syria
Rubio (R-FL) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “No surprise that TikTok exploits refugees for profit. The company is beholden to the #CCP, a genocidal regime that profits from slave labor. Will the Biden Administration act and ban TikTok from American phones? Link to quoted tweet”
Turkey
Menendez (D-NJ) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “An #NDAA amendment is only one tool at our disposal to advance US interests in the Eastern Med. Let me be clear: as #SFRC Chairman, I will not approve any F-16 case for Turkey until Erdogan halts his campaign of aggression across the region. Full stop. Link to quoted tweet”
Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/08/2022: Tweet – “But not #Ukraine? The actual country in the war? Link to quoted tweet”
United Arab Emirates
Wicker (R-MS) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “President Biden’s energy policy has played into the hands of dictators. Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks… | foxbusiness.com”
Morocco
Cruz (R-TX) 10/10/2022: Tweet – “Not satire: “A French state-owned railway company tried to build a high-speed railway in California but abandoned the project in 2011 and chose to build a railway in Morocco instead as it deemed the nation ‘LESS POLITICALLY DISFUNCTIONAL,’ according to The New York Times.” Link to quoted tweet”
Bahrain
Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/13/2022: Twitter thread – “My Chief of Staff Geo Saba was in Bahrain last week. He met with Bahrani officials including the Foreign Minister and Justice Minister. He pressed for the release of political prisoners including Abdulhadi al-Khawaja & Abduljalil al-Singace. We will keep pushing. @TLHumanRights Link to image He also met with the @US5thFleet Commander and raised concerns about the Saudi-led war and blockade of Yemen, and discussed the importance of Silicon Valley technology + @DIU_x. Link to image”