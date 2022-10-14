Legislative Round-Up- October 14, 2022

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

(SUSPEND ARMS SALES TO KSA) HR XXXX/S. XXX ( PDF ): On 10/9/22, Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) and Rep. Khanna (D-CA) co-authored an op-ed (along with Jeffrey Sonnenfeld) making the case that “ The Best Way to Respond to Saudi Arabia’s Embrace of Putin ” is to “halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia and rebalance the U.S.’s relationship with Riyadh.”

(FY23 NDAA) HR 7900 : Check out my handy-dandy table tracking Middle East-related amendments offered in the Senate to HR 7900 to see this week’s updates, including more amendments dropped this week and the list of amendments that have reportedly made it into the managers’ substitute NDAA text (keeping in mind that other amendments may still be brought up by senators on the Senate floor).

Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/09/2022: Tweet – “.@SenBlumenthal @JeffSonnenfeld and I are working on a bipartisan, bicameral basis to stop all armed sales and sales of military parts to the Saudis. Their brutal war in Yemen and their fleecing of American consumers at the pump must have consequences. Link to quoted tweet”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/11/2022: Retweet of @SenBlumenthal – “I’m proud to sponsor this bicameral legislation with @RepRoKhanna to send a strong message to the Saudis as our country works to rebalance this one-sided relationship. I urge my colleagues to support this essential bill & will fight for its swift passage. 3”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/12/2022: Retweet of @brykharris – “1/ Sen. Blumenthal/Rep. Ro Khanna hold presser on their joint bill to ban all US arms sales to Saudi for 1 year. Khanna notes Saudi planes “literally wouldn’t fly” w/o US technicians: “What galls many of us in Congress is the ingratitude. “ ”

” Blumenthal (D-CT) 10/12/2022: Twitter thread – “One of the consequences of OPEC+’s oil supply cut must be a temporary halt in U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia in defense of our national, security, & economic interests. I joined @RepRoKhanna to highlight our bicameral measure that would take this critical step. 1/ Link to image The only apparent purpose of this cut in oil supplies is to help the Russians & harm the United States. There are serious security concerns. The Saudis’ actions aid & abet a murderous, brutal, criminal invasion by Russia & threaten higher gas prices at the pump. 2/ More than just oil is at stake. Saudi Arabia has a prodigious pattern of human rights abuses—butchering journalists, fostering civil war in Yemen, the list goes on. 3/ We now need to rebalance our relationship with Saudi Arabia & the Saudis need to restore trust. This bill hopefully will begin a path toward reevaluating the current one-sided relationship. 4/ The Saudis need to come to their senses, reverse course & realize they’ve committed a humongous blunder. This mistake goes against their own interests as well as the United States. I want to thank @RepRoKhanna for his leadership & his partnership in this effort. 5”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “ The Saudis have made almost $100 billion on their oil sales this year. For them to fleece the American people is just wrong. Let’s pass my bill with @SenBlumenthal to stop US arms sales to the Saudis. Link to video ”

” Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “ I’m glad @POTUS said he is planning action in response to the Saudi-led oil production cuts when asked about my bill with @SenBlumenthal today. There must be consequences for the Saudis fleecing the American public. Link to video ”

” Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “ We provide Saudi Arabia with over 70% of their arms and we’ve been helping them for decades. Now they’re cutting oil production to drive up prices for Americans. My bill with @SenBlumenthal will stop Saudi arms sales and push them to reverse this decision. Link to video ”

” Khanna retweets of tweets about the bill from Win Without War, NewsHour, NewsHour

(NO LOBBYING FOR BAD GUYS) HR 9140: Introduced 10/4/22 by Wilson (R-SC), Cohen (R-TN), Banks (R-IN), and Slotkin (D-MI), “To prohibit persons from accepting compensation for serving as an agent of, or lobbyist for, a foreign adversary, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. Also see: Cohen (D-TN-9) 10/11/2022: Tweet – “No American should profit from peddling the propaganda and interests of Putin and Assad. @RepJoeWilson, @RepJimBanks, @RepSlotkin and I introduced the bipartisan SHAME Act to prohibit lobbyists and foreign agents from accepting compensation from our foreign adversaries.”

Letters

(GIVE IRAQI MINISTER THE COLD SHOULDER) Banks-Waltz-Wilson letter to Biden: On 10/12/22, Reps. Banks (R-IN, Waltz (R-FL) and Wilson (R-SC) sent a letter to President Biden urging him to “reconsider officially engaging Iraqi Minister of Oil and Acting Minister of Finance, Ihsan Abdul-Jabber Ismail in any formal capacity when he visits the US in the coming days.” The letter asserts: “Key Iraqi officials, and its oil sector continue to play an instrumental role in Iran’s ability to evade and weather economic sanctions and to advance its regional terrorism campaign.”

(DON’T BE MEAN TO SAUDI ARABIA!) Ernst letter to NSA Sullivan: On 10/12/22 Sen. Ernst (R-IA) sent a letter to National Security Advisor Sullivan expressing her “disappointment” and concern that the National Security Council is postponing the United States-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting on integrated air and missile defense, scheduled for October 17th” in the context with current policy decisions of Saudi Arabia/OPEC. She goes on: “The United States must continue to convene partners, reinforce security dialogue, and develop defense concepts to counter these growing threats. Security cooperation, diplomatic engagement, commercial development, and cultural exchange between Israel and the Gulf states—bolstered by the historic Abraham Accords—continues to grow…”

Ernst press release

Ernst (R-IA) 10/12/2022: Tweet – “NEW: As the Biden administration postpones an important meeting on air and missile defense cooperation with our Gulf state security partners, including Saudi Arabia, I have a word for the White House. READ: Link to image”

(UPDATE ON INVESTIGATION OF MURDER OF ALEX ODEH) Tlaib et al letter to DOJ: On 10/11/22, Reps. Tlaib (D-MI), Davis (D-IL), McCollum (D-MN), and McGovern (D-MA) sent a letter to Attorney General Garland “requesting an update into the investigation of the murder of Alexander ‘Alex’ Michael Odeh. The targeted assassination of Mr. Odeh happened nearly 40 years ago, and the FBI has yet to name any suspects, despite having solid leads and evidence to move forward with charges against these individuals.”

(ISRAEL-LEBANON MARITIME AGREEMENT) LaHood-Issa-Dingell letter to Blinken: On 10/10/22 Reps. Lahood (R-IL), Issa (R-CA) and Dingell (D-MI) – co-Chairs of the U.S.-Lebanon Friendship Caucus – sent a letter to SecState Blinken to express “strong support for Lebanon and Israel to continue negotiations toward a final agreement regarding the disputed maritime border in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.” Also see press releases – LaHood, Dingell

2. Media & Members on 2022 Elex

Jewish News Syndicate 10/14/22: Concerns arise over Democratic lawmakers meddling in Israeli politics

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 10/13/2022: Tweet – “I’m proud to be a strong supporter of the historic, bipartisan U.S-Israel relationship in Congress, which is why I’m honored to have been endorsed by @NORPACofficial! Israel is the sole democracy in the Middle East and plays a critical role in our global fight against terror. Link to image”

Jewish Insider 10/12/22: United Democracy Project makes first foray into general election

Cruz (R-TX) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “*shocked emoji* Link to quoted tweet”

Cruz (R-TX) 10/07/2022: Retweet of @RJC – “Mandela Barnes’s praise of Rev. Jeremiah Wright—who has a long and appalling history of trafficking anti-Semitic messages—as ‘brilliant’ is shameful. This is “why Mandela Barnes’s campaign for U.S. Senate is imploding—because he is too radical for Wisconsin. #WISen Link to quoted tweet”

Johnson (R-WI) 10/07/2022: Tweet – “The truth is finally coming out about Mandela Barnes. He is simply too radical for Wisconsin. ‘The Man is Brilliant’: Mandela Barnes Praised Rev. Jeremiah Wright After Speech Accusing Israel of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’… | freebeacon.com”

