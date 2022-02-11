Legislative Round-Up- October 28, 2022

2. Media (general)
3. Media & Members (Middle East in US Elex)
4. Members on the Record (Palestine)
5. Members on the Record (Israel)
6. Members on the Record (Iran)
7. Members on the Record (Saudi Arabia)
8. Members on the Record (All other Mideast countries)
1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters
Letters
(NO VISA WAIVER PROGRAM FOR ISRAEL) Beyer et al letter to SecState: On 10/28/22, Rep. Beyer (D-CA) led a letter to SecState Blinken, cosigned by 19 House colleagues, expressing concern “over the unfair treatment of U.S. citizens attempting to travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories” by Israeli authorities, and noting that “the State Department itself acknowledges in its travel advisory that U.S. citizens traveling to Israel have been unfairly denied entry, stating that ‘some U.S. citizens of Arab or Muslim heritage (including Palestinian-Americans) have experienced significant difficulties and unequal and occasionally hostile treatment at Israel’s borders and checkpoints.” The letter goes on to state: “In light of the DHS position that Israel does not currently meet all VWP designation requirements, including extending reciprocal visa-free travel privileges to all U.S. citizens and nationals, it is clear that Israel cannot be admitted into the VWP.” The letter calls on the U.S. to “withdraw any COGAT regulations for the West Bank that are discriminatory”, to “assure the reciprocity that America requires for our citizens, as a requirement for Israel’s entry into the Visa Waiver Program” and to “open a hotline for Americans facing discrimination and publish monthly reports to assist future VWP evaluations.” The signers close with the exhortation: “This must no longer be the only place in the world where American citizens are ignored by their U.S. Embassy in matters that impact their families and livelihoods.” Also see: press release from Americans for Peace Now
(HELP IRAN PROTESTERS WITH COMMUNICATIONS TECH) Bipartisan/bicameral letter to US tech companies: On 10/27/22, Reps. Malinowski (D-NJ) and Tenney (R-NY) and Sens. Menendez (D-NJ) and Blackburn (R-TN) led a letter – cosigned by another 8 Representatives and 1 senator – to America’s top technology companies (Google, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Digital Ocean) urging them to provide the Iranian people the technology needed to overcome censorship and communicate securely. Also see: press release; Malinowski tweet, Tenney tweet
(CONDITION ASSISTANCE TO TUNISIA ON DEMOCRATIC REFORMS) Risch-Menendez letter to Blinken: On 10/26/22, Sens. Risch (R-ID) and Menendez (D-NJ) sent a letter to SecState Blinken “to express our concerns with the continued erosion of democratic institutions in Tunisia” and to urge the Biden Administration to “coordinate with our G7 partners to condition assistance on unambiguous democratic reform benchmarks. Further, as the United States evaluates a range of tools to address Tunisia’s democratic backsliding, we ask that you consider sanctions on entities that have engaged in corruption, undermining Tunisian economic and political stability for their own personal benefit.” Also see: press release, Risch tweet
(SUPPORT IRANIAN PROTESTERS W/ ACCESS TO INTERNET/COMMS) Levin letter to Treasury Secretary Yellen: On 10/26/22, Rep. Levin (D-CA) sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Yellen “to request that the U.S. Department of the Treasury take every step within its jurisdiction to support efforts to provide the Iranian people with Internet access and communications services.” Also see: press release, Levin tweet
Jewish Insider 10/26/22: Rep. Brad Schneider joins ‘Limited Liability Podcast’ (audio and excerpts from transcript) [including conflating Kanye West’s antisemitic comments with Palestinian rights activism, & delegitimizing Palestinian rights activism]
Times of Israel 10/26/22: Herzog invited to address US Congress, 1st Israeli to get honor since Netanyahu
Jewish Insider 10/26/22: Ritchie Torres to lead Israel trip for Bronx leaders [“Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), the freshman congressman who has gained a reputation as an outspoken progressive supporter of Israel, will lead a delegation of civic leaders from the Bronx to Israel in the coming days, he confirmed to Jewish Insider.”]
JTA 8/24/22: AIPAC, GOP leaders silent on Trump’s warning to US Jews to ‘get their act together’ on Israel
Puck 10/20/22: Post-Squad Goals [“many progressives complain that the Squad’s anti-Israel position, in particular, has put a target on the backs of candidates who seem too Squad-adjacent”]
3. Media & Members (Middle East in US Elex)
Jewish Insider 10/28/22: In Ohio Senate race, Vance and Ryan make closing arguments to Jewish leaders
McCollum (D-MN-4) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “I’ve proudly fought for human rights at home & around the globe my entire career. I’m glad to have the endorsement of @JvpAction & @AJPaction as I continue the work next session.”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “***ENDORSEMENT ALERT *** The @RJC has endorsed my campaign for re-election! From my time in the Air Force helping stand up missile defense in Israel to my time in Congress championing the security and prosperity of the Jewish community, I’m honored by this endorsement. Link to image”
Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “It was great to be able to sit down with members of North Jersey’s Jewish community to discuss the United States’ relationship with our historic ally, Israel, and to hear about issues those in our local community are facing. Gottheimer joins North Jersey congregation to discuss supporting the U.S.-Israel relationship, combating antisemitism – WRNJ Radio”
Jewish News Syndicate 10/27/22: Republicans must defund the UN and stop appeasement of Iran [“It’s up to Republicans to pass legislation defunding the HRC and the Commission of Inquiry. More than that, the House, with the backing of Senate Republicans, must use its leverage over the funding of the State Department to ensure that the administration doesn’t find a way to evade restrictions in this realm.”]
Haaretz 10/26/22: AIPAC, J Street Take Rival Sides in Tight Congressional Race in Nebraska
Haaretz 10/26/22: Jewish Democrats Compare GOP Extremism to Rise of Nazis in New Campaign Ad
Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) and Jeffrey Sonnenfeld/Foreign Affairs 10/25/22: The Saudis Need a Reality Check – Washington Should Pause Arms Sales to Rein in Riyadh
Moulton (D-MA-6) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “I’m thankful for the support @NIACActionPAC has given me.We have a shared commitment to promoting democracy, to fighting against human rights abuses, and to standing up for the protesters whose voices are being silenced in Iran. Link to image”
Steel (R-CA-48) 10/26/2022: Retweet of @LibertyIranian – “OTD in 2021, we hosted a Congressional Meet & Greet with @RepSteel in Washington, D.C.! Hope all is well with you and your team Congresswoman! Link to image”
Johnson (R-WI) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Mandela Barnes praised Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and defended Bashar al-Assad. He is unfit to serve in the United States Senate. Barnes Praises Khamenei, Hopes to Be ‘Dennis Rodman’ of the Assad Regime… | freebeacon.com”
Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “Holy…. Mike Lee is desperate and not even trying to pretend to hate Russia. Hope someone asks him if he also supports Assad gassing civilians like Tulsi does? @MikeLeeforUtah @TulsiGabbard #wtf Link to quoted tweet”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/22/2022: Twitter thread – “Thank you Reaghan for kind letter to @OWHnews. Unlike my opponent who missed voting or voted “present not voting” nearly 20% of time I do take the tough votes. Not taking a position one-fifth of the time on the floor of Unicameral is what a politician does, not a leader. Link to image Link to reply @GinBurger @OWHnews Baloney. I support Medicaid that covers much of the NICU baby costs. Link to reply @carphalen5150 @sarah_RN_JD @Romey_Mainzgirl @OWHnews Many folks just lost a thirds of their savings due to this economy… tears in their eyes is tight. Link to reply @carphalen5150 @sarah_RN_JD @Romey_Mainzgirl @OWHnews Tlaib and Omar aren’t GOP. Anti Zionist zones in universities aren’t GOP. The assaults on our Jewish friends in NYC are not GOP. I deplore all anti-semitism and not selective. I appreciate the support of AIPAC and RJC.”
Cotton (R-AR) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “Ron Johnson’s Dem opponent doesn’t just love violent felons–he loves the Ayatollah. You can’t make this up. Barnes Praises Khamenei, Hopes to Be ‘Dennis Rodman’ of the Assad Regime… | freebeacon.com” Re-tweeted by Johnson (R-WI)
Meng (D-NY-6) 10/21/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@DemMaj4Israel Thank you!”
Pappas (D-NH-1) 10/22/2022: Tweet – “My opponent @kleavittnh continues to blindly support Donald Trump even as he jeopardizes our national security. Instead of holding him accountable, she wants to jail members of the FBI and “drag them through the mud” for recovering these classified documents. #NHPolitics Link to quoted tweet”
Supporting Palestinian Rights
Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14) 10/23/2022: Retweet of @nytimes – “Israel’s Supreme Court has ordered the removal of about 1,200 Palestinians from their villages in the occupied West Bank. The United Nations says that could amount to a war crime. Resisting Israeli Efforts to Displace Them, Palestinians Move Into Caves… | nyti.ms”
Omar (D-MN-5) 10/23/2022: Retweet of @ainajkhan – “In March, I went to the occupied West Bank for @nytimes to write about Palestinian matriarchs or Tetas, and recipes they pass down the generations. It’s a story about precious traditions, resilience, and Palestinian joy in spite of Israel’s occupation. Preserving a Palestinian Identity in the Kitchen… | nytimes.com”
Attacking Palestinian Rights/Accountability/Free Speech
Casten (D-IL-6) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “@JGreenblattADL is right. And “we” is all of us. Either we are collectively committed to fight for equality and tolerance or we are all complicit in its demise. Thank you for standing up, Jonathan.” Link to quoted tweet by the ADLs Jonathan Greenblatt. “As I told @AndersonCooper last night, when people with huge platforms spout hate, it gives a license to other haters. So whether it’s white supremacists or anti-Zionists, we need to call it out—no matter where it comes from.”
Delegitimizing UN/COI (not addressing substance of its findings)
Scott (R-SC) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. must no longer fund this illegitimate and antisemitic targeting of Israel. We must pass my COI Elimination Act! Link to quoted tweet”
Rice (D-NY-4) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “The recent biased and one-sided @UN_HRC Commission of Inquiry’s report on Israel should be flat-out rejected. This blatantly antisemitic commission is a stain on the reputation of the UN and should be disbanded. U.S. decries UN commission of inquiry’s ‘one-sided’ report on Israel-Palestine… | haaretz.com”
Cicilline (D-RI-1) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “I categorically reject the latest UN Human Rights Council report on Israel. Instead of issuing this politically motivated, one-sided report, the Council should join the US in supporting lasting steps towards Israeli-Palestinian peace. Full statement Cicilline Concerned By Biased UN Report on Israel | Congressman David Cicilline”
Cardin (D-MD) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Predictably, @UNHumanRights Commission of Inquiry (COI) produced a distorted and one-sided report about Israel. The COI has lost all credibility and must be dissolved. Cardin, Portman Statement on the Recent Report from the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry Showing Clear Anti-Israel Bias – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin”
Gonzalez (D-TX-15) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Antisemitic attacks are on the rise. The recent Commission of Inquiry report is a blatant attack on the people of Israel and their legitimacy as a nation. We cannot let this harmful rhetoric stand and must always speak out against it.”
Meng (D-NY-6) 10/24/2022: Twitter thread – “The UNHRC COI’s anti-Israel bias is on full display. The Commission’s one sided rhetoric blatantly ignores the reality on the ground, and fails to acknowledge Israel’s right to defend itself in light of ongoing security threats. 1/2 Link to quoted tweet As Vice Chair of the State and Foreign Ops Approps Subcommittee, I will continue to hold the UNHRC COI accountable for their biased reporting. 2/2”
Portman (R-OH) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Today, I released a joint statement with @SenatorCardin in response to the distorted report from the @UN_HRC’s Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Read our statement here: Portman, Cardin Statement on the Recent Report from the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry Showing Clear Anti-Israel Bias… | bit.ly”
Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 10/23/2022: Twitter thread – “The biased United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI) is another attempt by @UN_HRC to unjustifiably target Israel. The Commission completely ignores the role of terrorist groups like Hamas in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. UN report slams Israel’s ‘unlawful’ occupation, demands prosecution of officials… | timesofisrael.com COI’s mandate is designed to further provoke the political, economic, and legal challenges to Israel and undermine its legitimacy. That is why I led bipartisan calls for @SecBlinken to defund the COI, for Miloon Kothari to step down from the Commission, and for the Commission to be disbanded.”
Frankel (D-FL-21) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “The UNHRC’s Commission of Inquiry’s (COI) latest report is yet another one-sided investigation that unfairly singles-out Israel. The report reflects the anti-Israel biases of the authors, and I echo my previous calls to disband the open-ended COI.”
Gillibrand (D-NY) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “The UNHRC COI’s second report is rife with more anti-Israel bias. This one sided report fails to credibly engage with the security challenges in Israel and further discredits the COI. I will continue to work to end the COI and Agenda Item VII. Lapid slams ‘antisemitic’ UN report accusing Israel of violating international law… | timesofisrael.com”
Manning (D-NC-6) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “I reject the UN Commission of Inquiry’s latest report in its open-ended, one-sided investigation against Israel. It is disappointing to see the @UN_HRC continue to unfairly single-out Israel. UN report slams Israel’s ‘unlawful’ occupation, demands prosecution of officials… | timesofisrael.com”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 10/21/2022: Twitter thread – “LR @RepMcCaul: “The latest report of the one-sided UN Human Rights Council Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Israel clearly demonstrates the dangerous anti-Israel bias that pollutes the UNHRC. “The international community must not legitimize the products of this open-ended, biased Commission whose members have openly espoused anti-Semitic vitriol. I again urge the Biden Administration to stand with our ally Israel and prioritize ending the COI.””
Schneider (D-IL-10) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “I’ve issued the following statement after the United Nations Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) Commission of Inquiry (COI) came out with a report on the Situation in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Link to image”
Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “The @UNHRC COI continues to be an example of the anti-Israel bias at the UN, further delegitimized by the expressed antisemitism of its leaders. Its new report unfairly targets Israel while ignoring Hamas and other terror groups. It must be disbanded. Lapid slams ‘antisemitic’ UN report accusing Israel of violating international law… | bit.ly”
We <HEART> Israel/Israeli President
Sherman (D-CA-30) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “.@SpeakerPelosi, myself and a few of our Congressional colleagues met with President @Isaac_Herzog of #Israel. Link to image”
Connolly (D-VA-11) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “I was honored to join @SpeakerPelosi last night to welcome President @Isaac_Herzog of Israel to the Capitol. Link to image”
Pelosi (D-CA-12) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “Join His Excellency @Isaac_Herzog, President of the State of Israel, and me at the United States Capitol ahead of a bilateral leadership meeting. Nancy Pelosi… | twitter.com”
Pelosi (D-CA-12) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “It was an honor to welcome President @Isaac_Herzog to the United States Capitol yesterday — reaffirming Congress’ long-standing, bipartisan and bicameral support for the U.S.-Israel bond. Link to image”
Sherman (D-CA-30) 10/25/2022: Twitter thread – “It was a pleasure to help welcome President @Isaac_Herzog of #Israel to the US Capitol with @SpeakerPelosi & some of my colleagues. We had a productive conversation on critical matters such as #Iran, the #Lebanon deal & continuing to strengthen the US-Israel partnership. (1/2) It’s clear #Iran has provided drones to #Russia. (2/2)”
Pelosi (D-CA) & Schumer (D-NY) 10/25/22: Pelosi, Schumer Invite President Isaac Herzog of Israel to Address Joint Meeting of Congress
Israel-Lebanon Agreement
Shaheen (D-NH) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “I applaud the Biden administration’s work negotiating this historic maritime deal. It will bring much needed economic security to both Israel & Lebanon, & promote Israel’s security at an important time for stability & peace in the region. Link to quoted tweet”
Takano (D-CA-41) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations to the Biden Administration, Israel, and Lebanon for brokering this historic maritime agreement. Dedicated and prudent diplomacy has paved the way for a safer, more secure future for the entire region. Lebanon and Israel sign milestone sea border deal… | cbsnews.com”
Rosen (D-NV) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “I’d like to congratulate Israel and Lebanon for signing this historic U.S.-brokered deal that will end their decades-long maritime dispute. This agreement demonstrates the critical role that American leadership and diplomacy can play in the region. Israel and Lebanon finalize Mediterranean border agreement, opening up potentially rich oil and gas fields | CNN”
Cicilline (D-RI-1) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations to the Biden Admin and SPC Hochstein for successfully brokering this deal. This historic maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon not only provides security to Israel and the broader region, but also & much needed economic relief to the Lebanese people. Link to quoted tweet”
Meeks (D-NY-5) 10/27/2022: Twitter thread – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks: By agreeing on a permanent maritime boundary, Israel and Lebanon are taking a historic step toward a more secure and prosperous Middle East. Today’s deal is a reminder of how US-led diplomacy can improve lives. I applaud the work of everyone involved. Link to quoted tweet Read Chair @RepGregoryMeeks’s previous joint statement with @RepCicilline on the maritime agreement here: Chairs Meeks, Cicilline Issue Statement on Israel-Lebanon Maritime Agreement… | foreignaffairs.house.gov”
Rosen (D-NV) 10/27/22: Rosen Statement on Historic Israel-Lebanon Maritime Agreement
Murphy (D-CT) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “When world leaders say “America is back”, this is an example of what they mean. The primary credit goes to Israeli and Lebanese leaders, but this deal was brokered by Biden’s team. It’s a big deal. A step forward for political stability and economic prosperity in the region. Link to quoted tweet”
Lankford (R-OK) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “This agreement between Israel and Lebanon is a major win for the Middle East region–providing an opportunity for security. There is still more work to be done, but this is another significant step toward peace. Link to quoted tweet”
Manning (D-NC-6) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Last week, I joined a @HouseForeign Middle East, North Africa, & Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee briefing with Special Pres. Coordinator Amos Hochstein on the historic U.S.-brokered Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Agreement, which will benefit regional stability & prosperity. Link to image”
Takano (D-CA-41) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “I applaud @POTUS and the Administration for their role in advancing the historic maritime agreement reached between Israel and Lebanon. This is a critical development in fortifying regional security, and a notable step towards long-term peace. Statement by President Joe Biden on Breakthrough Diplomacy in the Middle East – The White House”
Wilson (R-SC-2) 10/21/2022: Twitter thread – “Grateful to all parties on historic US mediated agreement between Israel & Lebanon resolving their decades-long dispute over maritime borders and drilling rights over the Karish & Qana gas fields in Eastern Mediterranean. The agreement promotes financial gains for Lebanon (1/3) and addresses Israel’s security concerns while being a financial bonanza with gas to be liquified in Egypt and transported to Europe by pipeline. This will undermine war criminal Putin’s blackmailing of Europe by offsetting Putin’s gas importation. Confirmation of (2/3) environmental integrity of this project by Biden administration is indicative of environmental soundness of offshore drilling for natural gas, supporting viability of this resource as response to energy needs around the world. (3/3)”
Israel – general
Roy (R-TX-21) 10/28/2022: Retweet of @marklevinshow – “Israel needs Netanyahu Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Gains Slight Edge in Final Polls Before Election… | wsj.com”
Schakowsky (D-IL-9) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “I was proud to join @jstreetdotorg and @rntamir as they honored my dear friend, @RabbiLondon, with the Justice and Peace award. Andrea is an amazing leader in our community for people of all ages and walks of life. Thanks for your tireless work to create a more equitable society. Link to image”
Turner (R-OH-10) 10/25/2022: Retweet of @jaketapper – “Last night @RepMikeTurner, top GOPer on House Intel, told me Russia using Iranian drones gives Israel a “real opportunity…to reevaluate the neutrality that they’ve had, and enter this conflict, defensibly, to help even in the air defense system that Zelenskyy is asking for.” Link to quoted tweet”
Roy (R-TX-21) 10/23/2022: Twitter thread – “Honored to take part in @CUFI night to honor Israel in San Antonio! Great to visit with @PastorJohnHagee @PastorMattHagee @DanPatrick beforehand. #StandWithIsrael #StandUpForAmerica Link to image Wonderful Sunday with @CUFI #StandWithIsrael #TX21 Link to image”
6. Members on the Record (Iran)
Cicilline (D-RI-1) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime must be held accountable for its brutal, violent crackdown on its own citizens. The US supports & stands with the brave women & men protesting in Iran. Today’s sanctions make clear to the regime that the US will not sit idly by as it commits these atrocities. Link to quoted tweet”
Cotton (R-AR) 10/27/2022: Twitter thread – “And President Biden is making the same mistake: betraying the Iranian people to help the regime. EXCLUSIVE EXCERPT: Here’s How Obama Betrayed The Iranian People And Our Allies For Free… | dailycaller.com Check out the behind-the-scenes story of how Obama and Hillary reacted to my letter to Iran in 2015: Only the Strong… | twelvebooks.com”
Inhofe (R-OK) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “For nearly two years, @USEnvoyIran @Rob_Malley offered Iran massive sanctions relief to re-enter the failed 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which ignores Iran’s terrorism and drone program. That approach failed miserably – Iran is now helping Russia kill Ukrainians. Link to quoted tweet”
Kennedy (R-LA) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “Biden would rather buy liquified natural gas from foreign countries than produce it at home in Louisiana. Why does he prefer paying totalitarian regimes like Russia and Iran for natural gas over hardworking Americans?”
Kim (R-CA-39) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “Congress must demonstrate our unequivocal support for the Iranian people as they protest for their freedoms following the death of #MahsaAmini. That’s why I’m leading a bipartisan resolution to support #IranProtests and condemn the Ayatollah regime. Rep. Young Kim Leads Resolution to Support Iran Protests, Condemn Iranian Regime… | youngkim.house.gov”
McClain (R-MI-10) 10/27/2022: Twitter thread – “Our National Defense Strategy should be focused on Russia, China, and Iran – not the left’s woke climate change policies. National Defense Strategy… | defense.gov”
Meeks (D-NY-5) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks: Pleased to see the Biden Administration increasing pressure on Iranian officials for their brutal and murderous crackdown on their own citizens. #MahsaAmini Link to quoted tweet”
Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “We stand with the courageous Iranian women & girls who continue to protest for real change. These new sanctions by the Biden Administration will hold those responsible for the brutal crackdowns accountable. Link to quoted tweet”
Scott (R-FL) 10/27/2022: Twitter thread – “#MahsaAmini’s murder by the regime is inspiring thousands of Iranians to protest in every part of Iran for 40 days now. They want an end to the subjugation of women and an end to the regime. (1/2) Tyrants that murder their own people and have the blood of Americans and Israelis on their hands should be treated as enemies, not partners in a deal. (2/2)”
Beyer (D-VA-8) 10/26/2022: Retweet of @ianbremmer – “stunning video coming out of iran in mahsa amini’s hometown of saqez, thousands ignore govt road closures to walk to her gravesite 40 days after her death in the custody of iran’s morality police Link to video”
Boyle (D-PA-2) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “Another reminder of the sheer brutality of the Iranian regime. Link to quoted tweet”
Green (R-TN-7) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “End Iran Nuclear Deal negotiations. NOW. Iran Is Now at War With Ukraine… | foreignpolicy.com”
Huffman (D-CA-2) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “This is remarkable, inspiring, and powerful. The US is a natural friend and ally to the great PEOPLE of Iran. We just need to end the brutal, corrupt, violent theocracy that holds them down and sows chaos in the region. That may finally be happening. Link to quoted tweet”
Johnson (R-OH-6) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “.@POTUS continues to beg Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Iran for oil. @HouseGOP members want to unleash American energy production! Our commitment is to AMERICA. We shouldn’t depend on nations who want us to fail. #CommitmentToAmerica”
Levin (D-CA-49) 10/26/2022: Twitter thread – “.@POTUS has the ability and authority to deny entry to foreign individuals guilty of corruption or human rights abuses. He should use this authority as #Iran continues to attack women, journalists, and opponents of the brutal regime. (1/2) Those connected to the Iranian government should not be able to live in this country as the regime commits human rights violations against the Iranian people. (2/2)”
Menendez (D-NJ) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “40 days into protests, the Iranian regime continues its brutal response. I welcome OFAC’s new designation of Iranian officials & entities in the wake of the crackdown on protesters & restrictions on internet access. We must continue to stand by those bravely fighting for change. Link to quoted tweet”
Rubio (R-FL) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “Glad to see another step taken to hold accountable the thugs who have killed hundreds of protesters following #MahsaAmini’s death. #Tehran has no regard for the rule of law, yet the Biden Administration still wants to strike a deal with them. It’s time to end negotiations now. Link to quoted tweet”
Shaheen (D-NH) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “These sanctions send a powerful and unequivocal message of support to those in Iran peacefully protesting for democracy and human rights. The U.S. stands in solidarity w/ the people of Iran as they bravely fight for their freedom. US imposes new sanctions on Iranian officials over crackdown on protests | CNN Politics”
Sherman (D-CA-30) 10/26/2022: Twitter thread – “The United States joins the #Iranian people for a day of mourning and solemn reflection to mark 40 days since the tragic murder of #MahsaAmini by #Iran’s so-called “Morality Police”. (1/2) US imposes new sanctions on Iranian officials over crackdown on protests… | amp.cnn.com Today’s action to hold those responsible accountable for the brutal crackdowns reflects the United States’ ironclad commitment to supporting #Iranians as they continue their historic demand for fundamental freedoms and basic human dignity. (2/2) #IranProtests #MahsaAmini”
Stanton (D-AZ-9) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “I’m inspired by the powerful protests that continue to spread throughout Iran against the regime’s brutality. To the Iranian women and youth bravely raising their voices in defense of their fundamental human rights: We stand with you. Thousands in Iran Mourn Mahsa Amini, Whose Death Set Off Protests… | nytimes.com”
Cornyn (R-TX) 10/26/2022: Retweet of @ksadjadpour – “Female university students in Isfahan cry “freedom, freedom, freedom!” (Azadi). What’s happening in Iran is the inexorable march of history. It can be delayed with repression, but not reversed. Link to video”
Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “Whoopsie Link to quoted tweet, “‘Iranian colonel who was responsible for supplying drones to Russia has been assainated’ – Tasnim News Agency ‘The murder took place this afternoon in the city of Zahedan. An IRGC officer, Colonel Molashakhi, and one of the Basij commanders, Javad Kiha, were killed in a car.’”
Spartz (R-IN-5) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “The intl community must put pressure on the Iranian regime. Where is @UN and what is it doing? Fancy dinners in NY? Mahsa was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly”and died, and Iran sits on the UN Women’s Rights Commission? Is it a joke? Iran protests: Mourners defy police to gather at Mahsa Amini’s grave… | bbc.com”
Himes (D-CT-4) 10/24/2022: Retweet of @DeadlineWH – ““At some point the U.S. is going to need to collectively decide that not only are we going to oppose Russians and Chinese and North Koreans and Iranians messing around with our elections, we’re not gonna allow the Republican Party to do it either” – @jahimes w/ @NicolleDWallace Link to video”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/24/2022: Twitter thread – “I’m deeply moved by the courage of Iranians protesting the regime’s barbaric murders of Mahsa Amini and other Iranians standing up for their human rights. We need to pass @RepAdamSchiff’s Support for Iranian Political Prisoners Act, which demands that Iran release all political prisoners, and calls on the U.S. to use all diplomatic tools available.”
Levin (D-CA-49) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Women’s rights are human rights. I strongly condemn the continued attacks on women by the regime in #Iran and join the many other officials calling for immediate action to stop the violence. Iran protests spark solidarity rallies in the U.S. and Europe… | npr.org”
Long (R-MO-7) 10/25/2022: Retweet of @stillgray – “What happened to the riots in Iran?”
Moulton (D-MA-6) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Unless America stands up with our allies, with freedom-loving people around the world, then authoritarians like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in China and the mullahs in Iran, they’re going to continue this march against freedom. Link to video”
Pelosi (D-CA-12) 10/24/2022: Twitter thread – “Today, thanks to @ZelenskyyUa & @R_Stefanchuk, it was a privilege to attend the First Parliamentary Summit of the International @CrimeaPlatform in Croatia. It is a tribute to the broad & urgent global support for Ukraine that more than 50 nations are participating in this summit. Link to image It was an honor to meet with PM @AndrejPlenkovic and Speaker Gordan Jandroković. Croatia is a valued American ally and a key partner in peace and stability in Europe, including in energy, security and our global response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. It was my privilege to meet with human rights activists from Crimea, who shared their harrowing & heartbreaking stories of torture, imprisonment & abductions at Russia’s hands. We must strengthen Ukraine’s capacity in this fight, as Iranian drones take a deadly toll on civilians. As Putin escalates his appalling atrocities against civilians, we reaffirm this truth: Crimea is Ukraine, Russia’s unlawful occupation of all Ukrainian territory must end, and Russia must be held accountable for its crimes. Read my full statement here: Pelosi Statement on Engagements Ahead of the First Parliamentary… | speaker.gov”
Turner (R-OH-10) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “ICYMI: I spoke with @TreyYingst following my meeting with President Zelensky in Ukraine. “The fact that Iran is here illustrates the weakness in the Russian military. As the threat evolves and changes we (the United States) have the ability to help and support them (Ukraine).” Link to video”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. CANNOT enter a nuclear deal with the Iranian regime as it murders schoolgirls, oppresses its people, aids in Russia’s massacre of Ukrainians, AND supports assassination attempts of U.S. officials and journalists. Link to video”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “I take it as a compliment that both Russia and Iran say I’m not allowed in their countries. Both are pariah states and we should have zero moral ambiguity about either. The leaders of both have inflicted barbarity on innocent people.”
Banks (R-IN-3) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Dems spoke out against Obama’s disastrous nuclear deal just a few years ago. Today, standing up to Iran is a completely partisan issue… This Bill Would Sanction Iran’s Leaders for Human Rights Crimes. Not a Single Democrat Supports It…. | freebeacon.com”
Cohen (D-TN-9) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “Report: Trump Had Highly Sensitive Documents About Iran and China at Mar-a-Lago, and Yes, That’s as Bad as It Sounds | Vanity Fair. VERY VALUABLE INFORMATION. Either corrupt intent or records disregard for our nation’s’ security. Report: Trump Had Highly Sensitive Documents About Iran and China at Mar-a-Lago, and Yes, That’s as Bad as It Sounds… | vanityfair.com”
McCarthy (R-CA-23) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “President Biden has managed America’s security from a position of weakness and incompetence. He failed to stand up to the Chinese Communist Party, sought to cut deals with the Iranian regime, and promoted Russian energy. His America Last foreign policy endangers us all. Link to image”
Van Hollen (D-MD) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “37 days since the killing of Zhina Amini, courageous Iranians continue to stand up for their freedom at enormous personal risk. We stand with the protesters in their fight against oppression. Women. Life. Freedom. Iranian teachers call for nationwide strike in protest over deaths and detention of students | CNN”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “Biden continues to give Iran concession after concession DESPITE the regime’s nefarious actions from sending drones to Russia to supporting assassination attempts of US officials & journalists and much more. We need to walk away from this bad deal & reinstate maximum pressure. Link to video”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/22/2022: Retweet of @ShanazRx – “@NassrinSaifi @RepDonBacon Indeed, many thanks to our wonderful Rep Bacon for standing with Iranian under brutal suppression. We say no more appeasement of mullahs; 40 yrs has passed and its time to put an end to tyrants terrorizing the world. #FreeIran Link to image”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/22/2022: Retweet of @IAC_NE – “Thank you @RepDonBacon for continuing to be an advocate for the Iranian-American community in Congress. America can support the uprisings in Iran by recognizing the Iranian people’s right to overthrow their dictatorship and establish a secular democracy. 2022 Congressional Briefing In Support Of The Iran Protests | Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)”
Boyle (D-PA-2) 10/22/2022: Retweet of @ghoshworld – “My latest: The Islamic Republic’s claim to legitimacy rests on tired narratives of struggle and sacrifice that mean little to Iran’s Gen Z. The #IranProtests have given young people new stories, slogans and martyrs. #MahsaAmini Iran’s Protesters Challenge the Regime’s Legitimacy… | bloomberg.com”
Gonzales (R-TX-23) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “Iranian drones have killed Americans and are killing innocent Ukrainians, yet Dems continue to grovel to the regime. This amendment to sanction the IRGC must stay in the FY23 NDAA. House panel may remove Iran drone measure from NDAA… | politico.com”
Swalwell (D-CA-15) 10/22/2022: Retweet of @WajahatAli – “Should be the biggest story but will be gone by tonight and we’ll be talking about whether Democrats are “too woke.” Classified papers seized from Trump home held U.S. secrets about Iran, China -Washington Post… | reuters.com”
Tenney (R-NY-22) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “Catch me this morning on @SundayFutures during the 10AM hour! I’ll be joining @MariaBartiromo to discuss the ongoing protests in Iran, the situation in Ukraine, and more. Link to image”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/21/2022: Retweet of @OrgIAC – ““I stand with the protestors today in Iran, who want a government that respects human rights, and human dignity.” – @RepDonBacon Full remarks 2022 Congressional Briefing In Support Of The Iran Protests | Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) Link to video”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/21/2022: Retweet of @NassrinSaifi – “Many thanks to @RepDonBacon and his unwavering support for the courageous Iranian people and their aspirations for freedom and a democratic secular and nonnuclear #Iran! #IranRevolution Link to quoted tweet”
Banks (R-IN-3) 10/21/2022: Retweet of @JasonMBrodsky – “Glad to see legislation introduced by @RepJimBanks called #MahsaAmini Act mandating human rights & terrorism sanctions on #Iran’s supreme leader, his office, & entities he controls. Democrats should also support. This should have been done years ago. 1/2 This Bill Would Sanction Iran’s Leaders for Human Rights Crimes. Not a Single Democrat Supports It…. | freebeacon.com”
Beyer (D-VA-8) 10/21/2022: Retweet of @DevlinBarrett – “Scoop: Mar-a-Lago classified papers included highly sensitive secrets about Iran’s missile program and US intel-gathering aimed at China Mar-a-Lago classified papers held U.S. secrets about Iran and China… | washingtonpost.com”
Blackburn (R-TN) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “Iranian troops are actively engaged on the ground working with the Russians to attack Ukraine. Why is President Biden still negotiating with Tehran for a new nuclear deal?”
Cotton (R-AR) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “Giving the Iranian regime hundreds of billions of dollars would crush the brave protesters who are standing up against tyranny. Link to quoted tweet”
Evans (D-PA-3) 10/21/2022: Retweet of @kylegriffin1 – “Breaking WaPo: Some of the classified documents recovered by the FBI from Trump’s home included highly sensitive intelligence regarding Iran and China. If shared with others, such info could expose intel-gathering methods the U.S. wants to keep hidden. Mar-a-Lago classified papers held U.S. secrets about Iran and China… | wapo.st”
Evans (D-PA-3) 10/21/2022: Twitter thread – “1/ I stand in solidarity with the brave Iranian protesters, especially the courageous young women leading the movement, against the theocratic authoritarianism of the regime. #FreeIran #IranProtests2022 Analysis | What Iran’s protest slogans tell us about the uprising 2/ The Iranian people deserve a democratic, secular government that respects human rights and the lives of its citizens. America stands with those seeking a more free and just Iran!”
Evans (D-PA-3) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “@OrgIAC Link to quoted tweet”
Himes (D-CT-4) 10/22/2022: Retweet of @OrgIAC – ““I’m so proud and inspired by the struggle being undertaken by the people of Iran led now by the women and girls for their freedom, for their Liberty, and for their dignity.” – @jahimes Full remarks 2022 Congressional Briefing In Support Of The Iran Protests | Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) Link to video”
Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “Ya good point. Where are those folks? Link to quoted tweet”
Lieu (D-CA-33) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “Iran and China don’t post their secrets on the internet. US patriots risk their lives to help our national security. These classified documents that Trump illegally took could also reveal sources and methods. Donald Trump was, and remains, a walking national security hazard. Link to quoted tweet”
Pocan (D-WI-2) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “Don’t worry, at least he declassified these using his brain Mar-a-Lago classified papers held U.S. secrets about Iran and China… | washingtonpost.com”
Risch (R-ID) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “#Iran is supplying deadly drones to not just #Putin, but also the #Ethiopian military – in blatant violation of the @UN Security Council Resolution. Countless innocent civilians in #Ukraine & #Tigray are being murdered at the hands of the Iranian regime & it must end.”
Sherman (D-CA-30) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “.@StateDept reported that both #Russia & #Ethiopia have illegally acquired drones from #Iran. While the US rightfully pledged to hold Russia accountable, a similar commitment must be made to bring Ethiopia to account as we work to end the #Tigray conflict. On Russia’s Acquisition of UAVs from Iran – United States Department of State”
Swalwell (D-CA-15) 10/22/2022: Tweet – “Throughout the day in Kyiv I received air raid alerts on my phone. Millions of innocent Ukrainians live in terror everyday day because Russia is killing civilians with Iranian drones. If Iran wants to help Russia kill women and babies we should hold them to proper account. Link to image”
Tenney (R-NY-22) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “Recently, the Iranian regime has killed at least 233 people protesting for their freedoms. I joined @RepJimBanks to introduce the MAHSA Act to codify sanctions against the Iranian regime’s top leaders & human rights abusers. #IranProtests2022 This Bill Would Sanction Iran’s Leaders for Human Rights Crimes. Not a Single Democrat Supports It…. | freebeacon.com”
Trone (D-MD-6) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “I stand with the Iranian people. Link to quoted tweet”
Veasey (D-TX-33) 10/22/2022: Tweet – “Think abt the cast of characters, in and out of that hotel, that saw those documents, putting all of our families and country in harm’s way! Link to quoted tweet”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 10/21/2022: Retweet of @Kredo0 – “BREAKING: This Bill Would Sanction Iran’s Leaders for Human Rights Crimes. Not a Single Democrat Supports It — New legislation to sanction hardline regime for violent crackdown on protestors ignored by every House Dem This Bill Would Sanction Iran’s Leaders for Human Rights Crimes. Not a Single Democrat Supports It…. | freebeacon.com”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 10/21/2022: Retweet of @Malala – “To the young women of Iran who are in the streets to demand freedom and safety: You are already changing the world with your courage. To everyone else: Share their stories to help keep this movement alive. Zan! Zendigi! Azadi! Women! Life! Freedom! #MahsaAmini #FreeIran Link to video”
7. Members on the Record (Saudi Arabia)
Gosar (R-AZ-4) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “It’s “fortification” if outsiders help democrats. It’s “election interference” if they don’t. It’s a “threat to our democracy” if Republicans win; but IRS targeting, feds going after parents, and DOJ going after pro life protestors is “necessary to preserve freedom” Link to quoted tweet”
Meuser (R-PA-9) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “After 6 tonight, I will join @FoxBusiness Liz MacDonald on @EveningEdit to discuss the economy, Elon Musk and Twitter, and the “secret” deal between the Biden Administration and Saudi Arabia over oil. Link to image”
Tiffany (R-WI-7) 10/27/2022: Twitter thread – “thread Following a @nytimes report suggesting Biden’s top aides pressed the Saudis for a private oil deal as early as this spring, I renewed my call for @SpeakerPelosi to launch a formal investigation into these troubling reports. Link to image First, it was reported by @KSAmofaEN that the Biden admin pressured them to “postpon[e] the OPEC+ decision for a month.” Now, the @nytimes is suggesting that Biden’s top aides pressed the Saudis for a private oil deal as early as this spring. A Secret Deal, Wishful Thinking: How the U.S.-Saudi Relationship Ruptured… | nytimes.com If the President or any of his senior appointees actively sought to collude with a foreign government to influence the outcome of our elections, Americans deserve to know about it. I once again call on @SpeakerPelosi to put politics aside and investigate these alarming reports.”
Balderson (R-OH-12) 10/26/2022: Retweet of @cathymcmorris – “Why would @POTUS turn to Saudi Arabia or Venezuela for dirty oil when we can produce it here at home? @HouseGOP’s #CommitmentToAmerica is to unleash AMERICAN energy production to lower prices, reduce emissions, and create more jobs. Watch: Link to video”
Balderson (R-OH-12) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “Our farmers are feeling the pain from rising input costs. Begging the Saudis and Venezuela to boost THEIR production rather than unleashing our own energy resources makes no sense. Energy Security = Food Security Link to quoted tweet”
Burchett (R-TN-2) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “When you lay with dogs………. White House officials thought they’d struck a secret oil deal with Saudi Arabia only for Biden to be humiliated when the kingdom abandoned it: NYT… | yahoo.com”
Franklin (R-FL-15) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “@POTUS is more interested in pursuing (failed) oil deals with foreign powers than producing energy here at home. It’s time to make America energy independent again and stop embarrassing our country on the world stage. A Secret Deal, Wishful Thinking: How the U.S.-Saudi Relationship Ruptured… | nytimes.com”
Gooden (R-TX-5) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden tried to make a secret oil deal with Saudi Arabia before the midterms. Next time, I suggest Biden makes a deal with 11,000 laid off Keystone XL pipeline workers.”
McCarthy (R-CA-23) 10/26/2022: Retweet of @HouseGOP – “Joe Biden’s anti-energy agenda has destroyed American energy independence. “He has made us dependent on Russia, Saudi Arabia, and now Venezuela.” – @GOPLeader House Republicans will #FlipTheSwitch on American energy. Link to video” Also retweeted by Bacon (R-NE-2)
Pascrell (D-NJ-9) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “Meanwhile the Saudi royal family who butchered an American reporter and are close friends with the trump crime family are trying to raise your gas prices. Link to quoted tweet”
Sanders (I-VT) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “Jamie Dimon became a billionaire after his bank was fined billions for mortgage fraud, illegally foreclosing on military families & bribing foreign officials. Now, he’s in Saudi Arabia to do business with a country partnering with Russia to damage our economy. Pathetic.”
Steube (R-FL-17) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “The Saudis are chiding Biden for depleting America’s own oil reserves for political purposes. I joined @eveningedit with @DavidAsmanFox to discuss. Link to video”
Capito (R-WV) 10/26/2022: Retweet of @EPWGOP – “This is what happens when America stifles domestic energy production of all kinds here at home and has to beg foreign nations for help. A Secret Deal, Wishful Thinking: How the U.S.-Saudi Relationship Ruptured… | nytimes.com”
Cruz (R-TX) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “This explains so much. Link to quoted tweet”
Hern (R-OK-1) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “.@JoeBiden begged foreign dictators for oil to score political points – all while ignoring our domestic energy producers. An energy dominant America is a strong America. Link to quoted tweet”
Johnson (R-OH-6) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “.@POTUS: Unleash American energy production on our own soil and stop begging Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for oil! RT if you agree!” Retweeted by McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-5)
Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/26/2022: Retweet of @SquawkCNBC – ““Big oil companies are saints compared to what the Saudis are doing,” says @RoKhanna. “We give them more military technology than almost any other other ally. We give them 70% of their arms and they’re making over 70% of profits on each barrel of oil.” Link to video”
McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-5) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “Why would @POTUS turn to Saudi Arabia or Venezuela for dirty oil when we can produce it here at home? @HouseGOP’s #CommitmentToAmerica is to unleash AMERICAN energy production to lower prices, reduce emissions, and create more jobs. Watch: Link to video”
Palmer (R-AL-6) 10/26/2022: Twitter thread – “Once again, the Biden administration is begging foreign adversaries to produce more oil for political purposes. They don’t care about your energy costs unless it is going to hurt them in elections. Just disgraceful. Link to quoted tweet The American people deserve leaders who will put their needs above political ambitions. They deserve American energy independence that will lower costs. That is what Republicans plan to do in our #CommitmentToAmerica as we rebuild a strong economy.”
Blumenthal (D-CT) 10/24/2022: Twitter thread – “The US can’t continue jeopardizing its own interests to cover for Saudi recklessness. Over & over, Saudi Arabia has broken its promises—siding with Russia & violating human rights. We must stop enabling this bad behavior & reset our one-sided relationship. The Saudis Need a Reality Check… | foreignaffairs.com On top of Saudi Arabia’s heinous record of massacring civilians in Yemen, murdering journalists&more, they’ve aligned w/Russia by voting to slash oil production. This move is designed to fuel Putin’s war&reverse the work being done to counter inflation&bring down gas prices. Saudi leaders believe they can push the US into a corner, forcing us to accept their terms for a partnership that does little to advance our interests. Such arrogance, presumption, & deceit have shattered the trust the US once placed in the Saudi regime. The US should immediately pause the transfers of sensitive technologies & weapon systems to Saudi Arabia. @RepRoKhanna & I have introduced legislation that would enact this policy—sending a strong, clear message to Riyadh that it must regain US trust.” Partly retweeted by Khanna (D-CA-17)
Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “The US provides the Saudis with 70% of their weapons. It’s unacceptable that they’re cutting oil production and driving up costs for consumers to fund Putin’s war. My bill with @SenBlumenthal will stop arms sales to the Saudis.”
Burgess (R-TX-26) 10/22/2022: Tweet – “The US has ample domestic energy production, yet gas prices are skyrocketing and our “President” is on his knees begging the Saudis for oil. Biden’s actions aren’t adding up. His administration is just hands down anti-American.”
Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/22/2022: Tweet – “Arizona’s water is for Arizonans, not Saudi Arabia. Link to video”
Cruz (R-TX) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “The Biden pattern: screw America’s friends, help America’s enemies. #Verdict BIDEN Gets Played by Saudis as The Biden Economy Takes Another Hit | EP 146 Link to video”
Cruz (R-TX) 10/22/2022: Tweet – “When Joe Biden was campaigning for president, he repeatedly promised to shut down US oil and gas production. He’s followed through with that. Don’t miss my breakdown of why energy prices are so high with @benfergusonshow. #Verdict BIDEN Gets Played by Saudis as The Biden Economy Takes Another Hit | EP 146 Link to video”
Jackson (R-TX-13) 10/22/2022: Tweet – “Democrats have gone to WAR against Texas oil & gas, all the while BEGGING foreign countries to pump more. The way Biden pressured Saudi Arabia to announce their oil cuts until after the election is IMPEACHABLE. Biden has politicized our energy and YOU are suffering because of it! Link to video”
Pfluger (R-TX-11) 10/22/2022: Tweet – “Time after time Joe Biden blames everyone, but he refuses to take responsibility for soaring gas prices. We need to unleash American energy independence so we can stop relying on countries overseas for oil. Biden, Democrats shift blame again for pain at the pump: Saudi Arabia ‘colluded to jack up our gas prices’… | foxnews.com”
Egypt
Murphy (D-CT) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “Tune in! At 1:45 today we are talking about how use #COP27 as an opportunity to push for human rights reforms in Egypt. Link to image”
Murphy (D-CT) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “TUNE IN: I’m live with Egyptian activists @sana2 and @Monasosh to discuss how we can use COP 27 as an opportunity to push for human rights reform in Egypt. Chris Murphy… | twitter.com”
Murphy (D-CT) 10/25/2022: Retweet of @sherifmnsour – “We will miss Senator Patrick Leahy greatly. But we are fortunate to have your leadership on #Egypt Senator @ChrisMurphyCT Let’s #FreeAlaa once and for all. Link to quoted tweet”
Murphy (D-CT) 10/26/2022: Retweet of @seth_binder – “If you have not already, please take 25 minutes today to listen to @ChrisMurphyCT interview the tireless @Monasosh & @sana2 advocate for the release of their brother Alaa Abdel Fattah & raise awareness of the human rights situation in Egypt ahead of #COP27 #FreeAlaa Link to quoted tweet”
Syria
Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “Can someone ask Tulsi today if Putin is a war monger or just those of us who want Ukraine to win? Also if she still think Assad is innocent of using chemical weapons? Also ask mike lee what he thinks? Link to quoted tweet”
Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/22/2022: Retweet of @SpanbergerVA07 – “What do Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, and Yesli Vega have in common? Tulsi Gabbard supports them. Link to image”
Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/22/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@SpanbergerVA07 Link to image”
Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/22/2022: Tweet – “Tulsi wants to cut off aid to Ukraine now but when we were voting to cut off arms sales to Saudi Arabia in 2019 she coincidentally missed the vote. This is her new schtick and so many of you are falling for it. Link to quoted tweet”
Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “Wonder if Pastor Huckabee also supports Assad gassing civilians, or Putins war? Have a hard time finding that in the Bible Link to quoted tweet Link to quoted tweet”
Spanberger (D-VA-7) 10/22/2022: Twitter thread – “What do Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, and Yesli Vega have in common? Tulsi Gabbard supports them. Link to image I’m focused on lowering costs, keeping our communities safe, and protecting the right to choose. Will you chip in a few dollars to help us out? Donate to Spanberger for Congress!… | secure.actblue.com”
Lebanon
Hayes (D-CT-5) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “For 100 yrs, the Lebanon-American Club of Danbury has been committed to the cultural heritage of the Lebanese & Syrian people. I was pleased to attend their centennial celebration & recognize the work the organization & its members are doing to uplift the Lebanese community in CT Link to image”
Stefanik (R-NY-21) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “Humbled and honored to participate in Ilion at the Herkimer County Marine Corps League 2nd Annual Remembrance Ceremony for the 1983 Beirut Barracks Bombing. In #NY21, we honor and remember our American heroes. Link to image” Also on GETTR
Whitehouse (D-RI) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “Ceremony last night at memorial for Rhode Island’s “Beirut 9” Marines. Link to image”
Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “One of my proudest moments was working with @RepGregPence to pass legislation for the families of the bombing. Link to quoted tweet”
Turkey
Pallone (D-NJ-6) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “It’s no surprise that Turkey is providing safe haven for Russian billionaires trying to avoid sanctions. It’s all part of a larger pattern where Erdogan continues to openly work against the interests of the U.S. and our NATO allies. Russian Superyachts Find Safe Haven in Turkey, Raising Concerns in Washington… | nytimes.com”
Yemen
Leahy (D-VT) 10/26/2022: Retweet of @theactioncorps – “We were thrilled to recognize @SenatorLeahy on this #WorldFoodDay for his work for #GlobalCrisisRelief and a Yemen #WarPowers Resolution! #VTPOLI Link to video”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “And no one has had more guts than Keane Bhatt in ending the Yemen war. I am proud to stand with the CPC staff. Link to quoted tweet” Re-tweeted by Omar (D-MN-5) 10/25/2022: Retweet of @RoKhanna – “And no one has had more guts than Keane Bhatt in ending the Yemen war. I am proud to stand with the CPC staff. Link to quoted tweet” Re-tweeted by Omar (D-MN-5)
Leahy (D-VT) 10/25/2022: Retweet of @HALOTrustUSA – “Thank you @SenatorLeahy for your powerful words on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where landmines and other explosives are a daily threat to civilians already facing war and starvation. Read the full press release here: Statement Of The Forgotten Humanitarian Crisis In Yemen | U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont Link to image”
Leahy (D-VT) 10/24/2022: Twitter thread – “With eyes fixed on the war crimes in Ukraine we must not forget the crisis in Yemen, where the end of a temporary truce will either lead to a political settlement or renewed bombardments and millions facing starvation. The U.S. should reject any return to war. My statement here: Statement Of The Forgotten Humanitarian Crisis In Yemen | U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont”
Kuwait
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “Had a productive roundtable with Secretary of State Bob Evnen and His Excellency Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, Kuwait’s ambassador to the United States. We discussed agriculture, trade, healthcare, national security, and Kuwait’s economic prosperity. Link to image”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/24/2022: Retweet of @jasemalbudaiwi – “Kicked off my visit to the great State of #Nebraska with a roundtable led by: 1- @NEvnen 2- @RepDonBacon attended by Nebraska based companies where discussion focused on #FoodSecurity cooperation & investment possibilities in #Kuwait through @KDIPA Thanks# @nusacc for organizing Link to image”