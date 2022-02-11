Legislative Round-Up- October 28, 2022

New from FMEP:

1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters

None.

Letters

(NO VISA WAIVER PROGRAM FOR ISRAEL) Beyer et al letter to SecState: On 10/28/22, Rep. Beyer (D-CA) led a letter to SecState Blinken, cosigned by 19 House colleagues, expressing concern “over the unfair treatment of U.S. citizens attempting to travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories” by Israeli authorities, and noting that “the State Department itself acknowledges in its travel advisory that U.S. citizens traveling to Israel have been unfairly denied entry, stating that ‘some U.S. citizens of Arab or Muslim heritage (including Palestinian-Americans) have experienced significant difficulties and unequal and occasionally hostile treatment at Israel’s borders and checkpoints.” The letter goes on to state: “In light of the DHS position that Israel does not currently meet all VWP designation requirements, including extending reciprocal visa-free travel privileges to all U.S. citizens and nationals, it is clear that Israel cannot be admitted into the VWP.” The letter calls on the U.S. to “withdraw any COGAT regulations for the West Bank that are discriminatory”, to “assure the reciprocity that America requires for our citizens, as a requirement for Israel’s entry into the Visa Waiver Program” and to “open a hotline for Americans facing discrimination and publish monthly reports to assist future VWP evaluations.” The signers close with the exhortation: “This must no longer be the only place in the world where American citizens are ignored by their U.S. Embassy in matters that impact their families and livelihoods.” Also see: press release from Americans for Peace Now

(HELP IRAN PROTESTERS WITH COMMUNICATIONS TECH) Bipartisan/bicameral letter to US tech companies: On 10/27/22, Reps. Malinowski (D-NJ) and Tenney (R-NY) and Sens. Menendez (D-NJ) and Blackburn (R-TN) led a letter – cosigned by another 8 Representatives and 1 senator – to America’s top technology companies (Google, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Digital Ocean) urging them to provide the Iranian people the technology needed to overcome censorship and communicate securely. Also see: press release; Malinowski tweet, Tenney tweet

(CONDITION ASSISTANCE TO TUNISIA ON DEMOCRATIC REFORMS) Risch-Menendez letter to Blinken: On 10/26/22, Sens. Risch (R-ID) and Menendez (D-NJ) sent a letter to SecState Blinken “to express our concerns with the continued erosion of democratic institutions in Tunisia” and to urge the Biden Administration to “coordinate with our G7 partners to condition assistance on unambiguous democratic reform benchmarks. Further, as the United States evaluates a range of tools to address Tunisia’s democratic backsliding, we ask that you consider sanctions on entities that have engaged in corruption, undermining Tunisian economic and political stability for their own personal benefit.” Also see: press release, Risch tweet

(SUPPORT IRANIAN PROTESTERS W/ ACCESS TO INTERNET/COMMS) Levin letter to Treasury Secretary Yellen: On 10/26/22, Rep. Levin (D-CA) sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Yellen “to request that the U.S. Department of the Treasury take every step within its jurisdiction to support efforts to provide the Iranian people with Internet access and communications services.” Also see: press release, Levin tweet

2. Media (general)

Jewish Insider 10/26/22: Rep. Brad Schneider joins ‘Limited Liability Podcast’ (audio and excerpts from transcript) [including conflating Kanye West’s antisemitic comments with Palestinian rights activism, & delegitimizing Palestinian rights activism]

Times of Israel 10/26/22: Herzog invited to address US Congress, 1st Israeli to get honor since Netanyahu

Jewish Insider 10/26/22: Ritchie Torres to lead Israel trip for Bronx leaders [“Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), the freshman congressman who has gained a reputation as an outspoken progressive supporter of Israel, will lead a delegation of civic leaders from the Bronx to Israel in the coming days, he confirmed to Jewish Insider.”]

JTA 8/24/22: AIPAC, GOP leaders silent on Trump’s warning to US Jews to ‘get their act together’ on Israel

Puck 10/20/22: Post-Squad Goals [“many progressives complain that the Squad’s anti-Israel position, in particular, has put a target on the backs of candidates who seem too Squad-adjacent”]

3. Media & Members (Middle East in US Elex)

Jewish Insider 10/28/22: In Ohio Senate race, Vance and Ryan make closing arguments to Jewish leaders

McCollum (D-MN-4) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “I’ve proudly fought for human rights at home & around the globe my entire career. I’m glad to have the endorsement of @JvpAction & @AJPaction as I continue the work next session.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “***ENDORSEMENT ALERT *** The @RJC has endorsed my campaign for re-election! From my time in the Air Force helping stand up missile defense in Israel to my time in Congress championing the security and prosperity of the Jewish community, I’m honored by this endorsement. Link to image”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “It was great to be able to sit down with members of North Jersey’s Jewish community to discuss the United States’ relationship with our historic ally, Israel, and to hear about issues those in our local community are facing. Gottheimer joins North Jersey congregation to discuss supporting the U.S.-Israel relationship, combating antisemitism – WRNJ Radio”

Jewish News Syndicate 10/27/22: Republicans must defund the UN and stop appeasement of Iran [“It’s up to Republicans to pass legislation defunding the HRC and the Commission of Inquiry. More than that, the House, with the backing of Senate Republicans, must use its leverage over the funding of the State Department to ensure that the administration doesn’t find a way to evade restrictions in this realm.”]

Haaretz 10/26/22: AIPAC, J Street Take Rival Sides in Tight Congressional Race in Nebraska

Haaretz 10/26/22: Jewish Democrats Compare GOP Extremism to Rise of Nazis in New Campaign Ad

Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) and Jeffrey Sonnenfeld/Foreign Affairs 10/25/22: The Saudis Need a Reality Check – Washington Should Pause Arms Sales to Rein in Riyadh

Moulton (D-MA-6) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “I’m thankful for the support @NIACActionPAC has given me.We have a shared commitment to promoting democracy, to fighting against human rights abuses, and to standing up for the protesters whose voices are being silenced in Iran. Link to image”

Steel (R-CA-48) 10/26/2022: Retweet of @LibertyIranian – “OTD in 2021, we hosted a Congressional Meet & Greet with @RepSteel in Washington, D.C.! Hope all is well with you and your team Congresswoman! Link to image”

Johnson (R-WI) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Mandela Barnes praised Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and defended Bashar al-Assad. He is unfit to serve in the United States Senate. Barnes Praises Khamenei, Hopes to Be ‘Dennis Rodman’ of the Assad Regime… | freebeacon.com”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “Holy…. Mike Lee is desperate and not even trying to pretend to hate Russia. Hope someone asks him if he also supports Assad gassing civilians like Tulsi does? @MikeLeeforUtah @TulsiGabbard #wtf Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/22/2022: Twitter thread – “Thank you Reaghan for kind letter to ⁦@OWHnews⁩. Unlike my opponent who missed voting or voted “present not voting” nearly 20% of time I do take the tough votes. Not taking a position one-fifth of the time on the floor of Unicameral is what a politician does, not a leader. Link to image Link to reply @GinBurger @OWHnews Baloney. I support Medicaid that covers much of the NICU baby costs. Link to reply @carphalen5150 @sarah_RN_JD @Romey_Mainzgirl @OWHnews Many folks just lost a thirds of their savings due to this economy… tears in their eyes is tight. Link to reply @carphalen5150 @sarah_RN_JD @Romey_Mainzgirl @OWHnews Tlaib and Omar aren’t GOP. Anti Zionist zones in universities aren’t GOP. The assaults on our Jewish friends in NYC are not GOP. I deplore all anti-semitism and not selective. I appreciate the support of AIPAC and RJC.”

Meng (D-NY-6) 10/21/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@DemMaj4Israel Thank you!”

Pappas (D-NH-1) 10/22/2022: Tweet – “My opponent @kleavittnh continues to blindly support Donald Trump even as he jeopardizes our national security. Instead of holding him accountable, she wants to jail members of the FBI and “drag them through the mud” for recovering these classified documents. #NHPolitics Link to quoted tweet”

4. Members on the Record (Palestine)

Supporting Palestinian Rights

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14) 10/23/2022: Retweet of @nytimes – “Israel’s Supreme Court has ordered the removal of about 1,200 Palestinians from their villages in the occupied West Bank. The United Nations says that could amount to a war crime. Resisting Israeli Efforts to Displace Them, Palestinians Move Into Caves… | nyti.ms”

Omar (D-MN-5) 10/23/2022: Retweet of @ainajkhan – “In March, I went to the occupied West Bank for @nytimes to write about Palestinian matriarchs or Tetas, and recipes they pass down the generations. It’s a story about precious traditions, resilience, and Palestinian joy in spite of Israel’s occupation. Preserving a Palestinian Identity in the Kitchen… | nytimes.com”

Attacking Palestinian Rights/Accountability/Free Speech

Casten (D-IL-6) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “@JGreenblattADL is right. And “we” is all of us. Either we are collectively committed to fight for equality and tolerance or we are all complicit in its demise. Thank you for standing up, Jonathan.” Link to quoted tweet by the ADLs Jonathan Greenblatt. “As I told @AndersonCooper last night, when people with huge platforms spout hate, it gives a license to other haters. So whether it’s white supremacists or anti-Zionists, we need to call it out—no matter where it comes from.”

Delegitimizing UN/COI (not addressing substance of its findings)

Scott (R-SC) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. must no longer fund this illegitimate and antisemitic targeting of Israel. We must pass my COI Elimination Act! Link to quoted tweet”

Rice (D-NY-4) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “The recent biased and one-sided @UN_HRC Commission of Inquiry’s report on Israel should be flat-out rejected. This blatantly antisemitic commission is a stain on the reputation of the UN and should be disbanded. U.S. decries UN commission of inquiry’s ‘one-sided’ report on Israel-Palestine… | haaretz.com”

Cicilline (D-RI-1) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “I categorically reject the latest UN Human Rights Council report on Israel. Instead of issuing this politically motivated, one-sided report, the Council should join the US in supporting lasting steps towards Israeli-Palestinian peace. Full statement Cicilline Concerned By Biased UN Report on Israel | Congressman David Cicilline”

Cardin (D-MD) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Predictably, @UNHumanRights Commission of Inquiry (COI) produced a distorted and one-sided report about Israel. The COI has lost all credibility and must be dissolved. Cardin, Portman Statement on the Recent Report from the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry Showing Clear Anti-Israel Bias – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin”

Gonzalez (D-TX-15) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Antisemitic attacks are on the rise. The recent Commission of Inquiry report is a blatant attack on the people of Israel and their legitimacy as a nation. We cannot let this harmful rhetoric stand and must always speak out against it.”

Meng (D-NY-6) 10/24/2022: Twitter thread – “The UNHRC COI’s anti-Israel bias is on full display. The Commission’s one sided rhetoric blatantly ignores the reality on the ground, and fails to acknowledge Israel’s right to defend itself in light of ongoing security threats. 1/2 Link to quoted tweet As Vice Chair of the State and Foreign Ops Approps Subcommittee, I will continue to hold the UNHRC COI accountable for their biased reporting. 2/2”

Portman (R-OH) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Today, I released a joint statement with @SenatorCardin in response to the distorted report from the @UN_HRC’s Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Read our statement here: Portman, Cardin Statement on the Recent Report from the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry Showing Clear Anti-Israel Bias… | bit.ly”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 10/23/2022: Twitter thread – “The biased United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI) is another attempt by @UN_HRC to unjustifiably target Israel. The Commission completely ignores the role of terrorist groups like Hamas in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. UN report slams Israel’s ‘unlawful’ occupation, demands prosecution of officials… | timesofisrael.com COI’s mandate is designed to further provoke the political, economic, and legal challenges to Israel and undermine its legitimacy. That is why I led bipartisan calls for @SecBlinken to defund the COI, for Miloon Kothari to step down from the Commission, and for the Commission to be disbanded.”

Frankel (D-FL-21) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “The UNHRC’s Commission of Inquiry’s (COI) latest report is yet another one-sided investigation that unfairly singles-out Israel. The report reflects the anti-Israel biases of the authors, and I echo my previous calls to disband the open-ended COI.”

Gillibrand (D-NY) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “The UNHRC COI’s second report is rife with more anti-Israel bias. This one sided report fails to credibly engage with the security challenges in Israel and further discredits the COI. I will continue to work to end the COI and Agenda Item VII. Lapid slams ‘antisemitic’ UN report accusing Israel of violating international law… | timesofisrael.com”

Manning (D-NC-6) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “I reject the UN Commission of Inquiry’s latest report in its open-ended, one-sided investigation against Israel. It is disappointing to see the @UN_HRC continue to unfairly single-out Israel. UN report slams Israel’s ‘unlawful’ occupation, demands prosecution of officials… | timesofisrael.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 10/21/2022: Twitter thread – “LR @RepMcCaul: “The latest report of the one-sided UN Human Rights Council Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Israel clearly demonstrates the dangerous anti-Israel bias that pollutes the UNHRC. “The international community must not legitimize the products of this open-ended, biased Commission whose members have openly espoused anti-Semitic vitriol. I again urge the Biden Administration to stand with our ally Israel and prioritize ending the COI.””

Schneider (D-IL-10) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “I’ve issued the following statement after the United Nations Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) Commission of Inquiry (COI) came out with a report on the Situation in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Link to image”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “The @UNHRC COI continues to be an example of the anti-Israel bias at the UN, further delegitimized by the expressed antisemitism of its leaders. Its new report unfairly targets Israel while ignoring Hamas and other terror groups. It must be disbanded. Lapid slams ‘antisemitic’ UN report accusing Israel of violating international law… | bit.ly”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

We <HEART> Israel/Israeli President

Sherman (D-CA-30) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “.@SpeakerPelosi, myself and a few of our Congressional colleagues met with President @Isaac_Herzog of #Israel. Link to image”

Connolly (D-VA-11) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “I was honored to join @SpeakerPelosi last night to welcome President @Isaac_Herzog of Israel to the Capitol. Link to image”

Pelosi (D-CA-12) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “Join His Excellency @Isaac_Herzog, President of the State of Israel, and me at the United States Capitol ahead of a bilateral leadership meeting. Nancy Pelosi… | twitter.com”

Pelosi (D-CA-12) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “It was an honor to welcome President @Isaac_Herzog to the United States Capitol yesterday — reaffirming Congress’ long-standing, bipartisan and bicameral support for the U.S.-Israel bond. Link to image”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 10/25/2022: Twitter thread – “It was a pleasure to help welcome President @Isaac_Herzog of #Israel to the US Capitol with @SpeakerPelosi & some of my colleagues. We had a productive conversation on critical matters such as #Iran, the #Lebanon deal & continuing to strengthen the US-Israel partnership. (1/2) It’s clear #Iran has provided drones to #Russia. (2/2)”

Pelosi (D-CA) & Schumer (D-NY) 10/25/22: Pelosi, Schumer Invite President Isaac Herzog of Israel to Address Joint Meeting of Congress

Israel-Lebanon Agreement

Shaheen (D-NH) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “I applaud the Biden administration’s work negotiating this historic maritime deal. It will bring much needed economic security to both Israel & Lebanon, & promote Israel’s security at an important time for stability & peace in the region. Link to quoted tweet”

Takano (D-CA-41) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations to the Biden Administration, Israel, and Lebanon for brokering this historic maritime agreement. Dedicated and prudent diplomacy has paved the way for a safer, more secure future for the entire region. Lebanon and Israel sign milestone sea border deal… | cbsnews.com”

Rosen (D-NV) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “I’d like to congratulate Israel and Lebanon for signing this historic U.S.-brokered deal that will end their decades-long maritime dispute. This agreement demonstrates the critical role that American leadership and diplomacy can play in the region. Israel and Lebanon finalize Mediterranean border agreement, opening up potentially rich oil and gas fields | CNN”

Cicilline (D-RI-1) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations to the Biden Admin and SPC Hochstein for successfully brokering this deal. This historic maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon not only provides security to Israel and the broader region, but also & much needed economic relief to the Lebanese people. Link to quoted tweet”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 10/27/2022: Twitter thread – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks: By agreeing on a permanent maritime boundary, Israel and Lebanon are taking a historic step toward a more secure and prosperous Middle East. Today’s deal is a reminder of how US-led diplomacy can improve lives. I applaud the work of everyone involved. Link to quoted tweet Read Chair @RepGregoryMeeks’s previous joint statement with @RepCicilline on the maritime agreement here: Chairs Meeks, Cicilline Issue Statement on Israel-Lebanon Maritime Agreement… | foreignaffairs.house.gov”

Rosen (D-NV) 10/27/22: Rosen Statement on Historic Israel-Lebanon Maritime Agreement

Murphy (D-CT) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “When world leaders say “America is back”, this is an example of what they mean. The primary credit goes to Israeli and Lebanese leaders, but this deal was brokered by Biden’s team. It’s a big deal. A step forward for political stability and economic prosperity in the region. Link to quoted tweet”

Lankford (R-OK) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “This agreement between Israel and Lebanon is a major win for the Middle East region–providing an opportunity for security. There is still more work to be done, but this is another significant step toward peace. Link to quoted tweet”

Manning (D-NC-6) 10/24/2022: Tweet – “Last week, I joined a @HouseForeign Middle East, North Africa, & Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee briefing with Special Pres. Coordinator Amos Hochstein on the historic U.S.-brokered Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Agreement, which will benefit regional stability & prosperity. Link to image”

Takano (D-CA-41) 10/21/2022: Tweet – “I applaud @POTUS and the Administration for their role in advancing the historic maritime agreement reached between Israel and Lebanon. This is a critical development in fortifying regional security, and a notable step towards long-term peace. Statement by President Joe Biden on Breakthrough Diplomacy in the Middle East – The White House”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 10/21/2022: Twitter thread – “Grateful to all parties on historic US mediated agreement between Israel & Lebanon resolving their decades-long dispute over maritime borders and drilling rights over the Karish & Qana gas fields in Eastern Mediterranean. The agreement promotes financial gains for Lebanon (1/3) and addresses Israel’s security concerns while being a financial bonanza with gas to be liquified in Egypt and transported to Europe by pipeline. This will undermine war criminal Putin’s blackmailing of Europe by offsetting Putin’s gas importation. Confirmation of (2/3) environmental integrity of this project by Biden administration is indicative of environmental soundness of offshore drilling for natural gas, supporting viability of this resource as response to energy needs around the world. (3/3)”

Israel – general

Roy (R-TX-21) 10/28/2022: Retweet of @marklevinshow – “Israel needs Netanyahu Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Gains Slight Edge in Final Polls Before Election… | wsj.com”

Schakowsky (D-IL-9) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “I was proud to join @jstreetdotorg and @rntamir as they honored my dear friend, @RabbiLondon, with the Justice and Peace award. Andrea is an amazing leader in our community for people of all ages and walks of life. Thanks for your tireless work to create a more equitable society. Link to image”

Turner (R-OH-10) 10/25/2022: Retweet of @jaketapper – “Last night @RepMikeTurner, top GOPer on House Intel, told me Russia using Iranian drones gives Israel a “real opportunity…to reevaluate the neutrality that they’ve had, and enter this conflict, defensibly, to help even in the air defense system that Zelenskyy is asking for.” Link to quoted tweet”

Roy (R-TX-21) 10/23/2022: Twitter thread – “Honored to take part in @CUFI night to honor Israel in San Antonio! Great to visit with @PastorJohnHagee @PastorMattHagee @DanPatrick beforehand. #StandWithIsrael #StandUpForAmerica Link to image Wonderful Sunday with @CUFI #StandWithIsrael #TX21 Link to image”

Egypt

Murphy (D-CT) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “Tune in! At 1:45 today we are talking about how use #COP27 as an opportunity to push for human rights reforms in Egypt. Link to image”

Murphy (D-CT) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “TUNE IN: I’m live with Egyptian activists @sana2 and @Monasosh to discuss how we can use COP 27 as an opportunity to push for human rights reform in Egypt. Chris Murphy… | twitter.com”

Murphy (D-CT) 10/25/2022: Retweet of @sherifmnsour – “We will miss Senator Patrick Leahy greatly. But we are fortunate to have your leadership on #Egypt Senator @ChrisMurphyCT Let’s #FreeAlaa once and for all. Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 10/26/2022: Retweet of @seth_binder – “If you have not already, please take 25 minutes today to listen to @ChrisMurphyCT interview the tireless @Monasosh & @sana2 advocate for the release of their brother Alaa Abdel Fattah & raise awareness of the human rights situation in Egypt ahead of #COP27 #FreeAlaa Link to quoted tweet”

Syria

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/27/2022: Tweet – “Can someone ask Tulsi today if Putin is a war monger or just those of us who want Ukraine to win? Also if she still think Assad is innocent of using chemical weapons? Also ask mike lee what he thinks? Link to quoted tweet”

Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/22/2022: Retweet of @SpanbergerVA07 – “What do Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, and Yesli Vega have in common? Tulsi Gabbard supports them. Link to image”

Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/22/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@SpanbergerVA07 Link to image”

Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/22/2022: Tweet – “Tulsi wants to cut off aid to Ukraine now but when we were voting to cut off arms sales to Saudi Arabia in 2019 she coincidentally missed the vote. This is her new schtick and so many of you are falling for it. Link to quoted tweet”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “Wonder if Pastor Huckabee also supports Assad gassing civilians, or Putins war? Have a hard time finding that in the Bible Link to quoted tweet Link to quoted tweet”

Spanberger (D-VA-7) 10/22/2022: Twitter thread – “What do Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, and Yesli Vega have in common? Tulsi Gabbard supports them. Link to image I’m focused on lowering costs, keeping our communities safe, and protecting the right to choose. Will you chip in a few dollars to help us out? Donate to Spanberger for Congress!… | secure.actblue.com”

Lebanon

Hayes (D-CT-5) 10/26/2022: Tweet – “For 100 yrs, the Lebanon-American Club of Danbury has been committed to the cultural heritage of the Lebanese & Syrian people. I was pleased to attend their centennial celebration & recognize the work the organization & its members are doing to uplift the Lebanese community in CT Link to image”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “Humbled and honored to participate in Ilion at the Herkimer County Marine Corps League 2nd Annual Remembrance Ceremony for the 1983 Beirut Barracks Bombing. In #NY21, we honor and remember our American heroes. Link to image” Also on GETTR

Whitehouse (D-RI) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “Ceremony last night at memorial for Rhode Island’s “Beirut 9” Marines. Link to image”

Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “One of my proudest moments was working with @RepGregPence to pass legislation for the families of the bombing. Link to quoted tweet”

Turkey

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 10/23/2022: Tweet – “It’s no surprise that Turkey is providing safe haven for Russian billionaires trying to avoid sanctions. It’s all part of a larger pattern where Erdogan continues to openly work against the interests of the U.S. and our NATO allies. Russian Superyachts Find Safe Haven in Turkey, Raising Concerns in Washington… | nytimes.com”

Yemen

Leahy (D-VT) 10/26/2022: Retweet of @theactioncorps – “We were thrilled to recognize @SenatorLeahy on this #WorldFoodDay for his work for #GlobalCrisisRelief and a Yemen #WarPowers Resolution! #VTPOLI Link to video”

Leahy (D-VT) 10/25/2022: Retweet of @HALOTrustUSA – “Thank you @SenatorLeahy for your powerful words on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where landmines and other explosives are a daily threat to civilians already facing war and starvation. Read the full press release here: Statement Of The Forgotten Humanitarian Crisis In Yemen | U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont Link to image”

Leahy (D-VT) 10/24/2022: Twitter thread – “With eyes fixed on the war crimes in Ukraine we must not forget the crisis in Yemen, where the end of a temporary truce will either lead to a political settlement or renewed bombardments and millions facing starvation. The U.S. should reject any return to war. My statement here: Statement Of The Forgotten Humanitarian Crisis In Yemen | U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont”

Kuwait

Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/25/2022: Tweet – “Had a productive roundtable with Secretary of State Bob Evnen and His Excellency Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, Kuwait’s ambassador to the United States. We discussed agriculture, trade, healthcare, national security, and Kuwait’s economic prosperity. Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 10/24/2022: Retweet of @jasemalbudaiwi – “Kicked off my visit to the great State of #Nebraska with a roundtable led by: 1- @NEvnen 2- @RepDonBacon attended by Nebraska based companies where discussion focused on #FoodSecurity cooperation & investment possibilities in #Kuwait through @KDIPA Thanks# @nusacc for organizing Link to image”