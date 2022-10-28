Statement: APN Welcomes House Letter Demanding Equal Israeli Treatment of US Travelers

|
Americans for Peace Now welcomes a letter sent today by Rep. Don Beyer
(D-VA), together with 19 members of the House of Representatives, urging Secretary
of State Antony Blinken to address the discriminatory treatment of US citizens
attempting to travel to Israel and the West Bank and to assure that Israel meets
the reciprocity requirement before allowing Israel to join America’s Visa Waiver
Program.
The letter was sent less than a week after the new draconian Israeli
government regulations regarding entry of foreign nationals into the West Bank came
into effect.
Israel’s discriminatory regulations chiefly impact American citizens of
Palestinian origin. These Americans are already not afforded the same basic rights
as other American passport holders when traveling to Israel and the Occupied
Territories. These discriminatory practices have now been codified by the new
regulations.
Until now, the US has denied Israel admission to the program due to its
failure to give reciprocal treatment to US travelers. The formal implementation of
Israel’s new discriminatory set of regulations regarding travel into the West Bank
moves Israel further from eligibility for the Visa Waiver Program.
Americans for Peace Now’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said “we support
Israel’s admission into the Visa Waiver Program, but if, and only if, Israel meets
all of the requirements. Currently, it does not. Before Israeli passport holders
can receive special treatment from the United States, Israel must treat all
American citizens equally.”