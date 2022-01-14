Recording - Israel's Visa Waiver Request and Palestinian Americans' Travel Rights

with Maysoon Zayid and Dr. Hanna Hanania
The government of Israel is undertaking a renewed effort to be added to
the United States’ Visa Waiver Program after being noncompliant for years due
to its discriminatory practices against Palestinian Americans (and other
Arab-Americans) traveling to Israel or through Israel to the occupied
territories. The two governments are currently discussing terms for an
agreement to allow Israel into the Visa Waiver Program.
What are the current Israeli restrictions targeting Palestinian
Americans? What do Palestinian-Americans experience when traveling to or
through Israel? What should the US demand of Israel, as it considers
waiving the visa requirements for Israeli citizens? What is the history of
Palestinian-American advocacy in that regard?
To address these and other questions, Dr. Hanna Hanania and Maysoon
Zayid joined APN. Both participated in a 2021 meeting of pro-Palestinian US
activists with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
SPEAKERS:
Maysoon Zayid is a comedian,
actress, writer, and disability advocate. She is
the co-founder/co-executive producer of the New
York Arab American Comedy Festival and The Muslim
Funny Fest. She was a full-time On Air Contributor
to Countdown with Keith Olbermann and a columnist
for The Daily Beast. Zaid is the author of the
best-selling memoir Find Another Dream and is
collaborating with Scholastic on a comic book
series.
Dr. Hanna Hanania is a family
dentist in Virginia and a prolific social justice
activist. He founded and headed the Network of Arab
American Professionals (NAAP). He is a board member
of the Holy Land Christians Ecumenical Foundation
(HCEF), and of the New Dominion Political Action
Committee (NDPAC). He is also the
immediate past President of the American Federation
of Ramallah, Palestine (the largest Palestinian
American organization) and still serve on its board
and co-chairs the organization’s government affairs
committee.
