Recording - Israel's Visa Waiver Request and Palestinian Americans' Travel Rights

The government of Israel is undertaking a renewed effort to be added to the United States’ Visa Waiver Program after being noncompliant for years due to its discriminatory practices against Palestinian Americans (and other Arab-Americans) traveling to Israel or through Israel to the occupied territories. The two governments are currently discussing terms for an agreement to allow Israel into the Visa Waiver Program.

What are the current Israeli restrictions targeting Palestinian Americans? What do Palestinian-Americans experience when traveling to or through Israel? What should the US demand of Israel, as it considers waiving the visa requirements for Israeli citizens? What is the history of Palestinian-American advocacy in that regard?

To address these and other questions, Dr. Hanna Hanania and Maysoon Zayid joined APN. Both participated in a 2021 meeting of pro-Palestinian US activists with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.